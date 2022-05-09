Do Information Products Still Sell?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Information products, like eBooks, are created digitally and are downloaded to the buyer’s computer after purchase. Sales of information products are thriving, and growing all the time due to the “always on” dynamics of our lives. This is where many people are rarely off-screen and consume content on every device they own from mobile phone handsets to tablets to laptops and desktops.

It can seem very challenging to sell a product that is not something that can be held in someone’s hand. But, they exist in droves today. Digital information products such as eBooks and multimedia courses are generally reasonably easy to put together because you’re in control of most of the production process. For example, you could write a short eBook in a day or two and have it up and selling on Amazon within a few hours.

And the great aspect of the information product business model is that you create it once, and can sell it over and over. So where do you start if you want to create and sell your own information product?

1. Find Paying Niche

Think of some topics you know a lot about. Go to Amazon and type in the keywords related to that topic. Check to see how many items, both digital and physical they are selling related to that topic.If you find a lot of items, it’s a paying niche, which means that people are buying in that marketing place.

2. Establish Pain Points

A pain point in a niche is something that people tend to struggle with, especially when they’re first starting out. It might be their tennis serve, or the best way to house train a new puppy. Know what your target market wants, and give it to them. Think of real needs and problems that your target audience have relevant to your niche, which you can offer real solutions to.

3. Write Your eBook

Write down an outline, flesh out the ideas, and create a copy in a word processing program. Review the content material for errors, and you’ll have an eBook. Give your eBook an appealing title. How-to titles may not sound too interesting, but they are very popular. Describe what they will learn in a way that sounds convincing.

4. Publish and Start Selling

To sell information products involves being a good communicator. You have to take the time to educate your audience so that they gain your trust. You can educate them with an email autoresponder series, videos, blog posts and webinars. You can also list your digital product at JVZoo or ClickBank. In this way, you can get people to sell your products for you in exchange for a commission.