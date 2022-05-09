Finance
Commercial Banking Price Leadership
Banks then use this money to make loans available to household and corporate borrowers. They then earn their profits by lending at an interest rate higher than the rates they pay on their deposits.
The largest commercial banks in the US bank of America, Bankers Trust Corporate, Chemical Bank, Chase Manhattan Bank, Citibank, Morgan Guaranty Trust Corporation and Wells Fargo, and many others compete with each other to make loans available to large corporate clients. The interest rates they charge corporate clients for loans are the main form of competition, a price competition, in this case. When this competition becomes aggressive, the interest rates they charge have a tendency to fall, and so do their profits. To avoid this aggressive competition, a form of price leadership was put into place.
The interest rate charged by banks to large corporate clients is called the prime rate. This rate is well known and often quoted in newspapers. Most large banks charge the same or very close of the same price for it. Frequent changes in the rate are avoided in order to avoid destabilization and competitive warfare. When money market conditions changes enough and other interest rates have risen or fallen substantially, prime rate changes occurs.
Only then, one of the major banks announces a change in its prime rate, and the other banks quickly follow suit. Banks take turns as leaders from time to time, but when a changed is announced, the other banks will immediately follow within two or three days.
Finance
Invest Money Into Stocks and Earn Rich Dividends!
Invest money into stocks and earn rich dividends – This statement may sound clichéd to some, and far-fetched to others! Ask any stock market expert and he would tell you to remove all your monies from the stock markets. Here is where you should be different. Understand this – What goes up has to come down, and what comes down will eventually pick up.
Agreed that the financial conditions right now are not suitable for investing! Do some research and eye a financially lsound company that is hit hard by the economic turmoil.
Trust me, you would find hundreds of such companies. Identify the 10 top companies and divide your $1000 in buying the shares of all these companies. You would have diversified your investment by now, which is good enough risk protection for you.
Give it a month or two, and analyze the performance all this while. You could see some stocks doing really well, as opposed to others. Identify the top performing stocks and move your monies from under-performing stocks to these ones. Though there is no upper limit to the profits you should stop your losses at 5% below the bought price.Investing into stocks is a high risk decision, but can pay off well if you are diligent about it. One note here –
Never be greedy when it comes to profits. Set a benchmark amount that you wish to achieve. Once that amount is achieved, sell all your stocks and re-evaluate your options. In doing so, not only will you be able to make money off a receding economy, but you will also be able to make it quickly.
Finance
Jacuzzi Tubs – How Can You Purchase Them?
Jacuzzi tubs make use of a great vacuum pump in order to pull water in and out of jets. Every single tub comes with a great intake valve, which is normally situated at the tub’s bottom with a super fine mesh that covers it. Jacuzzi tubs are really gaining more and more popularity these days. They are used around the world by several individuals. Cleaning and maintaining such tubs is quite simple and this is the reason why more and more people consider purchasing them. This article will offer you some key information in regard to purchasing these bathroom accessories.
Jacuzzi tubs come with great accessories that are accessible and affordable in every sense. They are not just found in the houses of the rich but due to their popularity a lot of people of the middle class society also tend to purchase them. These kinds of tubs are always complete value for money as they allow you to relax and rejuvenate your soul after a long tiring day.
Let us now talk about some key instructions which could help you in purchasing Jacuzzi tubs. You just have to follow these guidelines carefully so that you are able to beautify your bathroom in the best possible way.
• You need to try out all the products that are available in the market. You can sit in every single piece so that you can find one that suits you in the perfect way. You can turn the water on as well if you want to get the complete feel. If you want to know whether you like the bathroom accessory then the best way is to sit in it.
• Now, you can consider checking the tub for safety regulations and features. You got to ensure that there is a proper slip resistant floor installed in the tub. A locking cover for keeping children out is also essential in such a bathroom accessory.
• You need to consider looking at various Jacuzzi tubs that come with energy efficient heating system. This will not just save you money but will also keep the natural resources intact. Energy utility really matters a lot as it can save you hundreds of dollars.
• At last, you got to determine how many individuals you would wish to accommodate in your Jacuzzi tub. If you are looking for a tub that can house about 4 people then you got to purchase a large Jacuzzi tub from the market.
In the end, we can easily conclude that Jacuzzi tubs are quite easy to purchase and are really comfortable. They are made up of good quality materials and you can easily relax in them after a long tiring day of work. If you have any questions about their usage or functioning then you can consider talking to an expert. For purchasing it, the best way to opt for is to place an order online. You can place an order online and then you will be able to get it delivered at your doorstep. The rates are pretty good too.
Finance
The Food of James Bond
One of the big differences between the James Bond books and the films are that while 007 is hardly seen to eat in the film series – he is well known for drinking however – the books often feature exquisitely described meals that are a highlight of Ian Fleming’s writing.
However, Bond isn’t an out and out snob, and while he does enjoy good food served in fancy restaurants, his favourite meal by far is scrambled eggs on toast with bacon. This he can eat morning, noon and night and Fleming went as far as featuring a recipe for scrambled eggs in his short story, 007 in New York.
Bond also finds fine dining sometimes rather pretentious and Fleming claims that when in England he exists on a diet of grilled sole, oeufs cocotte and cold roast beef with potato salad; Bond himself claims to prefer the ordinary plain food of the country when abroad.
Bond’s favourite meal of the day is breakfast, which we know because Ian Fleming told us. It was also Fleming’s own favourite meal time – his view that we all yearned for simple, childish foods and breakfast provided exactly that.
While Bond sometimes does order scrambled eggs for breakfast in the books, his routine while in London is rather simpler; he drinks two cups of coffee from De Bry in New Oxford Street (sadly it no longer exists) brewed in a glass Chemex coffee maker while reading the Times.
He is then served an egg that has been boiled for exactly three and a third minutes by May, his elderly Scottish maid, which is served in a dark blue egg cup embellished with a gold ring round the top. The egg comes from French Marans hens and is supplied by a friend of May. Following the egg, he has toast and butter served with Tiptree’s Little Scarlet strawberry jam, Norwegian Heather Honey from Fortnum and Mason and Cooper’s Vintage Oxford marmalade – all is served on blue Minton china.
However, when abroad his breakfast can vary. In New York he phones room service is order orange juice, three lightly scrambled eggs with bacon, toast and marmalade along with a double espresso with cream, which hardly varies from his home breakfast. But while on assignment in Istanbul he orders a much different breakfast; yoghurt and green figs with Turkish coffee.
Where we do see evidence of James Bond loving the “plain food of the country” when he lunches on ham sandwiches with plenty of mustard (in an English pub) or bread and sausage (while tailing Goldfinger through France), he also eats very well; one of the most memorable descriptions of a meal occurs when he dines with M at his club, Blades.
After vodka from Riga, Bond orders Champagne to go with his asparagus and hollandaise sauce, lamb cutlets with buttered peas and new potatoes, and a slice of pineapple for dessert. This episode features in Moonraker, written shortly after rationing had ended in the UK and while it may not appear to be particularly exotic to modern readers, the books provided wish fulfilment for the reader of the day.
