Dinner With Jesus

The dinner in the wilderness, which is recorded in all four Gospels, was a highly successful buffet that was held near Bethsaida in Northern Galilee. Even though the four Gospels have minor differences of the dinner, there is a continuity of truth that cannot be denied.

Jesus and His disciples had left Capernaum to get away from the crowds, for many of them were exhausted from their recent commissioning. (Mark 6:30, 31) Finding their physical oasis, they spent time relaxing and reflecting on what they had accomplished over the past weeks. (Luke 9:10) But before their R&R could really take effect, literally thousands of people descended upon their location. Jesus, seeing the people as “sheep having no shepherd, (Mark 6:34) moved with compassion, and began to teach them about the Kingdom of God, as well as healing many. (Luke 9:11) Later in the day, after hours of ministry, the Disciples urged Jesus to send the multitude away so the people could find food and lodging. (Luke 9:12) A potential crisis faced the disciples. How were they going to feed the multitude? Were they to use money from the “treasury?” In unison, the disciples voted to dismiss the multitude. (Luke 9:12)

John’s Gospel records Jesus asking Philip his opinion, “Whence shall we buy bread that these may eat? (John 6:5) His response was the same as the group’s consensus. Peter seizes the moment to interject that one of the children in attendance has five loaves and two small fish. But Peter, not seeing the potential for a miracle, misses the point and claims that a family’s lunch would never be enough to address the problem. (John 6:9) What are a few of the lessons that we could learn from the feeding of the multitude?

How many Christians have failed to address situations where any “normal” solution would not alter the outcome? Maybe I should answer the question with a question. Is there a limit to what God can do through a willing servant? There is nothing impossible when God is involved. Yet we limit God by failing to represent Him! Notice at the dinner that it was the disciples, not Jesus, that handed out the food! Jesus knew what He was going to do, but asked Philip’s opinion. What Jesus was doing was “proving” (testing) his faith. Philip was, like so many Christians today, part of a “tribal” community in which they respond as a group instead of individually. Many believe that their local church takes care of those in need; after all, that is why they give their tithes and offerings. The next time one sees a challenge, hear Jesus say, “What would you do?” Peter had seen many miracles and here was the opportunity to see another, but he limited his vision to the problem instead of the possibility.

After dinner, Jesus had the disciples gather up the left-overs. Twelve baskets of food were packaged up. Just hours before, they were wondering how could 5 loaves and 2 fish feed a multitude, and then they were holding 12 baskets of food and wondering what they were to do with it! God can take what we have and multiply it to the point where we can help feed the body, soul, and spirit of the hungry. Hey Philip, “What can you do?” Hey Peter, “Give me the bread and fish.” Every person can make a difference if he will only step forward. Every Believer needs to see beyond the limits and see the limitless possibilities.