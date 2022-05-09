News
Heat fate against 76ers seemingly hangs in the balance with Kyle Lowry’s hamstring strain
The Heat have been here before, clock ticking, playoff fate in the balance, all eyes on the training room.
This time it is Kyle Lowry and the hamstring strain that remains an issue 2 1/2 weeks after the fact, amid an Eastern Conference semifinal best-of-seven playoff series that is tied 2-2 heading into Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. Game 5 at FTX Arena.
Previously it had been a knee for Tim Hardaway in 1999, a rib for Dwyane Wade in 2005, a knee for Hassan Whiteside in 2016.
Each time, there was no recovering.
Now a misstep by Lowry in an April 22 loss in Game 3 of the first round against the Atlanta Hawks has the Heat wobbled, coming off consecutive losses in Philadelphia, considerable doubt about whether footing can be regained.
“I’ll put it this way,” Lowry said of his injury as Sunday turned to Monday, “you don’t want to play with it.”
But he did these past two games, or at least tried, shooting a combined 3 of 14 in the losses.
“I want to be out there,” he said of Game 5. “We’ll see what happens and how I respond to treatment. The goal is always be out there and play with my teammates.
“This is tough timing for a hamstring. I’ve never had any soft-tissue [injury]. But the goal is to be out there. So, like I said, I’m going to try to play, definitely try to play.”
With victories in Lowry’s absence in the series’ first two games, the question becomes whether limited Lowry is better than the alternatives.
It is a conundrum for more than the 36-year-old former All-Star.
“I appreciate him,” forward Jimmy Butler said in the wake of his 40-point performance in Game 4 at Wells Fargo Center. “We all do, and the fact that he wants to play, he wants to compete. And he knows our best chance of winning is with him on the floor. We understand that.
“We also want our guys to be safe. We always have more than enough to win. We always say that. We do believe that. Don’t get me wrong, he definitely helps us.”
So when asked if he was concerned, Butler said, “Not very, and very at the same time.”
He continued, “Just because that’s my guy, that’s my point guard. And I don’t want anyone in this league to ever be injured. But that’s still not going to give us an excuse to not win these games. Like I said, I want Kyle Lowry on the floor. I want our starting PG. But if he can’t go, it’s big shoes to fill, but somebody’s got to do it.”
Third-year Gabe Vincent did just that in helping the Heat win the final two games of the Hawks series and then the first two of this matchup. But with each game, the stakes rise, the 76ers now getting some of the best of James Harden, while the Heat could be left turning back to a point guard who a year ago was on a two-way contract.
Even at half speed, which was the case for the 30:16 that Lowry played in Game 4, there still was a contribution Sunday, with seven assists.
“He’s such a warrior, that we’ll just have to see,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Lowry.
Still, with the game in the balance, when Lowry-level defense was needed against Harden, when just one or two more shots could have shifted momentum, Lowry sat the final 10:18 Sunday. That, alone, spoke volumes of what Spoelstra was seeing.
“It was just part of the game,” Lowry said. “That group had it going at the end. That group fought and was fighting to get back.”
At this point, Lowry said it is beyond another MRI or anything other than treatment in the moment.
“I think we know what it is,” he said. “I think we can figure it out. My team doctors and our training staff, we’ll all communicate and continue to be on the same page and go forward from there.”
()
News
LPG Cylinder Price: Big news! Cylinder became costlier by Rs 50, know how much the price of LPG increased in 8 years
LPG Cylinder Price: Big news! Cylinder became costlier by Rs 50, know how much the price of LPG increased in 8 years
LPG Cylinder Price: In the era of rising inflation, the common man has got another setback. On 7th May i.e. Saturday, the price of LPG cylinder increased. Earlier on 22nd March also LPG became expensive.
New Delhi: LPG Cylinder Price: In the era of rising inflation, the common man has got another setback. On 7th May i.e. Saturday, the price of LPG cylinder increased. Earlier on 22nd March also LPG became expensive.
LPG cylinder became costlier by Rs 50
On Saturday, the price of LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 50. After this, the price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder has gone up to Rs 999.50. Earlier in March, the price of LPG cylinder was increased to Rs 949.50.
Congress targeted the central government
At the same time, Congress targeted the government for increasing the price of LPG. The Congress alleged that the Modi government at the Center has done a scuffle on the poor and middle class by abolishing the LPG subsidy.
Demand to bring prices to 2014 level
Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted on Saturday morning and said, ‘BJP is rich, people are suffering. Under the BJP rule, the subsidized LPG cylinder has increased two and a half times, the LPG has become beyond the reach of the middle and poor. May 2014 -Rs 414, Today – Rs 999.50, Increase – Rs 585.5.”
Our demand is to bring the prices of subsidized LPG to the level of 2014. The Modi government has hit the poor and middle class by abolishing the gas subsidy.
‘Every day the central government brings new difficulties’
At the same time, Congress leader Sachin Pilot tweeted, ‘Every morning in the misgovernance of the central government brings new difficulties. The prices of domestic gas cylinders have been increased beyond Rs 1000, which is like sprinkling salt on the wounds of the people, especially the poor and middle class.
The post LPG Cylinder Price: Big news! Cylinder became costlier by Rs 50, know how much the price of LPG increased in 8 years appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Vikings to play at Philadelphia on Monday Night Football in Week 2
A second schedule date for the Vikings in 2022 is now known.
The NFL announced Monday that Minnesota will play at Philadelphia in Week 2 on Sept. 19 on Monday Night Football in a game that will start at 7:30 p.m. and be televised nationally by ABC. The NFL announced last week that the Vikings will face New Orleans in Week 4 on Oct. 2 in London.
The NFL is announcing the dates for select games in advance of the full NFL schedule being released Thursday. The league on Monday also announced that the night of Sept. 19 will feature two games, the other being Tennessee playing at Buffalo at 6:15 p.m. on ESPN.
The Vikings last played in Philadelphia on Oct. 7, 2018, a 23-21 win. That game came nearly nine months after the host Eagles had defeated Minnesota 38-7 in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 21, 2018.
News
Revealed!!! Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Share Their Baby’s Photo For The First Time
After spending more than a hundred days in the newborn intensive care unit, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their baby girl, Malti Marie, home over Mother’s Day weekend. On Sunday, the couple marked the occasion by posting the first photo of her on social media which later went viral on the internet. Priyanka Chopra […]
The post Revealed!!! Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Share Their Baby’s Photo For The First Time appeared first on Alpha News Call.
