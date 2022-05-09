News
Dave Hyde: Don’t lose perspective amid Miami Heat’s losses – it’s still their series to win
Let’s stay tethered to perspective: Philadelphia, as a comeback play, is a hot story. A trending story. Joel Embiid, out the first two games, returned to change this playoff series against the Miami Heat the last two games.
James Harden was aging and fattening before our eyes before scoring 31 points in Philadelphia’s Game 4 win Sunday night. Philadelphia could be the first team, “in their storied history,” as the TNT broadcast repeatedly said, to come back from an 0-2 deficit to win a series.
So, they’re a hot story in the manner that if you put your ear to the ground, you can feel some vibrations in the distance, a deep and thundering sound of momentum.
“You know how fast that can change?” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.
OK, he was talking about his players’ wayward 3-point shooting, not the series. But the two are linked.
“We have so many ignitable guys,’ he said.
He mentioned Tyler Herro, Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson …
“We see a couple go down, that can turn into four, five, six” – he snapped his fingers – “like that.”
You want perspective? It’s not there in intangibles or the past two Philadelphia wins. It’s right there in the building numbers. The Heat shot 21.5 percent on 3-pointers the last two games in Philadelphia after shooting 35.4 percent at home the first two games.
Philadelphia was the reverse. They shot 21.9 percent on 3-pointers in the first two games in Miami and 48.5 percent in their home games.
So it’s 2-2 series with an advantage to the Heat. Such as this advantage can be gauged since Embiid missed the two games in Miami. But for as irrelevant as the NBA regular season looks as it plays out, this is why the Heat chase that top playoff seed so hard.
For that extra home game in this series. This one game. Maybe that’s the difference here, too. That’s the perspective to keep in a series that’s turned as tough and tense as expected.
The Heat were in trouble all across Sunday’s loss. Bam Adebayo and P.J. Tucker were in foul trouble. Kyle Lowry’s recalcitrant hamstring acted up again in a manner that suggests he won’t be a factor this series.
The Heat were so short of big men Markieff Morris made his first appearance these playoffs and had a shot blocked by Embiid that sent Morris reeling as much as the ball.
Talented size is the Heat’s Kryptonite. Milwaukee showed it last playoffs. Embiid will attempt to again in what has become a best two-out-of-three series.
But for all the Heat’s problems Sunday night they were right there to steal the game. Some of that’s the normal course of an NBA game. Some of it’s the Heat’s perpetual ability to never stop, too.
Much of it was Jimmy Butler, too. He had 40 points. He kept coming back at Philadelphia whenever the game looked on the cusp of being done.
“We were banging on the door,’ Spoelstra said. “I just felt the last five minutes they had a handful of possessions that went down to the (shot clock) and they made some big shots. We were defending 24 seconds, 23 seconds, 22 seconds – and they hit a big one.”
Does Harden have another game like this with Embiid back? Can Butler carry the Heat again like that, if needed?
“There’s a slim margin for error on both sides,’ Spoelstra said.
The accepted rule in the NBA is homecourt matters to the role players. And, well, other than Butler for the Heat and Embiid for Philadelphia they’re all role players at this point. Even Adebayo and Harden have defined themselves as such.
Great regular-season stories like Max Strus and Gabe Vincent have been relegated almost to bystanders for much of this series. Victor Oladipo has risen in importance simply because talent matters the deeper you go in the playoffs.
And Duncan Robinson? Does his 3-point shooting bring him off the Siberian bench? The Heat bench is deeper than Philadelphia. But Philadelphia’s bench was more productive Sunday, 19 points to 15.
“I need to get to the film and see what’s real and what’s emotional,’ Spoelstra said.
“We are far from playing our best basketball, that’s an encouraging thing,’ Embiid said.
Perspective isn’t lost because of the last two games. It’s a three-game series with the Heat at home for two, if necessary. The pressure is still on Philadelphia, as trending as story as they are.
The Heat need some of those ignitable players Spoelstra mentioned to ignite in Tuesday’s Game 5 .But everything changes now in a night. Or a player. Or a shot. Or being the No. 1 seed will look as irrelevant as other teams treated it.
Mushoku Tensei Chapter 81: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Mushoku Tensei Chapter 81 will release between 10th May 2022. So yes there isn’t much time to wait for fans.
There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version. This Countdown will help you track the release of Mushoku Tensei Chapter 81.
NOTE: IF THE COUNTER IS STOPPED THEN THE CHAPTER IS ALREADY RELEASED
This series is written by Rifujin na Magonote. Its first chapter was introduced in June 2014. Since then it has gained a lot of fandoms.
Mushoku Tensei Chapter 81 Release Date
Mushoku Tensei Chapter 81 will release between 10th May 2022. So yes there isn’t much time to wait for fans.
It becomes so popular in the release of just a few chapters, and now it has many fan bases. Mushoku Tensei Chapter 81 release date is announced, it is set to release this week on 10th May 2022.
- Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM
- Eastern Daylight Time: Noon
- Central Daylight Time: 11 AM
- British Summer Time: 5 PM
Mushoku Tensei Chapter 81 Raw Scan Release Date
As the release date for Chapter 81 of Mushoku Tensei is set for 10th May 2022, Many people are wondering if they could find the raw scan of the chapter.
Well they could, this is because the raw scan of a particular chapter releases 2-3 days before the release of the actual chapter. Therefore you can find Mushoku Tensei Chapter 81 Raw Scan on Internet communities such as 4chan and Reddit.
About Mushoku Tensei
Rudeus is a 34-year-old NEET, who was bullied, scorned, and oppressed all of his life. But with a twist, either call it fate or luck, Rudeus dies by saving someone in a traffic accident.
When he wakes up, he finds himself as the baby Rudeus Greyrat in a new world filled with magic. He contains a tremendous amount of magical power and a wealth of knowledge from his original world. With that, Rudeus seeks to fulfill his only desires from his previous life.
Colored illustrations from Volume 25 and Volume 9 of the Light Novels#MushokuTensei #無職転生 pic.twitter.com/6Zo8zuq2lt
— Yako (@Yakyaksoak) January 28, 2022
He starts anew and gives his all to becoming a magician. Since he has the mind of a grown adult, he starts to display the magical talent that exceeds all expectations, honing his skill with the help of a mage named Roxy Migurdia.
His father Paul, teaches him swordplay. He also meets Sylphiette, a girl his age who quickly becomes his closest friend. As Rudeus’ second chance at life begins, he tries to make the most of his new opportunity while conquering his traumatic past. And perhaps, one day, he may find the one thing he could not find in his old world – love.
Mushoku Tensei Chapter 81 Spoilers
A youngster’s green hair makes individuals be apprehensive. The nearer a Magic Race’s hair is to green, the more vicious it is supposed to be. I comprehend there are sure standards, so I figured at any rate I ought to show the alter so my work wasn’t squandered. The kids tossed soil, mud, and now and again stones at the ‘devil kid’. Each time she went outside her territory, she was designated.
Grown-ups cautioned the youngsters to stop however it just reemerged after they found places grown-ups couldn’t see. At the point when Sylphy initially met Rudi, she figured she would perpetually be safeguarded by him. They had to isolate when the little fellow was beaten by his own dad and offered to aristocrats far away. She started effectively preparing herself to become more grounded to save Rudi. The youngster chose to assist at the minister’s office.
In spite of the fact that she overlooked precisely where the little youngster. The little fellow’s mom never let the area of her young man out of her mouth. It wasn’t so much that she loathed him, however she actually wondered whether or not to converse with him. At her fifth birthday celebration, her mom got her a white one-piece dress and sewed it for her. At the point when her tenth birthday celebration came around, her dad needed to stay watching out for beasts in the woods due to work he needed to do as a tracker.
The housekeeper consented to blend it in with different products being sent and afterward magically transported her to an alternate area of the planet where she would bite the dust. The youngster found out about this beast. She was told by her dad in the event that she was to at any point experience it. The Terminate Boar. Locally, it is the riskiest beast in Asura.
They emerged from the backwoods and would go after an E-rank beast, the Assault Dog, going with it. The Terminate Boar froze two layers thick, fell close to her, broke, and frozen shards dissipated close to her. The youngster’s awareness was twisting and she felt faint. Stifling the quickly dropping passage and overcoming a fearsome beast with wizardry. Every last bit of it was managed without restriction by utilizing her most prominent enchantment.
Where Can You Read Manga Online?
For people who love storytelling and fiction, reading manga is a must. There are many online platforms for manga series. One can also read manga on its officially on Seven Season Entertainment.
For more Updates Check out StanfordsArt Review.
The post Mushoku Tensei Chapter 81: Release Date and Read Manga Online appeared first on Stanford Arts Review.
Mavericks fan harassed, pushed members of Chris Paul’s family during Game 4: report
A Dallas Mavericks fan was ejected from the American Airlines Center during Sunday’s Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns.
After the game ended, Paul tweeted “Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….f— that!!”
ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported soon after that Paul’s mother Robin “had hands put on her by Dallas fans” and Paul’s wife Jada “was also pushed.”
Paul’s children witnessed the incident, too.
The Mavericks were quick to respond.
“The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul. It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game,” the team said in a statement.
The Mavs won the game, 111-101, partly because an uncharacteristic performance by Paul, who fouled out with nearly 9 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter.
News
Yankees adjust rotation after rainouts: Luis Severino takes mound Tuesday, sixth starter TBD
Gleyber Torres took the high road. The Yankees second baseman laughed when told that Rangers manager Chris Woodward whined about his first-game walkoff home run.
“I feel like both teams play in the same ballpark in the same dimensions,” Torres said. “I think I feel good to hit the walkoff homer in the little league ballpark and happy to win the first game.”
Torres’ 369-foot homer to right field gave the Yankees a 2-1 win in the first game of the Mother’s Day doubleheader.
“Just a small ballpark,” Woodward told reporters. “That’s an easy out in 99% of ballparks. The wind wasn’t helping today obviously.
“[Torres] just happened to hit it in a Little League ballpark to right field.”
Aaron Boone scoffed at the comment and said Woodward’s math was off.
The numbers in clutch situations add up for Torres though. It was his second walk-off hit this season and his seventh of his young career.
“I’m not sure why. Part of it is that he’s a really good player and a good hitter,” Boone said of Torres’ clutch heroics. “I think we’ve seen him time and again whether it’s in playoff situations. The biggest situation seems like he does ratchet up that concentration level a bit.”
Torres said he thinks those moments help him to remember to keep it simple.
“I think it’s an exciting moment, I mean in those situations I prove myself those little things I can do,” Torres said “So like I always say those opportunities helped me to do something for my team and guess just be simple and try to help my team.”
Rotation Roulette
With three days off because inclement weather postponed back-to-back games, the Yankees had to rearrange their rotation and will be looking for help at the end of the week. The Bombers will need a sixth starter for Thursday’s series opener in Chicago against the White Sox.
Nestor Cortes will start Monday against the Rangers on regular rest. Luis Severino, who was supposed to start Saturday, will start Tuesday night to open a series against the Blue Jays at the Stadium. Jameson Taillon will start Wednesday’s day game.
“There were a couple of different scenarios. If we had played (Saturday) I was going to pitch today,” Taillon said. “So I threw a bullpen with that plan and then we got rained out, so I came in today to throw one today to get ready for Wednesday. I’ll be going on my eighth day, Sevy on his ninth.”
The Yankees will need a sixth starter Thursday because of the rain-forced doubleheader on Sunday. Clarke Schmidt, who was sent down on May 1, pitched in Triple-A on Saturday and would be eligible to return for that start, according to Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake. Luis Gil is also available in Triple-A.
While Michael King has spot-started in the past, the Yankees think he is too valuable in his role in the bullpen to start him and make him unavailable. Especially since the pitching staff will be tested by playing 23 games over the next 22 days.
“I guess we’d consider it, but we’ll probably do a call up, an internal starter,” Aaron Boone said. “Keep Michael flexible to where we have him in the role he’s been in, whether that’s an important one-inning role or giving us three innings strategically in a place. … The days ahead can always throw you a curveball to where you got to figure something out, but I would expect us to call somebody up for that start.”
Severino said he feels good, but after having missed so much time with injuries over the last two seasons, the Yankees are looking for ways to give him extra rest.
“Puts us in line with a couple righties against Toronto,” Boone said. “So not a lot more than that. Just where we can find (rest days) with Sevy, try and have those kinds of built-in ones every now and then.”
Severino did not face the Blue Jays last week in Toronto.
LOCASTRO TO THE IL
Tim Locastro got more than a stolen base last Monday. He strained his left lat muscle. The outfielder, who has made a place for himself with his speed, went on the injured list before Sunday’s game.
“I just slid over the bag a little bit and sort of used it as my brakes to stop,” Locastro said. “But it’s been encouraging, I am doing stuff in the training room right now and feeling pretty good.”
Locastro said he thought it was a cramp at first, but it got worse. He continued to play through that series, appearing in Wednesday night’s loss. He’s lost range of motion in the shoulder, but he is hopeful it won’t be more than the 10 days.
“It’s day by day, but since it’s been gradually getting better. So it’s definitely an encouraging sign,” Locastro said.
With 23 games in the next 22 games, the Yankees decided covering themselves with pitching was more important than having a fourth guy on the bench. They recalled right-handed reliever Ron Marinaccio Sunday.
“We’ll probably go with the short bench and the extra pitcher for at least a couple of weeks,” Boone said.
The Yankees are hopeful they caught this early enough to avoid a more serious injury.
“He’s actually doing quite well and actually was an active player for us the last day in Toronto when he was still dealing with the injury,” Boone said. “He’s responded really well to it and been kind of remarkably functional. … With the lat, we feel like if he plays and hurts it anymore, it could turn into a surgical thing, where we lose him for the season.
“It’s something that we’re kind of trying to get out ahead of with him and… hopefully it’s not more than that a few weeks, but probably impossible to tell at this point.”
