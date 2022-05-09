News
Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon out for Game 4 vs. 76ers due to illness
The Miami Heat were cut down to size ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, with backup center Dewayne Dedmon ruled out due to illness.
Dedmon had been one of seven players listed as questionable by the Heat going into Game 4 of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
Dedmon had emerged as a more significant element of the Heat rotation after 76ers center Joel Embiid returned in Friday’s Game 3 from the concussion and facial fracture that had him out for the series’ first two games.
After playing four minutes in the series opener, when Embiid was away from the 76ers, Dedmon had played 11 minutes in Game 2 and 12 in Game 3.
Beyond Dedmon, the options for Heat coach Erik Spoelstra behind starting center Bam Adebayo are rookie Omer Yurtseven, or going undersized with starting power forward P.J. Tucker shifted to center.
Dedmon’s illness was listed as a head cold. NBA teams are required to note if a player enters NBA COVID protocols.
Dedmon is on a one-year, veteran minimum contract, to become a free agent on July 1.
No chances
Also listed as questionable by the Heat ahead of Sunday night’s game were Tyler Herro (ankle sprain), Kyle Lowry (hamstring strain), Caleb Martin (ankle sprain), Max Strus (hamstring strain), P.J. Tucker (calf strain) and Gabe Vincent (knee irritation). All had played in Friday night’s Game 3, most similarly listed as questionable ahead of that game.
The contrast is the approach that was taken ahead of Friday’s game when the 76ers not only had Embiid listed as out at the start of the day, but even when his status changed to “doubtful” at midday, the team never altered that delineation before Embiid went out to jump center at tipoff.
A $50,000 NBA fine to the 76ers followed.
Issued Saturday in the wake of that injury-report chicanery was an NBA release that read:
“The NBA today announced the Philadelphia 76ers have been fined $50,000 for violating league injury reporting rules. The team failed to disclose center-forward Joel Embiid’s participation status in an accurate and timely manner prior to Game 3 of their conference semifinal playoff series vs. the Miami Heat on May 6 at Wells Fargo Center.”
In the wake of that sanction, the 76ers listed Embiid, with his facial fracture and sprained right thumb, as questionable for Sunday’s game, well aware he would play.
Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers explained the Friday rollercoaster, with NBA ears obviously not sympathetic.
“I felt like he was gonna play [Friday] morning, but I didn’t know. But I felt like it,” Rivers said. “He did our whole walkthrough, which, again, we didn’t do a lot. He didn’t take a lot of shots, which made me start getting a little concerned.
“But by mid-afternoon, I was pretty positive.”
Embiid wound up playing 36:20 Friday night, closing with 18 points and 11 rebounds in the 76ers’ 99-79 victory.
During the first round of the playoffs, the Phoenix Suns also were sanctioned by the NBA for their handling of the injury report.
The NBA in that case issued a statement that read, “The NBA today announced the Phoenix Suns have been fined $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules. The team failed to disclose guard Devin Booker’s participation status in an accurate and timely manner prior to Game 6 of their first-round playoff series vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on April 28 at Smoothie King Center.”
NBA injury reports are issued hourly ahead of games.
()
News
Twins bullpen steps up after Chris Paddack leaves with injury in Minnesota win
When the Twins traded their closer, Taylor Rogers, away the day before Opening Day, it opened up questions as to who would step up to help lead the unit.
Turns out, the answer has been just about everyone.
The Twins’ bullpen had a collective 3.21 earned-run average coming into Sunday, having not allowed an earned run in each of the previous two games. And that’s a good thing for them, because the Twins had to rely heavily on the unit in Sunday’s 4-3 win over the Oakland Athletics at Target Field after watching starter Chris Paddack leave in the third inning with right elbow inflammation.
It’s a troubling development for Paddack and the Twins, who have been stung by the injury bug as of late. Paddack, who previously had Tommy John surgery in 2016, was shut down at the end of last season as he dealt with a slight ulnar collateral ligament sprain in his right elbow.
Paddack left on Sunday with a pair of runners on base and while both inherited runners wound up scoring, the Twins’ bullpen held the Athletics down after that. In three games against Oakland, the unit allowed no earned runs.
On Sunday, that meant scoreless performances from Cody Stashak, who followed Paddack into the game, Caleb Thielbar, who struck out all three batters in his inning of work, Joe Smith, Tyler Duffey and Emilio Pagán, who locked down the save in an eventful ninth inning. A day earlier, Danny Coulombe, Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran threw a combined five scoreless innings. The day before that, it was Smith, Duffey and Pagán protecting the lead.
“It’s like a little mini-competition. It’s never talked about. We all know the success we’re all having out of the bullpen,” Jax said on Saturday. “It’s not that we’re trying to one-up each other, but when you see your friends and your peers do that well, you want to match it and you want to do better, internally.”
Sunday’s group of relievers protected a one-run edge that the Twins gained during a three-run third inning. After scoring a run in the second on a Gio Urshela sacrifice fly, Jose Miranda drove in a run with an RBI double and Jorge Polanco followed with a two-run single to put the Twins on top for good in the third.
The win marked the Twins’ third-straight one-run victory and their ninth consecutive at Target Field.
News
Sloppy defense bites Orioles in 6-4 loss to Royals in first game of doubleheader
The Orioles’ pitching has been surprisingly strong to start this season. Their hitting, it seems, is beginning to turn around. The club’s fielding, though, remains a work in progress.
A pair of poor defensive innings cost Baltimore in a 6-4 loss to the Kansas City Royals to open Sunday’s doubleheader after two straight games were postponed because of rain. Half of the Royals’ runs were unearned.
The first of those came in the fifth. With the game tied at 1, third baseman Bobby Witt Jr. — making his first appearance at Camden Yards after the Orioles passed on him with the first pick of the 2019 draft — singled hard into left field. Kyle Isbel followed with a ground ball to the right side, but a rangy grab and spinning throw from second baseman Rougned Odor was wasted when starting pitcher Jordan Lyles was unable to keep his foot on first base. He almost made up for it by producing another grounder, but first baseman Ryan Mountcastle’s throw to second hit Isbel’s helmet, recording no outs and allowing Witt to score and Isbel to move to third. He came home on Andrew Benintendi’s sacrifice fly.
Lyles had not allowed another run when he exited in the eighth, becoming the first Orioles (10-17) starter to record an out in that frame since John Means’ no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners just more than a year ago. But Jorge López allowed the runner he inherited from Lyles to score, tying the game at 4.
López returned for the ninth and recorded the frame’s first two outs before Odor mishandled a Nicky Lopez ground ball. Lopez then took third when López made an errant pickoff throw, scoring easily on Michael A. Taylor’s single to left. Two more hits followed to double Kansas City’s lead.
A bloop and a blast
About 200 feet separated how far the Orioles’ two most significant hits traveled. Their results were the same.
Mountcastle, who earlier this homestand became the first hitter to clear Camden Yards’ deeper and taller left field wall, nearly did so a second time in the fifth inning of Sunday’s opener. With Baltimore trailing 3-1, he hammered Zack Greinke’s 65 mph curveball to left field at 104.6 mph, a ball that in past seasons would have been destined to tie the game. Instead, it pounded into the top of the wall, returning to play and forcing Mountcastle to settle for a one-run double instead of a two-run home run on a hit with a projected distance of 407 feet, according to Baseball Savant.
Both Trey Mancini and Benintendi also hit balls that seemingly would have been home runs with the old dimensions.
Mountcastle kept the ball closer to the ground his next at-bat in the seventh, following Austin Hays’ two-out walk with a single into center field; both Mountcastle and Hays finished with four hits. Odor then dropped a looping double into left field to score both runners, with Collin Snider’s 0-1 slider leaving Odor’s bat at 71.2 mph and landing 206 feet away. As Odor reached third after advancing to third on the play, he threw an imaginary grenade toward the Orioles’ dugout.
All four of the Orioles’ runs came on doubles, with Cedric Mullins’ automatic one over the fence in right-center field plating their first run in the second inning.
Around the horn
- Right-hander Travis Lakins Sr., optioned after Thursday’s game, was the Orioles’ 27th man for the doubleheader.
- Left-hander Logan Allen, claimed on waivers from Cleveland, will initially work out of the Orioles’ bullpen, manager Brandon Hyde said. Allen said Orioles assistant pitching coach Darren Holmes was one of his first coaches growing up in North Carolina. “He taught me how to throw a curveball. I’ve thrown the same one ever since.”
- In the first game of a seven-inning doubleheader in Bowie, Double-A pitchers Garrett Stallings (six innings) and Morgan McSweeney (one inning) combined for the 11th no-hitter in Baysox history.
()
News
Gleyber Torres saves Game 1 of Yankee Mother’s Day twin bill
Just months after he became a father, Gleyber Torres saved Mother’s Day for the Yankees … at least the first part of it. Torres hit a walk-off home run to give the Yankees a 2-1 win over the Rangers Sunday.
That gave the Yankees a win in the first game of a doubleheader.
Gerrit Cole struck out 10, his first double-digit strikeout game of the year, and held the Rangers to just one run — a chipped home run by Kole Calhoun when he came out in the seventh inning. It snapped a streak of 19 scoreless innings. Cole also walked one and gave up five hits total.
The Yankees ace pitched on six days of rest because of the rain outs and a scheduled off day, and early on in the game he looked like it had been a while since he pitched. He needed 47 pitches to get through the first two innings, but then seemed to shift into gear. He retired 10 straight and 14 of the last 15 batters he faced. Cole got 26 swings and misses Sunday, including 14 on his four-seam fastball. He had 17 called strikes, seven on his fastball.
With the weather having pushed the Yankees into the unenviable situation of playing 23 games in 22 straight days, the Bombers need efficient pitching. So, it’s understandable Cole tried to give them seven innings, throwing a season-high 114 pitches.
After a rough start to the 2022 season, Cole has seemingly settled in.
In his last three starts, Cole has allowed one earned run over 19 innings pitched. He walked four, gave up 14 hits and struck out 25. That’s a remarkable turnaround from his first three starts, when he had a 6.35 ERA after allowing eight earned runs in nine hits, walking eight batters and striking out 12 in just 11.1 innings pitched.
With the wind blowing in from the outfield, the Yankees had to manufacture their first run in the sixth inning. Aaron Judge reached on an infield single and advanced on Anthony Rizzo’s line drive single. Judge scored on Giancarlo Stanton’s groundout.
The Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning took a no-hitter into that sixth inning. He struck out five, walked three and gave up just two hits.
()
Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon out for Game 4 vs. 76ers due to illness
What We Learned From The Facebook Breach
Twins bullpen steps up after Chris Paddack leaves with injury in Minnesota win
Robotic Process Automation (RPA): Choose Your Process Wisely
Benefits Of Direct Debit Payments
“The Stock Pump and Dump” – Never Throw Money Away Again!
Contactless Payments – The Present or the Future?
Seven Characteristics of the Most Successful M&A Companies
Sloppy defense bites Orioles in 6-4 loss to Royals in first game of doubleheader
Decreasing Your Credit Card Limit
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion