News
Heat stumble again in Philadelphia despite 40 from Butler, with 116-108 loss evening series at 2-2
As Bam Adebayo exited practice Saturday, he offered the tired maxim of how a playoff series doesn’t begin until someone wins on the road.
When it comes to Adebayo and the Miami Heat, the hope, in that case, may be that this series never begins. Because it well could take four home victories by the top-seeded Heat to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second time in three seasons.
For a second consecutive game the Heat were pushed aside by the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center, this time by a 116-108 count Sunday night.
So after two victories at FTX Arena and then these two losses in Philadelphia, the Heat return home for Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. Game 5 in a 2-2 tie, with a Thursday 7 p.m. return to Wells Fargo Center also assured. A winner-take-all Game 7 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series, if needed, would be Sunday in Miami.
Despite a second consecutive breakout night from Jimmy Butler, the Heat again were betrayed by their 3-point shooting, now again with recurring concern about Kyle Lowry’s balky left hamstring.
Butler offered his Sunday best, with 40 points, supported by 21 points from Adebayo, 15 from Victor Oladipo and 11 from Tyler Herro. All the while, Lowry remained hobbled, even while closing with seven assists.
In moving to 2-0 since center Joel Embiid returned from a concussion and orbital fracture, the 76ers got 31 points from James Harden, 24 from Embiid and 18 from Tyrese Maxey.
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday’s game:
1. Closing time: The 76ers led 30-28 at the end of the opening period and 64-56 at halftime. The 76ers then went up 11 in the third period before the Heat closed within 89-85 going into the fourth.
The 76ers then went up 14 early in the fourth quarter, before an Adebayo 3-point play drew the Heat within 104-99 with 4:42 remaining.
But three times Harden stepped up with 3-pointers when the Heat threatened to move closer, including one that put the 76ers up 114-103 with 67 seconds to play, effectively ending it.
Harden scored 18 points in the fourth.
2. Butler again: As was the case in Friday night’s loss, Butler more often than not was the Heats’ offense.
That included a six-point possession in the third period, when he scored, absorbed a flagrant foul from Embiid, drained a free throw, and then, with the Heat retaining possession, drained a 3-pointer.
Butler was coming off Friday’s 33-point performance.
He closed 13 of 20 from the field and 12 of 13 from the line Sunday.
3. Limping Lowry: Lowry limped off the court and into the locker room with 6:46 left in the second period, shortly after ending his 0-for-7 start to the series.
Having missed four games and two weeks with a hamstring strain before returning in Friday night’s Game 3 loss, Lowry initially slumped over in discomfort after being fouled in transition. He returned to the bench shortly after going to the locker room.
With backup point guard Gabe Vincent, who had started in Lowry’s absence, on the bench with three fouls in his first three minutes, the Heat went more to Herro and Oladipo as ballhandlers.
The 76ers went on a 9-2 run in the immediate wake of Lowry’s leaving, before he returned with 4:01 left in the second, moving gingerly thereafter.
4. No shot: The Heat closed 7 of 35 on 3-pointers, with the 76ers dominating that element of the box score, outscored the Heat by 27 points from beyond the arc.
Before the game, 76ers coach Doc Rivers forecast, “I wouldn’t be shocked if Duncan Robinson plays some, the way he shoots the ball. The fact that they have him on the bench with all that shooting, just tells you how deep they are.”
Robinson did not play.
The Heat shot 7 of 30 on 3-pointers in Friday’s Game 3 loss.
5. Rotation realignment: With Dewayne Dedmon ill and not available, the Heat rotation was realigned, by downsizing.
When Adebayo went to the bench midway through the opening period, Oladipo entered, with 6-foot-5 P.J. Tucker moving to center.
Adebayo then returned late in the first quarter in place of Tucker, as with Embiid remaining on the court through both of those switches.
Erik Spoelstra’s other option at center was Omer Yurtseven, who had his moments in the middle during the regular season against Embiid.
Instead, when Tucker joined Adebayo on the bench with four fouls in the third period, Markieff Morris made his Heat playoff debut, as an undersized center.
News
Lynx show little in home opener loss to shorthanded Washington
With new players and new roles, taking time to jell was to be expected from the Minnesota Lynx.
After Sunday’s performance, it’s best that they do so quickly, or it could be a long summer in a condensed season.
Minnesota scored just four – yes, four – second quarter points en route to a 78-66 loss to the shorthanded Washington Mystics in their home opener at Target Center.
The Mystics dressed only eight players.
Jessica Shepard led the Lynx with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Sylvia Fowles struggled early yet finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Fowles became the 13th player in league history to surpass 6,000 points, and her three offensive rebounds pushed her past Taj McWilliams-Franklin for second-most in league history at 1,063.
Lynx assistant coach Rebekkah Brunson had 1,166.
Outscored by 23 points in the second half of Friday’s season-opening loss in Seattle, lethargic might be too kind of a description for Sunday’s second quarter in which the Lynx made 1 of 14 shots, continued to give up too easy offensive rebounds, and trailed by 24 at intermission.
Minnesota (0-2) was 7 for 31 (22.6 percent) from the field in the opening 24 minutes while committing 10 of its 17 turnovers. And it was outrebounded 25-15.
The Lynx finished shooting 34.8 percent from the field (23-66), including 5 of 15 from outside the arc.
In the midst of playing three games in five days, Washington (2-0) rested Elena Delle Donne for load management purposes. Because of back issues, the two two-time league Most Valuable Player has played only three games over the past two seasons.
She wasn’t needed.
With the Lynx soft on defense, Natasha Cloud scored 13 straight rarely contested points in an 20-4 run spanning the first two quarters for a 38-21 Washington lead four minutes into the second.
Nikolina Milic, who signed with the Lynx on Friday, scored on a jumper with 5:01 left before halftime.
The next Lynx points came 1:17 into the third quarter.
Down by 23 to start the fourth quarter, Minnesota whittled the Washington lead to 74-66 with 1:46 left, but got no closer.
Angel McCoughtry scored six points in just under 13 minutes. The five-time all-star missed last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and sat out the final exhibition contest and
Friday’s season opener.
With the point guard spot far from settled, Rachel Banham got the starting nod as the Lynx look for court continuity. Coach Cheryl Reeve believes the former University of Minnesota guard has the skill set to effectively play with McCoughtry and Aerial Powers.
However, Banham had a rough night, missing all three shots she took, including a 3-point attempt, in just over 12 minutes. She had one assist.
Odyssey Sims, brought back last week, had 10 points off the bench in 26 minutes. Yvonne Turner finished with 11 points. Both had three assists and three rebounds.
News
Is goaltender Jordan Binnington suddenly the X-factor in Wild-Blues series?
ST. LOUIS — For as long as he lives, Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington may never have to buy a beer in St. Louis. He backstopped the Blues to the Stanley Cup in 2019, and while he has struggled at times over the past few seasons, Binnington will always be remembered for that magical playoff run.
Despite his recent struggles in the postseason, Binnington turned back the clock on Sunday afternoon at Enterprise Center, leading the Blues to a 5-2 win over the Wild.
After ceding the net to fellow goaltender Ville Husso to start the playoffs, Binnington waited his turn, and finally got the nod in what sure felt like a must-win game. He responded with 28 saves in Game 4, frustrating the Wild with his consistent play between the pipes, and leading the Blues to a very important win.
“It felt good,” Binnington said. “It was a lot of fun being out there and competing,”
Never mind that Binnington entered the game with an 0-9 postseason record since hoisting the Stanley Cup on June 12, 2019. Never mind that he had a 4.20 goals-against average and a .875 save percentage in that span.
As far as Blues coach Craig Berube was concerned, Binnington could be a difference maker.
“We wanted to make a switch,” Berube said. “Just change the momentum and look a little bit. I thought he was really good tonight. He played the puck exceptionally well. That’s a big thing. He looked real calm and cool in net.”
Not bad for a guy that had to wait nearly a week to play. .
Though there was some speculation in the hours leading up to the game, Binnington found he was starting before practice on Saturday afternoon.
“He’s always the same,” Berube said. “He doesn’t give me much of a reaction. He just said, ‘OK.’ That’s him. He’s a quiet guy. He doesn’t show a lot of emotion in that area. He just goes and plays.”
Maybe that’s exactly what the Blues needed after the Wild took control in the series.
“It was awesome,” said Jordan Kyrou, who had a pair of goals in the game. “Binner played unreal.”
While there are elements to Binnington’s game that make a tangible difference on the ice — his ability to play the puck stands out as it takes some pressure off of the defensemen — the fact that he has won a Stanley Cup no doubt gave the Blues some confidence.
“These games are why we play,” Binnington said. “It was an opportunity for me tonight. We played a heck of a game, and we kept it tight. Now we just shift our focus to next game and prepare.”
It’s safe to assume the Blues will be preparing for Game 5 with Binnington as their starter.
News
Max Scherzer’s unbeaten streak ends; Mets split doubleheader against Phillies and become first MLB team to 20 wins
PHILADELPHIA — Max Scherzer’s unbeaten streak has been broken. Still, the Mets relied on solid pitching and polar bear-sized strength to flee Philly with another series win.
Scherzer allowed three runs on 10 hits, striking out seven, across six innings in the Mets’ 3-2 loss to the Phillies in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. The right-hander took his first loss since May 30, 2021, snapping his streak of 24 consecutive unbeaten starts.
The three-time Cy Young winner and future Hall of Famer, obsessed with winning, saw the Mets lose Sunday on his start-day for the first time since he joined his new organization.
“Heck of a run,” Scherzer said of his streak. “Obviously it takes your teammates to be able to do that, but it’s also kind of cool to be a part of it. You gotta go out there and give your team a chance to win. That’s your job as a starting pitcher. I feel like, over the past handful of starts here, I’ve been doing that.”
The Amazin’s beat the Phillies, 6-1, in Game 2 to split the doubleheader in the series finale at Philly. Pete Alonso’s monster power provided five of those six runs after he homered twice in the second leg of the twin bill. Sunday was his 12th career two-homer game following dingers in the first and fifth innings, the latter traveling 426 feet to the final row of seats of the left-field lower deck.
“Let’s go Mets, hell yeah,” Alonso said of the club becoming the first MLB team to 20 wins this season. “That’s great, but we want to win the division. That’s the ultimate goal. We’ve had a great start. … We’ve played such great team baseball. Everyone has answered the bell.”
The Mets (20-10) are 5-1 in three doubleheaders this season. Chris Bassitt, who lowered his ERA to 2.45 on Sunday after holding the Phillies to one run over 5.2 innings, helped the Amazin’s extend their edge over the rest of the NL East. Bassitt has a 0.52 ERA in his three starts on the road this season.
The Phillies (12-16) fell seven games behind the first-place Mets as the team continued to cruise through the first 30 games of the season. The Mets have won eight of their first nine series, splitting one, to start 2022.
“We have five quality quality starters,” Bassitt said of the reason behind the Mets’ success so far. “Anytime you have five quality starters, it’s relentless. Every game, we’re in it because we have five quality starters.”
Manager Buck Showalter said Scherzer is setting the tone for the rest of his Mets teammates and coaches when he refuses to make any excuses regardless of tough situations.
Scherzer’s uniform whipped in the wind on an especially frigid day in Philly. The wind was blowing in from right field as Mets position players zig-zagged through the dirt and grass to attempt, unsettlingly, to catch pop flys. Despite the brisk conditions, Scherzer removed his sleeves after the fourth inning, though he said it had nothing to do with trying to create better luck in his untidy 101-pitch outing.
“It wasn’t as windy and I felt like I could take the sleeves off and go back to short sleeves,” Scherzer said. “I was at least warm enough to do it.”
Sunday was only the third time in the past five seasons that Scherzer allowed double-digit hits. He gave up nine or more hits just once last year, in a Sept. 29 start as a Dodger against the Padres. With the exception of Bryce Harper’s home run in the first inning, the remainder of hits coughed up by Scherzer against the Phillies on Sunday were all singles. Of his 10 hits allowed, five of them were hit with an exit velocity of 77 mph or lower.
Due to the back-to-back rainouts on Friday and Saturday, the Mets ace was pitching seven days after his most recent start — also against the Phillies at Citi Field last Sunday. Given all those elements, Showalter was impressed that Scherzer still managed to record a quality start for the Mets. It was just unfortunate, the skipper said, that the offense didn’t score more than two runs. Scherzer’s takeaway was that he avoided a big inning after the Phillies sprayed hits around the field against him.
“You gotta be able to adapt to anything,” Scherzer said. “This is baseball. Here we go, boom. Two rainouts and you gotta be able to adapt to it and go out there and win. … I will not make an excuse for anything. My job is to go out there and compete and win under any circumstances, under any conditions.”
Starling Marte, gripping a pink bat in honor of Mother’s Day that will be auctioned off to benefit multiple organizations toward the fight against breast cancer, helped put the Mets on the board in the sixth inning of Game 1. His double to left field in that frame was his fifth consecutive hit, dating back to Thursday. Marte has certainly been a productive base runner for the Mets, but he’s still itching to get hot at the plate. The outfielder entered the day batting .262 with a .692 OPS.
Both Scherzer and Bassitt pitching into the sixth inning in Game 1 and 2, respectively, allowed Showalter to deploy his relief arms for work after a couple of postponed games, without having to tax the bullpen.
“Our guys have stayed in the moment,” Showalter said. “Either you can get involved in the sky is falling, or that you’re better than a certain game says you are. So you gotta stay in the middle there. There’s a lot of challenges, but our guys have been very mature about the way they’ve approached it.”
Drew Smith impressed again, extending his scoreless streak to 12.1 innings across 11 relief appearances. Smith is one of five pitchers this season to throw at least 11 innings and not surrender an earned run. For comparison, Aaron Loup – the Mets’ best reliever last year who joined the Angels in the offseason – has a 1.42 ERA over 12.2 innings and relief appearances.
The Mets will enjoy an off-day on Monday, followed by a three-game series against the Nationals (10-20) at Nationals Park beginning Tuesday.
