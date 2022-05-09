Finance
Early Retirement Planning – How to Achieve Your Dream
The idea of retiring early is a dream many people hold. While you might love your job, you also want to see the world and spend quality time with your family while you still feel good and vital. You can retire early and how early, depends on how well you plan. Early retirement planning for retirement that starts before your reach 62, when you can start a lower Social Security payment, requires even more planning and more money.
Decide first how you want to live in retirement. Early retirement planning is different for each person. If you simply want the pleasures of home and time to garden or just relax, you won’t need as much as if you want to travel the world and spend time in luxury accommodations. Remember, retirement is often more expensive than living as you are today because of ever increasing prices and taxes. If you have health insurance through an employer, you’ll also have to purchase your own and by retirement age it’s very salty. Calculate the amount in today’s dollars. Since the average inflation rate is three percent, use the rule of 72 to find how inflation affects your living standards. Divide three into 72 and the answer is 24. That’s the number of years it takes for prices to double. Divide 24 into the number of years until retirement and multiply that times the amount you need each year.
The next step in early retirement planning is to decide when you want to retire and whether you want only to use growth or use growth and principal. If you attempt to deplete all the assets before you die, plan for death to occur at a ripe old age so you don’t run out of assets when you are least able to get even a job in customer service at Walmart. Most people like the idea of living on only the growth of their 401(k) investments and other investments and leaving the principal to their children or a charity.
If you’re living on interest only, use seven percent as your average return. Simply change seven percent to a decimal and divide it into the number you chose as your annual income. Whew! That’s a lot of math. If you want a shortcut, use one of the retirement calculators online.
How do you reach that amount now that you know how much you need? The easiest way is to use an online investment calculator. Once you find how much it takes to get to your destination, the rest is simple and you can plan your 401(k) investments and other investments around this number.
When you invest toward retirement planning, you use the rule of thumb, “the younger you are, the more risk you should take.” Since the peaks and valleys of the stock market is the riskiest area, this means that at age 20 to 30, you should have about 80-90 percent of your funds in stocks with the balance divided between bank products and bonds. If you’re investing in tax-deferred instruments, such as a 401-k, select those options. Even though the market may drop, it doesn’t mean you’ve lost money, it just means that you’ve purchased stocks at a lower price. You don’t lose funds unless you sell.
As you approach retirement, you begin to shift your assets toward more secure investments. Someone with less than ten years to retirement needs to have at least a fifty blend of stocks and fixed instruments. This way, if the market drops dramatically, over half of their assets remain unaffected. Even if you begin your retirement when the market drops, you can still use the assets in fixed instruments until it recovers without selling off and facing a loss.
7 Ways to Earn More Money by Boosting Your Image
Like it or not, fair or unfair, image is everything. People will judge you based on how you look. Sometimes the smallest defect in your professional look could cause a person to choose not to do business with you. Having poor image causes people to suspect your competency in performing a job. A poor professional image will also affect your reputation and a bad reputation will make it harder to hold and keep good clients. Therefore, presenting a professional image is essential to your success and for your capability of producing more income.
Many people don’t realize this, but there is more to your image than how you dress. It’s how you talk and how you treat others. It’s how you carry yourself. Do you stand tall or do you look defeated? It is very important to look and feel confident so that this radiates to everyone you meet. We create our image thorough various things working together, and when it comes to making money, first impressions are made fast and they can last a lifetime. So here are a few tips to increase your income by boosting your professional image:
o Wear clothes that fit well. If your clothes are too loose, it makes you look sloppy and it projects the message, “I am sloppy with my dress, so I am sloppy with my work”. But beware of clothes fitting too tight, this becomes too revealing and can project negative messages of your personal character.
o Personal grooming is just as important as what you wear. You may select the right clothes, but neglecting personal hygiene can ruin the image you wish to present. Make sure your hair is neat and clean. Trim your fingernails or have them professionally manicured. Brush your teeth and always have fresh breath. And for women, make sure you use make-up that enhances your appearance by making you look natural and radiant.
o Avoid or sparingly use colognes, scented powders and perfumes. Strong perfumes and colognes can offend people leaving a bad impression. Some people are allergic to fragrances and which can cause unpleasant reactions, and in turn looks bad on you.
o Wear colors that enhance. These professional colors may include red (aggressive), navy (trustworthy), gray (conservative) and black (chic). All theses colors look great and can be worn as a pant suit or separate pieces.
o No gum, candy, or cigarettes. If you chew gum or candy in front of people, you may not be taken seriously. It hurts your annunciation of words and not to mention, it’s rude. And if you’re smoking cigarettes, they are bad for your health and makes you smell like smoke.
o Have good posture when speaking to someone. You must stand up straight; exert confidence by walking confidently, holding your head up and your back straight. Bad posture is bad for your spine and health and it can also make you feel bad. If you feel bad about yourself, it shows on the outside. Having confidence shows a position of strength. But don’t take it over board and be cocky, which can turn people off. When you are talking to people sit straight in your chair and lean forward to show interest and attentiveness. Place one foot slightly ahead of the other to help with posture.
o Always offer a firm handshake and a smile. If you are going for a prospective employer or client, they will make a hiring decision within the first TEN minutes of meeting with you. Research has shown that a firm handshake causes potential clients to judge you more favorably. Firmness needs to be just right. A bone-crushing handshake can show egotism, a controlling personality and a lack of trustworthiness. Smiles are the universal signs of friendliness. Clients are attracted to warmth and friendliness. People want to work with people they like.
Remember that successful people do what unsuccessful people can’t or won’t do. Follow these tips and you will be well on your way to earning more money and achieving success.
The Infinite Benefits of a Revocable Trust
A revocable trust offers the Grantor a number of incredible benefits and opportunities. In 2011, the estate tax will rise to 55 percent on everything over the first million dollars. A million dollars may sound like a large amount of money but it is really quite small when you consider that it includes life insurance proceeds, the value of your home, stocks, bank accounts, retirement accounts, jewelry, paintings, and anything else that you may have had titled in your name at the time you died. This tax has bankrupted families.
By using a revocable trust as the centerpiece of a foundational estate plan, we are able to double the Federal estate tax coupon amount from 1 million dollars to 2 million dollars, thus saving your beneficiaries $550,000.
Beyond estate tax protection, distributing assets through a revocable trust will avoid probate completely. Probate is the process of gathering up all of the assets that are titled in the sole name of the deceased. These assets may include houses, cars, bank accounts, and even life insurance policies or retirement funds. Many people believe that having a will avoids probate but probate will be required whether or not the decedent has left a will.
The probate of an estate will usually cost between four and seven percent of the value of the entire estate and can tie up your assets between six and eighteen months, without any contests or challenges. In addition, the probate process is made public and airs the dirty laundry of your family for your entire community to see.
A third benefit to using a revocable trust is the ability to control your assets long after you are gone. In Florida, a person is able to retain control of his or her assets for up to 360 years after death. Typically, we draft trusts to control assets until grandchildren reach a certain age or accomplish a certain goal. The limitation of access is not always decided by the age of the beneficiaries. Sometimes you need to protect a child from their own bad financial tendencies. Sometimes you need to make accommodations for a child that receives financial aid from the government by creating a special needs trust. For any and all considerations and concerns, a revocable trust will allow you to distribute your assets in a way that best suits your life and the people you love.
Another benefit to using a revocable trust is the automatic asset protection that you are able to provide to your beneficiaries. When your assets are distributed through a will, the beneficiaries accept the assets outright with no protection. A bad divorce, a car accident, a lawsuit or even existing creditors can take those assets from your beneficiaries. However, when you distribute your assets though a revocable trust, your beneficiaries will receive the assets in trust. They will have as much access to the assets as you wish to give them but those assets will be protected from creditors, litigation, divorce or any other financial threat that might be facing your beneficiaries.
There are an infinite amount of reasons to make a revocable trust the centerpiece of your comprehensive estate plan. If you have over $75,000 worth of assets, a revocable trust is a virtual necessity. For more on Revocable Trusts, please contact your South Florida estate planning and asset protection attorneys. Trusts are very complex documents and should never be attempted without the guidance of a legal professional that specializes in such matters.
How You Can Earn Money Today With Free Traffic to Your Website
The goal of any online business is to earn money today. You could have the greatest website on the internet and be marketing the hottest selling product but if no one is coming to your site you won’t make any sales. Traffic, and lots of it is the key to generating sales from your website. How do you generate traffic without a large advertising budget? This article will discuss several free methods to do just that.
1. Search Engine Optimization – Just about everyone uses a search engine to find what they are looking for on the internet. Search engines like Google, Yahoo, or MSN. Haven’t you done this? Type in what you are looking for into Google and it gives you page after page of websites or articles related to your search. SEO is a must for anyone that has a site on the internet. When your website is optimized to be found by the search engines then you have a much better chance of driving traffic to it.
2. Social Networking has become all the rage recently and if you participate in sites like Facebook, Digg or Twitter then you have the potential of getting the word out about your website to hundreds if not thousands of potential buyers. It depends how active you are on those sites. Forming a large group of followers can substantially add to your list and increase your chances of making sales and to earn money today.
3. Forum Participation – this is a great way to mix and mingle with people that are interested in what you are selling. Find a forum that is related to the product that you are marketing. Learn what questions people are asking about it and answer as many as you can. Once you learn the rules of the forum you can most likely start posting your link to your website in the answers that you give. This will allow readers to click through to your website and hopefully join your list or purchase your product. This does take some work but it is well worth the time.
4. Article Writing – this is a great, free method of generating traffic and increasing your chances to earn money today. The concept here is that you write several articles related to the service or product that you are promoting. You then submit those articles to the various article directories that are out there. Someone finds your article on the internet (just like you found this one). Your article will contain a link in it that if the reader clicks on it they will be redirected to your website. There they will see what you are advertising or a sign up sheet for a free product. If they sign up you can add them to your list and start to communicate with them regarding what you are selling.
5. Guest Writing – if you like to write then you can offer to write a guest post for someone else’s blog. If you find a well established blog that has a large following of readers then writing a post with your website link in it is a great way to reach targeted traffic. Many blog owners are more than willing to accept a guest post. This relieves them of some of the work they have to do.
