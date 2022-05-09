Goddess Molecule Complex Reviews – Does This Formula Enhance Fat Burn?

News
DFL and GOP will pick favorites for governor soon. What do their endorsements mean?
Delegates from Minnesota’s two biggest political parties are gathering this month in Rochester for conventions where they’ll endorse candidates for statewide offices including governor and attorney general.
It’s a key step in an election year: Parties decide which candidates they will commit resources to ahead of the August primary, where voters decide who will go on the ballot for the November general election.
But the endorsement is no guarantee of success. Neither the current governor, Tim Walz, nor current attorney general, Keith Ellison, received the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party convention endorsement in 2018. Over the past 30 years, the endorsement has not been a reliable indicator of who will end up with a “DFL” or “R” next to their name in November, said Hamline University political science professor David Schultz.
So why does it matter? Schultz says there are a few ways the endorsement gives candidates a boost.
“One of them would be if you’re facing a primary challenge, if you have an endorsement the party can commit resources to help you defend your endorsement and defend against challengers,” he explained. “The second thing you would presume is to think that having the endorsement would chase away challengers within your own party.”
But that doesn’t always play out in the party-preferred candidate’s favor.
“It’s somewhere between less than 50% and the coin toss,” Schultz said. “At the end of the day, the party’s nomination just doesn’t seem to be as important as it should be in theory.”
Why might that be the case? People who are delegates to the state conventions are not necessarily representative of their party as a whole. DFL delegates are likely to be more liberal or progressive-leaning and Republicans are more likely to be more conservative than their average fellow party members.
“What winds up happening is people who show up at the conventions, they’re not representative of the broader party and that’s part of why you’re seeing the phenomenon that you’re seeing,” Schultz said.
How are delegates selected?
Who gets to decide who the Democrats and Republicans endorse? It starts at the precinct caucuses, the opening event in an election year in Minnesota. Local community members gather to choose delegates who will endorse candidates later on in the year. Precinct caucuses are also an opportunity for party members to discuss and introduce policy proposals to the party platform at the grassroots level.
Delegates nominated at the precinct caucuses then attend conventions for statewide and local elections, as well as legislative and Congressional districts, where they pick candidates to give the party endorsement.
Both the DFL and Republican statewide office endorsement conventions will be in Rochester this year. The Republican convention is May 13-14 and the DFL convention is May 20-22. Thousands will gather to decide the party’s preferred candidates for governor, attorney general, auditor, and secretary of state.
Endorsements can give a candidate a big boost in a race, and candidates will sometimes pledge not to run in the August primary if they do not get their party’s endorsement. But even if a candidate does not get his or her party’s endorsement, they can still run in the August primary election.
In 2018, state Rep. Erin Murphy received the DFL endorsement for governor. But then-Congressman Walz pushed forward to the primary and ended up winning. Attorney General Ellison, who was also in Congress at the time, did not enter the 2018 race until after the DFL convention but ended up winning his primary. The party-endorsed candidate, Matt Pelikan, came in fourth place.
Looking ahead
With multiple candidates vying for 2022 endorsements for governor and attorney general, the Republican convention is shaping up to be the more interesting gathering.
It remains murky as to who has an edge in the governor’s race, where five candidates are vying for the nomination.
Former state Sen. Scott Jensen has a fundraising advantage over his competitors, and had a significant edge in a straw poll at the state precinct caucuses in February, where he got 38% of 16,000 votes. Other candidates include Sen. Paul Gazelka, businessman and political outsider Kendall Qualls, and former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek.
Schultz said that while the outcome of the convention might not give much clarity on who will win the primary, an endorsement may give some indication of the direction of the Minnesota Republican Party.
“I’d be curious to see if they go with Jensen then the party is clearly going in a direction that would be in the wing of the Trump party, as opposed to Gazelka who would be more institutional, the kind of candidate Trump people might run against,” he said.
Another possibility is that the GOP will complete its convention without endorsing a candidate for governor, further muddying the picture for the governor’s race.
This year the DFL convention appears to be a straightforward one where incumbent candidates Walz, Ellison, as well as Secretary of State Steve Simon and Auditor Julie Blaha will likely receive endorsements with no challenge.
Over neighborhood objections, Ramsey County to remove 160 trees along Cleveland Avenue
When Ramsey County project managers first sat down with members of the St. Anthony Park Community Council to discuss road improvements along Cleveland Avenue, plans called for the removal of 55 trees from the public right-of-way.
That was in 2018 and 2019, and the numbers of trees destined to come down have since tripled. In mid-May, the county will begin removing the first of 160 trees from a mile-long stretch of Cleveland to ready the street for reconstruction from Como Avenue to Larpenteur Avenue.
“The road is falling apart. We all know this,” acknowledged Pat Thompson, co-chair of the St. Anthony Park Community Council’s transportation committee.
COMMUNICATION
But Thompson, who had participated in preliminary planning discussions three years ago, was as taken aback as anyone when she was alerted by neighborhood residents in late April that many more trees than initially expected had been marked with pink rings for removal.
“Communication has been really bad,” she said.
On that point, county officials don’t disagree.
“Ramsey County absolutely owns the fact that we should have communicated this better to the community,” said John Mazzitello, deputy director of Ramsey County Public Works, on Friday. “In the whole public involvement process, we have to do better, and we’re going to do better.”
The work, which will run from St. Paul to Falcon Heights, is expected to wrap up in the fall of 2023, with half completed between Como to Buford avenues this year and the other half from Buford to Larpenteur Avenue next year. Construction detours will be posted in late May or early June, said a county spokesperson.
Ramsey County Commissioner Trista MatasCastillo said the county will “take a couple weeks” to review next steps with the community council.
“We’re going to pause a little bit and do a little more due diligence around the trees,” she said. “It doesn’t mean the project will stop.”
She noted that some of the trees are box elder and buckthorn and need to be taken down regardless.
“Can we make sure we’ve replanted some trees before we take them all down,” she asked. “It’s nuanced. It’s still shocking to the community. It was shocking to our office.”
SCHEDULED FOR REMOVAL: WEED TREES, GINKGO TREES AND OAK
Some residents have said they won’t miss the Ginkgo trees by the University of Minnesota campus mall south of Buford Avenue, as they drop fruit that some have likened to smelling almost fecal.
Elsewhere, however, it’s a different story. Between Folwell Avenue and Larpenteur Avenue in Falcon Heights, plans once called for removing a single tree, Thompson said. That’s now increased to some 55 to 65 trees slated for the chopping block, on both sides of the street, in that area alone.
“Some of these are what’s called ‘weed trees,’ but there’s 20 or so significantly sizable trees, probably close to 100 years old or more, some of them oak trees, that are now marked that weren’t marked before,” she said.
Why has the project increased in intensity, at least when it comes to the loss of foliage? County officials have said a detailed design and engineering process in the past two years determined the impact of road reconstruction would be more extensive than initially thought. In addition, a handful of property owners wanted a tree or two removed from their boulevard. And once the planning got started, utilities wanted in.
“As additional utility replacements were added to the project, the number of impacted trees grew to around 160,” reads a recent notice on Ramsey County’s project website. “We recognize this is disappointing news. We’ll work with contractors to identify any additional trees that can be preserved during the construction process.”
The county plans to replace some 55 boulevard trees, and plant shrubs and perennials as part of a storm water treatment strategy. “Completing the deep and extensive utility replacements as part of the current reconstruction project limits the chances these new trees will be impacted by future projects,” reads the website.
IMPACT OF THREE BIKE LANES
Some critics have also blamed the tree issue on the inclusion of what’s effectively three bike lanes — unprotected in-street lanes on either side of the street for bike commuters, as well as a multi-use asphalt path, or “slow route,” separated from the east side of the street by a landscape boulevard.
“There’s two different types of bike users we’re trying to accommodate,” Mazzitello said.
Accommodating that many uses isn’t easy.
“The multi-use trail section, there’s a portion of that — probably less than a city block — that is requiring the removal of 71 trees, all from the U of M property,” Mazzitello said. The county worked with an arborist from the university to determine which trees should be preserved and to minimize cut-downs.
He emphasized, however, that sanitary sewer work, storm water and other utility replacements will also be impactful, and the overall tree loss can’t be blamed on bike lanes alone.
The St. Paul Bicycle Coalition had voiced support for the in-street lanes, but the St. Anthony Park Community Council had objected to them, given that they could make the street look wider, inviting faster drivers and parking in the bike lanes for delivery vehicles. “No one but a very advanced rider would ride on it,” Thompson predicted.
To appease the neighborhood, planners included the asphalt multi-use path, which will follow the east side of Cleveland Avenue from Como to Larpenteur.
MULTIPLE LAYERS OF GOVERNMENT
Adding to some confusion, planning roped in various levels of government, including the U of M. “Cleveland is on the border of St. Paul, Falcon Heights and the University of Minnesota, and owned by the county, so it’s more complicated than the average bear,” Thompson said.
“We as a transportation committee felt less involved than other processes we have been involved with, but I wouldn’t say there was no involvement,” she said. Over the course of planning, “they presented four plans, and then a fifth plan trying to make everyone happy, that didn’t make anybody happy.”
Much of the existing water distribution system along Cleveland Avenue dates back a century or more. During the reconstruction of Cleveland Avenue, St. Paul Regional Water Services plans to replace more than a mile of cast iron water main and all the lead water services within the project right-of-way. During the project, temporary water lines will be constructed to supply clean drinking water to homes and businesses.
While the street is open, property owners could choose to replace the portion of their lead water pipe that sits on their own private property. That work would be done by a private utility contractor, but it can be assessed to property taxes over time. Call Regional Water Services at 651-266-6270 for information about the voluntary assessment.
The city of St. Paul is working with St. Paul Regional Water Services on a program that, if funding allows, aims to replace lead pipes on private property free of charge to homeowners over the next 10 years, but it has yet to be revealed which areas of the city will be first in line.
Bison return to Afton’s Belwin Conservancy this month
A herd of up to 40 juvenile male bison will arrive May 21 at their Afton summer home — 130 fenced-in acres at Belwin Conservancy.
The herd is on loan from NorthStar Bison in Rice Lake, Wis., which raises the animals for meat. While at Belwin, they graze freely and help restore the prairie.
“I can’t even describe how incorporating bison have enhanced the landscape here,” said Justin Sykora, Belwin’s operations director. “The quality and maturation of our prairie has improved fourfold. The balance and abundance of insects, wildlife, wildflowers and grasses here is second to none in the country. Simultaneously, our management energy and costs have plummeted — all thanks to the bison.”
The May 21 animal release, which is open to the public, has become a popular event, Sykora said. More than 800 people have attended the release in past years.
The bison generally arrive sometime between noon and 1 p.m.; they are allowed some wiggle room, he said, “as animals don’t always follow a set schedule.”
The Belwin Bison Festival, which takes place at Belwin’s Lucy Winton Bell Athletic Fields, starts at 10 a.m. with a 5K fun run through the prairie. Registration is required. The cost is $20 through May 20; the day-of entry fee is $25.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be family-friendly activities, including educational displays, live music, interactive eco-art and food trucks. The cost to attend the bison release is $10 per car; cash or check only, payable as you drive in; no RSVP is required. Dogs are not allowed at the event.
Event details, including parking and shuttle information, can be found at belwin.org/event/belwin-bison-festival/.
Visitors can view the bison at Belwin throughout the summer via a two-story observation platform, open daily from dawn to dusk.
More information can be found at belwin.org/visit.
