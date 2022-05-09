Finance
How to Choose the Best Online Penny Stock Broker
Selecting the best online penny stock broker is absolutely key to your long-term success with trading penny stocks. Your broker will play a major role in helping you find and execute micro cap stock trades in a crisp and accurate manner. But how do you determine who is the best online penny stock broker?
Different Brokers For Different Traders
In all honesty, it just isn’t that easy because brokers and brokerage fees change constantly and what you personally require to succeed with nano stocks or micro cap stocks may be very different from what another person requires. You should read my comprehensive review of over a dozen different online penny stock brokers. But for now you need to understand how one goes about selecting the best online broker for his or her situation.
If you really know what you are doing and you have been studying micro cap stocks for quite some time, you probably do not want to lose a good percentage of your profits to broker fees. But don’t simply rely on this desire to be thrifty to make your decision.
If you are new to penny stock trading, you really should consider paying a little more for a full service broker at first. They can help you learn the ropes and develop good habits for trading nano cap stocks. Sometimes the best online broker is not the one who can give you the cheapest service but the one who can guide you to good habits over the long-term. Services like Fidelity and Charles Schwab provide excellent full service brokerage options online.
Discount Brokers For Experienced Traders
Then maybe a few months down the line, you can connect to a discount broker like Zecco or E*Trade. These give you the functionality to execute your micro cap stock trades without many of the research bells and whistles (although both services are growing and evolving, providing more and more research tools). Over time, you might make far money with these discount brokers simply because every single transaction fee is 5 to 25 percent less than what you might pay for a full service broker.
No matter who you choose, you absolutely need to work with one of the best online penny stock brokers. These brokers are plugged into the latest information from the Pink Sheets to the OTCBB. They establish and maintain relationships with market makers other third parties that simply aren’t available to you.
But if you’re new, again, don’t skimp on penny stock brokers. Don’t let some sly sales pitch convince you a newsletter or software “robot” will give you all the winning picks and you just need to execute them. That, my friends, is snake oil.
The Economic Role Of Agriculture In China
The “Chinese economic miracle” seems to have captured the whole world’s attention, especially when it comes to production, manufacturing, sourcing, FDI inflow to China etc’. But do we know about the biggest sector in the Chinese labour market – the agricultural sector?
The PRC inherited a ruined country, exhausted from both man made disasters such as warlords, civil wars, occupation, and natural disasters, droughts, famine, and floods.
During the Mao era, the Chinese government carried out a wide ranging land reform in the rural areas. Farmers with little or no land were given land of their own, significantly arousing their enthusiasm for production. Overall in Mao’s period, China’s agriculture developed slowly, with some golden times such as 1953-57 when the yearly gross output increased by 4.5% on average.
Under Mao, the conceptual role of agriculture was imperative. The Chinese farmer was basically the equivalent to the Soviet blue collar proletarian, thus the importance of the farmers in the class struggle was fundamental.
After 1978 and under the reforms, China introduced the household contract responsibility system, linking remuneration to output, and started to dismantle the people’s commune system, eliminating the links between organizations of state power and economic organizations. Contracting land out to farmers altered the distribution form of land and mobilized the farmers’ enthusiasm for production. As a result, for six years following 1978, agricultural output grew more than twice as fast as the average growth rate over the previous twenty five years.
The reforms made the market play a basic role in adjusting supply and demand situation for agricultural products and allocating resources, and aroused the farmers’ creativeness and enthusiasm for production.
On the whole, the reformist thrust of China’s economic policy since 1978 has benefited agriculture, as it has benefited the economy in general. Nevertheless, after 30 years of reforms, the sector is still behind most of the other sectors in the Chinese economy.
The economic and political role of agriculture in contemporary China –
1. Food security. In an extremely large and populated country like China, the concept of food security is fundamentally important. The task of feeding its people has been perhaps the first priority of its rulers throughout history.
2. Political and social stability. The farmers of China are known to have a “rebellious spirit”, which is well documented in the history books. When famine, war, or other extreme conditions took place, the farmers of China, whom use to be the majority of the population, and remain to be the largest group of China’s people, chose to strike. Thus, there is a consensus that there is no stability without the farmers / agriculture, and in order to avoid “da luan” – big chaos, the farmers must be kept quiet and content. At present still, the farmers of China are the largest, yet under-represented group, which holds the keys to stability in China.
3. Employment tool. The concept of agriculture as an employment tool in China is a bit of a paradox. On the one hand there is a massive scale of labour surplus in the agricultural sector, resulting in underemployment or even unemployment. On the other hand, agriculture remains to be the biggest sector responsible for the employing feeding, and consequently keeping social and political order of around 60% of China’s population.
4. GDP share. The reforms in the early 1980s initially increased the relatively share of the agricultural sector. The share of agricultural output in the total GDP rose from 30% in 1980 to 33% in 1983. Since then, however, the share of agriculture in the total GDP has fallen fairly steadily, and by 2003 it was only 14%. These figures indicate a relatively small share of the agricultural sector, nevertheless a noteworthy one in the overall performance of the Chinese economy.
What are the main obstacles to the agricultural sector in China than?
1. Natural resources and disasters. At the beginning of the 21st century, China has still to face and deal with a number of severe ecological / environmental problems, some are the consequences of human mistakes, and some are simply a result of “mother nature’s” course. The main problems are water supply, i.e. shortage, wastage and quality. In the agricultural context, irrigation is likely to be the most important factor.
2. Education. Chinese policy documents state that national modernization depends on accelerating quantity-quality transition in the countryside, because a large “low quality” rural populace hinders progression from tradition, poverty and agrarianism to modernity and prosperity.
3. Technology. The standard of a country’s agriculture is appraised, first and foremost, by the competence of its farmers. Poorly trained farmers are not capable of applying advanced methods and new technologies. Deng Xiaoping always stressed the prominent of science and technology in the development of agriculture. He said – “The development of agriculture depends first on policy, and second on science. There is no limit to developments in science and technology, nor to the role that they can play….in the end it may be that science will provide a solution to our agricultural problems”.
Accordingly, China is seeking technology transfer in the agricultural sector, formed by joint ventures with international collaborators.
4. Limited investment from government. Between the Second and Fifth five-year plan periods (1958-1962 and 1976-1980), agriculture’s share of capital construction and other relevant forms of investment made available by the state remained a little over 10%. In 1998 agriculture and irrigation accounted, respectively, for less thsn 2% and 3.5% of all state construction investment.
5. Limited inflow of FDI – foreign direct investment. Most sectors in China enjoy an enormous inflow of FDI, which particularly helped in 2 dimensions – technology transfer and capital availability. The lack of an outside funding, accompanied with a reduced local funding contributed to the deterioration of the agricultural sector.
In conclusion, the agricultural sector in China, unlike other sectors in the Chinese economy, is still rather under developed, and requires a substantial boost from both the local and the international community. It is my prediction than, that more and more foreign investors will discover its enormous potential and act accordingly.
Strengthening the Marriage Bond – Developing Greater Intimacy in Your Marriage
Intimacy is a part of the strong foundation a marriage is standing upon. Over the time through which a relationship matures, interactions and the kind of connection we have changes and often intimacy shrinks back to hugs and kisses and the occasional intercourse. Let’s have a look how we can reintroduce intimacy into our marriage.
What is intimacy?
Many people think of intimacy as hot passionate lovemaking but it is much more than that. Definitions vary and include words like close acquaintance, familiarity, having mutual interests of affections, an established friendship, involved in sexual relationship etc.
According to Wikipedia ‘an intimate relationship is a particularly close interpersonal relationship and can be defined by these characteristics: enduring behavioral interdependence, repeated interactions, emotional attachment, and need fulfillment.
How does it show?
Intimacy can be communicated through a look, by a touch, with words and without them. Couples have their individual language of intimate communication, which they develop in their relationship. What might be an intimate exchange for one couple might mean nothing to another. Physical intimacy is thought of as romantic or passionate love and attachment, or sexual activity.
Why does it change?
Without intimacy it is more comparable to a friendship. Based on the nature of how relationships develop it is normal that at the beginning there is usually a lot of physical intimacy. Over time this reduces and sense of comfort and stability enters the relationship. Various reasons like sexual blocks or fears, changes in career or the demands at work, starting a family and meeting the needs of a growing family all can push intimacy to the background.
Reactivate your intimate bond
Like with all the things you value in your life you first have to make them a conscious priority. Set an intent to focus on reactivating and re-energizing your intimate connection with each other. Start by communicating what it is that is important to you, what it is that you like and find out what it is for your partner. Even though you might have been together for years, remember that we all develop and change.
Make and set specific times, for example a date night once a week, where it is just the two of you spending time together. Organize something different each week, one week you, the next your partner. Create an intimate space in your home, for example your bedroom, where you de-clutter anything that isn’t needed. Make it your sacred space by adding anything that enhances a sense of intimacy, for example candles, incense, nice relaxing music or cushions. Make sure it fits both you and your partner, so you might want to redecorate it together.
Take time – this is not about rushing into something or making ‘it’ happen. Leave any expectation outside the house and just enjoy time together. Remember that even though you know your partner, developing greater intimacy is like exploring new territory – you don’t know what you’ll find so be an interested, curious, understanding and patient explorer. Most of all, have fun!
The E-2 US Visa: A Good Immigration-Related Option for Foreign Entrepreneurs
The E-2 visa allows entrepreneurs from partner countries to come to the United States and start a business. Though not right for everyone, this immigration-related opportunity has quickly become an intriguing option for many entrepreneurs. Qualified applicants enter the US under favorable tax terms and may bring family members to work or study in the USA.
1. Partner Country Requirement. Unlike many similar immigration-related options, the E-2 visa is available only to citizens of partner countries. Partner countries are those who have bilateral investment treaties or free trade agreements with the United States. Examples include Australia, Canada, and Taiwan. Citizens of non-partner countries, such as China, should become citizens of a partner country before applying for the E-2 US visa. The relative ease of gaining Canadian or Austrian citizenship makes this two-step process feasible for many citizens of non-partner countries.
2. US Investment Requirement. Another requirement for E-2 visa applicants is monetary investment in the formation of a US business. There is no specific dollar minimum for the investment. Case outcomes, however, suggest the investment should be $50,000 or more spent partially to hire one or more US-based employees.
3. High-Level Position Requirement. The E-2 visa applicant must be relatively high within the given startup business. This is measured two ways. The E-2 visa applicant’s ownership share in the start-up company should exceed 50%. And he or she must hold a position in the business equivalent to manager or higher, though other employees within the business can be responsible for the company’s daily operation and management.
4. Tax Advantage. One of the E-2 visa’s most attractive qualities is its tax advantage. The introduction of the overseas assets tax sharply reduced earnings for non-US citizens with green cards. The E-2 visa, on the other hand, is not a green card-related visa. It is instead a temporary two-year visa that can be extended or renewed within certain limitations. If the visa holder does not exceed the residence time in the United States, he or she is under no obligation to pay the overseas asset tax.
5. Bringing Family Members to USA. The E-2 visa holder may bring family members to the United States, including children under twenty-one years old and a spouse. Once in the USA, the spouse can apply for a permit to engage in any work in America (though certain professionals require additional licensing or qualifications). The children likewise have free access to American public schools, as well as access to American public universities.
For many entrepreneurs, the E-2 visa may be one of the best immigration-related US visa options available.
