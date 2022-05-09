Finance
Considerations For Implementing Systems in Financial Service Organizations
INTRODUCTION
The confluence of SOA and SOX has had unexpected consequences, making software development more efficient and system failures rarer.
There are a number of reasons why new systems fail. But thanks to developments in service-oriented architecture (SOA)-which reduces interdependencies between applications-and the implementation of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX), which has led to more firms outsourcing development to independent software vendors, the likelihood of all-out failure has been reduced.
There are two types of major systems in financial services firms, with vastly different success rates and implementation challenges. The first type-client-facing systems-are outwardly focused. They connect bankers, financial planners, hedge fund managers, stockbrokers, and their ilk with customers. Examples include banking and bill payment, 401(k) management, remote deposits, derivatives trading, and position monitoring. While these systems have many different objectives, they have two overriding commonalities-they link customers and investors with their financial institutions and generate revenue in the process.
Not all systems in a financial firm are client-facing. Organizations’ back-office systems are inwardly focused on internal employees and daily operations. Customers never use or even see these applications. Examples include supply chain management, accounting, human resources, and payroll. Back-office applications-typically called enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems-record sales and purchase transactions, update inventory, and cut employee and vendor paychecks. Invoices, receipts, and reports can also be produced by back-office systems. Unlike their client-facing brethren, back-office systems generate no revenue; they support cost centers.
The different scopes and audiences of these applications result in different rates of success. Client-facing systems fail much less often than back-office applications. By and large, the challenges faced by financial firms with respect to enterprise systems are not materially different than those faced by retail, health care, or government organizations.
Back-office systems support the entire enterprise, not simply one function. ERPs have to handle a number of disparate tasks, the vast majority of which tie back to the general ledger (GL). ERP systems are tightly coupled with one another. A problem in one area will almost always affect another.
On the other hand, client-facing applications can be considered “best of breed” and often do not need to integrate with other applications. They typically are designed to accomplish one or a limited number of specific objectives: transferring funds, buying and selling stocks, and the like. Handling stock trades or dividends, for example, is much less exhaustive than managing an entire supply chain or paying employees in 48 states and seven countries. As a result of this limited integration, their development cycles are much shorter and their failure rates much lower.
SOA AND SOX
Two recent and seemingly unrelated events have coalesced, resulting in more efficient software development and fewer system failures. The first is the advent of SOA, which provides methods for systems development and integration in which systems group functionality around business processes and package these as interoperable services. SOA also describes IT infrastructure that allows different applications to exchange data with one another as they participate in business processes. Service-orientation aims at a loose coupling of services with operating systems, programming languages, and other technologies which underlie applications.
On the regulatory front, due to SOX requirements, many financial firms no longer attempt to create their own internal systems. SOX’s increased audit requirements have resulted in many financial services firms using independent software vendors (ISVs) to build proprietary systems. Firms such as Infosys specialize in making or selling software, designed for mass marketing or for niche markets.
Due to the arrival of both SOA and SOX, many financial firms have abandoned internal application development and now deal almost exclusively with ISVs, who observe the following cardinal rules with regard to software development: Issues found later in an application’s development cycle are exponentially more time-consuming and expensive to fix than issues found at the beginning of the cycle. Unlike off-the-shelf applications, software developers can essentially build anything. Software engineers and coders do best with pristine development specifications, allowing them to accurately build the applications and functionality desired.
This second point is critical. Management at financial firms typically realizes that ISVs require comprehensive development specifications. Equipped with them, ISVs are able more rapidly to build-and modify-applications to better meet the needs of firms and their clients. This minimizes the traditional back-and-forth and decreases the amount of time required for financial firms to realize a return-on-investment (ROI) on their new applications. These successes build upon each other. The bank that successfully rolls out an ISV-created application is encouraged to develop more applications.
From a systems’ development perspective, the cumulative effects of SOA and SOX have been largely positive. Many financial firms that had historically created their own systems often failed for one simple reason. The best programmers and developers tend to work for software companies, not financial firms.
Financial firms that contract ISVs to create specific, client-facing applications typically realize a number of significant benefits.
LESS RISK WITH ISVs
Weinrib Partners, a fictitious hedge fund, wants to create an application allowing its investors to wire money from banks directly to the fund. Weinrib’s managers decide to outsource development to an ISV. The application has one very specific purpose and the managers can very clearly articulate the application’s requirements to an ISV which, in turn, expedites development. Testing should manifest any and all issues because of the application’s singular purpose.
Weinrib launches its application to clients who no longer have to write and mail checks to deposit funds. It is important to note that Weinrib owns the application created by the ISV. As a result, Weinrib can control the application’s customizations and enhancements. If Weinrib’s customers request that the application integrates with QuickBooks and Microsoft Money, for example, then Weinrib can approach its ISV immediately about making this change.
Contrast the system ownership model with traditional ERP purchase and support model. Organizations that utilize SAP or Oracle as an enterprise system have no control over its delivered functionality. End-users can always submit vendor “enhancement requests,” but there is no guarantee that they will be adopted in future releases of the application. What’s more, IT departments that customize ERPs face a number of significant obstacles. For one, customizations typically invalidate vendor support agreements. Second, making a tweak to a general ledger program, for example, may break something else. Enterprise systems are very involved and contain many interdependencies. Finally, even a successfully implemented customization may go by the wayside after an upgrade or service patch.
In April of 2008, PNC completed its acquisition of Sterling Financial Corp. While there were many reasons for the merger, one of the more overlooked ones involved technology. Specifically, Sterling’s internal systems had become antiquated. Its senior management realized that the necessary investment to upgrade them would be cost-prohibitive.
Sterling is not alone in this regard. Many financial institutions have realized that the old maxim applies: “If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.” Organizations with antiquated client-facing systems cannot re-tool by simply making a few, relatively inexpensive enhancements. More often than not, a complete overhaul is necessary. At a minimum, most financial systems today must comply with SOX requirements, integrate with external banks, offer customers a powerful and user-friendly experience, and ward off increasing security threats. Beyond these requirements, applications often need to do more. Rather than merely transfer funds, many applications offer data mining and business intelligence (BI) capability and allow agents, bankers, and other personnel the ability to customize offerings based on the individual customer’s financial situation. Added to this, organizations’ IT budgets are under a microscope.
CONCLUSION
While there is no secret sauce to building and implementing client-facing systems, financial firms tend to minimize failure rates by utilizing ISVs and extensively documenting business requirements. Seasoned ISVs allow firms to quickly create and roll out custom applications that can increase firm revenue, profitability, and ROI. With respect to enterprise and back office systems, however, financial firms should not try to build from scratch. They realize no competitive advantage from payroll vendors or employees. In this sense, financial firms tend to have many of the same issues as the rest of the corporate world.
Business Ownership Bullet-Proofed by Daryl La’Brooy
One of the strong motivators for starting a business is that we want to be our own boss because we believe we can be more financially successful that way. What happens, in fact, is that most small business owners do little more than generate a wage for themselves.
While being very good at doing the work of the business, they lack the skills, knowledge and expertise to build the business, to make it financially successful. They do not know how to work on the business, only how to work in it.
They want to build a secure future for themselves and their families with their business, but instead what happens is that they place that future at great risk because they do not understand how to protect their business from the many challenges to its success. They do not know how to bullet-proof it.
This is the very reason why every small business owner needs this book by Daryl La’Brooy. How I wish I had this book in my hands when I started my business more than 25 years ago. Wealthy small business owners have the resources to pay for this kind of advice but those who have not yet reached that level are not aware of the steps they need to take to protect this important asset.
This book is a consciousness raising book for small business owners where Daryl opens up the challenges and unforeseen problems that can emerge for people setting up small businesses. He presents a pro-active approach to how small business owners can meet those challenges, discussing everything from how to start a business and how to grow it, to how to exit it. In fact, the first key in Daryl’s bullet-proofing plan is that you plan the way you want to exit as you set up your business. Most small businesses don’t do this, rather they wait until shortly before they are ready to retire and find they cannot exit when they want because they are not financially secure enough to finance their retirement.
His second key is about the challenges and risks around ownership both for the sole trader and when other partners are taken into the business. He highlights the fact that if the business owner is not aware of what can happen here and so does not bullet-proof the business against unforeseen and unexpected events, the consequences can be dire for the business.
Ensuring that the wealth created in your small business ultimately ends up in the hands of the people it is meant for is Daryl’s third key. He demonstrates how so often lack of awareness, naivety or lack of planning sees the money, the business owners have spent their lives earning, ending up in the hands of people for whom it wasn’t intended.
Setting up a personal wealth management plan independent of the business including an estate plan, demonstrating the bullet-proofing this gives the family finances, is the fourth key in the book.
The last chapter of Daryl’s book is on how you can create your own Do-It-Yourself Financial Plan to bullet-proof your business. No one wants to face the trauma of bankruptcy or the collapse of the business into which they have put so much of themselves. That can have a devastating impact, both emotionally and financially.
Many of you reading Daryl’s book, and having your eyes are opened to the vulnerable position your own business is in, may not have the confidence to take the action you need to bullet-proof your business. What the book does is highlight the enormous value that good financial planners can be to small business owners and their families in assisting them to do that well, covering all bases and possibilities. They can provide the expertise that ensures that your small business will provide a financially successful future for yourself and the important people in your life.
Old Money Vs New Money in the Great Gatsby
The concept of “new” and “old” money is hard for the average modern reader to understand. In most parts of the country, the term “nouveau riche” isn’t often used, and with the onslaught of new Internet millionaires and billionaires in the last decade, the judgment is certainly no longer there. Today’s America values the self-made man or woman, the “rags to riches” story. A person who makes her own fortune is smart and innovative, an entrepreneur. She’s someone to be admired.
However, this wasn’t always the case. There was a time when building one’s own fortune was considered crude, and only the kind of wealth that came to this country on the Mayflower was valued. In the 1920’s, the East Coast, particularly New England and New York, was a land of haves, have-nots, and have-had-since-long-before-the-haves. This is the setting for F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel, The Great Gatsby.
In Gatsby’s world, the difference between old and new money is not just a theoretical divide, it’s a physical one. The “old money” elite (including Daisy Buchanan, the object of Jay Gatsby’s affection) live in the East Egg neighborhood, while the riff-raff nouveau riche, including Gatsby himself, are relegated to West Egg. To the uninformed observer, the two Eggs are virtually identical, but to the Eggs’ respective inhabitants, differences are apparent everywhere. Whenever Gatsby visits the Buchanans in East Egg, he may as well be wearing a big red “EE” (a new kind of Scarlet Letter) on his lapel.
The social divide between Gatsby and Daisy has been the impediment to their relationship since the beginning, and when Gatsby went out to make his fortune as a young man, he did it with the dream of winning Daisy as his motivation. He does end up becoming incredibly wealthy and has the house, clothes and parties to show it. The only problem? The love of his life, Daisy, has married Tom Buchanan in the interim, and it seems that all of his work has been for naught.
Those who believe that Fitzgerald wrote The Great Gatsby as a social and economic commentary, see the novel as an allegory, a cautionary tale about the dangers of the pursuit of wealth. Their interpretation of one of the most famous Great Gatsby quotes, “Gatsby believed in the green light, the orgastic future that year by year recedes before us. It eluded us then, but that’s no matter – to-morrow we will run faster, stretch out our arms farther… And one fine morning -” is guided by this notion. The green light, they say, represents money, and the quote demonstrates the futility of pursuing it. There will always be someone richer; the race has no finish line.
But if that were the case; it Gatsby were just a mercenary, and Daisy a symbol of what he could achieve with his wealth, it’s unlikely that Nick would like him so much. “You’re worth the whole damn bunch of them put together,” he tells Gatsby, despite the fact that he “thoroughly disapproved” of Gatsby’s way of life. If the reader trusts Nick’s judgment and believes that he really is as honest as he claims to be, his loyalty to Gatsby (loyalty to the end – Nick ends up being one of the only people to attend Gatsby’s funeral) must be worth something.
Taking a Hard Look at Long-Term Care Insurance
For many Americans, buying insurance to cover your home, car and health is standard practice. But long-term care insurance is a mystery for many, even though it offers important financial protection against some of life’s uncertainties.
The goal of long-term care (LTC) insurance is to protect the policy owner from footing the entire bill of an extended stay in a healthcare facility, such as a nursing home or rehabilitation center.
Because there’s no telling whether you will need long-term care in the future, and the costs can run very high if you do, it’s worth your while to learn about your long-term care insurance options and make an informed decision.
It’s possible that at some point later in life you may need specialized care. For example, as you get older, your physician may discharge you to a nursing home following a hospitalization for surgery or illness. Fortunately, Medicare will cover qualified stays up to 100 days. Sometimes, however, deteriorating mental or physical health caused by an accident, illness or dementia will lead to an extended stay in a nursing home or ongoing in-home nursing care. When this happens, even families that are in a good financial position may need to balance the expense of long-term care with their other priorities.
While Medicaid will cover long-term care costs after 100 days, this federal program requires individuals to first deplete their personal savings, among other qualifications. For this reason, even individuals who are financially comfortable may want to carefully consider long-term care insurance.
Here are some factors to think about as you consider long-term care insurance:
· Your age and health may affect your eligibility. Purchasing a policy when you’re relatively young and healthy may mean more years of payments, but it also helps you lock in a benefit that may not be available when you’re older or in the event you experience a health issue. The cost of a policy tends to increase with age, particularly after age 60 when health problems start to become more common. If you have a pre-existing condition, or a family history of one, you may not be eligible to purchase certain policies. Carefully review the fine print to see if any conditions are excluded from coverage.
· Long-term care insurance policies come in many forms-from barebones to all the bells and whistles. Price is only one factor to consider. Compare components of the policies side-by-side to see which plan may make sense for you. Evaluate facilities and programs in your area so that you can match your service expectations with what various policies may cover.
· Most plans are tied to the need for assistance with a pre-determined number of activities of daily living (ADLs) such as dressing, showering and eating. You will pay more if you want a policy that requires fewer concurrent ADLs to trigger benefits.
· Consider nursing home costs in your area to determine whether you want to buy coverage on the higher or lower end of the spectrum. Choose a daily benefit – or the amount of expenses covered each day – you can live with, as you will be expected to make up the difference.
· Most plans have an elimination period, which is the amount of time that must elapse before your insurance covers the bill. This “gap” in benefits ranges from 30 to 180 days. You are responsible for 100 percent of the costs before your benefits begin.
· Inflation protection is a common plan rider that can help offset rising costs of care by increasing your eligible lifetime benefits under the plan. It’s worth considering if you can afford the cost of a more generous lifetime limit.
Your financial advisor can help you calculate whether your projected future income and assets can withstand the cost of long-term care if the need arises. If there’s any doubt, a long-term care insurance policy may make sense. Together you can review your options and choose a plan that helps you meet your long-term goals for financial security.
