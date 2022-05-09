News
Havana hotel death toll at 31 as dogs search for survivors
By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ
HAVANA (AP) — The death toll of a powerful explosion at a luxury hotel in Cuba’s capital increased to 31 Sunday evening as search crews with dogs hunted through the rubble of the iconic, 19th century building looking for people still missing.
The Hotel Saratoga, a five-star 96-room hotel in Old Havana, was preparing to reopen after being closed for two years when an apparent gas leak ignited, blowing the outer walls into the busy, midmorning streets just a block from the country’s Capitol building on Friday.
Several nearby structures also were damaged, including the historic Marti Theater and the Calvary Baptist Church, headquarters for the denomination in western Cuba. The church said on its Facebook page that the building suffered “significant structural damage, with several collapsed or cracked walls and columns (and) the ceiling partially collapsed,” though no church workers were hurt.
In releasing the names of those who were killed, the Health Ministry said the dead included four minors, a pregnant woman and a Spanish tourist, whose companion was seriously injured.
The ministry also said 54 people were injured, with 24 hospitalized. It previously reported 85 injured, but that tally turned out to include those killed by the explosion.
Nineteen families had reported people missing as of Saturday evening, but authorities did not say Sunday whether the number had changed.
Authorities said the cause of the explosion at the hotel owned by Grupo de Turismo Gaviota SA was still under investigation, but believed it to have been caused by a gas leak. A large crane hoisted a charred gas tanker out of the rubble Saturday.
Burials for victims had begun, municipal authorities said, while some people still waited for news of missing friends and relatives.
“We are hoping that something will be known about my cousin’s mother,” Angela Acosta told The Associated Press near the site of the explosion. Her relative, María de la Concepción Alard, lived in an apartment adjacent to the hotel with a black Labrador, which was rescued along with another dog Sunday.
Crews have worked to clean up streets around the hotel and by late Saturday, substantial pedestrian traffic had resumed.
“There are mothers who are without their children today,” Matha Verde, a manicurist who was walking near the Saratoga, said Sunday, when Mother’s Day was celebrated in Cuba. She said she tells women who lost their sons or daughters in the explosion that they “have to keep going.”
The explosion added to the woes of a crucial tourism industry that had been stifled by the coronavirus pandemic as well as tightened sanctions imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump and kept in place the Biden administration. Those limited visits by U.S. tourists to the islands and restricted remittances from Cubans in the U.S. to their families in Cuba.
Tourism had started to revive somewhat early this year, but the war in Ukraine deflated a boom of Russian visitors, who accounted for almost a third of the tourists arriving in Cuba last year.
The Saratoga, which had been closed through the pandemic, was one of the elite lodgings in Havana, often hosting visiting VIPs and celebrities. Its owner is one of the Cuban military’s businesses.
Some attention in Cuba began to shift to an official visit by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who arrived Saturday night at the end of a five-country tour that began in Central America.
López Obrador met Sunday with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who awarded him the Order of Jose Marti “for his great achievements for humanity.” It is the most important award the country gives to a foreigner.
Díaz-Canel’s office stated in a tweet that López Obrador said he would insist to U.S. President Joe Biden that Cuba not be excluded from the Summit of the Americas it will host in Los Angeles in June.
López Obrador said the objectives of the trip included signing agreements on trade, health, education and cooperation with the island, while he ratified his foreign policy stance.
“We are not in favor of hegemonies,” he said. “Let no one exclude anyone because we are independent countries, we are sovereign countries, and no one can place themselves above the rights of peoples and nations.”
Díaz-Canel visited Mexico during its independence day celebrations last year. López Obrador has recently spoken out against the apparent U.S. government intention of to exclude Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the upcoming summit.
Sparky the Seal show returns to Como Park Zoo
The Sparky the Seal show returned to Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in St. Paul over the weekend after a five-year hiatus.
Following the show’s Saturday debut, Nico the sea lion and Cash the seal showed off to a Mother’s day audience at the newly built Como Harbor on a rainy Sunday afternoon.
The revived Sparky show will incorporate all seven of the animals living in Como Harbor and will be held daily at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
The previous star of the Sparky show — the zoo’s oldest sea lion — died last month at age 31.
Review: Stunning vocal performances fill Minnesota Opera’s ‘Carmen’ with desolate passion
Before there was Johnny and Amber, there was Don José and Carmen, a toxic love that acts as a textbook for how to not have romantic relationships. With the Depp vs. Heard trial putting the topic of intimate partner violence in the news, Minnesota Opera’s production (co-produced with the Glimmerglass Festival) of Georges Bizet’s “Carmen” feels particularly timely.
A brutal story of jealousy and violent misogyny, the tragic opéra comique has some of the most ubiquitous melodies in all of opera, with themes that have permeated modern culture. Carmen’s famous “Habenera,” the “Toreador” melody, and other themes have found their way into the Muppet Show episodes, the Marx Brothers, TV ads, the movie “Up,” and many more.
Infused in the music are elements of Spanish folk melodies and flamenco rhythms, which Bizet uses to establish Carmen’s “otherness” as a Romani woman. Rather than minimize the cultural appropriation of Bizet’s music, stage director Denyce Graves leans into the Romani aspect of the plot, highlighting the oppressed group’s humanity by showing their deep sense of community.
“Carmen” at the Ordway, performed with a double cast, is a bit of a homecoming for Graves, who performed the title role with Minnesota Opera back in 1991.
Working with a keen design team, Graves brings a somber, desolate feeling to the piece, full of symbolism. The lighting design by Robert Wierzel and Amith Chandrashaker uses extreme breaks between light and dark to show contrasting life choices: freedom on the one hand, and constraint on the other. When Don José (played on opening night by the impressive Won Whi Choi) deserts the army and runs away with Carmen and the Romani travelers, the set opens up to reveal a bright, white light, one that offers new possibilities. But the new freedom, for Don José, is itself suffocating.
Riccardo Hernández’s scenic design plays up the bullfighter imagery. The first scene features a giant red door that looks like a matador cape. Later, during the bull fight, there are blown up photographs of the toreador in action. These details reinforce the analogy of Don José and Carmen’s relationship with that of a bullfighter and bull, though who is the bull and who is the fighter is a little wiggly.
One the one hand, Carmen, played on opening night by Maya Lahyani, is the smarter of the two, equipped with her intelligence, strength and sexuality. Don José meanwhile is overcome by his own emotions and animal instinct. On the other hand, Don José literally ties Carmen up with a rope when he tries to arrest her — an ominous ending to the first scene.
Carmen just wants the freedom to love how she loves and who she loves, for as long as that love lasts. Lahyani’s performance, with her throaty sound and slightly gawky yet fierce sensuality, makes a strong case for why that should be OK. Ultimately, being her true self is not permitted in the context of patriarchal structures and Don José’s unhinged brutality.
Symone Harcum, who was a delight in Minnesota Opera’s “The Anonymous Lover” earlier in the season, brings a stellar performance as Micaela, Don José’s childhood sweetheart. Forthright and good, Micaela has her own strength, and Harcum sounds incredible.
Throughout the story, Bizet’s music seduces with its style and emotion. With an orchestra ably conducted by Elias Grandy, furious triangle playing, a marvelous on-stage Spanish guitar solo, and a strong cast of singers, the music is a riveting accompaniment to the story’s horrific trajectory.
IF YOU GO
- What: Minnesota Opera’s production of “Carmen”
- When: 7:30 p.m. May 12, 14, 19, 21; 2 p.m. May 15 and 22
- Where: The Ordway, 345 Washington St., St. Paul
- Tickets: $25-258; my.mnopera.org
- Capsule: Bizet’s riveting music carries audiences along on a plot of toxic violence and murderous jealousy.
Wild can’t take control in Game 4, Blues even series at 2-2
ST. LOUIS — With a chance to take complete control of the first-round series, the Wild suffered a 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon at Enterprise Center.
The series is tied at 2-2 with Game 5 in St. Paul on Tuesday and Game 6 in St. Louis on Thursday.
In a desperation move designed to spark the group, the Blues started Jordan Binnington between the pipes, his recent postseason struggled be damned.
While he entered Game 4 with an 0-9 postseason record since hoisting the Stanley Cup on June 12, 2019, not to mention a 4.20 goals against average and a .875 save percentage in that span, the Blues felt Binnington could provide them with a shot of life.
That he did.
After ceding the crease to Ville Husso to open the playoff series, Binnington gave the Blues exactly what they needed, finishing with 28 saves in the game.
It was a fast start to the first period for the home team before Blues winger Jordan Kyrou broke the ice with a goal make it 1-0 in favor of the Blues.
That fully activated the home crowd in St. Louis, and a few minutes later, Kevin Fiala took a double minor that put the Wild on the penalty kill. If the Blues scored at any point on that extended power play, there’s no doubt Enterprise Center would’ve erupted.
Instead, the Wild stepped up big time on the penalty kill with Marc-Andre Fleury making a handful of big saves, and Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba both contributing with a big defensive play.
Not long after the Wild finished off the penalty kill, Kirill Kaprizov carved out space in front, accepted a pass from Jared Spurgeon, and wired a shot into the back of the net to help the Wild tie the game at 1-1.
That said, the Blues continued to pressure the Wild, and midway through the second period, they finally broke through with a pair of goals in 54 seconds.
The flurry on Fleury started with David Perron accepting a pass from Ryan O’Reilly, then backhanding a shot on net. While the puck initially stayed out, it eventually trickled past the goal line when Marcus Foligno’s clearing attempt took a bad bounce off of Fleury’s back.
That goal made it 2-1 in favor of the Blues and the weren’t done. On the ensuing shift, O’Reilly forced a turnover, and Kyrou promptly got in his bag with a highlight-reel goal to stretch the lead to 3-1.
With the Wild chasing the game at that point, Matt Boldy got them back into it with a goal to cut the deficit to 3-2. It was eerily similar to Perron’s goal earlier in the game, as the puck sat on the goal line for a few seconds before Boldy knocked it in.
With a chance to tie the game midway through the second period, and perhaps take complete control of the series in the process, the Wild couldn’t capitalize with the man advantage. They finished 0 for 4 on the power play in the game.
In the waning minutes of the game, Perron scored an empty-netter to make it 5-2, then O’Reilly finalized the score at 6-2 with a goal on the power play.
