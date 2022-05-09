Finance
Earn Money From Photography – Selling Photos Online
If you really want to make money via digital photography there are a variety of possible choices to take into consideration. You can begin getting an OK income using any number of methods, such as wedding photos, event photographs, elderly portraits, and even stock digital photography.
But what you must fully grasp is that you are able to generate very much more than just nice cash flow with photographs. There are some secrets you can learn within the pictures industry which can bank you a 6 digit earnings. So what exactly is the secret?
We all know how the internet is absolutely huge. the fact that you are on this website is a proof of the fact that millions of other folks are browsing the internet on daily basis. Hence, what we have to do is put together the power of the internet along with the potential of your digital camera. By understanding where you can submit your images online you are tapping into a goldmine of opportunity that will bring reliable earnings for years to come.
The real key to earning a prospering living is actually having the ability to create passive profits. This is money you are able to produce frequently long after you’ve completed the job. The more you are able to set up passive revenue with your photos, the more time you will have to create an even significantly larger income.
There are actually images which I have uploaded to web sites over 36 months ago, and they’re STILL producing me income nowadays. And the cool part is that there’s absolutely nothing I can do in order to stop it… besides take the photos down, but why would I do that when they are selling and providing extra cash each day?!
Okay, here’s an additional key factor in all of this. You want to work in a business that is not merely popular now, but will be sought after for a long period to come. Digital photography is within it’s most significant demand ever. Why is that? Because there are hundreds and hundreds of brand new sites going up constantly, and these types of websites NEED photographs. The buyers are no longer merely major firms. You are selling photographs to ordinary individuals with web sites, and this group of individuals is actually rising regularly.
Finance
An Insight Into How Long Term Investment Is Useful
Long term investments – these are one of the best things and one of the wisest things that any individual can and should start doing as early as possible in life. There is ideally no perfect age to start working or to start saving. It will help not just the individual but also his or her family to have a secured life.
How does the long term planning work?
Ideally this is one of the best ways to secure one’s life. The greater benefits of slow and steady investment are:
• Flexibility to invest less: When the planning is for a longer span of time it is obvious that it will work well even if the amount invested is less. This is so as the amount being saved is for longer period and also the interest obtained will be on the higher side resulting in the ending amount to be on the higher side. This is obviously not possible when the period of investment is less. It is also seen that the mode of interest calculation is also different and yields lesser returns.
• Flexibility to choose return options- When longer period of planning is done, it is obvious that the mode of return can be determined by the investor. This means that one will have the choice to select how and when they want the returns. Whether it can be a onetime payment, savings that can be converted to annuity, or a regular income in the form of pension.
These might just seem too little benefits to read but in practical life these actually form one of the most important of one’s life. Just read through the points again and you will understand. Even if you do not understand them thoroughly it is always better to start planning for your future and the future of your family well in advance.
As the famous saying goes; A stitch in time saves nine- why to wait for a calamity to strike for thinking if how to manage it? Plan well in advance so when there is an actual need you will have finances or help to tackle the situation. Otherwise any unfortunate incident or a general old age ailment will result in compromise of the lifestyle of even basic needs by the entire family.
Everyone is aware of the constant raising prices especially payments for the medical care and old age nursing. Care at home or even at a nursing home can cause you to spend an entire fortune and or spend all your life time money. Hence it is the best to start planning your future as soon as possible.
But it is also obvious that not everyone will be aware of how and where these long term investments can be done. For these sakes there are many advisors and advisory organisations that dedicatedly work to help and guide people about such planning and return. Just check online for such reputed organisations and you will find genuine people who can help get a secure life.
Finance
Easy To Make Money Online – The Myth About How To Make Easy Money Online
When people new to the internet think others are making easy money online, they naturally want to make the same kind of easy money too.
When people who have lost lots of money chasing the easy money dream online, still continue to lose money still chasing the easy online money dream, then somebody needs to grab them by the shoulders and shout at the top of their voice… “STOP!”
That’s what I’m hoping to do with this article.
So if you fit into any of the above 2 categories…
“STOP!”
The simple fact is, there is NO easy way to make money online.
Some methods are easier than others, but none is easy.
They all require vital ingredients, namely work, work, and more work.
Throw in persistence, perseverance, and elements of inspiration, and you are getting closer to the real chance of making money online.
Shame is…
People just don’t want to hear that, do they?
So what do they do?
Look for the next person promising them the “easy to make money online” dream.
Now don’t get me wrong, once you have put in the hard work, and put it in consistently over a period of time, it becomes increasingly easier to make money online.
But hard work is what it takes.
And lot’s of it.
Now I can make this generalization, risk-free.
Because it doesn’t matter what kind of product or service you are offering online, you won’t make a LIVING online easily, until you put in the hours of hard work over weeks, months, and sometimes years to get you to a comfortable and consistent level of earning.
However try telling people that.
At a deep-root level, I guess most of us know this to be a fact.
Why do we still continue to believe then that there is an easy fix?
Here’s the news…
There isn’t.
Really… There isn’t.
Sorry to disappoint but wouldn’t you rather, for once in your lifetime have someone tell you the truth, rather than sell you the next easy to make money online dream?
Now I sell resale rights products.
And I can make thousands of dollars from a single email sent out to my subscribers.
Most people will say, “Yeah, that’s the kind of easy money I want to make!”
And here is the reality…
It’s taken me hours upon hours, days upon days, weeks upon weeks, months upon months and years of work, day and night to get to a stage where I can start to enjoy some kind of reward for my efforts.
Guess what…
The effort doesn’t stop.
Just as much time goes in now, sometimes even more than when I first started out.
Except now it’s a lot more fun and a lot more rewarding.
I am creating a website dedicated to teaching people how to make money online with resale rights. [http://www.ebook-and-software-master-resale-rights.com/make-money-online.html]
And hard work, persistence and motivation is required every step of the way for those that will benefit from the advice on the website.
I might add, that the website is free, as is all of the information I will be putting on it.
But the fact remains, that you can teach a man to fish, but he still has to go out and do the fishing.
You can’t stand there and fish for him.
And to catch the fish is going to take time, effort, and the next day he will have to repeat it all over again if he wants to keep feeding himself and his family.
If you are looking for ways to make easy money online, and aren’t prepared to put the consistent hard work and effort in to create a profitable online business then take my advice.
Stop before you even start.
You’ll save yourself a lot of money if you do.
On the other hand, if you are prepared to put in the hours, put in the work and stick to ONE THING without getting side-tracked and distracted by the next easy money making scheme that crosses your path, then you, almost by necessity will start to see the rewards for your efforts.
How you decide to make the money online is irrelevant.
If something is making money for lots of other people online, it will for you too
but only with dedication, hard work and effort.
So the bottom line is this.
How hard are you prepared to work to earn easy money online?
Because without hard work, to make easy money online is a myth.
Finance
Why Does Banking Breed Best Selling Fiction Writers?
Ever since the childhood days, I am a die-hard fan of popular Telugu fiction writers, Yandamoori Virendranath and Malladi Venkata Krishna Moorthy. What fascinated me about them is the way they meticulously organised interesting information around their storyline which makes novel reading enriching rather than simply being entertaining. And a further interesting fact about them is that both of them earlier worked as bankers.
As I continued my reading of fiction, I noticed similarity of the banking background for most of the fiction writers. I am not sure how many would know that Jules Verne (popular author of scientific fiction books like Around the World in Eighty Days, A Journey To The Centre Of The Earth) had some inside prior experience in the working of finance. Most of us will be surprised to know that Britain’s historically famous bank, Barings Bank, which Nick Leeson brought to closure in 1995, first figured a century earlier in Jules Verne’s Around the World in Eighty Days, as the protagonist approaches the same bank for deposit of the stake money as a part of the deal in the story of the book.
Needless to mention, the phenomenon of fiction writers from banking industry is further evidenced in India through Chetan Bhagat and Ravi Subramanian. Both of them were working for reputed foreign banks in India at the time of writing of their first fiction. Fiction writers from banking industry becoming popular internationally is also seen during the recent financial crisis with the release of a lot of fiction novels using the crisis as the backdrop.
Does banking really breed best selling fiction writers? Further, why is it so that banking as a genre always fascinates some fiction writers? These are the questions which I am going to reflect upon in this article.
My concluding thoughts on this aspect led to the formation of a theory what I funnily term as the ‘5-C framework of Banking in the world of Fiction Writing’. And please pardon me with the similarity of this title to the famous 5 – C framework for credit analysis (Character, Capacity, Collateral, Capital and Conditions) used in banking. I just can’t help it – after all, I am also basically a banker.
The first postulate of the theory is “Banking requires Creativity”. To understand this postulate, just read Satyajit Das’s (investment banker cum author) book Traders, Guns and Money, which will help people appreciate what goes on with their money in the curious and creative world of financial products called derivatives. First released in 2006 and subsequently reviewed and modified in 2008, it outlines the creative aspect of derivatives in the world of finance in a witty format. This interesting book helps people new to banking in appreciating the root cause of recent crisis in international markets.
Secondly, it is true that “Creativity produces Currency”. The fact that creativity in banking is a most sought after skill for high performing bankers is also echoed through the huge pay packets of Wall Street Investment Bankers, just before the crisis. And why not cash on what went right or wrong with creativity in banking? Nick Leeson just did that, at the time when he is completely broke and is behind bars for Barings Collapse. With his book Rogue Trader he went on to cash the catastrophe of his life that resulted from his ultra creativity to boost the profits of his trading desk of Barings Bank in Singapore. The book is also made into a movie which is shown as a learning case study for bankers in particular and finance students in general, even today.
Thirdly, one will not dispute with me when I say “Currency promotes Charisma”. If you need far more evidence on how creativity, currency and charisma constitutes the perfect storyline for a fictional account, you can pick up the recent fiction titled “How I Caused the Credit Crunch” by a former Japanese investment banker, Tetsuya Ishikawa. It is an entertaining tale of how a young Oxford graduate quickly finds himself in command of vast sums of other people’s money; how a novice to the mysteries of hedge funds, sub-prime mortgages and Collateral Debt Obligations (CDOs) can fix complex deals for billions of dollars in the exclusive bars, brothels and trading floors of London, New York, Frankfurt and Tokyo, and reap the benefits in a colossal annual bonus and an international charismatic lifestyle.
Fourth postulate of my theory is “Charisma influences Conduct”. Pick up Ravi Subramanian’s “If God was a Banker” for a support of this postulate. It’s a story of two young management graduates, who had nothing similar in family backgrounds and temperament and join an International Bank on the same day and take two entirely different routes to success. The racy narrative set in the high-pressure milieu of competitive banking carries the undercurrent of a clash of values, in the pursuit of charisma and success in the personal and professional life of bankers.
Finally, it all boils down to the fifth postulate “Conduct seduces Criminality”. It implies that any sort of misconduct in a creative banking world, lured by currency pay packets and charismatic success, breeds criminality – which is an all time favorite baseline for fiction stories. And there are a plethora of books that support this viewpoint, a case in example being Nest of Vipers by Linda Davies. It is a story of a brilliant and beautiful foreign exchange dealer, who becomes an undercover agent to investigate an apparently straightforward case of insider trading and gets caught up in a much wider international financial conspiracy affecting operations of central banks of the G7 nations.
Banking, therefore, forms an interesting mixture of basic raw materials – Creativity, Currency, Charisma, Conduct and Criminality – necessary for a fiction storyline. No wonder why bankers need not turn to other industries when set to write fiction. Their own world offers them enough examples and story lines, which breeds best selling plots for their books. Unlike scientific fiction, that requires basic understanding of deeper academic principles, banking fiction plays on people’s basic expectation from a storyline, basic elements that excite anyone irrespective of their background.
As I conclude, I would like to use words of RBI Governor Dr. Duvvuri Subba Rao, who, in his recent speech on lazy banking, mentioned that the days of 3-6-3 banking (taking deposit @ 3%, lending @ 6% and going home @ 3 p.m.) are gone and exciting days are still ahead for bankers even after the recent crisis.
And as the world of banking is set to become more complex and more intriguing, more dominating and more promising, more challenging and more influential, especially after the recent financial crisis, this trend is only going to increase – a rise in the number of fiction writers from banking industry – not a bad enough reason for most of us bankers to cheer during the current period of downturn and recovery.
