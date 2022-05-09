Finance
Christian Evangelism And The "Parable Of The Talents," You Could Have At Least Earned Interest
According to the late Bill Bright of Campus Crusade, only two percent of Christians regularly share their faith with others. In Matthew and Luke, Jesus recounts two versions of the parable of the talents. Most people think of these parables in terms of money stewardship or ability stewardship. However, the same principles equally apply to evangelism.
While different in many aspects, three points remain consistent:
- These parables are instructions to Christians. The nobleman represents Jesus. Both versions refer to the servants of the nobleman using the Greek word, “doulos.” A “doulos” is not merely a servant but a person “wholly-involved in a subservient relationship.” Therefore, these parables are specifically aimed towards people in relationship with the noble man. The Luke version specifically refers to the citizens as a distinctly separate group from the servants.
- In both parables, the Nobleman entrusts the servants with His treasure and, then goes away for a time with a promise to return. At His return, He asks the servants for an account of the treasury.
- Whether the servants received the same number of talents or differing talents was not critical to the parable. The amount of profit was unimportant. The Nobleman’s response was, “Well done, good and faithful servant, ” whether the increase was two times or ten times. (Mat 25:21 CEV) The point of the parable was solely “increase.” Both parables contain the same woeful admonition to the servant who did not increase.
“You worthless, unprofitable servant! You could have ‘at least’ earned interest by putting my treasure in the bank.” (Mat 25:27 CEV paraphrase)
The Nobleman would have been satisfied with a measly 3% savings account return on his investment!
Jesus charges each one of us to “Go and preach the good news to everyone in the world. ” (Mat 16:15 CEV) The Good News is the treasure. The parables of the talents indicate that while personal salvation is good, Jesus expects us to invest the treasure to increase His kingdom.
“Unprofitable servants!” Two percent of Christians regularly share their faith with others. I would be indignant about this number if not for this: I was a ninety-eight percenter. I was but am no more. I realized that while I don’t have great Bible scholarship like John Wesley, I have same the treasure. I’m not a great speaker like Billy Graham but I have the same charge. Increase the kingdom.
“While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest… shall not cease.” (Gen 8:22 KJV)
I’m weak in the seed department and not so strong in harvesting. I don’t hand out tracts on the street corners or tell my neighbors “Jesus Christ died on the Cross for you.” I’m not a preacher; I’ll probably never lead a harvest of thousands to the Lord. Nonetheless…
As a country girl, I know this truth. Just as seed must come before the harvest, plowing and preparation must come before the seed. Okay, I’m weak in seed and not so strong in harvest. But, I can plow. I can be a two percenter.
I encounter hundreds of people each year. Just think about it– the supermarket, the bank, the school, playgroups. Even for Work-At-Home-Mom, the list of contacts is huge. I try to touch everyone I meet with the ministry of “Please and Thank You.” The ministry of “Please and Thank You” softens the heart in preparation for the Word. With every tip I leave and every bill I pay, I enclose a “Thank you” witness card. The cashier at Wal-Mart may not accept Christ because I bought wheat bread, but her heart will be prepared by graciousness. A simple card with the Word of God inside can cultivate hardened soil. The soil is the heart and the seed is the Word.
“The seed that fell on good ground, sprang up, and bare fruit a hundredfold.” (Luke 8:8 KJV)
Well done.
Finance
How to Use a Money Order
One day you may find you need to use a money order to make a purchase. Sometimes it’s impractical or unsafe to use cash, like when you’re sending a payment through the mail, and checks aren’t always a viable payment option. In fact, money orders are sometimes preferred over checks because there’s no risk of bouncing it. You also don’t have to share the financial information like account numbers on the bottom of your check, so it’s safer for you as well. Here’s everything you will need to know in order to use one.
First you’ll need to figure out where to purchase your money order. There are plenty of places that issue them. Usually your local grocery store, bank, credit union, convenience store, or money transfer outlet will have them available. You can also purchase them at any U.S. Post Office.
To pay for your money order, you’ll owe the purchase amount plus whatever fees are charged by the issuer. You may have to purchase more than one document depending on the dollar amount you’re sending. This is because there is often a maximum amount per document. For example, if you need to send someone $2,500 and the issuer’s maximum is $1,000 per document, you would have to purchase two documents for $1,000 and another for $500. You can usually pay with cash, a debit card, or a credit card depending on the issuer. Some retailers may offer tracking information or the ability to stop payment, so ask the issuer if you want that information.
Filling out the document is similar to writing a check. You’ll want to make it out to the person, retailer, or organization to whom you’re sending the money, just as you would a check. There may be other lines to fill out such as your address or the payee’s address, your signature, or other details. Be sure to fill out the payee information as soon as you purchase the document. If you leave the payee line blank and lose it, it’s as good as cash to the person who finds it and writes in their own name.
Now you are ready to send your money order to the payee. You can drop it in the mail just as you’d send someone a check. Once the payee receives it, he or she will be able to either cash it or deposit it, and then the transaction will be complete!
Finance
Use Demo Account for Practicing Forex Trade
The Forex market is considered to be the most famous online business to make money. If you think about starting a business with Forex trading and you do not have any idea about Forex trading, then you can think about using a demo trading account to practice trading. The online brokers at present provide a real time Forex trading system in which Forex traders can do currency trading at any time from the comfort of their home. Since Forex market is open 24 hours through the day, you can trade round the clock unlike stock markets which are open only during day time.
Forex demo accounts provide you some practice money which is helpful for learning the skills and fundamentals of Forex trading. You can acquire trading software and install it in your computer. You can access the trading interface and get access to real time Forex charts and live quotes which take in real time environment. With help of free demo trading account, you can learn Forex trading easily with risking your actual money. There are two advantages of Forex demo account that is helpful for beginners. First, you can evaluate the user interface of trading software of platform which is provided by the Forex brokers. Most common trading platform is Meta Trader 4 platform which is offered by many brokers. There are also other trading platforms like E-Toro, Finexo, Forex yard and they are used by some brokers. You can run and evaluate the trading software and ensure whether the features are up to your expectations. Some trading platforms have live charts and many technical indicators like momentum indicators, support and resistance, candlesticks, charts and graphs which are easy to access, but some platforms will have limited number of indicators.
So, while using the trading system you must make sure whether it is user-friendly and has all required tools and technical indicators. You can try different trading systems before concluding which one is good for you. After finding the perfect trading system, you can open a live account with it and deposit real money for trading. Until then, you can practice with demo accounts and fake money so that you will suffer any actual loss.
Next advantage is that you can also learn about Forex trading techniques and know how to monitor the trends with the fake money provided. You will know how to make trading decisions and open Forex positions so that the risks can be monitored easily. It provides time for you understand profit calls, placing stop loss limits, leveraging, support and resistance, monitoring market trends etc. You will know how to prevent losses and maximize your profits. Also, you will understand about reading charts and other tools for technical analysis of Forex market which will improve your trading skills.
You can devise your own trading strategies and design your own technical indicators and trading signals to monitor the market trends. So, a demo account is very useful tool for novice traders to learn about market.
Finance
Shell Gas Credit Cards – How Much Can You Really Save With Shell Gas Cards?
How do shell gas credit cards stack up to their competition? Quite simply, gas credit cards are becoming more and more widely used seemingly everyday, as gas prices continue to soar. Shell is just one of the many companies that offers gas cards in an attempt to get more customers, so here is a review of how they measure up to the others.
First of all, make sure you understand the specifics the card offers you. Not all shell cards are the same. If you are looking to save money on gas, for example, be sure ot get the gas cards,, and not the travel rebate cards. Not all Shell gas credit cards offer the same perks, so understanding what you are getting before you take one out is very important.
The specific shell gas credit cards you should be looking at, if you want the gas rebates, are the ones from Citi, as these enable you to get a five percent cash rebate on all purchases you make anywhere. I know that five percent might not sound like a big deal, but trust me on this-it can add up in a hurry.
Want to buy that $2000 TV you’ve always wanted? You just saved $100 on gas in the process. Even buying smaller items more frequently, whether it be groceries or anything else, can really add up. Now,
I’m not advocating at all that you go out of your way to buy additional items just to save on cash. This defeats the purpose, but is something that many people use to justify buying items they really don’t need. If that’s why you’re doing this, don’t even bother. However, there certainly is nothing wrong with making purchases that you ordinarily would and saving on gas at the same time.
Another great thing about Shell gas credit cards is that there is no yearly fee attached, so you don’t have to worry about this. Make sure you read the fine print, as the terms and conditions change depending on which Shell credit card you go with.
Typically, you will have to have a high credit score to qualify, and particularly for gas cards. If you find that you don’t have a high enough credit score, as many people will not, then I’d recommend you hire a credit repair company that can help you get it up as quickly as possible.
No, this isn’t just for qualifying for shell gas cards. This will help you down the road when you are ready to finance a home or car purchase, and you get a much better interest rate. Hopefully these tips on finding the right shell gas credit cards will help you save some serious cash at the pump.
