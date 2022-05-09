Finance
How To Get Zero Interest Business Credit Cards
Zero interest business credit cards are easy to get, so why would you choose to pay interest when you can get a financial break? These offers are being used as successful marketing tools by credit card providers who want your business. They are for a specified period of time and can save you a lot of money. Given that most new businesses fail in the first five years, wouldn’t you want to give yourself every chance to succeed? The good news is you can do this easily!
Some people don’t believe that such an easy solution to high business credit card costs could possibly be available to them. Therefore, they don’t even apply for an introductory rate business card. However, it would be a mistake to decide against applying for a low or zero rate card for your business simply because you think you wouldn’t qualify for one. You might be surprised. Do what you can to maximize your acceptability, research and choose the best zero interest business credit cards for your needs and then apply. If you are going to be rejected, let the lender do it! Don’t reject yourself! However, you probably have a better chance of being accepted than you think.
The biggest problem with zero interest business credit cards is being able to choose the best one. If you don’t have a lot of time, the research and decision making process can be difficult. However, you can make it easier on yourself by searching for the best credit cards online. In particular, using the services of an all-in-one credit card website can make it easy to find and apply for introductory offer credit cards with great terms and conditions.
The better one-stop-shop websites for credit cards offer a complete service including a number of helpful and informative articles related to debt and finances, careful comparison of a range of zero interest business credit cards, and even an online application facility. If you have to wade through countless individual offers in order to choose the best of ones to examine more closely, you could easily take months of a few hours here and there. However, by using the services of a credit card specialist website you can make a good decision relatively quickly and be using your new business credit cards sooner than you think.
Look for a credit card with a long introductory period; the longer the better. As well as a long zero interest period, try to get a credit card with a low or zero balance transfer fee and low ongoing fees and charges. These factors will influence the overall benefit you will gain by transferring your current business credit card balances.
Once you have found the right card, you need to make a firm decision to apply to transfer your balances. Don’t procrastinate. The longer you remain paying high interest rates, the longer your business will be under more pressure than it needs to be. Take action quickly to improve your financial position by saving on monthly interest payments. You’ll be glad you transferred your balances to one of many excellent zero interest business credit cards.
20 Safety Tips for Budget Travelers
1) When taking taxis from an airport to your hotel, travel in the more expensive airport taxis and ensure that the drivers have official identification. Never take a taxi waiting outside the airport grounds.
I know this sounds extreme, but it is by far better to be safe then sorry.
2) When traveling from your hotel to the airport, go with a taxi recommended by the hotel.
Again, taxi’s can be very dangerous. I can’t express that enough.
3) Try not to arrive in a new city or town late at night.
This can just go wrong in a number of ways. It is much easier getting checked in during the day time and security at night in certain areas is just horrendous.
4) Travel in a group if possible.
Since when is traveling in numbers not a good idea?
5) Learn the basics in the local language before you arrive. Don’t expect that people will speak English.
English is becoming more widely spoken these days, but you want to be sure. You should always check on these things before your arrival.
6) Keep your valuables hidden.
A money belt is great if it is an option that you willing to look into. There are many different styles of money belt. One of the most popular is an “over the shoulder” style wallet on a strap that you were underneath your top. This makes it very difficult for a thief to make off with your valuables.
7) Avoid going on your own to remote areas/ruins where tourist would be expected to go. Seek local advice or take a guide.
8) Read the guide books and talk with other tourists to find out which areas are best avoided.
9) When leaving discos late at night take a taxi home no matter how close your hostel is. Outside most discos you’ll find a street vendor selling cigarettes. Usually these people know all the taxi drivers and can recommend a safe one.
10) When arriving in a new town, keep to your original plan and stay in the hostel that you have decided on. Don’t let the taxi driver persuade you that your hostel is fully booked and that he knows a cheaper and better one. He’ll be working on commission and the hostel probably won’t be in a safe part of town.
11) Even better, when arriving lane/train in a new city, try to reserve your hotel in advance, preferably with a hotel that has an airport/station collection service.
12) Don’t wear expensive looking jewelry.
13) On public transport have your day pack close to you at all times, preferably with the straps around your legs or padlocked to the luggage rack. On buses your backpack will normally go outside, either on top of the roof or in the external luggage compartments. On long distance buses ask for a receipt for your bags. On short rides just keep a careful eye out each time the bus stops to off-load bags. In the event of having your bags stolen, stay with the bus – you will probably require a declaration from the bus company accepting responsibility for the loss in order to claim any money from your insurance company.
14) Leave your valuables in your hotel safe when making day trips or longer tours. Obtain a receipt not just for your money belt/wallet etc. but for its contents, with each item listed.
15) If you have to leave your passport and credits cards together, place the credit card in a sealed envelope and sign your name across the flap. This way when you return you will know that nothing has been tampered with.
16) If planning on going to market areas, crowded streets, fiestas etc. don’t go with all your valuables. Leave them in the hotel. If you’re planning on buying something expensive keep your money safely in a money belt. Try to be discreet when opening it! To protect small change in your pockets you can stuff a handkerchief in after.
17) If the pavements are really crowded, especially in market areas, walk in the road.
18) If you suspect someone is following you, stop and stare them in the eye until they go. If you really get a bad feeling about a place, go with your first instincts and leave. Bag slashing is rare nowadays but for added safety you can wear your day pack on your chest.
19) If it’s on your back try to walk without stopping. If you need to stop, sway your pack gently from side to side so that you can feel if anyone is tampering with it.
20) When putting your bag down on the floor, to take a photo or just to sit in a café, remember to put your foot through the strap. Not only will it be impossible to snatch, you also won’t forget it! This is the most common type of theft – tourists forgetting bags in cafes and on returning to ask if anyone has seen it, you’ve guessed it, it’s gone.
Seriously Need Money Now? Tips on How to Earn Big Money Online
The tough economy and the drive to want all the things we can’t afford seems to leave many of us in financial ruts. So, instead of moping about how your day to day job just doesn’t seem to be enough, why not get a second job instead? Of course there won’t be time when you already have a 9-5 job, but with the way technology works these days, you can earn some big bucks online, and from home too! Here are a few pointers to help you with the idea of earning an income online.
There are quite a few ways to earn money online, the two most common would be by working and by selling. Yes, you read that right, you can sell online too! Think about how many people shop online these days, you can be a seller instead of a buyer. If you’re not interested to get stock at factory price and sell them at retail prices to make a profit, you can simply scout around your house for items that you no longer use but are in good condition and sell them. Start a thread on a community forum or open an account on eBay and label your goods as ‘used’ or ‘secondhand’. Besides that, you can also sell collectibles if you can part with them, as they are usually worth quite a lot.
Besides that, you can start your own freelance job and advertise your services on forums, job listing sites and so on. Freelancing can be for quite a number of jobs, so think about what you enjoy doing first and see if you can make a career out of it. There are freelance writers, graphic designers, picture editors, proof readers, translators, data entry jobs and the list goes on. See if your passion lies in any of these areas and maybe you can make some money by doing what you like.
In addition to that, another way to earn some good cash online would be to join as many survey sites as possible. This is an incredible ways to make money as it requires little to no effort at all. Once you have registered with all the sites that you want, they would send a notification to you via email when a new survey is up and you can choose to do it or not. The more surveys you do, the more money you make. But do check on the payment as not all surveys pay cash as some would gift you with store and brand vouchers instead.
Furthermore, if you’d like to become an online expert then create a profile on ‘Just Answer’ and pick a category you would like to participate in. once you’re done, you would have to answer a series of ten questions, pass the little test and you would be given the chance to answer quite a lot of questions, each with cash rewards!
The possibilities for an online income is quite amazing, so put on your thinking cap and pick a place on the internet to start making some big bucks!
Alternative Sources of Finance for Uganda: Jacana Partners
Disclaimer
I am not an agent or connected to this entity. The information provided below is independent as based on my research and experience. Whilst I have taken steps to ensure the accuracy of the information presented here, there can be no guarantee that it will remain accurate.
Basic information
Target: Established entity – with three years audited financials and a track record of sales and profits.
Sector focus: None in particular
Amounts provided: $0.5- $5million
Funding type: Private equity
Further information: East Africa contact: +254(0) 20 250 4775 begin_of_the_skype_highlighting FREE
Who is behind the Fund?
Founded in 2008 by a group of UK entrepreneurs and philanthropists, it initially worked through two local fund managers: Fidelity Capital in West Africa and InReturn Capital in East Africa.
The structure combines highly experienced private equity veterans from Europe with expert teams on-the-ground. It has now commenced a merger (Jan 2013) to create a pan- African fund manager that will manage a new $75m pan-African SME fund. Jacana is currently raising from international investors.
It currently has $45m in funds under investment provided by a number of individual and institutional investors including FMO (a dutch investment bank), Oiko credit (a co-operative and social investor) and Finn fund (a development fund).
What is the process like?
It’s set out on their website but they in summary expect to move from start to finish within 1 month, with the key “in principle”approval being given after about 1 month.
In summary:
- An initial executive summary from your business plan is submitted to them.
- If they are interested, it is more likely that they will then request for a detailed business plan.
- Thereafter they will follow this up with a face to face meeting to assess the opportunity.
- Once they approve in principle, the other aspects include the due diligence and closing.
My tips for success?
- High growth. Like many private equity firms, they are keen on established businesses with high growth focus. They do highlight for example that they expect the revenue to be about 5 times their initial investment once they exit. Your business should therefore be able to deliver high returns, otherwise it is not worth developing the plan.
- Team. For a private equity firm, similar to a venture capital firm, a solid team is a key factor. You must put in place a strong team, one that considers good corporate governance, ethics and strong financial controls as key.
- Clear business plan. When drawing up your business plan, have a clear and articulate strategy that will show where growth is going to come from. Illustrate the business competitive advantage i.e you are doing it better or different from the others.
Otherwise, best of luck.
