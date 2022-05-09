News
Chicago White Sox extend their winning streak to 6 games by sweeping the Boston Red Sox with a 3-2 victory
The Chicago White Sox had decisions to make.
They led the Boston Red Sox by a run in the ninth inning Sunday. Closer Liam Hendriks and fellow relievers Kendall Graveman and Aaron Bummer were unavailable.
The White Sox called on José Ruiz and rookie Bennett Sousa, and both got big outs to preserve a 3-2 victory in front of 28,602 at Fenway Park.
“Luckily in college (at Virginia) I was a closer for my junior and senior year, so I had a little bit of experience doing it,” Sousa said. “Even through the minor leagues I had a few saves. So I’m used to being at that end of the bullpen and understanding that the hardest three outs are the last three outs.
“But the key is not to let the pressure get too big, even though it’s Fenway Park, first time and that tying run is on second base. Just execute pitches and stay within yourself and hopefully good things happen.”
Dallas Keuchel pitched six strong innings and relievers Ryan Burr, Matt Foster, Ruiz and Sousa came through as the White Sox completed a three-game sweep and extended their winning streak to six.
It was Sousa’s first big-league save.
“He’s earned that,” manager Tony La Russa said. “You’ve got confidence in him, keep pitching him. We can’t win without the depth.”
Hendriks earned a save in the first five games of the winning streak, including victories Friday and Saturday at Fenway Park. The White Sox rested him Sunday.
Graveman is healthy, La Russa said, noting that the right-hander warmed up Saturday and the White Sox held off on going in his direction Sunday.
La Russa said Bummer felt a “tug” on the back of his right knee during his last appearance Friday and is headed to the injured list, a move that will accompany Joe Kelly’s arrival after a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte.
Burr, Foster, Ruiz and Sousa combined for five strikeouts and one hit in three innings.
“Those guys have been doing it since Day 1, really,” La Russa said. “Sousa’s done a really good job, Foster has saved us and Ruiz. Burr, the first guy that had to do it in the seventh, that’s big.
“Nothing bigger than Dallas pitching six innings, two runs. That’s the biggest. I saw good movement and good command.”
Keuchel (2-3) allowed two runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and one walk in six innings, his longest outing of the season.
“This is a great step forward,” he said. “Winds were a little tricky at first, just trying to corral the strike zone and what it was going to do on the game mound. The bullpen mound had a different cross path with the wind than it did on the game mound.
“Fortunate to get some early contact and really calm down that first inning with 20-plus pitches. Definitely a step in the right direction.”
The White Sox gave him a lead with three runs in the third. Leury García drove in one with an infield single and José Abreu drove in two with a double. Abreu had four hits and four RBIs in the series.
“He’s been making that kind of contact (this season),” La Russa said. “He’s hitting the ball hard for longer than the production shows.”
The Red Sox scored twice in the sixth to make it 3-2. Burr pitched a perfect seventh and Foster struck out the 2-3-4 hitters in the eighth.
J.D. Martinez doubled against Ruiz to start the ninth. Christian Vázquez popped out to second and Ruiz struck out Alex Verdugo.
The chess match went to another level. With the left-handed-hitting Jackie Bradley Jr. due up, the White Sox called on the left-handed Sousa.
“I’d rather have the left-hander against Bradley,” La Russa said. “He’s gotten some big hits against our right-handers in the series.”
The Red Sox countered by bringing the right-handed-hitting Kevin Plawecki off the bench to face Sousa.
“I saw the lefties were at the bottom of the order there,” Sousa said, “and I kind of figured that would be a spot for me to come in and get the job done. (Ruiz) got the first two outs, which was great. And all I had to do was get one.”
Sousa got Plawecki to fly out to center fielder Luis Robert for the final out. With the win, the White Sox (14-13) are over .500 for the first time since April 20, when they were 6-5.
“As soon as it was in the air, I knew it would be an out because the wind was crazy today,” Sousa said. “That was really exciting. I gave (catcher) Reese (McGuire) a big hug.
“It was awesome. One out. Go in there, get the job done and end with a sweep.”
()
News
Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon out for Game 4 vs. 76ers due to illness
The Miami Heat were cut down to size ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, with backup center Dewayne Dedmon ruled out due to illness.
Dedmon had been one of seven players listed as questionable by the Heat going into Game 4 of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
Dedmon had emerged as a more significant element of the Heat rotation after 76ers center Joel Embiid returned in Friday’s Game 3 from the concussion and facial fracture that had him out for the series’ first two games.
After playing four minutes in the series opener, when Embiid was away from the 76ers, Dedmon had played 11 minutes in Game 2 and 12 in Game 3.
Beyond Dedmon, the options for Heat coach Erik Spoelstra behind starting center Bam Adebayo are rookie Omer Yurtseven, or going undersized with starting power forward P.J. Tucker shifted to center.
Dedmon’s illness was listed as a head cold. NBA teams are required to note if a player enters NBA COVID protocols.
Dedmon is on a one-year, veteran minimum contract, to become a free agent on July 1.
No chances
Also listed as questionable by the Heat ahead of Sunday night’s game were Tyler Herro (ankle sprain), Kyle Lowry (hamstring strain), Caleb Martin (ankle sprain), Max Strus (hamstring strain), P.J. Tucker (calf strain) and Gabe Vincent (knee irritation). All had played in Friday night’s Game 3, most similarly listed as questionable ahead of that game.
The contrast is the approach that was taken ahead of Friday’s game when the 76ers not only had Embiid listed as out at the start of the day, but even when his status changed to “doubtful” at midday, the team never altered that delineation before Embiid went out to jump center at tipoff.
A $50,000 NBA fine to the 76ers followed.
Issued Saturday in the wake of that injury-report chicanery was an NBA release that read:
“The NBA today announced the Philadelphia 76ers have been fined $50,000 for violating league injury reporting rules. The team failed to disclose center-forward Joel Embiid’s participation status in an accurate and timely manner prior to Game 3 of their conference semifinal playoff series vs. the Miami Heat on May 6 at Wells Fargo Center.”
In the wake of that sanction, the 76ers listed Embiid, with his facial fracture and sprained right thumb, as questionable for Sunday’s game, well aware he would play.
Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers explained the Friday rollercoaster, with NBA ears obviously not sympathetic.
“I felt like he was gonna play [Friday] morning, but I didn’t know. But I felt like it,” Rivers said. “He did our whole walkthrough, which, again, we didn’t do a lot. He didn’t take a lot of shots, which made me start getting a little concerned.
“But by mid-afternoon, I was pretty positive.”
Embiid wound up playing 36:20 Friday night, closing with 18 points and 11 rebounds in the 76ers’ 99-79 victory.
During the first round of the playoffs, the Phoenix Suns also were sanctioned by the NBA for their handling of the injury report.
The NBA in that case issued a statement that read, “The NBA today announced the Phoenix Suns have been fined $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules. The team failed to disclose guard Devin Booker’s participation status in an accurate and timely manner prior to Game 6 of their first-round playoff series vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on April 28 at Smoothie King Center.”
NBA injury reports are issued hourly ahead of games.
()
News
Twins bullpen steps up after Chris Paddack leaves with injury in Minnesota win
When the Twins traded their closer, Taylor Rogers, away the day before Opening Day, it opened up questions as to who would step up to help lead the unit.
Turns out, the answer has been just about everyone.
The Twins’ bullpen had a collective 3.21 earned-run average coming into Sunday, having not allowed an earned run in each of the previous two games. And that’s a good thing for them, because the Twins had to rely heavily on the unit in Sunday’s 4-3 win over the Oakland Athletics at Target Field after watching starter Chris Paddack leave in the third inning with right elbow inflammation.
It’s a troubling development for Paddack and the Twins, who have been stung by the injury bug as of late. Paddack, who previously had Tommy John surgery in 2016, was shut down at the end of last season as he dealt with a slight ulnar collateral ligament sprain in his right elbow.
Paddack left on Sunday with a pair of runners on base and while both inherited runners wound up scoring, the Twins’ bullpen held the Athletics down after that. In three games against Oakland, the unit allowed no earned runs.
On Sunday, that meant scoreless performances from Cody Stashak, who followed Paddack into the game, Caleb Thielbar, who struck out all three batters in his inning of work, Joe Smith, Tyler Duffey and Emilio Pagán, who locked down the save in an eventful ninth inning. A day earlier, Danny Coulombe, Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran threw a combined five scoreless innings. The day before that, it was Smith, Duffey and Pagán protecting the lead.
“It’s like a little mini-competition. It’s never talked about. We all know the success we’re all having out of the bullpen,” Jax said on Saturday. “It’s not that we’re trying to one-up each other, but when you see your friends and your peers do that well, you want to match it and you want to do better, internally.”
Sunday’s group of relievers protected a one-run edge that the Twins gained during a three-run third inning. After scoring a run in the second on a Gio Urshela sacrifice fly, Jose Miranda drove in a run with an RBI double and Jorge Polanco followed with a two-run single to put the Twins on top for good in the third.
The win marked the Twins’ third-straight one-run victory and their ninth consecutive at Target Field.
News
Sloppy defense bites Orioles in 6-4 loss to Royals in first game of doubleheader
The Orioles’ pitching has been surprisingly strong to start this season. Their hitting, it seems, is beginning to turn around. The club’s fielding, though, remains a work in progress.
A pair of poor defensive innings cost Baltimore in a 6-4 loss to the Kansas City Royals to open Sunday’s doubleheader after two straight games were postponed because of rain. Half of the Royals’ runs were unearned.
The first of those came in the fifth. With the game tied at 1, third baseman Bobby Witt Jr. — making his first appearance at Camden Yards after the Orioles passed on him with the first pick of the 2019 draft — singled hard into left field. Kyle Isbel followed with a ground ball to the right side, but a rangy grab and spinning throw from second baseman Rougned Odor was wasted when starting pitcher Jordan Lyles was unable to keep his foot on first base. He almost made up for it by producing another grounder, but first baseman Ryan Mountcastle’s throw to second hit Isbel’s helmet, recording no outs and allowing Witt to score and Isbel to move to third. He came home on Andrew Benintendi’s sacrifice fly.
Lyles had not allowed another run when he exited in the eighth, becoming the first Orioles (10-17) starter to record an out in that frame since John Means’ no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners just more than a year ago. But Jorge López allowed the runner he inherited from Lyles to score, tying the game at 4.
López returned for the ninth and recorded the frame’s first two outs before Odor mishandled a Nicky Lopez ground ball. Lopez then took third when López made an errant pickoff throw, scoring easily on Michael A. Taylor’s single to left. Two more hits followed to double Kansas City’s lead.
A bloop and a blast
About 200 feet separated how far the Orioles’ two most significant hits traveled. Their results were the same.
Mountcastle, who earlier this homestand became the first hitter to clear Camden Yards’ deeper and taller left field wall, nearly did so a second time in the fifth inning of Sunday’s opener. With Baltimore trailing 3-1, he hammered Zack Greinke’s 65 mph curveball to left field at 104.6 mph, a ball that in past seasons would have been destined to tie the game. Instead, it pounded into the top of the wall, returning to play and forcing Mountcastle to settle for a one-run double instead of a two-run home run on a hit with a projected distance of 407 feet, according to Baseball Savant.
Both Trey Mancini and Benintendi also hit balls that seemingly would have been home runs with the old dimensions.
Mountcastle kept the ball closer to the ground his next at-bat in the seventh, following Austin Hays’ two-out walk with a single into center field; both Mountcastle and Hays finished with four hits. Odor then dropped a looping double into left field to score both runners, with Collin Snider’s 0-1 slider leaving Odor’s bat at 71.2 mph and landing 206 feet away. As Odor reached third after advancing to third on the play, he threw an imaginary grenade toward the Orioles’ dugout.
All four of the Orioles’ runs came on doubles, with Cedric Mullins’ automatic one over the fence in right-center field plating their first run in the second inning.
Around the horn
- Right-hander Travis Lakins Sr., optioned after Thursday’s game, was the Orioles’ 27th man for the doubleheader.
- Left-hander Logan Allen, claimed on waivers from Cleveland, will initially work out of the Orioles’ bullpen, manager Brandon Hyde said. Allen said Orioles assistant pitching coach Darren Holmes was one of his first coaches growing up in North Carolina. “He taught me how to throw a curveball. I’ve thrown the same one ever since.”
- In the first game of a seven-inning doubleheader in Bowie, Double-A pitchers Garrett Stallings (six innings) and Morgan McSweeney (one inning) combined for the 11th no-hitter in Baysox history.
()
Womanhood and Entrepreneurship: An Uphill Struggle
Chicago White Sox extend their winning streak to 6 games by sweeping the Boston Red Sox with a 3-2 victory
Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon out for Game 4 vs. 76ers due to illness
What We Learned From The Facebook Breach
Twins bullpen steps up after Chris Paddack leaves with injury in Minnesota win
Robotic Process Automation (RPA): Choose Your Process Wisely
Benefits Of Direct Debit Payments
“The Stock Pump and Dump” – Never Throw Money Away Again!
Contactless Payments – The Present or the Future?
Seven Characteristics of the Most Successful M&A Companies
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion