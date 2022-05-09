News
Former Orlando Magic player shot to death at Orange County townhome, cops say
A 31-year-old former college basketball star who was briefly a member of the Orlando Magic was shot to death at the Econ Landing townhomes in east Orange County overnight, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
In an unsigned statement, the agency said deputies were called to the 2500 block of Egret Shores Drive about 1:30 a.m., arriving to find Adreian Payne wounded. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooter, 29-year-old Lawrence Dority, stayed at the scene of the killing and was later interviewed by homicide detectives at OCSO headquarters.
The agency did not release any details from the interview or about what led to the shooting.
Dority has been arrested on a first-degree murder warrant and booked into the Orange County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office said.
According to a report by Sports Illustrated, a former teammate was first to break the news of Payne’s death. Others around the sport and basketball media have taken to social media to mourn his passing.
Payne played college basketball at Michigan State University, helping the program reach the elite eight in his senior season, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Payne was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in 2014. He signed a two-way contract with the Orlando Magic in 2017 and was waived the following year after stints with the NBA team and its G-League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, according to reports.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
()
News
Move from starter to reliever going smoothly for Twins pitcher Griffin Jax
The conversation would pop up regularly last season between manager Rocco Baldelli, pitching coach Wes Johnson and the Twins’ other pitching minds, but every time it did, it eventually got tabled.
The core question: What if we moved Griffin Jax to the bullpen?
They got close a few times, Baldelli said, but every time they did, they wound up needing him to start and cover innings out of the rotation. Though Jax said it wasn’t a topic discussed with him last year, it was something he thought about, too. Opponents hit .175 off him with a .597 OPS the first time through the order in his rookie season last year. Those numbers ballooned on batters’ second and third times through.
It made sense to him, and so he tried the best he could to prepare those around him for the possibility.
“I talked about it a lot to my wife, to my family this offseason, saying, ‘Hey guys, I’m not sure if this is going to happen, but please don’t be surprised if I come back and tell you I’m going to move to the bullpen. It’s not a bad thing,’ ” Jax said.
It sure hasn’t been.
After posting a 6.37 earned-run average his rookie season while mostly starting, Jax has been an early-season bright spot out of a strong Twins bullpen this spring, and his quick success in his new role has led to the 27-year-old beginning to see more opportunities in higher-leverage spots.
“I knew that my repertoire and what I got working for me would play well out of the bullpen, and I knew that the Twins would be making some moves for starting pitching this year, and I just was hoping to stay in the mix for any sort of opportunity,” Jax said. “So when they presented me with that, I had no reservation. I was ready to go, excited for it, new opportunity, all that kind of stuff.”
In eight games of varying lengths this season — he has thrown anywhere between one and three innings — Jax has a 1.35 ERA and has picked up a pair of wins. He’s struck out 17 batters, walked just three and hasn’t allowed a run since April 18.
He’s done so by becoming even more heavily reliant on a slider that has seen a significant bump in its velocity. Jax’s slider averaged 83.3 miles per hour last year. As a reliever, it’s up to 86.4 mph.
“He’s a guy that just had the type of slider that could tick up, that had the ability and growth potential to be a real above-average weapon out of the bullpen,” Baldelli said. “When you’re throwing 80 pitches, you’re not going to have the best version of that pitch. Being able to see what it looks like in an inning or two-inning burst is very nice.”
And the Twins sure are seeing it a lot. Last year, Jax’s slider accounted for 31.1 percent of his pitches thrown.
This year? He’s throwing it 52.7 percent of the time.
The grip on the pitch is the same, he said, but as he has moved to the bullpen, everything has ticked up. And he’s put on some weight and gotten stronger, which has helped as well.
“The spin is a little bit faster which is helping it seem to a hitter like it’s more like a fastball,” Jax said. “So the faster it spins, the less time it has to sort of get a bigger shape and the hitter can sometimes see that hump on an off-speed pitch or just a change of direction that they know is going to be the off-speed, so I think it’s tunneling better like a fastball, which is why we’re getting the results and swing and misses this year like we are.”
All those swings and misses have helped him become a weapon out of the Twins’ bullpen. And though he spent a lifetime starting, Jax said he doesn’t miss it at all.
It’s pretty easy to see why.
“I thought it was going to be a little bit more of a transition almost, but I feel like I’ve settled in pretty well right off the bat,” Jax said. “It’s a lot of fun. I have a lot of confidence out there.”
News
What goes up has come (way) down for Heat’s 3-point shooting in playoffs
No team in the NBA shot better on 3-pointers during the regular season than the Miami Heat. Of those still remaining, no team has shot worse in the playoffs from beyond the arc than Erik Spoelstra’s.
That, in a nutshell, sums up how months of 3-point exhilaration have turned into postseason desperation.
“That’s part of the game, part of the playoffs,” Spoelstra said, with his Heat falling from a 2-0 lead in this best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers into a 2-2 tie going into Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m Game 5 at FTX Arena. “Sometimes you don’t make shots. But you still have opportunities to grind out and win ugly.”
And it got plenty ugly in Sunday night’s 116-108 loss at Wells Fargo Center, with the Heat closing 7 of 35 on 3-pointers.
“We shot 7 of 35 from three? That don’t even sound like us,” center Bam Adebayo said. “We’ll figure it out.”
That was after the Heat shot 7 of 30 on 3-pointers in their Game 3 loss.
“A lot of it comes down to us making shots,” forward Jimmy Butler said after scoring 40 in Sunday’s loss. “When we make shots, we tend to play defense. When we don’t, we don’t.”
In the Game 2 victory that put the Heat up 2-0, they did and did, closing 14 of 29 from beyond the arc.
Butler said the only option is to keep shooting.
“I don’t think we go out there and shoot 82 bad shots,” he said of Sunday’s overall 38 of 82. “I think every shot that we shoot we think is going in. And we’re going to take the same shots the next game and they’re going to fall, because that’s the way we’ve been playing all year long. We’re not scared of missing shots. If anything, we probably should have jacked up more.”
The Heat shot a league-best .379 on 3-pointers during the regular season. But in the playoffs, they are at .320, 13th of the 16 playoff teams, worst of the eight still playing.
“I think guys are getting good looks,” guard Kyle Lowry said. “Tyler [Herro] good looks. Gabe [Vincent] good looks. P.J. [Tucker] got good looks. We just literally made seven 3-pointers. We got some really good looks. So I feel like the next game, I think we’ll be positive and confident that we’ll make those threes.”
The drop in percentage has coincided with the removal of Duncan Robinson from the rotation, as Spoelstra has attempted to limit his team’s defensive liabilities. Robinson has played 55 seconds in this series, mop-up duty at the end of Game 2. Nonetheless, he is a team-best 10 of 19 on 3-pointers this season.
“I mean obviously right now, you look at the percentage, that’s an easy conclusion,” Spoelstra said of the correlation between no 3-pointers and no Robinson. “But we still had some really good looks. And the guys that got the looks, we have great 3-point shooters on this team.
“It just seemed like it just kind of flipped. It seemed like Philly was saying the same thing in the two games in Miami.”
Ultimately, no firm commitment to a return of Robinson, who has been squeezed out by Max Strus (25 of 74 on 3-pointers in the playoffs), Victor Oladipo (8 of 27) and Caleb Martin (3 of 17), among others.
“But we still want our guys letting it fly,” Spoelstra said. “I’d like to see a few more threes, see if we can generate a few more of those, particularly the way we can shoot the ball.
“But again, right now, I just need to get to the film and see what’s real and what the emotion of the game.”
Moving up
Butler’s 40-point effort apparently led to a Marquette reclassification.
“He was amazing,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “I moved him to second all-time at Marquette. I really did. It was Wade, then of course [me], and then Jimmy. Now, Jimmy’s ahead of me, for sure. I gave that up tonight.”
It was Butler’s fourth career 40-point playoff game, all coming with the Heat. With his six assists, he now leads the Heat in all-time postseasons 40-point/five-assist games, with three.
()
News
Elden Ring Will Take You Hundreds of Hours, But The Year’s Best Video Game Is Worth It
In open world games, the celebrated selling point is that you can go anywhere and do anything. But it’s a gamble. If you’re bored, you quickly wretch and move onto something else. If you’re lucky, though, you’re a wide-eyed traveler moving across vast stretches of new lands in experiences that take up to 300 hours to complete. If the adventure is compelling, as in the constantly amazing Elden Ring, you continue. So far, I’ve indulged for 81 hours.
The Bandai Namco offering, downloaded to a PlayStation 5, has enchanted and bedeviled me. I actually thought I’d play a little, become utterly frustrated as I did with the last two FromSoftware games and vow never to play one of their long-ass games again. That’s because FromSoftware is known for outsized monsters who can be next to impossible to kill. If you can’t get rid of them, you can’t progress. Instead of aggravation, I discovered what’s currently the best game of the year, despite its well-worn trope of finding all the pieces of an ancient ring to finish the game. My fascination, among other things, includes occasional dialog with peculiar characters that you might find in Alice In Wonderland in books or Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption II in games.
Early on, I decided to become as strong as my female warrior character could be before I battled Margit, the frighteningly huge, fast boss with a giant gold-shimmering hammer who guards the entrance into gloomy Stormveil Castle. So I roamed the strange world full of riffs on Irish myths to search for glow-eyed skulls which I cracked to procure a rune. I’ve collected enough to reach level 50 in what’s partially a scavenger hunt to become powerful enough to vanquish enemies who die in a flourish of heaving flesh and memorable thumps. Rune farming could well have gone beyond rote into the banal. Each skull gave me, on average, 200 points. Runes near creepy crypts in graveyards gave me more. Tedium was avoided because the of rich environments.
I often watch life go by from mile-high cliffs, witnessing with the brutal rain and wind, characters in themselves. Small trees in a rainy storm seem to move in a hah-hah-hah left, hah-hah-hah right rhythm, laughing at me. The ingenious movement was akin to black and white Merrie Melodies animation if you mix in Game of Thrones darkness. In this story co-written by George R.R. Martin, you undertake the daunting tasks of dealing with laser-blue-eyed undead with long spears and well-armed giants who, once they attack, seem to move faster than Usain Bolt.
I found an anthropomorphic pot with spindly arms and his clay butt stuck in the ground. I had to kick him a number of times to release him. Thankful, he gave me something for my time. Pot Boy looks like a tarnished work of archeological art that might be found in the Metropolitan Museum of art. Could it be from ancient Rome or Egypt? (Rock, Paper Shotgun had a compelling story about Pot Boy’s potential origins.)
That level of characterization for a minor entity shows the lengths persnickety Japanese game makers are willing to go to provide a rabbit hole of enticement for players. It is Thackeray, not Hemingway. After all, Martin is someone who isn’t prone to brevity. And FromSoftware’s games are developed by detail-conscious creators whose games average in the dozens of hours. Personality lies within everything you see and hear. Look at the way a giant bat goes lifeless when you protect yourself with your morning star hammer. Check out the leathery wings as they offer up their last flaps of life and its anguished face, fanged mouth open, as it dies. Here’s a world where life can be, as Hobbes once pointed out, “nasty, brutish and short.” Well, maybe not so short.
Through a YouTube video, I found a way to level up a bit more quickly. Now, I get at the stomping Giants 10 times my height by whapping at their ankles. And I could take on the many shadowy harbingers of death with their faces hidden and their long scythes ready to attack. I just wanted to explore, but they formed from nothing as the evening fell on a dusty dirt road near a castle full of portly ghosts with powdered hair wigs and one Flash-fast bug who cut with blades. He wanted to Edward Scissorhands me to death. To help, I’d found a powerup which allowed a pack of four wraith-like wolves. But the fast thing put up a great fight. With level 50 power, I could easily fell almost anything except for impressive dragons and gross folks like Margit. Those would require much more effort, especially because I gave myself an extra task: no blocking with a shield.
It’s been suggested that you keep a journal because the world, called the Lands Between, is so immense. I’m not against the idea of organization for the sake of completion. But I consider Elden Ring a place to travel, vacation from daily horrors and sadness that I can’t control. On any vacation I’ll plan some, but journaling is kind of like making a complete dossier for your trip in real life. It makes sense if you want every moment to be heavily choreographed. I prefer to wander with completion far in the back of my mind. So I’ve made some notes, but not many. I still want to be shaken by the sights I encounter.
I stop and marvel at everything. Goats roll away in a ball when you get too close. A beetle gives powerups, but can also explode and injure. Most moving was a bat-like woman, a Chanting Winged Dame, sitting on a cliff protecting a nest with two babies, her eyes fixed on the night sky. She sang an operatic oratory of Elden Ring lore in the most plaintive way imaginable.
I don’t know when I’ll be finished with Elden Ring because I don’t want it to end. As an occasional author, I’ve savored novels and non-fiction with a kind of sloth-like over-appreciation. So it can take me a year to finish a beloved 700-page book. I expect the same will happen with Elden Ring.
Former Orlando Magic player shot to death at Orange County townhome, cops say
The Trend is Your Friend – 12 Indicators Confirming the Direction For Gold
28% GST Imposition for Crypto-Related Activities in India?
How to Make Money with Ezine Publishing
Move from starter to reliever going smoothly for Twins pitcher Griffin Jax
Book Review – The Power of Passionate Intention – The Elisha Principle by Mark Chironna
Planning a Wedding That Doesn’t Kill Your Budget or Your Relationship
What goes up has come (way) down for Heat’s 3-point shooting in playoffs
Crypto Traders Lost $421 Million In Liquidations For The Past 24 Hours
Elden Ring Will Take You Hundreds of Hours, But The Year’s Best Video Game Is Worth It
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News3 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion