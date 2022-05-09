News
For Heat, injury report means during NBA playoffs when in doubt ‘questionable’ it out
It has been the Miami Heat’s way for weeks now, and based on how the NBA has responded to injury reports just this weekend, it likely is an approach that will continue:
When in doubt, “questionable” it out.
Sunday, ahead of Game 4 of this best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, it meant seven Heat players listed as questionable for the 8 p.m. tipoff at Wells Fargo Center.
The expectation, as has consistently been proven the case since the start of the playoffs, again was that the Heat’s questionables would settle into uniform and be there at Erik Spoelstra’s disposal.
And, still, there they all were Sunday, listed as questionable: Dewayne Dedmon (head cold), Tyler Herro (ankle sprain), Kyle Lowry (hamstring strain), Caleb Martin (ankle sprain), Max Strus (hamstring strain), P.J. Tucker (calf strain) and Gabe Vincent (knee irritation). All had played in Friday night’s Game 3, most similarly listed as questionable ahead of that game.
The contrast is the approach that was taken ahead of Friday’s game when the 76ers not only had center Joel Embiid listed as out at the start of the day, but even when his status changed to “doubtful” at midday, the team never altered that delineation before Embiid went out to jump center at tipoff.
A $50,000 NBA fine to the 76ers followed.
Issued Saturday in the wake of that injury-report chicanery was an NBA release that read:
“The NBA today announced the Philadelphia 76ers have been fined $50,000 for violating league injury reporting rules. The team failed to disclose center-forward Joel Embiid’s participation status in an accurate and timely manner prior to Game 3 of their conference semifinal playoff series vs. the Miami Heat on May 6 at Wells Fargo Center.”
In the wake of that sanction, the 76ers listed Embiid, with his facial fracture and sprained right thumb, as questionable for Sunday’s game, well aware he would play.
Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers explained the Friday roller-coaster, with NBA ears obviously not sympathetic.
“I felt like he was gonna play [Friday] morning, but I didn’t know. But I felt like it,” Rivers said. “He did our whole walkthrough, which, again, we didn’t do a lot. He didn’t take a lot of shots, which made me start getting a little concerned.
“But by mid-afternoon, I was pretty positive.”
Embiid wound up playing 36:20 Friday night, closing with 18 points and 11 rebounds in the 76ers’ 99-79 victory.
During the first round of the playoffs, the Phoenix Suns also were sanctioned by the NBA for their handling of the injury report.
The NBA in that case issued a statement that read, “The NBA today announced the Phoenix Suns have been fined $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules. The team failed to disclose guard Devin Booker’s participation status in an accurate and timely manner prior to Game 6 of their first-round playoff series vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on April 28 at Smoothie King Center.”
NBA injury reports are issued hourly ahead of games.
()
News
Dozens feared dead in bombing of Ukrainian school
By ELENA BECATOROS and JON GAMBRELL
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Scores of Ukrainians were feared dead Sunday after a Russian bomb flattened a school where about 90 people were taking shelter in the basement, while Ukrainian fighters held out inside Mariupol’s steel plant as Moscow’s forces apparently raced to capture the city ahead of Russia’s Victory Day holiday.
Emergency crews found two bodies and rescued 30 people at the school in the village of Bilohorivka after Saturday’s bombing, according to the governor of Luhansk province, part of the eastern industrial heartland known as the Donbas.
“Most likely, all 60 people who remain under the rubble are now dead,” Gov. Serhiy Haidai wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Russian shelling also killed two boys, ages 11 and 14, in the nearby town of Pryvillia, he said.
As Moscow prepared to celebrate the 1945 surrender of Nazi Germany with a Victory Day military parade on Monday, a lineup of Western leaders and celebrities made surprise visits to Ukraine in a show of support.
U.S. first lady Jill Biden met with her Ukrainian counterpart. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised his country’s flag at its embassy in Kyiv. And U2’s Bono, alongside bandmate The Edge, performed in a Kyiv subway station that had been used as a bomb shelter, singing the 1960s song “Stand by Me.”
The newly appointed acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Kristina Kvien, posted a picture of herself at the American Embassy, trumpeting plans for the eventual U.S. return to the Ukrainian capital after Moscow’s forces abandoned their effort to storm Kyiv weeks ago and began focusing on the capture of the Donbas.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and others warned in recent days that Russian attacks would only worsen in the lead-up to Victory Day, and some cities declared curfews or cautioned people against gathering in public. Russian President Vladimir Putin is believed to want to proclaim some kind of triumph in Ukraine when he addresses the troops on Red Square.
“They have nothing to celebrate tomorrow,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told CNN. “They have not succeeded in defeating the Ukrainians. They have not succeeded in dividing the world or dividing NATO. And they have only succeeded in isolating themselves internationally and becoming a pariah state around the globe.”
Russian forces struggled to complete their takeover of Mariupol, which has been largely reduced to rubble. The sprawling seaside steel mill where an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters were making what appeared to be their last stand was the only part of the city not under Russian control.
The last of the women, children and older civilians who were taking shelter with the fighters in the Azovstal plant were evacuated Saturday. Buses carrying evacuees from the steelworks and other parts of Mariupol arrived in the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia on Sunday.
The Ukrainian troops in the steel mill have rejected deadlines set by the Russians for laying down their arms.
Capt. Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the Ukrainian Azov Regiment, a unit holding the steel mill, said the site was targeted overnight by warplanes, artillery and tanks.
“We are under constant shelling,” he said online, adding that Russian ground troops tried to storm the plant — a claim Russian officials denied in recent days — and lay mines. Palamar reported a “multitude of casualties.”
Lt. Illya Samoilenko, another member of the Azov Regiment, said there were a couple of hundred wounded soldiers at the plant but declined to reveal how many able-bodied fighters remained. He said fighters didn’t have lifesaving equipment and had to dig by hand to free people from bunkers that had collapsed under the shelling.
“Surrender for us is unacceptable because we cannot grant such a gift to the enemy,” Samoilenko said.
The Ukrainian government has reached out to international organizations to try to secure safe passage for the defenders.
On the economic front, leaders from the Group of Seven industrial democracies pledged to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil. The G-7 consists of the U.S., Canada, Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Japan.
The U.S. also announced new sanctions against Russia, cutting off Western advertising from Russia’s three biggest TV stations, banning U.S. accounting and consulting firms from providing services, and cutting off Russia’s industrial sector from wood products, industrial engines, boilers and bulldozers.
Trudeau met with Zelenskyy and made a surprise visit to Irpin, which was damaged in Russia’s attempt to take Kyiv. The Ukrainian president also met with the German parliament speaker, Bärbel Bas, in Kyiv to discuss further defense assistance.
Jill Biden visited western Ukraine for a surprise Mother’s Day meeting with Zelenskyy’s wife, Olena Zelenska.
Zelenskyy released a video address marking the day of the Allied victory in Europe 77 years ago, drawing parallels between Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the evils of Nazism. The black-and-white footage showed Zelenskyy standing in front of a ruined apartment block in Borodyanka, a Kyiv suburb.
Zelenskyy said that generations of Ukrainians understood the significance of the words “Never again,” a phrase often used as a vow not to allow a repeat of the horrors of the Holocaust.
Elsewhere, on Ukraine’s coast, explosions echoed again across the major Black Sea port of Odesa. At least five blasts were heard, according to local media.
The Ukrainian military said Moscow was focusing its main efforts on destroying airfield infrastructure in eastern and southern Ukraine.
In a sign of the dogged resistance that has sustained the fighting into its 11th week, Ukraine’s military struck Russian positions on a Black Sea island that was captured in the war’s first days. A satellite image by Planet Labs showed smoke rising from two sites on the island.
But Moscow’s forces showed no sign of backing down in the south. Satellite photos show Russia has put armored vehicles and missile systems at a small base in the Crimean Peninsula.
The most intense combat in recent days has taken place in eastern Ukraine. A Ukrainian counteroffensive in the northeast near Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, is making “significant progress,” according to the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank.
However, the Ukrainian army withdrew from the embattled eastern city of Popasna, regional authorities said.
Rodion Miroshnik, a representative of the pro-Kremlin, separatist Luhansk People’s Republic, said its forces and Russian troops had captured most of Popasna after two months of fierce fighting.
The Kharkiv regional administration said three people were killed in shelling of the town of Bogodukhiv, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from Kharkiv city.
South of Kharkiv, in Dnipropetrovsk province, the governor said a 12-year-old boy was killed by a cluster munition that he found after a Russian attack. An international treaty bans the use of such explosives, but neither Russia nor Ukraine has signed the agreement.
“This war is treacherous,” the governor, Valentyn Reznichenko, wrote on social media. “It is near, even when it is invisible.”
___
Gambrell reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Yesica Fisch in Bakhmut, David Keyton in Kyiv, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, Lolita C. Baldor in Washington and AP staff around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine:
News
For Heat, injury report means during NBA playoffs when it doubt ‘questionable’ it out
It has been the Miami Heat’s way for weeks now, and based on how the NBA has responded to injury reports just this weekend, it likely is an approach that will continue:
When it doubt, “questionable” it out.
Sunday, ahead of Game 4 of this best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, it meant seven Heat players listed as questionable for the 8 p.m. tipoff at Wells Fargo Center.
The expectation, as has consistently been proven the case since the start of the playoffs, again was that the Heat’s questionables would settle into uniform and be there at Erik Spoelstra’s disposal.
And, still, there they all were Sunday, listed as questionable: Dewayne Dedmon (head cold), Tyler Herro (ankle sprain), Kyle Lowry (hamstring strain), Caleb Martin (ankle sprain), Max Strus (hamstring strain), P.J. Tucker (calf strain) and Gabe Vincent (knee irritation). All had played in Friday night’s Game 3, most similarly listed as questionable ahead of that game.
The contrast is the approach that was taken ahead of Friday’s game when the 76ers not only had center Joel Embiid listed as out at the start of the day, but even when his status changed to “doubtful” at midday, the team never altered that delineation before Embiid went out to jump center at tipoff.
A $50,000 NBA fine to the 76ers followed.
Issued Saturday in the wake of that injury-report chicanery was an NBA release that read:
“The NBA today announced the Philadelphia 76ers have been fined $50,000 for violating league injury reporting rules. The team failed to disclose center-forward Joel Embiid’s participation status in an accurate and timely manner prior to Game 3 of their conference semifinal playoff series vs. the Miami Heat on May 6 at Wells Fargo Center.”
In the wake of that sanction, the 76ers listed Embiid, with his facial fracture and sprained right thumb, as questionable for Sunday’s game, well aware he would play.
Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers explained the Friday rollercoaster, with NBA ears obviously not sympathetic.
“I felt like he was gonna play [Friday] morning, but I didn’t know. But I felt like it,” Rivers said. “He did our whole walkthrough, which, again, we didn’t do a lot. He didn’t take a lot of shots, which made me start getting a little concerned.
“But by mid-afternoon, I was pretty positive.”
Embiid wound up playing 36:20 Friday night, closing with 18 points and 11 rebounds in the 76ers’ 99-79 victory.
During the first round of the playoffs, the Phoenix Suns also were sanctioned by the NBA for their handling of the injury report.
The NBA in that case issued a statement that read, “The NBA today announced the Phoenix Suns have been fined $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules. The team failed to disclose guard Devin Booker’s participation status in an accurate and timely manner prior to Game 6 of their first-round playoff series vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on April 28 at Smoothie King Center.”
NBA injury reports are issued hourly ahead of games.
()
News
Yankee rotation adjustment after rainouts: Luis Severino takes mound Tuesday, sixth starter TBD
With three days off because inclement weather postponed back to back games, the Yankees had to rearrange their rotation and will be looking for help at the end of the week. The Bombers will need a sixth starter for Thursday’s series opener in Chicago against the White Sox.
Nestor Cortes will start Monday against the Rangers on regular rest. Luis Severino, who was supposed to start Saturday, will start Tuesday night to open a series against the Blue Jays at the Stadium. Jameson Taillon will start Wednesday’s day game.
“There were a couple of different scenarios. If we had played (Saturday) I was going to pitch today,” Taillon said. “So I threw a bullpen with that plan and then we got rained out, so I came in today to throw one today to get ready for Wednesday. I’ll be going on my eighth day, Sevy on his ninth.”
The Yankees will need a sixth starter Thursday because of the rain-forced doubleheader on Sunday. Clarke Schmidt, who was sent down on May 1, pitched in Triple-A on Saturday and would be eligible to return for that start, according to Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake. Luis Gil is also available in Triple-A.
While Michael King has spot started in the past, the Yankees think he is too valuable in his role in the bullpen to start him and make him unavailable. Especially since the pitching staff will be tested by playing 23 games over the next 22 days.
“I guess we’d consider it, but we’ll probably do a call up, an internal starter,” Aaron Boone said, “keep Michael flexible to where we have him in the role he’s been in, whether that’s an important one-inning role or giving us three innings strategically in a place. … The days ahead, can always throw you a curveball to where you got to figure something out but, I would expect us to call somebody up for that start.”
Severino said he feels good, but after having missed so much time with injuries over the last two seasons, the Yankees are looking for ways to give him extra rest.
“Puts us in line with a couple righties against Toronto,” Boone said. “So, not a lot more than that. Just, where we can find (rest days) with Sevy, try and have those kinds of built in ones every now and then.”
Severino did not face the Blue Jays last week in Toronto.
LOCASTRO TO THE IL
Tim Locastro got more than a stolen base last Monday. He strained his left lat muscle. The outfielder, who has made a place for himself with his speed, went on the injured list before Sunday’s game.
“I just slid over the bag a little bit and sort of used it as my brakes to stop,” Locastro said. “But it’s been encouraging, I am doing stuff in the training room right now and feeling pretty good.”
Locastro said he thought it was a cramp at first, but it got worse. He continued to play through that series, appearing in Wednesday night’s loss. He’s lost range of motion in the shoulder, but he is hopeful it won’t be more than the 10 days.
“It’s day by day, but since it’s been gradually getting better. So it’s definitely an encouraging sign,” Locastro said.
With 23 games in the next 22 games, the Yankees decided covering themselves with pitching was more important than having a fourth guy on the bench. They recalled right-handed reliever Ron Marinaccio Sunday.
“We’ll probably go with the short bench and the extra pitcher for at least a couple of weeks,” Boone said.
The Yankees are hopeful they caught this early enough to avoid a more serious injury.
“He’s actually doing quite well and actually was an active player for us the last day in Toronto when he was still dealing with the injury,” Boone said. “He’s responded really well to it and been kind of remarkably functional. … With the lat, we feel like if he plays and hurts it anymore, it could turn into a surgical thing, where we lose him for the season.
“It’s something that we’re kind of trying to get out ahead of with him and… hopefully it’s not more than that a few weeks, but probably impossible to tell at this point.”
()
For Heat, injury report means during NBA playoffs when in doubt ‘questionable’ it out
Meta Owned Instagram Likely to Support NFTs on the Platform Soon
Why Penny Stocks Are a Good Investment During a Recession
Exploring The Elusive ROI of Customer Experience Management
Waiving a Statutory Bond or Undertaking Requirement in California
Remove Bankruptcy From Credit Reports – How to Clean Bankruptcy From Your Financial Statements?
9,300 ETH Worth 23,810,164 USD Transferred From Unknown Wallet
Various Types Of Loans Available For Business Startups
Dozens feared dead in bombing of Ukrainian school
The Process of Creating a Business Plan Teaches You Many Things
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
News2 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion