Finance
Dhobi Ghat Movie Review: Ghar Ke Na Ghat Ke
Kiran Rao’s Dhobi Ghat is the story of four Mumbai based characters who, while dealing with personal demons end up crisscrossing each other’s paths and in the process change forever. Laced with some magical moments Dhobi Ghat might stir the viewer to some extent but on the whole the film comes across as a much manufactured exercise with a slight hint of pretense.
Dhobi Ghat Plot
Shai (Monica Dogra), a New York based investment banker on a sabbatical of sorts, meets a reclusive artist, Arun (Aamir Khan) and they hit off like a house on fire. Shai thinks that the chemistry is good enough to explore further but Arun’s a different man by the daylight. Shia decides to concentrate on vacation assignment of photographing people with strange vocations and befriends Munna (Prateik), a local washer man who dreams of becoming an actor. As Munna shows her the sights of the city she clicks his portfolio. They end up spending most of their time together but she can’t seem to get Arun out of her head. Arun shifts into a new house and gets lost in the life of the earlier tenant Yasmin (Kirti Malhotra) through the three video tapes he finds in the house. Shia locates Arun through Munna who happens to be the common link between the two and surreptitiously starts photographing him. While Arun gets immersed in Yasmin’s life that is going from bad to worse, Munna starts falling for Shia who still pines for Arun but will the four get what they want?
The four characters that the film follows are sad people who are trying to look for their spot in sun through companionship, love or even a decent job but if one look closer they don’t seem that sad. The scenes where Arun explains to Shia that he’s a loner, not the relationship types the morning after and later when he bumps into her again and tries to come clean hardly show him as what he claims to be. Rather Arun seems to be happy to have hit it off with someone and wants to be with her more than anything but for some strange reason decides not to tell her! Is this the small crack in him from where he can wade his way out of the loneliness that has pretty much become his calling card? Is this the small window of hope amidst hopelessness? If that’s not the case then let’s just say that Dhobi Ghat is fabricated in such a manner that it will do everything to make you feel sad for later it wants to sign off on a positive note.
Kiran Rao’s Dhobi Ghat walks the same path as most Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu films like Babel, 21 Grams or Amores Perroes. The whole deal of three or four characters whose lives collide and alter the course of their very existence has been done to death and Rao’s film does have a big Inarritu hangover. So much so that she even gets the Mexican auteur’s regular Argentine composer Gustavo Santaolalla to do the background score. Having said that her characters are unique, their stories interesting enough to follow but Dhobi Ghat tries to be something different from what it ends up being.
Dull Moments in Dhobi Ghat
Frank Capra once said that drama is when the audience and not the actors cried but Dhobi Ghat puts too much onus on the sadness of its actors and after a while you just want to ask what the fuss is all about. Out of the lot it’s Prateik who manages to impress you the most. His Munna is nuanced enough to make you believe the crummy life he lives and you can almost breathe the same dreams he harbors. Prateik’s presence is striking but never overbearing. Any actor who can convincingly manage to be quite on screen and yet not look misplaced is a treat to watch and Prateik manages to do just that in most of his scenes. The two that stand out are the ones where he says that he was always hungry back in his village and that’s why he came to Mumbai and the one where he notices Arun’s shirt in Shia’s house. Dogra on the other hand is well cast but oscillates between being passable and tiresome for most of the film. Malhotra is mostly by herself in a major portion of her screen time and keeps it real but the outcome of her story is largely predictable which at time makes her look structured.
Final Words about Dhobi Ghat
Most of the characters walk the rehearsed line but Arun sticks out like a sore thumb. Unlike most of his films Khan gets an opportunity to be by himself in Dhobi Ghat and tries to underplay Arun as far as possible but somewhere he doesn’t seem convinced of the character. The desolation that he struggles to imbibe is like Marlon Brando’s in Last Tango in Paris but unlike Brando Khan constantly looks for directions, something that you just don’t associate with an actor like him. In the scene where Shia walks out in a huff and Munna comes in Khan, for a little while, is so bad that you are convinced that they inserted the wrong take!
Dhobi Ghat’s ode to Mumbai and its people is very palpable but looks misplaced and even pretentious at times. How else do you explain Arun asking Shai something like, ‘You come often to Mohammed Ali road?’ It’s like showing two characters next to India Gate and saying something like ‘fancy bumping into you at the India Gate’ just to convince the viewer of the ‘reality’. I see what I see for you show me…this is exactly the grouse against Dhobi Ghat- it looks like a film devised to show you the sadness that may not be as bad as the characters believe it to.
Dhobi Ghat Cast: Prateik, Monica Dogra, Kriti Malhotra and Aamir Khan
Dhobi Ghat Written and Directed by: Kiran Rao
Dhobi Ghat BUZZ RATING: 2 / 5
Dhobi Ghat Genre: Drama
Dhobi Ghat Producer(s): Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao
Finance
Is an Inheritance Considered Income on the FAFSA?
Inheritances are not a common financial event, thankfully; but they sure can create some confusion for the FAFSA and CSS Profile processes. Most parents and students assume that because money is received out of an inheritance it must be income. This is not necessarily true.
First of all, you need to be aware that neither the FAFSA nor Profile mention inheritances as income. There are those catch-all questions such as on the FAFSA which asks for all income not recorded else where on this form and includes the example of having bills paid on the student’s behalf. There is however no further description of what that income might be. If you search the FAFSA and government student aid websites, you will find no mention of inheritances except as a brief example of a student whose financial picture changed over the summer and then may not want to borrow as much money as before. If you search the Profile related websites, the only context of inheritance is regarding the valuation of inherited assets.
So in other words, the FAFSA and the Profile are silent regarding inheritances. In such a case, the smart money is to rely upon the recognized authority in defining income. This is typically the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The IRS does not define inheritances as income.
Then how do inheritances affect a student’s financail aid filings on the FAFSA or CSS Profile? They affect the filings through the valuation of students’ and parents’ assets and the income generated from those specific assets while in the possession of the immediate family. That income could be capital gains, dividends, or interest earned.
For example… A grandparent dies in June 2009 and leaves $250,000 to the parents in cash, and $15,000 in cash to the student. This inheritance would not be reported in any income column on the FAFSA. However, at the time of filing the FAFSA form in February 2010, the parent still has $200,000 of the inheritance and the student has $5,000 left of the inheritance. These assets will be reported on the FAFSA form as savings or investments. In addition, the parent’s $200,000 generated $1,000 in interest for half the year, and the student’s $5,000 did not generate any income. The $1,000 in interest will be reported as interest income on the FAFSA.
Keep in mind, some colleges and universities may consider inheritances as income for their individual forms. Double check those forms before assuming the guidelines above apply to institutional paperwork.
Finance
American 60’s “Muscle Cars” – Shelby Equals Cobra
Just mention the car racer’s name “Carroll Shelby” and the one word “Cobra” to any automobile enthusiast and you will get a smile. It’s as anyone who knows anything about cars and automobiles knows that “Shelby equals Cobra”. Carroll Shelby however has two other claims to automobile fame – being the “Tiger” and the Shelby GT350 as well as Shelby GT500 classic muscle car models. It can be held that the Shelbies are “the Muscle Cars” of the 1960’s.
The story really began with the A.C. Car Company’s AC Ace and Aceca models. These were small beautifully proportioned sport cars, the Ace being an open model, and the Aceca the closed coupe version. In the beginning they were powered by the company’s own 1926 designed six cylinder engine with overhead camshafts. It was not long before the demands of racing saw the AC engine replaced as an optional extra by the 105 barrel horsepower straight six cylinder unit. The AC was produced in small quantities in the famed Thames Ditton works , and at no time did anyone have any idea that this pleasant little car would become a fire breathing Muscle Car for the American market, and as well go on to form the basis for a world championship GT auto machine.
At that time the AC were quietly building the Ace and Aceca models, a Texan racing driver named Carroll Shelby was knocking on the doors of Detroit’s then “Big Three”, trying to get them to listen to his ideas about making an American super-fast automobile that could serve its owner as a street car Monday -Friday, then with very little work allow him to go racing on the weekend. Carroll’s ideas ran to a European or Japanese-made chassis equipped with an American small-block V-8 engine and transmission.
It seemed that the mighty General Motors were only interested in their own Corvette, which took up all of their development time and money, so they were not interested in listening to Shelby. Chrysler was not interested “sporty “cars at the time. In fact they were having enough trouble selling their own cars and other products at the time to be bothered with any new automotive products or any new car model or automotive lines specifications. Ford it seemed was vaguely stimulated but needed to be “sold” on the idea. Shelby had heard about the new Ford V-8 motor, the 221C! Small block motor, and saw in it the way to really get the ear and attention of the Ford Motor Company. Shelby pulled off the deal by what might be called “one of the oldest tricks in the book”. He told AC that he could interest Ford by using their chassis and he told Ford that he could interest their AC in using their V-8 engine. Most importantly he told both these tales at the same time. Both Ford and AC liked the sound of this idea.
AC next delivered to Shelby’s workshop an engineless AC Ace. In only eight hours Shelby and his fine crew had installed the Ford V-8 into it. It did run, but it was more than obvious to the sports car aficionados that there was more than a fair share of work to be done before it was a finished product ready to be shown to both principles and the auto shows and race tracks as well. Using the expertise and input of an experienced California based British racing /test driver effort and expertise were expounded on the project until the point that a polished product was coaxed along.
Finally the question is asked – where did the name “Cobra” comes from. Legend has it that Shelby Carroll kept a notepad at ready by his bedstead. Legend is that one morning Mr. Carroll awoke after a most deep and productive slumber with this mythical name on his lips ready to be written down on that very notepad. Whether this origin of the dream name of the classic American muscle car is true, or the automotive product name came as a result of years of expertise in the automotive and automotive racing community and marketing “brainstorming” is not clearly known. However what is more than true is that the Muscle Car trade name “Cobra” fit the image, speed and power of the car implying sleek acceleration , deadly acceleration, speed and more than outstanding good looks.
Finance
The Five Laws of Gold
We live in an impatient age, and when it comes to money we want more of it now, today, not tomorrow. Whether it’s a deposit for a mortgage or clearing those credit cards that sap our energy long after we stopped enjoying what we bought with them, the sooner the better. When it comes to investing, we want easy pickings and quick returns. Hence the current mania for crypto-currencies. Why invest in nanotechnology or machine learning when Ethereum is locked in an endless upward spiral and Bitcoin is the gift that keeps on giving?
A century ago, the American writer George S Clason took a different approach. In The Richest Man in Babylon he gave the world a treasure trove – literally – of financial principles based on things that might seem old-fashioned today: caution, prudence and wisdom. Clason used the wise men of the ancient city of Babylon as the spokesmen for his financial advice, but that advice is as relevant today as it was a century ago, when the Wall Street Crash and the Great Depression were looming.
Take for example, the five laws of gold. If you are looking to place your personal finances on a sound footing, wherever you are in life, these are for you:
Law No1: Gold comes gladly and in increasing quantity to anyone who puts by at least a tenth of their earnings to create an estate for their future and that of their family. In other words, save 10% of your income. Minimum. Save more than that if you can. And that 10% is not for next year’s holiday or a new car. It’s for the long-term. Your 10% can include your pension contributions, ISAs, premium bonds or any kind of high interest/restricted access savings account. OK, interest rates for savers are at historic lows now, but who knows where they’ll be in five or ten years? And compound interest means your savings will grow faster than you think.
Law No2: Gold labours diligently and contentedly for the wise owner who finds profitable employment for it. So, if you’re looking to invest rather than save, do it wisely. No crypto-currencies or pyramid schemes. We’re focusing on the words “profitable” and “employment”. Make your money work for you but remember the best you can hope for this side of the rainbow is steady returns over the long term, not lottery wins. In practice this is likely to mean shares in established companies offering a regular dividend and a steady upward trend in share price. You can invest directly, or through a fund manager in the form of unit trusts, but before parting with a single penny, see Laws 3, 4 and 5…
Law No3: Gold clings to the protection of the cautious owner who invests it under the advice of those wise in handling it. Before you do anything, talk to a qualified, experienced financial adviser. If you don’t know one, do some research. Check them out on the internet. What expertise do they have? What kind of clients? Read the reviews. Call them first and get a feel for what they can offer you, then decide if a face to face meeting will work. Check out their commission arrangements. Are they independent or tied to a particular company, under contract to push that company’s financial products? A decent financial adviser will encourage you to get the basics in place: pension, life insurance, somewhere to live, before steering you towards investing in emerging markets and space travel. When you’re satisfied that you’ve found an adviser you can count on, listen to them. Trust their advice. But review your relationship with them at regular intervals, say annually, and if you’re not happy, look elsewhere. Chances are, if your judgment was sound in the first place, you’ll stick with the same adviser for many years to come.
Law No4: Gold slips away from the one who invests it in businesses or purposes with which they not familiar or which are not approved by those skilled in its keep. If you have a deep knowledge of food retail, by all means invest in the supermarket chain that is increasing market share. Likewise, if you work for a company that has an employee share ownership scheme, it makes sense to take advantage of it, if you’re sure that your company has good prospects. But, you should never invest in any market or financial product that you don’t understand (remember the Crash!) or can’t fully research. If you are tempted to try your hand at currency dealing or options trading and you have a financial adviser, talk to them first. If they’re not up to speed, ask them to refer you to someone who is. Best of all, steer clear of anything you’re not sure about, no matter how big the potential returns.
Law No5: Gold flees the one seeking impossible earnings or who follows the alluring advice of tricksters and schemers or who trusts his own inexperience. Again, the fifth law follows on the heels of the fourth. If you start scouring the internet for financial advice and wealth creation ideas, your inbox will soon be full of “tricksters and schemers” promising you the earth if you’ll invest £999 in their “system” for turning £1 into £1XXXXXX on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Remember, the only one who makes money in a gold rush is the one selling shovels. Buy the wrong shovel and you’ll quickly dig yourself into debt. Not only will you pay through the nose for a system that has no proven value; by following it you will probably lose a lot more than the price you paid for it. At the very least you should check genuine reviews of the product. And never buy any system, investment vehicle or financial product from any company that is not registered by a national watchdog, such as the Financial Conduct Authority for the UK.
Dhobi Ghat Movie Review: Ghar Ke Na Ghat Ke
Attack On The Hollywood Bowl, Both Dave Chappelle And Netflix Have Issued Statements!
Is an Inheritance Considered Income on the FAFSA?
American 60’s “Muscle Cars” – Shelby Equals Cobra
The Five Laws of Gold
Top 40 Best Seinen Anime Of All Time
Retirement Planning: Step for a Secure Future
Top 20 Cheapest Places To Visit In India – Budget Travel 2022
A Brief History of Electronic Money
ASK IRA: Why the (heck?) isn’t Heat’s Erik Spoelstra playing Duncan Robinson?
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion