Finance
Blue Ocean Investment Strategies – 10 Reasons Why Everyone Should Utilize the Long Tail of Investing
Defined within the realm of the statistical Bell Curve, the long tail would reside in the skinny tail at the borders. The long tail, in regards to goods and services, refers to the evolution away from mainstream offerings towards more niche products and services. With the internet drastically reducing the costs of establishing distribution channels, the ability of entrepreneurs to focus more on the longtail sector to fit their customized needs is gaining increasing appeal.
However, almost no one speaks of the longtail of investing. To me, longtail investment strategies are the strategies that do not heavily rely on fundamental or technical analysis, but exploit other strongly predictive factors to produce not only superior returns to traditional investment strategies but also investment opportunities with far better risk-reward paradigms than those produced by traditional investment strategies. Here are 10 reasons why the longtail of investing is the only way to build wealth.
(1) You will never achieve the level of wealth you desire by handing your money over to a large investment firm. The vast majority of private investors hand their money to large institutions and allow them to invest their money for them. If this were truly the best way to achieve financial freedom, then almost every one you know would be ecstatic with their financial consultant. Think of how many people you know that absolutely rave about their financial consultant.
The fact that 90% of people you know do not rave about their financial consultant should tell you that niche investment strategies, or longtail investment strategies, are far superior. The ones that are happy with the large investment houses already were independently wealthy before they sought out their help. Think about how many people you know that have ever told you, “I wasn’t wealthy before, but thanks to my investment firm, I am wealthy beyond my dreams now.”
(2) Thanks to evolving information technology, there are many other means of making investment decisions than just utilizing fundamental and technical analysis. Though people have been really slow to grasp this, once they do, longtail investment strategies, like those invented by SmartKnowledgeU(TM), will boom. There is no doubt that the level of top-notch financial, political and corporate information available to the average investor has increased by leaps and bounds within the past decade.
There is a virtual treasure map that was created by the flattening of the world over the past decade to selecting stocks that are poised to explode. However, because the largest, most powerful investment institutions in the world have kept the masses of investors fixated on traditional investment techniques such as value and fundamental analysis, the longtail of investment strategies is currently much further behind in its developmental phases than it should be.
The best analogy I can use when explaining why people have ignored the long tail of investment strategies is to compare it to the incredibly slow adoption of Internet Protocol Version 6 (Ipv6) by the United States. When China started preparing its country for Ipv6 a decade ago, the benefits in increased security and its added value properties in e-commerce were evident even back then. However, people in the U.S. were comfortable with the lesser Ipv4 so did not take any action until the progress and superior internet and business capabilities of China, Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong finally embarrassed the U.S. enough to move forward and catch up with Asia.
I see the same thing happening in the educational realm of investing. Everyone is comfortable with the traditional investment strategies that have been propagated for the last several decades so nobody sees a need to move forward even though much better strategies exist today. Just as with Ipv6, the world will eventually realize that the safest and best means of investing money reside in the longtail, and they will eventually adopt these strategies.
(3) With so much investor skepticism of corporate integrity sparked by past accounting scandals at Enron, WorldCom, General Motors and the like, and the current, ongoing backdating option scandals, investors will increasingly seek alternate means of making investment decisions other than crunching numbers that they feel are untrustworthy. Furthermore, technical analysis often yields false positives as well. A chart will show indexes that appear bullish having just broken through a ceiling of resistance only to have the index turn back downward for a prolonged period of time, or a chart will appear bearish having just broken through a floor of resistance only to turn around and begin another bullish ascent.
In fact, you have seen some of these turnaround trends with some of the technical posts that I’ve placed on my blog in previous months. In fact, that is why I always state that I never rely solely on technical indicators to make my decisions. I rely only on technical indicators to confirm or dispel what my long tail investment strategies tell me. Of the three types of analysis, fundamental, technical and long tail, long tail investment strategies yield by far the least amount of false negatives and false positives. That’s why I rely on them so heavily.
This sentiment will lead to an evolution of longtail investment strategies, and the discovery of more efficient and better predictive means of making investment decisions than even those that already exist. Even current longtail investment strategies, such as those utilized at SmartKnowledgeU(TM) are constantly evolving as access to reliable information increases every year. Making decisions as if you were a fly on the wall of boardrooms is no longer a fantasy. It is possible, thanks to the evolution of the information landscape.
(4) With the growth of blogs and pure information sites on the web, the stranglehold of global investment myths, including the Modern Portfolio Theory of diversification, will soon be exposed for what they are – cleverly disguised sales strategies posing as investment strategies. Once people realize this, longtail investment strategies will gain wider acceptance, much like acupuncture and herbal medicine eventually gained credibility as healing regimens in the schools of Western medicine.
(5) Wider acceptance of alternative, longtail investment strategies that far outperform those utilized by global investment firms will happen as word of successes via these strategies spread throughout the world via the internet. The internet distribution channel can and will be used to change the mindset of investors.
(6) The Do-It-Yourselfers are Growing – With the success of books such as Stephen Covey’s “The Eight Habit” that emphasize personal accountability to achieve excellence versus handing control over to someone else, cultural shifts will happen whereby people will seek to seize control over their own financial future versus just handing their money to a firm to manage. As this cultural shift happens, multitudes of people will realize that they are shorting their returns significantly every single year by handing their money to global investment houses.
(7) The flattening of the world and accessibility to previously inaccessible investment information will undoubtedly yield an increasing amount of investment strategies that reside in the longtail. People will realize the foolishness of believing in the one investment strategy thrust upon them by global investment houses for the past half of century as “the only viable and safe way to invest.” If the younger generation takes an interest in investing, adding their creativity to the investment arena will result in explosive growth in the longtail of investment strategies. However, since the odds of this occurrence are quite low, a more gradual shift towards niche investment strategies is much more likely.
(8) The explosion of social networking sites like YouTube, MySpace, Friendster, and so forth, will amplify the viral marketing of longtail investment concepts. Again, ignorance of longtail investment strategies causes fear and hesitancy to use them. Viral marketing of longtail investment concepts will increase millions of investors’ comfort level with these different and unique concepts.
(9) People are ultimately interested in returns, no matter how much global investment firms try to separate themselves from their competitors with smoke and mirror service claims. All the gratitude for luxury box suites at Los Angeles Lakers games, suites at the Four Seasons Hotel, conferences at world-class golf courses and resorts will quickly wither once people realize how much more money they are earning with longtail investment strategies.
(10) Again, because people will readily abandon all the perks they get as a preferred client at a large investment firm for far superior returns on their portfolios, longtail investing will eventually reach a critical mass. Eventually the longtail of investing will migrate towards the center and become the mainstream methods of investing, though this may take several decades to occur.
Finance
Making Money Online Tips to Be Rich and Famous
These making money online tips will definitely help you to become rich and famous faster. Being rich and famous is not easy, it takes time and a lot of efforts to be able to take all of these things happen. Of course, you cannot just sit and relax and be famous in an instant. One of the most popular ways to earn money is by making business online.
Online business sounds easy especially for an internet savvy individuals, but online business is a tough market to get into. You cannot just create a website, make a product and sell. This will not make you rich and famous. You will surely end up with nothing, if you will not make careful planning. There are proven money making tips on the web. Successful online marketers are sharing their experiences and knowledge to people in order to help others who want to be successful in their own little way.
This article will provide you with proven effective tips coming from professional and successful online marketers and these tips will surely make you rich and famous. If this will not work for you, then there are no other tips that can help you change your life forever. The following are powerful making money online tips that will make you rich and famous.
Unique templates that can make you richer- if you are skillful and knowledgeable in creating HTML things, then why not try to create and sell unique and special templates. There are tons of companies which are on the loom for unique and attractive templates that they can use for their own online business. Templates are being used to attract a lot of potential customers. If you are capable of creating moving and animated templates, then is what you need to make you rich and famous into the world of online business. This particular kind of job is earning huge, steady and rich income every month. If you barely want to be rich, it is better to try using your creative minds and imaginations today.
Maintain, create and design websites- another effective way to earn huge profit every month is by maintaining, creating and designing websites for different online companies. Remember that majority of offline businesses nowadays wants to have their own website. There are numerous websites owners who are looking for people who can make their websites attractive and appealing for users. Maintaining a website is also an in demand job on the web today. Most of them will hire someone that can update and maintain all the posts on their website. If you want this kind of job, you can surely earn good salary a month by just checking on their website. These companies pay higher salary for this kind of work.
These making money online tips will definitely work especially if you have all the criteria and the knowledge that you need to work and earn money. In just few days, you will surely be rich and famous in the field of online business.
Finance
Homeowners Insurance Quote Summary: A Few Important Things to Look for and Consider in a Policy
Homeowners insurance can be quite complex, but you can simplify it somewhat with the right resources. The first thing to understand when searching for a homeowners insurance quote is what exactly it will cover. Typically, a policy breaks down to cover your home’s structure as well as any other structure on your property, your liability for any other person’s injuries sustained on your property, and many of your personal belongings, such as furniture.
Some policies might offer coverage for more, while some might offer coverage for less. It’s important to keep this in mind when doing research and comparing policies. Make sure you’re not comparing apples to oranges. For instance, Policy 1 might be $40 cheaper every month than Policy 2, but as you read the details about each, you might find that Policy 2 offers more coverage, deductible options, or maybe in both.
Read about each and every insurance provider as well to learn more about them and how they operate. What are other customers saying about them? Have there been a lot of complaints in the past? Do a lot of people seem unsatisfied with the claims process with a particular company? These are red flags that you’ll definitely want to keep an eye out for.
If you’re a younger homeowner, it might be worthwhile to look for a homeowners insurance quote with a “millennial approach”. This means that everything can be done over a mobile app or PC. The application process, account access, payments, claims processing, customer support, etc. should all be done quickly over the internet.
Crime Rate Effect on Your Homeowners Insurance Quote
If you live in a neighborhood with a high crime rate, or have a lot of valuables that you are worried about getting stolen, then make sure your policy includes personal property theft coverage. This way, you’ll be reimbursed should those valuables get stolen. With some specific items, the protection is covered regardless of where it is physically located. For instance, if it gets lost or stolen while you are on vacation, you still might get reimbursed. Also, some home insurance providers offer discounts on payments if you make your property “theft-proof” by adding extra security features.
Speaking of discounts, most insurance providers will consider lowering the rates a bit if your property comes with things that will better protect it from the elements, such as a sprinkler system, durable hurricane-proof windows, a newer, reinforced roof, updated plumbing system, and so forth.
The one place to begin your search for a homeowners insurance quote is Lemonade. It offers a fast-claims processing system and super low rates. Its unique system is definitely worth checking out. While you’re at it, take a look at Lemonade Insurance discounts to find out how you can save on home insurance.
Finance
Profitable Way to Earn Money Online
Making money online is a very complex topic. When a search engine gives millions of results while making a search on this topic, it is quite obvious that one can get lost in this huge ocean in the search of success. So it is always advisable to start up step wise rather than trying to engulf the whole. A profitable way to make money online is a challenge for internet marketers. When an internet marketer is looking forward for a profitable way, the first thing he has to do is “research”. The steps for a research will be as below.
– Finding a suitable and profitable niche
– Making a research on the audience
– Choosing a product to promote
– Short listing keywords
– Building campaigns
All these steps are a part of research techniques that need to be done. Once the research has been successful, one can decide the direction in which he would like to move forward. The directions are, “Article Marketing, PPC, Email Marketing, SEO etc”. An internet marketer can not be able to earn money and make profit just by doing a research and choosing a direction. There are also some more areas which all should be focused well. One of them is building new strategies for internet marketing. New strategies are always dependent upon discovery, interpreting and developing new methods or tools. To utilize the new strategy in a proper direction, again research is necessary. So, at each step an internet marketer has to do some research and build new ideas or strategies to get more profit.
When an internet marketer is new, the direction that is chosen for campaigning must be the one where there will be less or no investment. Article marketing can be a profitable way to make money online. As in this direction of internet marketing, there is no principal investment. After getting into this direction, a marketer has to build campaigns through articles. These articles are to be written by the marketer and published in some article directories. These articles should be informative and convey the merchant’s message to the readers and also direct them to the merchant’s site. This technique is one of the profitable ways to make money on web.
Article Marketing, though a profitable way to make money online, it is also important to follow the rules and understand the concept. This direction might turn out to be procrastinated and unsuccessful if not followed properly. So, learning and hard work holds their places again at this point.
Top 40 Best Harem Anime To Watch In 2022
Blue Ocean Investment Strategies – 10 Reasons Why Everyone Should Utilize the Long Tail of Investing
Gold Price Update: Gold customers have fun, buy cheap Rs 6,000 soon, know the price of 24 to 14 carat gold
Cryptocurrency Adoption Rises Steeply in Cuba Amid Heavy U.S. Sanctions
Making Money Online Tips to Be Rich and Famous
Weird IOS Bug: Apple Music App Installs On Its Own And Disables Other Music Apps Like Spotify
Homeowners Insurance Quote Summary: A Few Important Things to Look for and Consider in a Policy
Ravens rookie projections: How Tyler Linderbaum, Isaiah Likely and others could boost the 2022 offense
Profitable Way to Earn Money Online
What Can You Do To Lower Your Corporate Taxes
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion