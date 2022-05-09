Finance
Dinner With Jesus
The dinner in the wilderness, which is recorded in all four Gospels, was a highly successful buffet that was held near Bethsaida in Northern Galilee. Even though the four Gospels have minor differences of the dinner, there is a continuity of truth that cannot be denied.
Jesus and His disciples had left Capernaum to get away from the crowds, for many of them were exhausted from their recent commissioning. (Mark 6:30, 31) Finding their physical oasis, they spent time relaxing and reflecting on what they had accomplished over the past weeks. (Luke 9:10) But before their R&R could really take effect, literally thousands of people descended upon their location. Jesus, seeing the people as “sheep having no shepherd, (Mark 6:34) moved with compassion, and began to teach them about the Kingdom of God, as well as healing many. (Luke 9:11) Later in the day, after hours of ministry, the Disciples urged Jesus to send the multitude away so the people could find food and lodging. (Luke 9:12) A potential crisis faced the disciples. How were they going to feed the multitude? Were they to use money from the “treasury?” In unison, the disciples voted to dismiss the multitude. (Luke 9:12)
John’s Gospel records Jesus asking Philip his opinion, “Whence shall we buy bread that these may eat? (John 6:5) His response was the same as the group’s consensus. Peter seizes the moment to interject that one of the children in attendance has five loaves and two small fish. But Peter, not seeing the potential for a miracle, misses the point and claims that a family’s lunch would never be enough to address the problem. (John 6:9) What are a few of the lessons that we could learn from the feeding of the multitude?
How many Christians have failed to address situations where any “normal” solution would not alter the outcome? Maybe I should answer the question with a question. Is there a limit to what God can do through a willing servant? There is nothing impossible when God is involved. Yet we limit God by failing to represent Him! Notice at the dinner that it was the disciples, not Jesus, that handed out the food! Jesus knew what He was going to do, but asked Philip’s opinion. What Jesus was doing was “proving” (testing) his faith. Philip was, like so many Christians today, part of a “tribal” community in which they respond as a group instead of individually. Many believe that their local church takes care of those in need; after all, that is why they give their tithes and offerings. The next time one sees a challenge, hear Jesus say, “What would you do?” Peter had seen many miracles and here was the opportunity to see another, but he limited his vision to the problem instead of the possibility.
After dinner, Jesus had the disciples gather up the left-overs. Twelve baskets of food were packaged up. Just hours before, they were wondering how could 5 loaves and 2 fish feed a multitude, and then they were holding 12 baskets of food and wondering what they were to do with it! God can take what we have and multiply it to the point where we can help feed the body, soul, and spirit of the hungry. Hey Philip, “What can you do?” Hey Peter, “Give me the bread and fish.” Every person can make a difference if he will only step forward. Every Believer needs to see beyond the limits and see the limitless possibilities.
Ecommerce Solution With Payment Gateway Solutions For Easy Checkouts
Integrated payment gateway is creating a revolution and bringing with it flawless and the most easy going payment method. Suitable to all business types and to those webmasters willing to have their ecommerce website built in less than an hour, ecommerce solution providers can help get it made for clients by means of URL insertion and also provide with ready made shopping carts pre-integrated with 50 major payment gateways along with the recommended Link Point payment gateway thereby providing ecommerce solution that guarantees easy checkout. Ecommerce solution website can just integrate the shopping cart and can get going with payment gateway ecommerce solution from Link Points and other service providers like Verysign, Authorize.net, and PayPal etc.
The next thing which is important with regard to payments made is to get optimum security and many prefer PayPal which is the most widely used and trusted payment system for online businesses to take orders through, credit left and via debit card or bank account through the PayPal website. PayPal payment system has an easy to use interface for the online shopping cart software. If you want to sell products on your site, you’ll need to be able to provide a means of taking orders and payment from your customers. One of the easiest and most accessible ways of doing this is by using PayPal. If you have your own URL then it can be integrated with the unique shopping cart along with integrated payment gateway ecommerce solution from Link Points and other service providers like Verysign, Authorize.net, and PayPal etc.
When you use free shopping cart with PayPal on your website, the customer pays through PayPal for multiple items with a single payment and immediate notification is sent to the online store that receives the payment. The PayPal shopping Cart is a low-cost way out for you to accept credit card and bank account payments, and can be fully integrated with your website. The PayPal IPN is an easy gateway ecommerce solution for customers to pay via PayPal in addition to having a merchant account in the PayPal site. In this way, both the consumer and the merchant can have money transactions through the online shopping cart having PayPal as one of its gateway.
There are reliable ecommerce solution providers that cater to more viable sources to get merchant account for payment transaction and that too with guaranteed security. The package offered today consist of digital certificate, application fee, setup fee, full time customer support, monthly minimum fee, gateway fee and transaction which is offered at a nominal rate with guaranteed customer satisfaction. On integration, ecommerce solution providers puts the product type in clear terms, present in the package listing online. Ecommerce solution providers have inbuilt payment gateways preferably link point, PayPal and PayPal Pro, viaKLIX, payQuake, PayInnovative, Optimal Payment, Pay Innovative, Nova Network, WorldPay, Google payment gateway, Google Payment Gateway, bank of America higher standards, 2Checkout, authorize.net, CberSource, iBill, Moneris, Paymentech, Plug’n Pay, SkipJack Financial Services, USA ePay and many more in line to make payment transaction easy, flawless and secure.
Easy Tips For Playing the Stock Market
Which are the best multibagger stocks for 2018???
Many things has happened which has changed the Indian Stock Market… Major are listed below… !!!
1) China-India relations: As you can make it out that, Indian are facing a lots of trouble from China… Boycott of Chinese Good is on its way… This can change Indian Market by a lot ways.
2) GST: As we know that GST was welcomed by Indian Stock Market as it showed green. But GST impact is yet to been seen, It will show its colors after 2018 budget.
3) 500 and 1000: Though 99% of 500 and 1000rs notes were collected and this is marked as failure of our Prime Minister. Most of money is accumulated in banks. The process is still going and hope this collected money is used for growth in GDP.
4) Drop of crude oil rates: As there is lots of drop in crude oil price since last year but no change in petrol and diesel price results into accumulation of money towards government. As it’s also possible that the crude oil rates will slide down more.
5) Reliance… As Jio was a big surprise by Reliance Group. A lot more surprises are waiting ahead.
This were very few points which would affect Stocks:
Looking to these conditions below are the recommendations given by Future Live Services.
TCS (TATA Consultancy Services)
• TCS has been Splitted in 2:1 ratio before one month. From here you it is strongly recommended to Buy.
• Buy TCS at 1800
• Target 2100/2300/2500 (Next 3-6 Months)
If bought 500 Qts at 1850 then total investment would be 900000
If exited with first target then your total profit will be 150000 so around 16% return on your investment.
Hexaware
• Buy Hexaware at 450
• Target 550/700/900 (Next 3-6 Months)
If bought 500 Qts at 450 then total investment would be 200000 INR
If exited with first target then 75000 will be Profit so 37.5% return on your investment.
All the companies mentioned are growing companies in IT sector and as IT sector is booming now a days. Also they had posted a consistent performance quarter on quarter and undervalued in the industry they are in.
Here in India Future Live Services is a Company in India where one can make daily good profit as they are providing calls based on stock market news, stock market analysis, technical analysis, stock market software. Over 9 years of experience in Stock Market, High Profile Technical Analysis. Huge Profit is there main goal. Pure Fund Manager based calls, Operator Based Trading Calls. Here you will get Multibagger Services, Profit Sharing Services, Equity and Commodity tips providing services.
For more recommendation monthly or daily you can check http://www.futureliveservices.com, also Future Live services is a company where investor can get Best Stock future tips, Sureshot Intraday trading tips, Intraday Sureshot tips, Best Technical analysis calls in Equity and MCX market.
How To Get Zero Interest Business Credit Cards
Zero interest business credit cards are easy to get, so why would you choose to pay interest when you can get a financial break? These offers are being used as successful marketing tools by credit card providers who want your business. They are for a specified period of time and can save you a lot of money. Given that most new businesses fail in the first five years, wouldn’t you want to give yourself every chance to succeed? The good news is you can do this easily!
Some people don’t believe that such an easy solution to high business credit card costs could possibly be available to them. Therefore, they don’t even apply for an introductory rate business card. However, it would be a mistake to decide against applying for a low or zero rate card for your business simply because you think you wouldn’t qualify for one. You might be surprised. Do what you can to maximize your acceptability, research and choose the best zero interest business credit cards for your needs and then apply. If you are going to be rejected, let the lender do it! Don’t reject yourself! However, you probably have a better chance of being accepted than you think.
The biggest problem with zero interest business credit cards is being able to choose the best one. If you don’t have a lot of time, the research and decision making process can be difficult. However, you can make it easier on yourself by searching for the best credit cards online. In particular, using the services of an all-in-one credit card website can make it easy to find and apply for introductory offer credit cards with great terms and conditions.
The better one-stop-shop websites for credit cards offer a complete service including a number of helpful and informative articles related to debt and finances, careful comparison of a range of zero interest business credit cards, and even an online application facility. If you have to wade through countless individual offers in order to choose the best of ones to examine more closely, you could easily take months of a few hours here and there. However, by using the services of a credit card specialist website you can make a good decision relatively quickly and be using your new business credit cards sooner than you think.
Look for a credit card with a long introductory period; the longer the better. As well as a long zero interest period, try to get a credit card with a low or zero balance transfer fee and low ongoing fees and charges. These factors will influence the overall benefit you will gain by transferring your current business credit card balances.
Once you have found the right card, you need to make a firm decision to apply to transfer your balances. Don’t procrastinate. The longer you remain paying high interest rates, the longer your business will be under more pressure than it needs to be. Take action quickly to improve your financial position by saving on monthly interest payments. You’ll be glad you transferred your balances to one of many excellent zero interest business credit cards.
