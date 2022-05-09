Finance
How Choosing a Good Moving Company Can Save You Money
Doing your homework before choosing a moving company can help you save a lot of money. Many factors determine how much you may be spending and each company has different rates depending on the type of service offered.
It is important to remember that cheap movers are not always the best and choosing them can land you in a lot of trouble. You might actually end up paying more than what you had bargained for.
Top 5 Tips to Save Money with Your Choice of Moving Company
- Compare moving companies – The best way to save money with your choice of movers is to compare the companies and the services they offer. You can get a quote from more than two companies and this enables you to find the most affordable services in your area. Be specific about the kind of services that you may require so that you are able to get an accurate quote.
- Hourly rate – Most moving companies charge an hourly rate when you move locally. It is advisable to calculate how much time is required to complete the entire process. You need to consider packing, loading and unloading into consideration when calculating the time. It is always advisable to add a couple of hours to the time that you had calculated for unexpected events (adverse weather conditions and traffic jam).
- Weight rate – If you are moving from one state to the other then moving companies charge depending on the weight of the items transported. Reduce the load and get rid of things that you do not need. You can choose to give away things that you do not need to charity or gift it the local community or to friends. When the weight becomes less, you start saving money.
- Timing – Moving companies are usually fully booked on Friday, weekends and holidays. When you time the moving during off days like Monday or middle of the week then you may be able to get a better deal. There are also off seasons like the month of June or July when you may be able to get a discount from movers. The first and last days of the month can also help you get cheap rates.
- Pack it yourself – If you have only a few household items, you can choose to pack them on your own. Moving companies charge money for packing and when you do it on your own; you may be able to save money. However you need to remember that there are some items that require specialized packing and it is best left to experienced and skilled workers. This can ensure that they are safe during loading and unloading process.
Why You Need Home Owner Flood Insurance
Just because you live in an area that hasn’t experienced a flood in a number of years does not meant that you don’t need some form of home owner flood insurance. If you live on a mountain top you probably don’t need this type of insurance. If you are unsure if you may need flood insurance then it may be a good idea to check a few of these reasons why you may need to obtain some.
The first thing that you need to determine is whether or not you and your house is in a flood plain. Sometimes it’s not always easy to tell if you are living in a flood plain. In many cases it is determined by the proximity of your home to the nearest body of water which is normally a lake or river. One thing many people don’t consider is how fast a small stream or drainage can flood or if they are living many miles downstream from a dam that can considerably expand the known flood plain. Many communities and states have specific criteria as to what constitutes a flood plain and will tell you if your home would require flood insurance.
An important thing to remember is that your standard home owners insurance does not normally cover flood damage. Water damage requires flood insurance and if your foundation, interior walls and home contents are damaged by a flood if you don’t have flood insurance you may have to cover these losses out of pocket.
If you do live in a flood plain having flood insurance will help alleviate any stress you may have if your home is flooded. Most insurance is purchased with the hope that it will never be needed. But if disaster does strike it can help replace your loss and prevent a personal financial disaster.
If you need more information about flood insurance and whether or not you may need it a visit with your local insurance agent will do much to answer your questions.
Teach Me How to Trade Safely – Minimizing Your Risks While Trading Stocks Online
So you’re intrigued by the stock market – the excitement, the prestige, the chance to make a million dollars overnight. But you’re also a little nervous, or at least you should be. In the fast-paced world of trading stocks you have to be sharp on your feet and know what you’re doing or before you can say, “Sell!” all of your money will be gone. If you’ve never traded before and would like to with minimal risks, this teach me to trade guide highly recommends that you create a demo account until you master the techniques and tricks used by the wall street pros.
Demo accounts allow users to learn how to trade by making mistakes and learning from them without losing an entire life savings in the process. These practice accounts are a relatively new development to the world of learning how to trade and teach me to trade guides can’t stop raving about how important they are for beginner traders.
In the earlier years of the stock market, if you wanted to learn how to trade stocks you would have to learn by taking advice from seasoned traders then hope to translate that advice into a real profit with your real money. This was very risky and many people unnecessarily lost a lot of money. Thankfully, those days and risks are over. At least, they can be if you make smart decisions to actively avoid such risks.
Teach me to trade will now look at just what a demo account is and why they are so necessary.
Imagine a video game that deals with trading stock. Instead of running around and shooting bad guys, you buy low and sell high to become the champ. In this video game, if you lose a million dollars, it’s similar to getting shot and killed in a video game – you can get up and bounce right back from both with no real scratches on your body and your pockets still full of your hard-earned real cash.
Demo accounts for trading are like video games. You will never lose any money and can always bounce back from a bad trade. However, this teach me to trade guide can’t stress enough the fact that by using a demo account before actually trading on a live market you will learn priceless real-world tips, tricks, and lessons to deal with real-world trading. The only difference between demo account trading and real-world trading is that you have absolutely no chance of losing a penny from a demo account.
Along with setting up a demo account, this teach me to trade guide highly advises you to sign up for all the trading courses, online virtual trading games that you can.By taking a month or two, at least, to practice trading in a virtual realm you will be much better prepared for the real market and actual live trading.
By losing only virtual money now you’ll be more likely to make only real money in the future.
Creating Wealth in the New Economy – 5 Simple Steps
If you’re like me, you’re wondering how to make your savings/investments grow. Where to allocate and how much. I’m not a financial advisor, I’m in this with all of you. I’m just sharing here some guidelines that work for me, starting with the realization that no one, not even my 401-K fund manager, is going to take care of this for me.
1. It’s up to you.
Even though you’re not a financial expert, your finances, your retirement, your wealth creation are all in your own hands. The stock market is soaring right now, but many analysts I’ve read think this is a short-term effect that will soon be replaced by a more sincere reaction to our high unemployment, growing debt, growing medical bills, higher social security outlays and higher tax burden on the shrinking middle class.
So where to you put your money to grow? My husband, Ruben, and I talk about this all the time. It’s kind of funny actually, an academic and classical musician discussing investment strategies, but so it is. The thing about talking to professional financial advisers is that you have to be careful in distinguishing between expertise and selling.
Use a financial adviser who is making money off his own investments, not from commissions.
2. Set your intention.
I’m still surprised to see how many people live almost permanently in reactive mode (even though I used to live that way myself.) You can tell you’re living this way if you are waiting for other things to happen in order to make a move, or take an action. For example, I know of some musicians in town who are waiting to hear if the local symphony orchestra is going be restructured or not, before they decide to stay here or not. That’s a totally rational way to think. But a more intentional, creative response is to decide where you want to live and live there. The rest you can take care of once you’re committed to a place to live.
3. Invest in yourself.
Ultimately, you will see the best opportunities to create value and reap financial rewards. But it takes training your eye to see the opportunities that you are uniquely positioned to take advantage of. Investing in yourself has got to be part of your portfolio.
This can be training yourself to invest in the stock market, real estate, starting a side business, commodity trading, or even increasing the value of your own home.
4. Take it one step at a time.
The best news is that you don’t have to know how you’re going to create your wealth, what exactly you’re going to do. That will come to you, probably one step at a time. Your job is to draw a clear picture of what you would like to happen.
You don’t have to decide right this minute, but start researching. See who lives the way you want to live. Write down what you really like about your life as it is presently constructed, and what you’d like to change.
5. Savor what you have right now.
You already know that people who live in mansions and have 6 to 7-figure bank accounts are not any happier than you are right this very moment. In fact a lot of them are miserable. I now live in a house much much smaller than the one I grew up in….I know a lot of you have lived through “nouveau pauvre” and know what I’m talking about. It’s important and fun to create your life, but the real trick is….be happy now!
Creating wealth is not an event, it’s a process. It’s even a way of living and I highly recommend you undertake this project as I am!
