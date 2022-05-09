Blockchain
Crypto Traders Lost $421 Million In Liquidations For The Past 24 Hours
The crypto market has been bouncing back and forth in the past few days. Over 124,003 traders saw more than $421 million liquidated in a 24-hour period as prices tumbled wildly throughout yesterday and today.
The crypto market is falling to new lows not seen since November. With a total loss of $421 million, Bitcoin (BTC) accounted for most of the losses, followed closely by Ethereum (ETH).
Related Reading | TA: Ethereum Bears Aim Big After Recent Breakdown Below $2.5K
Crypto Traders Liquidations Figure
Most of these liquidations occurred on Binance, FTX, and Okex. As a result, Bitcoin traders lost 4,340 BTC worth $144 million, Ethereum traders lost 50,180 ETH worth $121.81 million, and LUNA traders lost 264,350 coins worth $15.99 million.
Other major cryptocurrencies showed relatively lower losses. Futures tracking Tron’s TRX saw $8 million in losses, followed by Solana’s SOL at $7.54 million. Dogecoin’s DOGE showed $7.24 million while Stepn’s GMT losses reached $6.93 million. Among other alternative currencies, Ripple (XRP) futures saw a loss of $6.1 million, followed by Appcoin (APE) at $5.95 million.
The 12 hours of liquidation figures show the losses of $286 million from all major cryptocurrencies.
According to Coinglass data, traders lost 77.5% ($327 million) of the total liquidation amount betting on longs. $129 million liquidations happened on Okex, while traders on FTX lost $107 million. Binance traders are on 3rd, losing $94 million in liquidations.
In case anyone isn’t aware of what futures “liquidations” are, it’s best to take a brief look at the workings of margin trading.
When an exchange closes a leveraged position, it’s called a liquidation. This happens when there is a partial or total loss of the trader’s initial margin. Liquidations happen mostly in futures trading. Because that only tracks asset prices, unlike spot trading, where traders own the actual assets.
Crypto Market Correlation
If we look at cryptocurrency prices from November 2021, they have gone down a lot. The total value of all cryptocurrencies has dropped by almost 50%. In November 2021, the total crypto market capital reached $2.79 trillion while now it is at $1.49 trillion according to Tradingview. Bitcoin market cap in November 2021 crossed $1.26 trillion, which is about 45% of the total market cap.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Carnage Continues As BTC Disintegrates To $34K
It is unclear what caused the sell-off, but it is happening during a downturn that is affecting all markets, including cryptocurrencies.
This suggests that the crypto market is becoming more like traditional markets. The S&P 500 and other big tech firms have been more strongly related to crypto in the past year. That is why the crypto market is more tightly connected to the global economy.
Featured image from Pixabay and the chart from tradingview.com
Blockchain
Bibox Tied Up With Nuvei To Enable Easier Access to Cryptocurrencies
Today, Nuvei Corporation (tomorrow’s payment platform) announced its partnership with Bibox, which is the world’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven digital asset trading platform. The collaboration with Bibox will provide a unified trading experience to the customer by offering easy access to cryptocurrencies via the Simplex by Nuvei on-ramp solution.
Bibox users will be able to purchase bitcoins using credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, SEPA or SWIFT transfers. The collaboration with Nuvei guarantees Bibox full charge-back and fraud protection to ensure smooth and secure transactions.
The use of artificial intelligence (AI) provides more benefits to Bibox and its customers. The Bibox AI algorithm explores new token listings in real-time and evaluates the feasibility of a project. In-house blockchain experts go over the information again and develop a list of safely and reliably projects.
Bibox currently has over 20 million registered members in multiple countries and it has grown to become a leading crypto exchange in terms of trading volume. Bibox offers high security, consistency, and transparency. Also, the trading platform provides a variety of financial tools, such as coin-margined futures, bot trading, leveraged trading, over-the-counter trading, and current financing to its users.
About Nuvei
Nuvei is a global payment technology partner for successful businesses. Through the unified integration, they provide intelligence and technology which is needed to flourish business worldwide. Also, they help to solve the payment barriers, and reduce operating expenses. Nuvei offers all payout choices, and benefits from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services which will help Leading companies accept next-generation payments. The protected network connects merchants in 200 countries with local acquiring in 44 countries and enables 470 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies including cryptocurrencies.
About Bibox
Bibox, one of the unique and world’s major cryptocurrency exchanges, makes use of Intelligence and encryption algorithms to help with trading and transactions. The exchange was established in 2017 and is run by a highly skilled team of Chinese blockchain and cryptocurrency experts. Bibox traders have access to over 140 high-quality coins and over 200 trading exchanges, as well as secure, trustworthy, and user-friendly digital asset management services.
The partnership with Bibox adds to Nuvei’s strong and growing partner network. It’s Simplex by Nuvei technology powers the largest exchanges, wallets, and trading platforms in the cryptocurrency market.
Blockchain
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 9TH May 2022
As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on9thMay.
For a more complete list please follow our twitter@LBank_Exchange
Project:SPSI
Listing date:9thMay
Key words:Defi, Initial listing, Mainnet
Official Website: https://www.spmainnet.com/
About:
Special power silver intends to build a platform that is convenient for maintenance, repair, and management by storing all information in the blockchain.
Project:TOMS
Listing date:9th May
Key words:Utillity, NFT, Metaverse,Listed on MEXC,ERC20
Official Website:https://tomtomcoin.io/
About:
This project is a comprehensive platform operated by TOM N TOMS company.
TOM N TOMS has more than 500 offline stores worldwide and is live token payments through the MyTOM membership application!
We designed Exhibition-To-Earn (E2E) that provides utility in the real world and Metaverse, offers differentiated membership benefits based on NFT and TOMS tokens, and enables rental revenue by displaying owned NFTs offline.
Users can also play P2E (play-to-earn) games that make money by running our brand store on Metaverse.
Project:FWC
Listing date:9thMay
Key words:Nft、Gamefi、Meme、others, Listed on Pancakeswap, Bitmart, Cointiger, Digifinex, BSC
Official Website:https://fwctoken.com/
About:
Fwc Token is a project that was created with the aim of bringing football and cryptocurrencies together so that users can enter the world of crypto football. FWC is a digital currency platform that allows users to create digital currencies while maintaining security and safety. We are currently integrating China Blockchain and NFT technologies for a better collective customer experience. Our platform is based on the Binance smart chain, which ensures the authenticity, traceability and immutability of digital assets. It also has a dynamic user interface and a customizable API to assist transactions.
Project:MON
Listing date:10th May
Key words:Others, Initial listing,KLAY
Official Website:https://monstock.io/
About:
Monstock develops and implements various revenue models to ensure stable service operations and the maintenance of the platform ecosystem.
The revenue is used as a cost for the company and the operation of the platform, as well as some are returned to the Reward Pool to be returned to the user.
Project:NIT
Listing date:11th May
Key words:Others, Listed onlatoken, Mainnet
Official Website:https://nesten.io/
About:
Nesten is a community-based distributed infrastructure built by the people, for the people, and we’re one of the first real alternatives to Big Tech. Concentrating on bridging the gap between blockchain technology and real world utilities.
Project:PIE
Listing date:12th May
Key words:Defi, Listed on Bitmart,BSC
Official Website:https://pieme.io/
About:
Pieme is a decentralized social platform that connects people to authentic home-cooked local dishes. Meals are prepared by individuals from their homes, then offered to people in the surrounding communities. The platform aims to help people connect through their shared love for authentic home-cooked local food.
Summary of Last Week’s Listings –May2nd to May8th, 2022
Name:STRM
Weekly gain:
Official Website:https://stream-coin.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/strm/usdt/#innovation
Name:WWY
Official Website:https://weway.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/wwy/usdt/#innovation
Name:TSCT
Weekly gain: 14%
Official Website:https://transientnetwork.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/tsct/usdt/#innovation
Name:UAC
Weekly gain: 12899%
Official Website:http://ulanco.kr/index_en.html
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/uac/usdt/#innovation
Name:CRDC
Official Website:https://www.cardiocoin.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/crdc/usdt/#innovation
Name:GAL
Weekly gain: 575%
Official Website:https://galaxy.eco/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/gal/usdt/#innovation
Name:BUC
Weekly gain: 3400%
Official Website:http://beaucat.io/index_eng.html
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/buc/usdt/#usd
Name:TNT
Weekly gain: 110%
Official Website:https://talent-tv.io
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/tnt/usdt/#usd
Name:KIDS
Weekly gain: 52%
Official Website:https://www.super-kids.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/kids/usdt/#usd
Name:DINGO
Official Website:https://dingocoin.org/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/dingo/usdt/#innovation
Name:CRDC
Official Website:https://www.cardiocoin.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/crdc/usdt/#innovation
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.
Start Trading Now:
lbank.info
Visit Our Social Media：
Join Our Community:
Telegram
Contact Details:
For business cooperation, please contact:
[email protected]
For marketing cooperation, please contact:
[email protected]
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Plummets To Lowest Point In 2022, Will $33,000 Hold?
Bitcoin price had a treacherous weekend, capping off what has been nearly a 20% loss since the Fed meeting last week. The selloff has now taken the top cryptocurrency by market cap to the lowest point all year, setting a significant lower low for the first time in 2022.
With BTCUSD at $33,000 per coin, will higher timeframe monthly support hold?
Bitcoin Price Sets 2022 Lower Low: Where Is The Bottom?
Bitcoin price is down 32% from April 2022 highs, and has shed 50% from its 2021 peak. The last year plus has been a rollercoaster of a ride for crypto investors, setting not one, but two separate higher highs above $60,000.
Related Reading | One Coin, Two Trades: Why Bitcoin Futures And Spot Signals Don’t Match Up
Since the November EFT-driven double-top, the continued downtrend has taken BTCUSD to a lower low in 2022 and puts the 2021 low set around $29,800 at risk.
Bitcoin has touched the lowest price yet in all of 2022. | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
How Deep Does This Go? Will Monthly Support At $33,000 Hold?
Lower lows and lower highs are a sign of a confirmed downtrend on timeframes between daily and weekly. Trends can differ on multiple timeframes, so not all hope is lost.
Related Reading | Time Vs Price: Why This Bitcoin Correction Was The Most Painful Yet
Currently, the bull market structure on monthly timeframes remains intact. If BTCUSD can stay above the monthly resistance block, a double bottom could form and put in a higher low.
Monthly support is now being retested and must hold or a larger plunge still waits. | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Bitcoin has taken a beating over the course of the last year due to a tight correlation with tech stocks, soaring inflation, and rising Fed interest rates. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index has reached extreme fear and sentiment is the most bearish in recent memory.
Although the outlook is bleak, some of the most well-known and successful investors ever advocate buying when others are in fear. Is now that time?
Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
Crypto Traders Lost $421 Million In Liquidations For The Past 24 Hours
Elden Ring Will Take You Hundreds of Hours, But The Year’s Best Video Game Is Worth It
Make Money While You Sleep
Problems From Tax Audits in the Construction Sector
How To Make Legal Money With Cannabis
Commercial Banking Price Leadership
JKBOSE Fresh Date Sheet for Class 10th, 12th Kashmir — Download Pdf Here
Invest Money Into Stocks and Earn Rich Dividends!
Jacuzzi Tubs – How Can You Purchase Them?
‘Operation Mincemeat’ Is a Spy Story Absurd, True, and Compelling in Equal Measure
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News3 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion