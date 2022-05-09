Finance
Business Ownership Bullet-Proofed by Daryl La’Brooy
One of the strong motivators for starting a business is that we want to be our own boss because we believe we can be more financially successful that way. What happens, in fact, is that most small business owners do little more than generate a wage for themselves.
While being very good at doing the work of the business, they lack the skills, knowledge and expertise to build the business, to make it financially successful. They do not know how to work on the business, only how to work in it.
They want to build a secure future for themselves and their families with their business, but instead what happens is that they place that future at great risk because they do not understand how to protect their business from the many challenges to its success. They do not know how to bullet-proof it.
This is the very reason why every small business owner needs this book by Daryl La’Brooy. How I wish I had this book in my hands when I started my business more than 25 years ago. Wealthy small business owners have the resources to pay for this kind of advice but those who have not yet reached that level are not aware of the steps they need to take to protect this important asset.
This book is a consciousness raising book for small business owners where Daryl opens up the challenges and unforeseen problems that can emerge for people setting up small businesses. He presents a pro-active approach to how small business owners can meet those challenges, discussing everything from how to start a business and how to grow it, to how to exit it. In fact, the first key in Daryl’s bullet-proofing plan is that you plan the way you want to exit as you set up your business. Most small businesses don’t do this, rather they wait until shortly before they are ready to retire and find they cannot exit when they want because they are not financially secure enough to finance their retirement.
His second key is about the challenges and risks around ownership both for the sole trader and when other partners are taken into the business. He highlights the fact that if the business owner is not aware of what can happen here and so does not bullet-proof the business against unforeseen and unexpected events, the consequences can be dire for the business.
Ensuring that the wealth created in your small business ultimately ends up in the hands of the people it is meant for is Daryl’s third key. He demonstrates how so often lack of awareness, naivety or lack of planning sees the money, the business owners have spent their lives earning, ending up in the hands of people for whom it wasn’t intended.
Setting up a personal wealth management plan independent of the business including an estate plan, demonstrating the bullet-proofing this gives the family finances, is the fourth key in the book.
The last chapter of Daryl’s book is on how you can create your own Do-It-Yourself Financial Plan to bullet-proof your business. No one wants to face the trauma of bankruptcy or the collapse of the business into which they have put so much of themselves. That can have a devastating impact, both emotionally and financially.
Many of you reading Daryl’s book, and having your eyes are opened to the vulnerable position your own business is in, may not have the confidence to take the action you need to bullet-proof your business. What the book does is highlight the enormous value that good financial planners can be to small business owners and their families in assisting them to do that well, covering all bases and possibilities. They can provide the expertise that ensures that your small business will provide a financially successful future for yourself and the important people in your life.
This entry was filed under Book Reviews.
Finance
Old Money Vs New Money in the Great Gatsby
The concept of “new” and “old” money is hard for the average modern reader to understand. In most parts of the country, the term “nouveau riche” isn’t often used, and with the onslaught of new Internet millionaires and billionaires in the last decade, the judgment is certainly no longer there. Today’s America values the self-made man or woman, the “rags to riches” story. A person who makes her own fortune is smart and innovative, an entrepreneur. She’s someone to be admired.
However, this wasn’t always the case. There was a time when building one’s own fortune was considered crude, and only the kind of wealth that came to this country on the Mayflower was valued. In the 1920’s, the East Coast, particularly New England and New York, was a land of haves, have-nots, and have-had-since-long-before-the-haves. This is the setting for F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel, The Great Gatsby.
In Gatsby’s world, the difference between old and new money is not just a theoretical divide, it’s a physical one. The “old money” elite (including Daisy Buchanan, the object of Jay Gatsby’s affection) live in the East Egg neighborhood, while the riff-raff nouveau riche, including Gatsby himself, are relegated to West Egg. To the uninformed observer, the two Eggs are virtually identical, but to the Eggs’ respective inhabitants, differences are apparent everywhere. Whenever Gatsby visits the Buchanans in East Egg, he may as well be wearing a big red “EE” (a new kind of Scarlet Letter) on his lapel.
The social divide between Gatsby and Daisy has been the impediment to their relationship since the beginning, and when Gatsby went out to make his fortune as a young man, he did it with the dream of winning Daisy as his motivation. He does end up becoming incredibly wealthy and has the house, clothes and parties to show it. The only problem? The love of his life, Daisy, has married Tom Buchanan in the interim, and it seems that all of his work has been for naught.
Those who believe that Fitzgerald wrote The Great Gatsby as a social and economic commentary, see the novel as an allegory, a cautionary tale about the dangers of the pursuit of wealth. Their interpretation of one of the most famous Great Gatsby quotes, “Gatsby believed in the green light, the orgastic future that year by year recedes before us. It eluded us then, but that’s no matter – to-morrow we will run faster, stretch out our arms farther… And one fine morning -” is guided by this notion. The green light, they say, represents money, and the quote demonstrates the futility of pursuing it. There will always be someone richer; the race has no finish line.
But if that were the case; it Gatsby were just a mercenary, and Daisy a symbol of what he could achieve with his wealth, it’s unlikely that Nick would like him so much. “You’re worth the whole damn bunch of them put together,” he tells Gatsby, despite the fact that he “thoroughly disapproved” of Gatsby’s way of life. If the reader trusts Nick’s judgment and believes that he really is as honest as he claims to be, his loyalty to Gatsby (loyalty to the end – Nick ends up being one of the only people to attend Gatsby’s funeral) must be worth something.
Finance
Taking a Hard Look at Long-Term Care Insurance
For many Americans, buying insurance to cover your home, car and health is standard practice. But long-term care insurance is a mystery for many, even though it offers important financial protection against some of life’s uncertainties.
The goal of long-term care (LTC) insurance is to protect the policy owner from footing the entire bill of an extended stay in a healthcare facility, such as a nursing home or rehabilitation center.
Because there’s no telling whether you will need long-term care in the future, and the costs can run very high if you do, it’s worth your while to learn about your long-term care insurance options and make an informed decision.
It’s possible that at some point later in life you may need specialized care. For example, as you get older, your physician may discharge you to a nursing home following a hospitalization for surgery or illness. Fortunately, Medicare will cover qualified stays up to 100 days. Sometimes, however, deteriorating mental or physical health caused by an accident, illness or dementia will lead to an extended stay in a nursing home or ongoing in-home nursing care. When this happens, even families that are in a good financial position may need to balance the expense of long-term care with their other priorities.
While Medicaid will cover long-term care costs after 100 days, this federal program requires individuals to first deplete their personal savings, among other qualifications. For this reason, even individuals who are financially comfortable may want to carefully consider long-term care insurance.
Here are some factors to think about as you consider long-term care insurance:
· Your age and health may affect your eligibility. Purchasing a policy when you’re relatively young and healthy may mean more years of payments, but it also helps you lock in a benefit that may not be available when you’re older or in the event you experience a health issue. The cost of a policy tends to increase with age, particularly after age 60 when health problems start to become more common. If you have a pre-existing condition, or a family history of one, you may not be eligible to purchase certain policies. Carefully review the fine print to see if any conditions are excluded from coverage.
· Long-term care insurance policies come in many forms-from barebones to all the bells and whistles. Price is only one factor to consider. Compare components of the policies side-by-side to see which plan may make sense for you. Evaluate facilities and programs in your area so that you can match your service expectations with what various policies may cover.
· Most plans are tied to the need for assistance with a pre-determined number of activities of daily living (ADLs) such as dressing, showering and eating. You will pay more if you want a policy that requires fewer concurrent ADLs to trigger benefits.
· Consider nursing home costs in your area to determine whether you want to buy coverage on the higher or lower end of the spectrum. Choose a daily benefit – or the amount of expenses covered each day – you can live with, as you will be expected to make up the difference.
· Most plans have an elimination period, which is the amount of time that must elapse before your insurance covers the bill. This “gap” in benefits ranges from 30 to 180 days. You are responsible for 100 percent of the costs before your benefits begin.
· Inflation protection is a common plan rider that can help offset rising costs of care by increasing your eligible lifetime benefits under the plan. It’s worth considering if you can afford the cost of a more generous lifetime limit.
Your financial advisor can help you calculate whether your projected future income and assets can withstand the cost of long-term care if the need arises. If there’s any doubt, a long-term care insurance policy may make sense. Together you can review your options and choose a plan that helps you meet your long-term goals for financial security.
Finance
How to Choose the Best Online Penny Stock Broker
Selecting the best online penny stock broker is absolutely key to your long-term success with trading penny stocks. Your broker will play a major role in helping you find and execute micro cap stock trades in a crisp and accurate manner. But how do you determine who is the best online penny stock broker?
Different Brokers For Different Traders
In all honesty, it just isn’t that easy because brokers and brokerage fees change constantly and what you personally require to succeed with nano stocks or micro cap stocks may be very different from what another person requires. You should read my comprehensive review of over a dozen different online penny stock brokers. But for now you need to understand how one goes about selecting the best online broker for his or her situation.
If you really know what you are doing and you have been studying micro cap stocks for quite some time, you probably do not want to lose a good percentage of your profits to broker fees. But don’t simply rely on this desire to be thrifty to make your decision.
If you are new to penny stock trading, you really should consider paying a little more for a full service broker at first. They can help you learn the ropes and develop good habits for trading nano cap stocks. Sometimes the best online broker is not the one who can give you the cheapest service but the one who can guide you to good habits over the long-term. Services like Fidelity and Charles Schwab provide excellent full service brokerage options online.
Discount Brokers For Experienced Traders
Then maybe a few months down the line, you can connect to a discount broker like Zecco or E*Trade. These give you the functionality to execute your micro cap stock trades without many of the research bells and whistles (although both services are growing and evolving, providing more and more research tools). Over time, you might make far money with these discount brokers simply because every single transaction fee is 5 to 25 percent less than what you might pay for a full service broker.
No matter who you choose, you absolutely need to work with one of the best online penny stock brokers. These brokers are plugged into the latest information from the Pink Sheets to the OTCBB. They establish and maintain relationships with market makers other third parties that simply aren’t available to you.
But if you’re new, again, don’t skimp on penny stock brokers. Don’t let some sly sales pitch convince you a newsletter or software “robot” will give you all the winning picks and you just need to execute them. That, my friends, is snake oil.
Business Ownership Bullet-Proofed by Daryl La’Brooy
Boy, 17, fatally shot in South St. Paul
Old Money Vs New Money in the Great Gatsby
Taking a Hard Look at Long-Term Care Insurance
Levees keep Minnesota’s ‘fishbowl’ town dry during Red River floods
How to Choose the Best Online Penny Stock Broker
Orioles reset: Through two homestands, the new ‘mountain’ in left field at Camden Yards is proving difficult to scale
The Economic Role Of Agriculture In China
Strengthening the Marriage Bond – Developing Greater Intimacy in Your Marriage
The E-2 US Visa: A Good Immigration-Related Option for Foreign Entrepreneurs
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion