Finance
Creating Wealth in the New Economy – 5 Simple Steps
If you’re like me, you’re wondering how to make your savings/investments grow. Where to allocate and how much. I’m not a financial advisor, I’m in this with all of you. I’m just sharing here some guidelines that work for me, starting with the realization that no one, not even my 401-K fund manager, is going to take care of this for me.
1. It’s up to you.
Even though you’re not a financial expert, your finances, your retirement, your wealth creation are all in your own hands. The stock market is soaring right now, but many analysts I’ve read think this is a short-term effect that will soon be replaced by a more sincere reaction to our high unemployment, growing debt, growing medical bills, higher social security outlays and higher tax burden on the shrinking middle class.
So where to you put your money to grow? My husband, Ruben, and I talk about this all the time. It’s kind of funny actually, an academic and classical musician discussing investment strategies, but so it is. The thing about talking to professional financial advisers is that you have to be careful in distinguishing between expertise and selling.
Use a financial adviser who is making money off his own investments, not from commissions.
2. Set your intention.
I’m still surprised to see how many people live almost permanently in reactive mode (even though I used to live that way myself.) You can tell you’re living this way if you are waiting for other things to happen in order to make a move, or take an action. For example, I know of some musicians in town who are waiting to hear if the local symphony orchestra is going be restructured or not, before they decide to stay here or not. That’s a totally rational way to think. But a more intentional, creative response is to decide where you want to live and live there. The rest you can take care of once you’re committed to a place to live.
3. Invest in yourself.
Ultimately, you will see the best opportunities to create value and reap financial rewards. But it takes training your eye to see the opportunities that you are uniquely positioned to take advantage of. Investing in yourself has got to be part of your portfolio.
This can be training yourself to invest in the stock market, real estate, starting a side business, commodity trading, or even increasing the value of your own home.
4. Take it one step at a time.
The best news is that you don’t have to know how you’re going to create your wealth, what exactly you’re going to do. That will come to you, probably one step at a time. Your job is to draw a clear picture of what you would like to happen.
You don’t have to decide right this minute, but start researching. See who lives the way you want to live. Write down what you really like about your life as it is presently constructed, and what you’d like to change.
5. Savor what you have right now.
You already know that people who live in mansions and have 6 to 7-figure bank accounts are not any happier than you are right this very moment. In fact a lot of them are miserable. I now live in a house much much smaller than the one I grew up in….I know a lot of you have lived through “nouveau pauvre” and know what I’m talking about. It’s important and fun to create your life, but the real trick is….be happy now!
Creating wealth is not an event, it’s a process. It’s even a way of living and I highly recommend you undertake this project as I am!
Finance
Private Loans – The Alternative Education Loan For Students in Need of Additional Financial Aid
One of Uncle Sam’s greatest gifts to the American student is the Federal student loan program which makes it possible for millions of young Americans to pursue higher education. But Federal student loans may not always cover tuition and expenses 100%. That’s why so many parents and students turn to private student loans to fill in the gap.
Private student loans — not just for tuition!
All the talk these days is about the higher costs of college tuition. But what often gets overlooked are all of the other college expenses that can make going to college more financially crushing.
However, that may not be a problem for you since most private loans can cover virtually all college expenses, including: o Room and board o Off-campus housing o Registration fees o Text books o Laptop/Internet access o Travel expenses to get to and from classes
How can you qualify for a private loan?
Because private loans are made by private institutions such as a bank or other private lending institution, your ability to get a loan will be based on merit, specifically good credit, essentially, a high enough credit score. The availability of a co-signer with good credit is even better from the lender’s perspective because taking into account a co-signer’s good credit, your combined probability of repaying the loan is higher. So, the lender can be more likely to approve you for a private loan.
If you think about it, most consumer loans require collateral, such as a house or a car. If a borrower doesn’t repay the loan, then lender can repossess your property, so it can sell it to recoup the money it had loaned out.
In the case of education loans, there really is no collateral; i.e., how can a lender repossess your education? It can’t. That’s why lenders rely on a good credit record, since that is a strong indicator that you and/or your co-signer have a proven track record of repaying on your credit cards or other loans in a timely and responsible manner.
Co-signers with good credit can help you qualify for a private loan, lower your borrowing costs and improve your own credit score!
Because private loans are based on merit, the rate you receive is based on your credit history and income. If you don’t have one or the other or both, having a creditworthy co-signer can be invaluable. In fact, a co-signer with good credit can help you obtain a private loan with a lower interest rate, saving you a ton of money over the life of the loan.
Another added benefit of a creditworthy co-signer is “guilt by association but in a good way.” This means that the timely, responsible repayment of your private loan under a co-signer arrangement will be a positive way to build up your own credit record.
Take advantage of private loan benefits
Of course the primary purpose of obtaining a student loan is to help you obtain a sound education so you can realize your career aspirations. And using credit wisely is important. That’s why you’re encouraged to seek out as much Federal student aid, grants and scholarships first before applying for a private loan.
Private loan application process — get pre-approved in minutes if you qualify!
However, once you determine that a private student loan can be a viable alternative funding source to cover your education finance gap, you could be pre-approved for a private loan within minutes of applying! Many times the application process is very simple and can, with most lenders, even be handled over the phone or online.
Longer pre-payment terms and no pre-payment penalties can help you better manage your cash flow after college
When it comes to paying back your private loans, many lenders give you up to 20 or 25 years to do so. The absence of pre-payment penalties means that as long as you make your minimum monthly payment, you can pay off your loans as fast or as slow as you want within your repayment term.
Interest rate discounts can help lower your cost of private loan borrowing even more!
Many private loan lenders would like to have your business. So be sure to shop around, and make sure to ask each lender about these and other private loan “borrower benefits” such as:
o An interest rate discount for automatic payment from a savings or checking account
o An interest rate discount for simply making on-time payments.
o Little or no origination fees, if you or your co-signer has good credit
Who is eligible for a Private Loan?
Keep in mind that each private loan lender has certain eligibility requirements. For most private student loans, you must meet the following criteria:
– Must be creditworthy applicant or have a creditworthy co-borrower
– Must be a U.S. citizen, U.S. permanent resident, or international student with a qualified U.S. citizen or U.S. Permanent Resident co-signer
– Must be within age of majority by your state of residence (typically 18 years of age)
– May be a full time, half time, or less than half time (including continuing education) student
Types of Private loans
What’s great about private loans is that many lenders have a variety of loans that is tailored to fit your specific course of study. The loan name, minimum and maximum loan amounts, and the loan repayment terms are all tailored around the typical needs of the course of study you have chosen to pursue.
Undergraduate Private Loans – Just as the name implies, apply for an undergraduate private loan if you’re a college undergraduate, or are attending a career, technical, and trade school in the U.S., at least half-time. Continuing Education Private Loans – This private loan is right for you if you are completing a degree, a certification program or taking classes to further your career or for personal development. A continuing education private loan is available to you if you attend an eligible school at least part-time (less than half-time). Graduate/Professional Private loan – If you have decided to pursue an advanced degree at participating colleges and universities, and planning to attend at least half-time, then this private loan can get you the funds you need to achieve your educational goals. K-12 Education Private loan – If you are a parents or other adult sponsor (relative or friend) of children who attend participating non-public elementary schools, many lenders provide these loans to help cover the expenses. Most lenders provide K-12 education private loans for students who attend private, religious, preparatory, and military or special education schools.
Need more money to pay for college? Private loans are here for you!
Now that you’ve learned about an alternative way to pay for your college-related expenses, don’t let anything hold you back from pursuing the dreams of success you want. A great education is a wonderful thing and nothing should ever stand in your way of achieving your goals.
As you start or continue your education, the availability of private loans offers you an option to fund your education when you don’t know where else to turn for the money you need.
Finance
Financial Management for Sustainable Development in Mexico
For some, sustainable development is associated with the environment. For others, it means investing in projects or technology that will reap long-term benefits and will have no tangible effects on the present. This could not be further from the truth. As defined by the UK based Sustainable Development Commission, ‘sustainable development is development that meets the needs of the present, without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.
The business and Industry sector has traditionally been driven by a single factor, such as profit or efficiency, to the detriment of other vital components society relies on, such as local communities, the environment, science and technology, or welfare. The negative impact on society of this one-dimensional approach has been reflected through large-scale financial crises caused by irresponsible banking, or even strong changes in climate patterns. However, the growing influence of established and socially responsible corporations, such as HSBC, combined with the emergence of new players, such as Google or Facebook, has contributed to shift the rules of engagement and exert more pressure on their piers to adopt corporate practices that are more in line with sustainable development.
Good financial management is defined by the efficient and effective management of company funds in such a manner as to accomplish the objectives of the organization. This is achieved through planning, monitoring, organizing and controlling the monetary resources of an organization. If the objectives have as a focus the capacity to balance different, and often competing, needs, against an awareness of the environmental, social and economic limitations faced as a society, then the sustainable development component will be part of the driving force of the company, rather than being perceived as an additional cost, or labeled as ‘the price of doing business’. Ensuring you have the right financial management framework in place, whether it is in-house our outsourced, is the key to delivering successful sustainable development.
Over the years, Mexico has consistently contributed to sustainable development on a global level, and has been leading by example in Latin America. Mexico’s progress in policy planning and institution building over recent years has been remarkable, including the April 2012 adoption of the General Law on Climate Change (LGCC in Spanish), one of the world’s first climate laws-and the first in a developing country. Under this law, Mexico aims to reduce its emissions by 50% from 2000 levels by 2050. The NDC proposal is consistent with this objective. Mexico has significantly lowered its CO2 emissions without hampering its economic development, and actually seeing considerable growth. Various ministries now offer wide-ranging support to companies wishing to grow the economy whilst making a positive impact on the local community involved, and the inflow of foreign direct investment in these types of projects is a testament to the fact that Mexico is leading the field.
Through efficient financial management you can build solid foundations for your company, as well as providing bright opportunities for future generations.
Finance
Making Money Online For Free
There are so many ways of making money online for free. If you want some extra pocket money to pay your bills or to buy something special then there are many different ways that you can achieve this on the web.
I run an internet business where I help people to set up their own businesses online. As a group, we do very well. We sell hundreds of different products every week. We have learnt what might be known as the ‘secrets’ of internet marketing and we have all worked very hard.
By the way, working hard is a prerequisite of making money online, unless you elect to do passive income building, but you’ll still have to work hard initially to set that up. I’m mentioning this as there still seems to be so many spammers and scammers out there that give the impression that you really don’t have to do much to succeed at internet money making.
Running a business is just one of the ways of making money online. In this article I’m going to share with you some of the ways that anybody can make money
The internet is mostly used as a tool to locate knowledge. If you have a specific field of knowledge, then that’s great news as there are many different ways that you can use that for making money online for free.
One of the easiest ways to make money from your knowledge is to answer questions on paid to answer websites. There are several sites set up where people pay experts to answer questions for them. The site owner will take a payment from the question asker and then pay you. We’re all an expert in one area or another so this is open to all of us to participate in.
Your knowledge can also be shared by writing articles for other internet marketers. They’ll pay you between $10 and $20 for a 300 to 500 word article on the topic that they suggest. You’ll need to be proficient at creating articles that are search engine and human friendly.
If you have already had some experience with search engine optimisation or SEO, then you could answers questions on the website that is a forum for experts in this subject matter.
Another way that you can get paid by writing is posting on forums. Some sites will pay quite good money for doing this type of service for them.
If you want to go down the picture route, then it’s possible to get paid just to upload files, photos, videos and documents. If you’re a photographer then you can find plenty of sites to upload your own photos to and people will pay you for the copyright of the photo.
If you have a Twitter account with plenty of followers then there are marketers and advertisers looking for people like you. They will pay you to tweet their messages to your followers.
All these are different ways of earning an online income, but my preferred way is to help people learn about making money online.
Creating Wealth in the New Economy – 5 Simple Steps
Private Loans – The Alternative Education Loan For Students in Need of Additional Financial Aid
Financial Management for Sustainable Development in Mexico
Making Money Online For Free
More than 60 feared dead in bombing of Ukrainian school
The Real Estate Market in Hong Kong Today
File Your Income Tax Return Online – Do It Yourself!
Womanhood and Entrepreneurship: An Uphill Struggle
Chicago White Sox extend their winning streak to 6 games by sweeping the Boston Red Sox with a 3-2 victory
Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon out for Game 4 vs. 76ers due to illness
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion