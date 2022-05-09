News
Gleyber Torres saves Game 1 of Yankee Mother’s Day twin bill
Just months after he became a father, Gleyber Torres saved Mother’s Day for the Yankees … at least the first part of it. Torres hit a walk-off home run to give the Yankees a 2-1 win over the Rangers Sunday.
That gave the Yankees a win in the first game of a doubleheader.
Gerrit Cole struck out 10, his first double-digit strikeout game of the year, and held the Rangers to just one run — a chipped home run by Kole Calhoun when he came out in the seventh inning. It snapped a streak of 19 scoreless innings. Cole also walked one and gave up five hits total.
The Yankees ace pitched on six days of rest because of the rain outs and a scheduled off day, and early on in the game he looked like it had been a while since he pitched. He needed 47 pitches to get through the first two innings, but then seemed to shift into gear. He retired 10 straight and 14 of the last 15 batters he faced. Cole got 26 swings and misses Sunday, including 14 on his four-seam fastball. He had 17 called strikes, seven on his fastball.
With the weather having pushed the Yankees into the unenviable situation of playing 23 games in 22 straight days, the Bombers need efficient pitching. So, it’s understandable Cole tried to give them seven innings, throwing a season-high 114 pitches.
After a rough start to the 2022 season, Cole has seemingly settled in.
In his last three starts, Cole has allowed one earned run over 19 innings pitched. He walked four, gave up 14 hits and struck out 25. That’s a remarkable turnaround from his first three starts, when he had a 6.35 ERA after allowing eight earned runs in nine hits, walking eight batters and striking out 12 in just 11.1 innings pitched.
With the wind blowing in from the outfield, the Yankees had to manufacture their first run in the sixth inning. Aaron Judge reached on an infield single and advanced on Anthony Rizzo’s line drive single. Judge scored on Giancarlo Stanton’s groundout.
The Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning took a no-hitter into that sixth inning. He struck out five, walked three and gave up just two hits.
News
Havana hotel death toll at 30 as dogs search for survivors
By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ
HAVANA (AP) — Search crews with dogs on Sunday hunted through the ruins of a luxury hotel in Cuba’s capital for survivors of a devastating explosion while officials raised the number of known dead to 30.
The Hotel Saratoga, a five-star 96-room hotel in Old Havana, was preparing to reopen after being closed for two years when an apparent gas leak ignited, blowing the outer walls into the busy, midmorning streets just a block from the country’s Capitol building on Friday.
Cuban officials on Sunday raised the known death toll to 30 from 27 even as crews continued to search for victims buried beneath piles of shattered concrete. Several nearby structures also were damaged, including the historic Marti Theater and the Calvary Baptist Church, headquarters for the denomination in western Cuba.
The church said on its Facebook page that the building suffered “significant structural damage, with several collapsed or cracked walls and columns (and) the ceiling partially collapsed,” though no church workers were hurt.
The Health Ministry said 84 people had been injured in Friday’s explosion. The dead included four minors, a pregnant woman and a Spanish tourist, whose companion was seriously injured.
The ministry on Sunday also released the names of those who died. Some 24 people remained hospitalized.
On Saturday, a representative of Grupo de Turismo Gaviota SA, which owns the hotel, said 13 of its workers remained missing. Gov. Reinaldo García Zapata said Saturday evening that 19 families had reported loved ones missing and that rescue efforts would continue.
Authorities said the cause of the explosion was still under investigation, but believed it to have been caused by a gas leak. A large crane hoisted a charred gas tanker out of the rubble Saturday.
Burials for victims have begun, according to municipal authorities. But some were still waiting for news of missing friends and relatives.
“We are hoping that something will be known about my cousin’s mother,” Angela Acosta told The Associated Press near the site of the explosion. Her relative, María de la Concepción Alard, lived in an apartment adjacent to the hotel with a black Labrador, which was rescued along with another dog Sunday.
Crews have worked to clean up streets around the hotel and by late Saturday, substantial pedestrian traffic had resumed.
“There are mothers who are without their children today,” Matha Verde, a manicurist who was walking near the Saratoga, said Sunday, when Mother’s Day was celebrated in Cuba. She said she tells women who lost their sons or daughters in the explosion that they “have to keep going.”
The explosion added to the woes of a crucial tourism industry that had been stifled by the coronavirus pandemic as well as tightened sanctions imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump and kept in place the Biden administration. Those limited visits by U.S. tourists to the islands and restricted remittances from Cubans in the U.S. to their families in Cuba.
Tourism had started to revive somewhat early this year, but the war in Ukraine deflated a boom of Russian visitors, who accounted for almost a third of the tourists arriving in Cuba last year.
The Saratoga, which had been closed through the pandemic, was one of the elite lodgings in Havana, often hosting visiting VIPs and celebrities.
Some attention in Cuba began to shift to an official visit by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who arrived Saturday night at the end of a five-country tour that began in Central America.
López Obrador met Sunday with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who awarded him the Order of Jose Marti “for his great achievements for humanity.” It is the most important award the country gives to a foreigner.
Díaz-Canel’s office stated in a tweet that López Obrador said he would insist to U.S. President Joe Biden that Cuba not be excluded from the Summit of the Americas it will host in Los Angeles in June.
López Obrador said the objectives of the trip included signing agreements on trade, health, education and cooperation with the island, while he ratified his foreign policy stance.
“We are not in favor of hegemonies,” he said. “Let no one exclude anyone because we are independent countries, we are sovereign countries, and no one can place themselves above the rights of peoples and nations.”
Díaz-Canel visited Mexico during its independence day celebrations last year. López Obrador has recently spoken out against the apparent U.S. government intention of to exclude Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the upcoming summit.
News
3 things we heard from Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, including his ‘tremendous’ dynamic with Justin Fields
The offense the Chicago Bears are beginning to install is based on versatility, and the team is seeking as many players as it can find who can master multiple tasks.
That’s according to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who spoke with the media Sunday morning after the Bears wrapped up a three-day rookie minicamp at Halas Hall that should get the newcomers up to speed when they’re mixed in with veterans later this month.
From the meeting room to the weight room to the huddle, first-year players got a crash course in how the Bears will conduct business. An update from Getsy was timely because so much change is expected for an offense that consistently has ranked near the bottom of the league in many key categories.
The Bears might open the season with only four offensive starters who were in the same role in Week 1 of 2021: left guard Cody Whitehair, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, running back David Montgomery and tight end Cole Kmet.
Here are three topics Getsy addressed.
1. The development of second-year quarterback Justin Fields is paramount to the rebuilding process.
If Fields solves the Bears’ decades-long struggle at the position, everyone from general manager Ryan Poles to coach Matt Eberflus and Getsy would get a huge head start in this process.
“I’ve been super impressed with him,” Getsy said. “There’s no one in this building that works harder than him. There’s no one that cares more than him. We’re off to a great start.
“He’s really accepted this challenge. We’re asking a lot of him to learn a lot of new things. He’s been a pleasure to work with.”
Getsy said the dynamic between him and Fields has been excellent and a buy-in from all parties is the only way Fields can perform dramatically better than he did as a rookie.
“I was raised on that — that the play caller and the quarterback have to have a great relationship,” Getsy said. “We have to be on the same page always.
“That’s where I’ve felt like he’s grown. He’s communicating with me so well now, things that he’s feeling, things that he sees, so that part of it has just been tremendous for a young guy to be able to do that. These three or four months that we’ve been together, it’s been a lot of fun.”
2. Public concern about the depth chart at wide receiver does not reflect how the team feels.
Getsy said the receiver group — which is led by Mooney and includes Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown and third-round pick Velus Jones — is growing more comfortable with Fields.
Getsy said “guys were spinning a little” during the voluntary minicamp last month, but more time on task with Fields — with the receivers running routes on air — has helped.
“Of course everybody wants Davante Adams,” Getsy said. “But Davante wasn’t Davante until he became Davante. I think the system will enable some of these guys to play at their potential. We’ll give them an opportunity to show what they’ve got.
“It’s just that experience of playing with the quarterback and teaching him the body languages, the signals you want to send to him when you’re ready to make a break. You can see that happening every single day, how much more comfortable these guys are getting and how comfortable Justin is getting with those guys.”
3. Rookie receiver Velus Jones is all business.
Getsy said Jones arrived Thursday wearing a suit, and the former Tennessee and USC wideout also bought a whiteboard to aid with learning the offense on his own and has proved to be a good note taker.
“He’s a physically mature dude,” Getsy said. “He can handle this league — you can see that already. The speed just jumped at you on the tape. When that guy gets the ball in his hands, he looks like 4.3 on the field. Not many guys can do that, and that is what stood out about this guy. He has a chance to score every time he touches the ball.”
The key to Jones’ development will be helping him master different roles in the offense without stunting his progress. That can be a challenge for young wide receivers adjusting to the NFL.
“That’s what the whole offense is built around, the versatility of everyone,” Getsy said. “We want guys that can do a bunch of different things. We don’t want just one guy that can run down the field … (or) one guy that can run a choice route.
“He definitely has that versatility, so that’s really cool. It was fun to see this weekend.”
News
Authorities seek help searching for missing U of M student
The University of Minnesota Police Department is asking for help after a 19-year-old student was reported missing on Sunday morning.
Austin Ray Retterath was last seen on East River Road and Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis.
At the time he was wearing a blue T-shirt, dark shorts and white shoes.
He is 6 foot 2 inches and 160 pounds with blonde hair.
Authorities say they are concerned for his safety.
Call 612-624-2677 with tips.
