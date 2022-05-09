Featured image from degods.com, Charts from TradingView.com The writer of this content is not associated or affiliated with any of the parties mentioned in this article. This is not financial advice. *The writer of this content does not own any of the NFTs mentioned in this article, nor do they hold SOL or any other Solana-based NFTs at time of publishing. This content is produced solely for educational and informational purposes.
CULT DAO’s Revolt 2 Earn Concept Draws the Attention of Anonymous
London, UK, 9th May, 2022, Chainwire
CULT DAO, a blockchain-based DAO seeking to advance the decentralized finance revolution, announces Revolt (RVLT), which attracted the attention of Anonymous. The decentralized international activist and hacktivist group seems to support CULT DAO’s most recent concept, as it appears in the group’s recent Twitter bio and likes.
This is not the first time Anonymous has hinted at their support for CULT DAO as on the 23rd March before a steep climb in CULT’s token price Anonymous posted the very same Charlie Chaplin The Great Dictator speech which makes up a core feature and soundtrack of CULT DAO’s website https://cultdao.io.
Revolt 2 Earn, the concept Anonymous appear to have shown support for, is the CULT DAO ecosystem’s first token. It was built on the Polygon blockchain as a proof-of-stake (POS) token with 0.4% taxation and the DAO should issue it in the upcoming months. The token is CULT’s first sibling. However, while CULT works to fund the protocols accelerating decentralization, RVLT aims to support the individual CULT DAO users (The Many) working towards the same goal.
In a recent blog, Cult DAO founder Mr. O’Modulus talks about the Revolt 2 Earn concept:
“Society is designed to make it as difficult as possible to break away from economic, societal, and social norms. So what if supporting the $CULT ecosystem could be in itself a full-time or part-time job?”
This concept led him to develop a self-governing, autonomous ecosystem that would reward those who build and contribute on a large scale (The Guardians) as well as those who do so at a smaller, individual yet just as important level. The latter revolutionaries are the Many, and they can use RVLT for both staking and rewards.
The Many are under direct government by the CULTmanders. These are RVLT stakers, and basically, every staker can be a CULTmander if they stake for a mid-long period.
Each month, the protocol will randomly pick 490 stakers and 10 consistent NFT owners from all the RVLT stakers (uRVLT owners). These 500 members have to approve or disprove the users’ action submissions supporting the “CULT revolution.” Their actions can include anything as simple as stickering, leafleting, shilling, or civil disobedience.
This system ensures both level and individual rewards and could allow users to break away from the current centralized system. In other words, it enables them to revolt by talking about CULT and the CULT Manifesto to others.
In the same blog, Mr. O’Modulus says:
“This protocol exists to allow The Many do not have to rely on wage labor fully, or in part and to fill the gap and pay users to further the cause of decentralization and the CULT ecosystem.”
About Cult DAO
Cult DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization aiming to help usher in the DeFi revolution faster. Its goal is to empower others to “break away from societal, economic, and other norms.” In this regard, it provides users with the necessary tools to support those projects that are DeFi-oriented.
The upcoming release of the RVLT token marks an important stage in the project’s development. The CULT DAO community should expect an airdrop and an official release within the next few months.
For more information about Cult DAO, please follow the links below:
|Website |Cult DAO Manifesto | Twitter | Telegram | Discord|Medium|
Contacts
How Can the Rise in Fuel Price Be Turned Into a Good Investment?
The oil industry has had a chaotic two years. Crude oil prices were down early in the COVID-19 pandemic; nevertheless, the price has now topped $100 per barrel. Moreover, the worldwide benchmark, Brent crude oil, is currently trading above $111 per barrel. There has been a considerable rise in gas prices worldwide because of the rise in oil prices.
If prices continue to rise, as many economists predict, it would stifle economic development, induce decreased consumption, and, in some situations, spark political instability. The increasing gasoline costs have already sparked fatal riots in nations such as Kazakhstan, Iran, and Zimbabwe.
And, the significant factors for this have been the rebound in fuel consumption since the height of the coronavirus outbreak and supply difficulties in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Even analysts at JP Morgan Chase & Co and Bank of America have predicted that the Russian disruption will send oil prices up to $185 per barrel.
Reasons for Rising Fuel Prices
Oil has had a history of more significant fluctuations in price than any other asset. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, is the primary driver of oil price changes. Second is the supply and demand rules. Prices fall when supply exceeds demand, and vice versa when demand exceeds supply.
The current instability is because of Russia’s conflict in Ukraine, which has caused crude oil prices to climb over $100 a barrel. Further, crude oil prices have risen rapidly over the recent weeks as the US and its western allies implemented severe sanctions on Russia. As a result of this, citizens’ lives are affected due to fuel prices’ direct impact on increasing inflation. Even the cost of other essential products has increased drastically, leaving people devastated.
Making the Most of Rising Panic
Rising fuel costs are putting economies under a lot of pressure. Many are worried about how it will affect the cost of other essentials rather than focusing on how to benefit from the situation. Some solutions can aid in these situations, and specific DeFi projects, such as Duet Protocol, offer them a unique approach called synthetic asset collateralization. Users have to provide liquidity to the protocol, which will be utilized to generate synthetic assets.
For example, a user can provide liquidity and choose to mint dWTI, a synthetic asset whose price is pegged to WTI crude oil. And with this asset, users can earn rewards and other utilities within Duet’s ecosystem. Moreover, the platform allows users to mint synthetic assets like Oil futures, stocks, commodities, ETFs, Indexes, and Real-estate by providing capital to its reserve.
These assets, represented as dAssets, can be traded in swaps (DEX), staked to earn rewards, or held in wallets to gain exposure. And, the benefits of holding them instead of their physical equivalents is that they provide greater liquidity, high-speed transactions, easy accessibility, transparency and low transaction fees.
Minting Synthetic Assets on Duet Protocol
Duet’s Synthetic assets are divided into two categories, stablecoin and dAssets(synthetic assets including but not limited to synthetic index, synthetic commodities, synthetic real estates, synthetic inverse asset, synthetic leverage asset, etc). Currently, dUSD, dWTI and dXAU are the only dAssets supported with more of them coming soon.
The process of minting these assets includes users providing collateral. Duet accepts more than a dozen high-quality assets such as wBTC, ETH, USDT, DAI, LTC, etc. as collateral. Interestingly, Duet Protocol accepts assets unique in the DeFi world as collateral. It includes LP tokens in large swap protocols and deposit certificate tokens in the credible lending protocols to enhance the efficiency of users’ funds and the composability of protocols.
While minting Synthetic assets is just one part of the protocol, the platform will also facilitate the listing of creative synthetic assets, such as synthetic stablecoins that track the inflationary level and NFTs. Anyone will be able to list these assets permissionless with the help of oracle providers like Chainlink, Band or Uniswap. This makes Duet Protocol the infrastructure for collateral treasury, satisfying liquidation demands while also assisting with regulatory compliance.
In addition, Duet will create a unique market-making mechanism using synthetic assets with high liquidity and trade volume. This eliminates the need to incentivize liquidity providers with tokens and allows for arbitrage between TradFi and DeFi to sustain the protocol’s liquidity. And, as a result, all “buying orders” on-chain will be dealt directly.
Volatility Is All That Matters
The best investments are made during volatile times. Economic conditions keep fluctuating for various reasons, and one should take advantage of these opportunities. The current state of rising fuel prices may be an ideal time to invest in some assets. And, synthetic assets from Duet Protocol, may be worth considering, given its rewarding mechanism. The current war scenario and interest rate hikes may last for a long time, but it is up to people to seek out and grab opportunities.
Ethereum Bears Aim Big After Recent Breakdown Below $2.5K
Ethereum started a major decline from the $2,700 zone against the US Dollar. ETH dived below $2,550 and might accelerate lower below the $2,420 support.
- Ethereum started a major decline after it failed to surpass $2,700.
- The price is now trading below $2,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,490 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could decline further if there is a close below the $2,420 support zone.
Ethereum Price Takes Hit
Ethereum struggled to settle above the $2,700 resistance. ETH topped near the $2,700 level and started a fresh decline. There was a sharp move below the $2,620 and $2,550 levels.
The bears even pushed the price below the $2,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A low is formed near $2,422 and the price is now consolidating losses. On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $2,485 level.
There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,490 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The trend line is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $2,703 swing high to $2,422 low.
The first major resistance is near the $2,565 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $2,703 swing high to $2,422 low. The main breakout zone is now near the $2,650 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A close above the $2,650 level could open the doors for a decent increase. In the stated case, ether price might rise towards the $2,700 resistance.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to gain pace above the $2,565 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $2,420 zone.
The next major support is near the $2,400 level. If there is a downside break below $2,400 and the recent low, ether price might accelerate lower. In this case, it could even decline below the $2,350 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now moving in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now well below the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $2,400
Major Resistance Level – $2,565
Blue Chip NFTs 101 – A Brief Look At Solana’s ‘DeGods’
In our latest installment of ‘Blue Chip NFTs 101,’ we’re taking a dive into non-Ethereum chain NFTs; we’ll be working our way through top 10 blockchains and their biggest NFT projects, all while still highlighting major noteworthy projects that are on Ethereum.
In our first piece in the series, we covered the remarkable rise of ‘Moonbirds,’ the latest NFT project that has seemingly skyrocketed to blue chip status practically overnight. Let’s take a look at
The Fundamentals: Solana’s NFT Status
Solana has had it’s fair share of critics in recent years – the chain has had periods of intermittent downtime, and it is often criticized as carrying more centralized qualities relative to comparable and competing chains. The objective of this write-up isn’t to evaluate the nature of the chain, but rather to hone in on one of the biggest NFT projects in the ecosystem. We’ll leave a deep dive of Solana’s blockchain structure for another day, because one thing leaves little questioning – Solana was an early mover in being an Ethereum competitor that offered an NFT ecosystem with affordable gas prices.
At current standing, the hot trending topic in Solana NFTs is undoubtedly Okay Bears – a newer PFP NFT project that has gained traction as the Solana ecosystem has grown.
DeGods: Current Standing
DeGods have far and away the highest floor price in the Solana NFT ecosystem, consistently commanding north of 200 SOL while routinely maintaining a top 5 position in daily volume. The 10,000 mint project has a market cap that encompasses nearly 20% of the total Solana NFT market cap, according to data from Solana NFT aggregator Hyperspace.
DeGods has a bit more of a ‘legacy’ standing in the Solana ecosystem, but as with any early mover, it can be difficult to maintain the standing as challengers emerge. The biggest challenger in recent weeks has undoubtedly been Okay Bears, which have been the face of Solana on communities like NFT Twitter, and has blown away Solana volume over the past week with over $40M worth of Okay Bears being bought and sold. DeGods certainly have a higher ceiling, but having less than 10% of that volume over the same timeframe suggests that Okay Bears could be gunning for the top spot as the Solana landscape continues to grow.
Solana (SOL) doesn't have the legacy standing in NFTs that Ethereum has, but the blockchain has seemingly secured the #2 spot when it comes to NFT communities. | Source: SOL-USD on TradingView.com
Related Reading | Tron Is Trading Within It’s Triangle Pattern; What Awaits The Coin Next?
Recent Buzz: A Major Acquisition
What is DeGods doing to cement it’s positioning as a Solana ‘blue chip’? It’s easier said than done, but the DeGods community recently made a splash and made some headlines by dishing out roughly $625,000 for a team acquisition in Ice Cube’s ‘BIG3’ basketball league. The league brings 3×3 half-court basketball with a twist, and has consistently hosted ex-NBA athletes and ex-college stars (some of which have even returned to the NBA floor after appearing for the BIG3, a la Joe Johnson).
DeGods purchased 25 NFTs of the BIG3’s ‘Killer 3s’ team at $25,000 a piece, in a decision made by the NFT community’s DAO late last month. Almost equally impactful could be the moves that follow suit. Announced over the weekend was a similar move from music mogul (and well-known crypto fan) Snoop Dogg, who teamed up with PayPal co-founder Ken Howery to purchase 25 NFTs of their own, this team for the league team ‘Bivouac.’ This sponsorship model from the BIG3 is especially unique, and the league has opened up it’s own Ownership Model Twitter page, as well as a dedicated whitepaper outlining how the sponsorship model operates. Crypto and blockchain technology is running rampant through the BIG3 and DeGods can safely consider themselves ‘early.’
There’s plenty more on the horizon for DeGods as well. In a recent ‘State of the Union‘ address, the team addressed a native token (and some of the comments of skepticism around it), events, and a dedicated clip around the logic behind the DAO purchasing the BIG3 team.
Little is certain in the NFT landscape, but DeGods is seemingly well-positioned to be a Solana staple with it’s current engaged community and active, aggressive approach.
Related Reading | APE Takes A Beating As It Sheds 50% Of It’s Price
