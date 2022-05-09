News
Elden Ring Will Take You Hundreds of Hours, But The Year’s Best Video Game Is Worth It
In open world games, the celebrated selling point is that you can go anywhere and do anything. But it’s a gamble. If you’re bored, you quickly wretch and move onto something else. If you’re lucky, though, you’re a wide-eyed traveler moving across vast stretches of new lands in experiences that take up to 300 hours to complete. If the adventure is compelling, as in the constantly amazing Elden Ring, you continue. So far, I’ve indulged for 81 hours.
The Bandai Namco offering, downloaded to a PlayStation 5, has enchanted and bedeviled me. I actually thought I’d play a little, become utterly frustrated as I did with the last two FromSoftware games and vow never to play one of their long-ass games again. That’s because FromSoftware is known for outsized monsters who can be next to impossible to kill. If you can’t get rid of them, you can’t progress. Instead of aggravation, I discovered what’s currently the best game of the year, despite its well-worn trope of finding all the pieces of an ancient ring to finish the game. My fascination, among other things, includes occasional dialog with peculiar characters that you might find in Alice In Wonderland in books or Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption II in games.
Early on, I decided to become as strong as my female warrior character could be before I battled Margit, the frighteningly huge, fast boss with a giant gold-shimmering hammer who guards the entrance into gloomy Stormveil Castle. So I roamed the strange world full of riffs on Irish myths to search for glow-eyed skulls which I cracked to procure a rune. I’ve collected enough to reach level 50 in what’s partially a scavenger hunt to become powerful enough to vanquish enemies who die in a flourish of heaving flesh and memorable thumps. Rune farming could well have gone beyond rote into the banal. Each skull gave me, on average, 200 points. Runes near creepy crypts in graveyards gave me more. Tedium was avoided because the of rich environments.
I often watch life go by from mile-high cliffs, witnessing with the brutal rain and wind, characters in themselves. Small trees in a rainy storm seem to move in a hah-hah-hah left, hah-hah-hah right rhythm, laughing at me. The ingenious movement was akin to black and white Merrie Melodies animation if you mix in Game of Thrones darkness. In this story co-written by George R.R. Martin, you undertake the daunting tasks of dealing with laser-blue-eyed undead with long spears and well-armed giants who, once they attack, seem to move faster than Usain Bolt.
I found an anthropomorphic pot with spindly arms and his clay butt stuck in the ground. I had to kick him a number of times to release him. Thankful, he gave me something for my time. Pot Boy looks like a tarnished work of archeological art that might be found in the Metropolitan Museum of art. Could it be from ancient Rome or Egypt? (Rock, Paper Shotgun had a compelling story about Pot Boy’s potential origins.)
That level of characterization for a minor entity shows the lengths persnickety Japanese game makers are willing to go to provide a rabbit hole of enticement for players. It is Thackeray, not Hemingway. After all, Martin is someone who isn’t prone to brevity. And FromSoftware’s games are developed by detail-conscious creators whose games average in the dozens of hours. Personality lies within everything you see and hear. Look at the way a giant bat goes lifeless when you protect yourself with your morning star hammer. Check out the leathery wings as they offer up their last flaps of life and its anguished face, fanged mouth open, as it dies. Here’s a world where life can be, as Hobbes once pointed out, “nasty, brutish and short.” Well, maybe not so short.
Through a YouTube video, I found a way to level up a bit more quickly. Now, I get at the stomping Giants 10 times my height by whapping at their ankles. And I could take on the many shadowy harbingers of death with their faces hidden and their long scythes ready to attack. I just wanted to explore, but they formed from nothing as the evening fell on a dusty dirt road near a castle full of portly ghosts with powdered hair wigs and one Flash-fast bug who cut with blades. He wanted to Edward Scissorhands me to death. To help, I’d found a powerup which allowed a pack of four wraith-like wolves. But the fast thing put up a great fight. With level 50 power, I could easily fell almost anything except for impressive dragons and gross folks like Margit. Those would require much more effort, especially because I gave myself an extra task: no blocking with a shield.
It’s been suggested that you keep a journal because the world, called the Lands Between, is so immense. I’m not against the idea of organization for the sake of completion. But I consider Elden Ring a place to travel, vacation from daily horrors and sadness that I can’t control. On any vacation I’ll plan some, but journaling is kind of like making a complete dossier for your trip in real life. It makes sense if you want every moment to be heavily choreographed. I prefer to wander with completion far in the back of my mind. So I’ve made some notes, but not many. I still want to be shaken by the sights I encounter.
I stop and marvel at everything. Goats roll away in a ball when you get too close. A beetle gives powerups, but can also explode and injure. Most moving was a bat-like woman, a Chanting Winged Dame, sitting on a cliff protecting a nest with two babies, her eyes fixed on the night sky. She sang an operatic oratory of Elden Ring lore in the most plaintive way imaginable.
I don’t know when I’ll be finished with Elden Ring because I don’t want it to end. As an occasional author, I’ve savored novels and non-fiction with a kind of sloth-like over-appreciation. So it can take me a year to finish a beloved 700-page book. I expect the same will happen with Elden Ring.
JKBOSE Fresh Date Sheet for Class 10th, 12th Kashmir — Download Pdf Here
JKBOSE Date Sheet for Class 10th, 12th Kashmir
Click below links for Date sheet ..
Datesheet for Higher Secondary Examination(Class 12th) Session Annual Private/Bi-Annual 2021-2022 Kashmir Province
Also Read : Shortlisted Candidates Under Rural Development Department & Panchayati Raj | Check Here Full List
Datesheet for Secondary School Examination(Class 10th) Session Annual Private/Bi-Annual 2021-2022 Kashmir Province
The post JKBOSE Fresh Date Sheet for Class 10th, 12th Kashmir — Download Pdf Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
‘Operation Mincemeat’ Is a Spy Story Absurd, True, and Compelling in Equal Measure
The most outrageous, unbelievable stories are often the ones that come from real life. Operation Mincemeat, an espionage drama from director John Madden (Shakespeare in Love), is proof of that adage, recounting a tale so absurd it sometimes seems like screenwriter Michelle Ashford made it all up. But the film is based on a non-fiction tome from British journalist Ben Macintyre titled Operation Mincemeat: The True Spy Story that Changed the Course of World War II and it adheres almost exactly to history, save for a few dramatic plot points.
|
OPERATION MINCEMEAT ★★★ (3/4 stars)
The story, set in 1943 London, is narrated by Ian Fleming (Johnny Flynn), then part of British Intelligence and nine years away from writing his first James Bond novel. Fleming was part of drafting a document called the Trout Memo alongside his boss John Godfrey (Jason Isaacs). The memo included a series of ideas for how to deceive the German forces, and one of them, which Fleming pulled from a fictional novel, involved acquiring a dead body, dressing him up as a military officer and planting false papers on the corpse. The idea was to convince Hitler that the Allies were planning to re-take Europe through Greece rather than Sicily, thus saving the lives of thousands of soldiers. It sounds absolutely ludicrous, but it’s exactly what the British did. The plan was orchestrated by Ewen Montagu (a pitch-perfect Colin Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley (a toned down Matthew Macfadyen), with the help of an MI5 secretary named Jean Leslie (Kelly Macdonald).
The film recounts the events involved in the so-called Operation Mincemeat—mincemeat is the term for ground meat in England—and how the tactical deception changed the course of World War II. It’s a similar film to The Imitation Game, another true story about the spy efforts in England during the second world war, and Madden makes a solid effort to not get bogged down in the nitty-gritty details of the British Intelligence work. Instead, he uses history as a backdrop for more human stories. Montagu, a married officer, gets involved with Jean as Charles glowers with jealousy, and while the love triangle may not be exactly accurate it serves to welcome the viewer into the surprisingly lively nightlife of London during 1943. Macdonald is particularly good as Jean, who sees the operation as an opportunity to further her career.
Occasionally things lag, particularly when we leave the main characters in the third act to follow the corpse of the fictitious Major Martin, who is discovered in Spanish waters. But it’s compelling to uncover a piece of history which isn’t taught in high school classrooms. The untold stories of war are often the most interesting, especially when we get to see what happened off the battle fields. So many lives hinged on Hitler believing that the papers on Major Martin were real and this absurd deception changed the course of the war. Ashford and Madden are clearly as interested in the tale as the viewer, which adds to Operation Mincemeat’s intrigue. It’s a true story so strange it makes you wonder what other untold chapters of World War remain.
Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.
Vikings might have gotten ‘a big steal’ in athletic, undrafted defensive end Luiji Vilain
When Kwity Paye went from the No. 21 pick by Indianapolis in the first round of the 2021 draft to making the NFL All-Rookie Team, some called him one of the steals of the draft. Now, that’s what Paye is calling a fellow edge rusher.
And this guy wasn’t even drafted.
When he played at Michigan, Paye was roommates with Luiji Vilain, who sat out his first two seasons due to knee injuries and then didn’t play much in two more seasons as he worked his way back. But Vilain transferred to Wake Forest for his final season, and had a team-high nine sacks in 2021. When he wasn’t selected in last month’s NFL draft, the Vikings reached an agreement to sign him as a priority free agent.
“I think the Vikings got a big steal getting him in free agency,” Paye said. “He’s just that type of player where I feel he didn’t get his fair chance at Michigan, but he’s going to definitely maximize his opportunity and give the Vikings everything he has. He’s an extremely gifted athlete.”
The Vikings are intrigued by Vilain. He was one of 30 prospects they brought in for a pre-draft visit and they locked him up as the seventh round was ending with a $20,000 signing bonus and by guaranteeing $207,000 of his rookie minimum salary.
The 6-foot-4, 252-pound Vilain will arrive in the Twin Cities on Thursday and sign his deal. He will take the field Friday for the start of a two-day rookie minicamp, beginning his tenure as an outside linebacker in the Vikings’ 3-4 scheme under new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.
“I feel I’m going to get at Minnesota great coaching and great leadership from guys like Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter and all the other guys in the outside linebacker room,” Vilain said. “Just being able to learn from those people is going to take my game to another level. I don’t even know where it can go, but I know it’s going to go far.”
Vilain, 24, is still raw. He is a native of Ottawa, Canada, born to Louis and Mary Vilain, who are of Haitian descent. He grew up playing hockey, basketball, soccer and football. But his high school didn’t have a football team, so he played summer league ball up until his junior year.
As a junior, wanting to get seasoning to attract college recruiters, Vilain transferred to Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Va. That worked, and he was recruited to play at Michigan.
His years in the Big Ten did not go well. Vilain missed his freshman year of 2017 with a right knee injury and then sat out 2018 with a left knee injury. He returned to play for the Wolverines in 2019 and 2020 but still hadn’t fully recovered from his injuries and was able to get into just 12 games with no starts.
“It was definitely frustrating mentally,” Vilain said of his Michigan years. “It was tough physically. And then just having to come back from being out two years was even harder. You think that when you come back you’ll be the same player or even better, which was not the case. I had to work really hard to get back and I ended up transferring, and I felt getting that fresh start really helped me out.”
Finally fully healthy, Vilain started putting up big numbers for Wake Forest as last season went along. In the ACC Championship Game against Pittsburgh, he twice sacked Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett, who was taken with the No. 20 pick in the draft by the Steelers.
“It was great, definitely,” Vilain said of his final collegiate season. “I always knew that I had it in me.”
Vilain doesn’t deny that he has to refine his pass-rush moves and needs to be better against the run. Still, he thought he might be drafted. When he wasn’t, he quickly committed to the Vikings.
“I’m super excited,” he said. “There were a lot of teams calling but I thought that was where I could develop the best.”
Nate O’Neal, a pass-rush coach who has worked in recent years with Vikings defensive linemen D.J. Wonnum, Kenny Willekes and Janarius Robinson and since-departed lineman Michael Pierce, foresees Vilain developing well with Minnesota. O’Neal, who runs the Feet, Hips and Hands instructional program in Fort Myers, Fla., has worked with Vilain over the past year.
“I think his potential is out of this world,” O’Neal said. “He definitely has a crazy high ceiling. Look at what he did on the field at Wake Forest, which was his first real year of significant playing time in college football. I think the Vikings got a good one.”
Vilain trained regularly with O’Neal leading up to the draft. They worked on power rushing, rush angles, hand placement and pre-snap drills, among other things.
“He just needs to continue to get reps,” O’Neal said. “He’s going to continue to get better. He’s going to play for a long time in the NFL and he’s going to do that at a high level.”
Vilain is hoping to provide the NFL with another Canadian. Last season, there were 29 Canadian players on NFL rosters.
Vilain is friendly with many of the Canadians in the league. That includes former Michigan and University of Minnesota defensive back Benjamin St-Juste, a Montreal native who is now with the Washington Commanders and had Vilain as a groomsman at his wedding last month.
Vilain has been talking regularly to St-Juste to learn about the Twin Cities and to get some tips on playing in the NFL. He also has been speaking with his good friend Paye, who started all 15 games he played last year for the Colts and finished with four sacks and 10 quarterback hits.
“He hasn’t had any injuries since (his first two years at Michigan), and he’s just been steadily climbing and continuing to improve, and this past year he played extremely well at Wake Forest,” Paye said of Vilain. “And I feel like he can be even so much better. I’m personally excited to see how he does with the Vikings, and I think he’ll touch the field his rookie year.”
