Do I Need an LLC for My Rental Property?
LLCs and real estate seem to go hand in hand these days. Anyone to whom you speak that dabbles in real estate investing understands the need for liability protection, but may not understand the proper way to protect themselves. Their insurance broker may have told them that an umbrella policy will do the trick, but I am of a different opinion. Using an entity to hold real estate is a fantastic way to protect yourself from liability, provide some tax benefits and give you peace of mind that your personal assets are protected.
Many clients come to me before they buy a rental property to understand all of the ins and outs of real estate investing and how to protect themselves. Now, there are many different ways to structure a real estate investing empire, but I want to focus on using the LLC to hold property. An LLC, or Limited Liability Company, is a great entity in which to hold property. The ease of formation and limited formalities that need to be adhered to make the LLC a good fit for a real estate investor that wants to focus on finding deals, not handling paperwork. There is no board meetings, annual filings and burdensome minutes that are drafted every month.
Another benefit of an LLC is the tax treatment. As a single member LLC, there are no additional federal tax filings that need to be made unless a corporate tax election is made (outside the scope of this post), so the LLC is essentially taxed as a sole proprietorship on your individual return. If there are 2 or more owners, the LLC is taxed as a partnership (again unless a corporate election is made) and the income and losses pass through to the owners individual tax returns. No double taxation.
Lastly, because of the ease of set up and managing, LLCs can be used to help spread liability risks between entities. Most of my clients put no more than 2-3 properties into 1 LLC, thereby keeping the risk spread between entities. For example, if a client has 6 properties that are owned in 3 separate LLCs and someone gets hurt in property 1, owned by LLC 1, that person will only be able to get at the properties owned by LLC 1, barring special circumstances. If all 6 were owned by the same LLC, all of the equity in those properties would be at risk.
As you can see, LLCs are great vehicles in which to hold real estate from a liability and tax perspective. We have only scratched the surface with this discussion. If you would like to find out more about forming LLCs to hold real estate and the do’s and don’ts, contact our office today at www.cozzalaw.com
How Podcasting Can Help You Recession Proof Your Income
You see the nightly news, just like I do.
There is turmoil in our cities.
There is turmoil due to COVID, lock-downs and riots.
There is turmoil in the economy. Some big name stores cannot get inventory that was recently taken for granted. Some grocery stores cannot stock meat, fish and other items in demand.
Some companies and small businesses cannot find people to work! Some businesses have suffered to the point where they are closing or cutting back even more!
Many people are in flux between losing their jobs, their homes – their stability…
This is not a unique situation. COVID may be the factor that initiated the problem, but it is not the end of all things.
If you are honest, you can look back over the past 20+ years and see the cycle.
In 2001, what happened? September 11, 2001…
Seven years later, 2008, what happened? Stock market crash and recession…
Seven years later, 2015, what happened? China stock market crash; Euro crash – and that impacted our stock market and economy…
Seven years later, where are we? COVID induced financial collapse on the horizon (as we briefly outlined above)…
How can having a podcast help protect you from what is happening?
Because those who prepare now, to have some type of online business, can begin to insulate themselves from working for others – working for themselves. This is not easy to initiate if you are fighting off problems and have your back against the wall.
But if you are prepared when the problems arise, then you are positioned to help those who failed to prepare! And a podcast will help you to establish this type of positioning.
How can a podcast help you?
By talking about whatever passion you have, right now. If your passion is fixing cars, babysitting or cooking, somebody is going to need their car fixed, need to either start babysitting to earn some additional money or start cooking more at home rather than spending money on eating out or purchasing fast food.
And if you start a podcast on whatever passion you have, you can begin to establish your credibility and expertise that people will be looking for very soon! This is something that you can do, preparing now, that can be a blessing to those that will need your help very soon.
But if you fail to prepare, you will be participating in the problems and will not be in a position to be a blessing to others. But if you take the time to prepare now, you could cushion the impact the financial collapse will have on you and your family.
But if you fail to prepare now…
Where will you be?
Podcasting is simply a way you can share your expertise, build your authority and start generating a following. Podcasting is simple (if done correctly), easy to set up (if done correctly) and easy to market (again, if done correctly).
I’m preparing to share all of my knowledge that I’ve accumulated over the last 11-12 years to help those that are interested in protecting their family while you still can. The collapse is coming. The problems are already starting to appear over the horizon and they are headed our way.
And the cycle is coming around and is visible to anyone who takes the time to study it out.
If you would like to receive more information on how to prepare yourself and your family for what is coming – go to the resource box and get in touch!
Street Preaching 101
Do’s and Don’ts of Street Preaching
“Let all things be done decently and in order” I Cor. 14:40
First of all as Corinthians says we are to be in order and with a decent message when preaching in the streets. Keeping yourself and team in order is a key in being successful in the streets. We need to remember the ears we are preaching to do not want to hear some loud mouthed idiot telling them how quickly they are going to Hell. There is a need for us to take the Gospel to the streets but in a loving way. We do not want to offend and push the lost even further away.
DON’TS
A graveled and harsh voice that does not sound sincere. Do not be harsh or obnoxious with what you have to say.
Do not be trying to tell them off showing your superior knowledge of the Gospel. The streets are no place for you to vent on the hearers of your message.
Name calling may well be a good way to get arrested, it may lead to the police taking you away instead of people taking the Gospel. Derogatory remarks or anything considered ethnic bias can land you in deep trouble. If you are not preaching with love and compassion on the streets then find another place to get it all out other than on the streets.
Facial expressions can win or lose an audience as they gather and see your mannerisms. Looking stone cold or like you are ready to pounce on them will turn them off immediately. Try to relate your facial look to what you are saying. When speaking of the love of God or heaven try to look as though you know just what it is you are trying to convey. So them the surety of your lesson, keep it fresh in words and looks.
Preach the Gospel, leave your personal convictions to share one on one when asked.
I have heard it said any idiot can get arrested preaching. Know why you are there, getting arrested does not help to win the lost. Nor should you go and preach just to get arrested. If however you do get arrested make sure it is for street preaching. There is a long line of other offenses that can come along with preaching on the streets. The usual offenses fro street preaching are:
A) Loitering
B) disorderly conduct
C) failure to maintain locomotion
D) disturbing the peace
To avoid some of if not all of these situations here are a few more areas to look at:
1) Stay away from private property
2) Do not use a P.A. system, some towns have laws about the use and how loud they are.
3) Avoid preaching at night, though there may be a few times that are exceptions try at all cost to avoid night street preaching
4) ALWAYS, ALWAYS, ALWAYS, have a helper with you. Never go at it alone, no matter what kind of he-man you think you may be, never go to the streets by yourself.
Check with local authorities before going out, especially if you are from out of town and do not know the ordinances of that town. Knowledge will keep you on the streets, out of jail, and safe. When possible talk to the local police and let them know what you are to do and where. It is a good thing to let them know how long you will be there and what you are going to say. Ask for the Badge number rank and name of who you talk to saying it is OK. Make a note of these 3 things and keep it with you. That way if police do show up then the one watching out for the one preaching can give it to the officers and let them know it is OK for you to be there.
It is inevitable in a street ministry to think you will never have the police called. Remember the Gospel is an offense to those that are lost.
Limit your time. You do not need to be there for hours on end. Somewhere along the line people will get agitated you are there so long. A good rule of thumb is 25-35 minutes of preaching is more than enough time to get a good message out. It may take a few minutes once you start for people to gather to listen but then go and preach the message and do it with compassion. When you have music with you then give yourself about 45-50 minutes. A good song or two to stir up interest and then the message.
YOUR MESSAGE
Keep it simple! Preach on salvation! Never preach in the streets on the doom and gloom of things to come. Never preach Hell Fire and Damnation. You are there as an ambassador of Jesus Christ to win the lost not push them away.
The best street messages are ones you know the subject matter inside and out. Sure it is a good thing to have your Bible with you but it is more effective if you do not have to read from it but rather quote the verses. Have your message memorized or know what you want to say. Notes are not a productive tool in the streets. I know you have seen and heard preachers in churches always using notes if not actually reading them directly, but in the streets that will not work. People expect you to be the expert, or you wouldn’t be there. If you only know one sermon by heart, then preach it every time you go out, just go to different areas with that message.
PRAYER
Always be in prayer for your street preaching, or public preaching ministry. Pray for God to lead you and protect you in all things. Pray for power of the Holy Spirit to carry your message. Pray for the Blood of Jesus to cleanse the area you area about to preach in. Pray that God will give you the words to say and to not be easily distracted. Distractions not only may come but WILL come. Pray God to give you the ability to preach around the distractions or to them with the right words. You must be “instant in season and out”. Do not let it bother you that you preach the greatest evangelistic message ever and no one gets saved. Remember the words of Paul, “I have planted, Apollos watered,; but God gave the increase”, I Cor. 3:7.
Compassion and concern for the lost soul will be your greatest weapon when preaching in the streets.
These are a few lessons for starting street preaching, if you are to start this ministry I have a couple others to pass along. Be open to the word of God, listen as He leads. Do it of God not of yourself. “I must decrease and He must increase”, keep in mind it is not you to be promoted but the Word of God. Lastly make sure that God has called you to this ministry. Make sure it is in God’s will and plan for your life to preach His Holy Word in the Streets. AND, May God Bless you as you go.
Coming Soon
Street preaching 201, a more comprehensive look at open air street preaching. I hope all will read the second one as much as the first.
Best Gaming Laptops Buying Guide
Gamers need to shift to a different perspective of buying when shopping for the best gaming laptops. The process requires careful study and assessment on a few features that can make a lot of differences in usage and enjoyment.
While there are many aspects of the laptop that still need to be checked before pushing the buy button, there are three critical areas for consideration that must never be missed if you are looking for the best laptop that suits your gaming needs.
Three key areas of consideration when buying laptops for gamers:
- Speed
- Graphics
- Sound Quality
When it comes to speed, this can be evaluated by checking the processor and the DDR RAM space. Standard games can run smoothly under the older dual core processors. But the recommended processors for new generation games are Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7.
With these processors onboard, you are better assured that you will never have to upgrade your laptop to run highly-demanding games that are still in the pipeline today and soon to be launched within the next two years or so.
But the processor alone is not enough to provide lightning speed. This has to be in tandem with the DDR RAM space. It’s no point having an Intel Core i7 processor but you only have 2GB of RAM; this will only limit the full potential of the state-of-the-art processor.
For games, the recommended DDR RAM space is at least 4GB for basic and simple games. But if you’re preferred games are action-packed games like the Gears of War that are relatively demanding in specs, then you will have to invest higher on high-end specs by opting for laptops with at higher DDR RAM. Better yet, go for laptops with 8 GB up to a whooping 16GB RAM space and you are assured that your laptop is too powerful to run even the most advanced games not only today but also in the next few months.
Another crucial aspect is the graphics card. There are currently three major brands that dominate the graphics card industry, and they are the AMD Radeon, Intel Graphics 4000, and the Nvidea GeForce. These three brands are top quality brands that provide reliable products. But just like the processor, their power is greatly influenced by the available RAM space.
Traditional video cards have only about 512MB of RAM. While this may be sufficient to run simple games, more demanding video games normally require larger video card memory of at least 1.5GB. Better yet, go for gaming laptops with 2 to 3 GB of video card DDR RAM space.
Other important components to look for when buying laptops today are as follows:
- Hard disk memory – at least 500GB
- Internet wireless connectively
- Screen resolution and screen type – ideally LED
- Sound system
- Battery life
- Price
By properly considering the above features, your choices are further narrowed down to fewer best gaming laptops exactly that meet your criteria. From there, you can then choose according to your desired design and functionality, as well as the brand of your choice.
