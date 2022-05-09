Connect with us

Blockchain

Demand for Plutus Card’s 8% Crypto Cashback Release Explodes After Crypto.com Saga

Published

2 mins ago

on

If there is any way to bring in customers that is almost foolproof, it is through bonuses, rewards, and perks. Different industries have done this for years and now, it seems that Crypto is doing the same.

As more people are enthusiastically embracing cryptocurrency, many more firms in the FinTech space are offering rewards, and experiencing positive consumer results.

One of the latest examples of this is Plutus, a Crypto finance app that, on March 31, 2022, launched a new rewards programme that offers up to 8% cashback for shopping with a Visa Debit Card.

Plutus on the Rise

The recent update, which the company, termed Rewards and Accounts 2.0, includes the release of 3 new subscription plans and 4 new staking levels. These subscription plans and staking levels determine how much cashback you get (up to 8%), and also how many Perks you get.

Alongside the 8% cashback, the company recently introduced their revamped Perks programme, offering around 20 Perks including up to 100% rebates on Netflix, Spotify, Prime, Apple One, Disney+, and so on.

The timing of the announcement was also rather interesting as Crypto.com, which had a similar crypto card, announced the slashing of its rewards by about 70% shortly after on May 1, 2022. The response to this was Crypto.com’s native token, CRO, dipping by more than 30% within a week of the announcement.

In fact, the company received so much criticism and backlash from its customers that it had to walk back on its decision, though the revised rewards program is still less than what Crypto.com offered initially.

Meanwhile, Plutus was riding high as a result. The response to this announcement was overwhelming and resounding. First, the traffic to the Plutus website increased by 2,180% virtually overnight. Then, PLU, the native token of Plutus, saw an increase in value of 120% within a day of the announcement being made.

There was so much demand for Plutus cards that the company recently revealed that they may run out. In the weekend after Crypto.com slashed their rewards, Plutus onboarded more clients than it had since 2022 began. This showed somewhat of an exodus, with customers leaving Crypto.com with its depleted rewards and flocking to Plutus.

The Power of Rewards

This saga just goes to show that crypto lovers are looking for the best value for their money and are willing to change service providers to do so. It also shows just how passionate the crypto community is and how heavily they are willing to invest in a project if they feel appreciated.

The industry is bigger than ever now and with this comes more choices for crypto buyers. As such, companies have to stay on their toes if they wish to secure a place in the market.

Blockchain

Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: May 09

Published

34 mins ago

on

May 9, 2022

By

Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: May 09
  • On May 09, the bullish BTC price analysis is at  $46882.
  • BTC’s bearish market price analysis for May 09, 2022, is $32494.5.
  • Bitcoin’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Bitcoin Perpetual Future (BTC) price analysis on May 09, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of BTC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

A perpetual contract is similar to a futures contract, which allows a person to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined date for a specified price. Perpetual contracts are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. 

Bitcoin (BTC)

Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin (BTC) operates free of any central control or the oversight of banks or governments. Instead, it relies on peer-to-peer software and cryptography. A public ledger records all Bitcoin transactions and copies are held on servers around the world. Every transaction is publicly broadcast to the network and shared from node to node. Every ten minutes or so these transactions are collected together by miners into a group called a block and added permanently to the blockchain. 

Bitcoin can be exchanged for cash just like any asset. There are numerous cryptocurrency exchanges online where people can do this but transactions can also be carried out in person or over any communications platform, allowing even small businesses to accept Bitcoin. 

When Bitcoin was first launched it was possible to almost instantaneously mine a coin using even a basic computer. Miners also choose which transactions to bundle into a block, so fees of varying amounts are added by the sender as an incentive. 

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis

BTC price analysis on May 09, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.

BTC/USDT Perpetual Descending Channel Pattern Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline. 

The lower line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running across the bottom. It is a bearish chart pattern defined by a trendline supporting the series of lower lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the lower highs.

Currently, the price of BTC is $32904.67. If the pattern continues, the price of BTC might reach the resistance level of $39941.5, $42681.5 & $46882.0 and the buy level of BTC is $36599.0. If the trend reverses, then the price of BTC may fall to $32494.5.

Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Average

The BTC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

BTC Perpetual Future MA (Source: Tradingview)

Currently, BTC is in a bearish state. However, BTC’s price lies below 50 MA (short-term), and it has a high chance of moving above the 50-MA level. Possibly, BTC can also move above 200 MA (long-term) soon. Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

