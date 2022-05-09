Finance
How To Learn Stock Investing – It’s Easier Than You Think
Stock market prediction software, also referred to as stock trading robots or stock trading systems, are software programs which attempt to estimate the market’s future behavior and trade accordingly. They work by gathering data about the stock market, the economy, and past market behavior and then apply that information to current, real time market behavior to attempt to determine the best times to buy and sell stocks in order to best benefit from the market’s next move.
They are highly regarded and used by traders around the world for a number of reasons. For starters, they are effective and reliable. Because they operate on the most current information available about the market, they know exactly what to expect from the market. This is important, because most stock market prediction software is based on the fact that there are six major markets with their own timing mechanism, and that the stock market predictors try to take advantage of the highs and lows of each market to maximize their profits.
Another reason they are highly regarded is because of their accuracy. There are many programs out there which will tell you that they can make money in the stock market. The problem is, is that many of them aren’t very good. But with the exception of those which are obviously scams, the programs which are actually highly regarded are the real thing. Stock market prediction software knows exactly what to expect from the market and has been consistently accurate in the past.
Another great reason they are highly regarded is because they give you an edge. Stock market prediction software works on the principle that when something happens in the market, it will happen again. Because of this, they are able to estimate how long it will take for that to happen in the future and thus make money on the short term. So if you have a stock market prognosticator which says it will take 20 years for a stock to go up 10%, you know exactly how much money you can make if and when that happens.
Stock market prognosticators work using the concept of technical analysis which is the study of price movements and chart patterns. It uses the fact that prices tend to repeat themselves and predicts how it will behave in the future so that you can trade accordingly. In fact, some predict things like the direction of the market and when it is going to start up or go down, they do fairly well predicting it accurately.
The reason they do quite well predicting things like that is because the markets tend to repeat themselves simply because they are driven by how people perceive the world. A stock market prognosticator will try to capture as much information as they can from the market and apply it to the current price and chart to try to discover patterns and meanings behind it. It will basically give you the odds on when it will act the way it has acted in the past. If you have an app that is reliable enough that it gives you the same odds on things like that then you can take advantage of it.
I believe that in most instances it is a great idea to make sure that the prognosticators you are going with are relatively new. There are plenty of prognosticators out there which have been in the market for 20 years or more, if they are successful in the long run it is far better than those which are trying to establish themselves in the market.
So, to sum up, if you are new to the stock market prognosticator market, avoid the ones which have been in the market for 20 years or more and make sure that the app is relatively new. Another really great option is to play simulation games. Good luck!
How To Earn Money Online By Utilizing 7 Simple Steps
Who doesn’t dream of working from home and earning money online? There are millions of people who are discovering that they can achieve this on the internet and make money online from home.
Doing business on the internet is an all together different story that working the typical 9-5 job. You are no longer an employee, but rather the employer responsible for many different tasks required to set up your internet business successfully.
If you are looking to the internet to fulfill your life long goals and dreams, it is achievable online. However, if you are dreaming of a care free day while making money online, you might have to think again. Although you can eventually work up to that level, to start out with you are going to have to dedicate some time and energy into making your business successful.
There are some specific things that you will need to do to earn money online and make your internet business successful.
1.) Advertising – Online marketing is the lifeblood of any business. It is wise to spend some time learning how to advertise and market your business online. Without marketing, you will not have any traffic to your website, and therefore no sales.
2.) Education – Business education should and will be an ongoing endeavor. It is vitally important that you never stop expanding your knowledge base. Learning should take place no matter what income level you achieve. This will give you the upper hand on your competition.
3.) Mentor – One of the best things that you can do to increase your learning curve is to develop a relationship with someone that can mentor you. A good mentor should be someone who has had success in the business arena, preferably online. Having someone to pattern your strategies after can make or break your business.
4.) Consistency – Consistency is key to online marketing. Whether you are article marketing, forum chatting, or managing a pay per click campaign, you have to be consistent. It is important to do something everyday, rather than just for 10 hours every Saturday.
5.) Leadership – Learning to be a leader in the industry is what will set you apart from your competition. You will have to work your way up to establishing solid leadership skills. However, you can begin developing these qualities from the beginning of your online career.
6.) Capture Page – A unique and professional capture page that brands yourself is the best type of website that you can have. An effective capture page is a one page site that intrigues the prospect, gives a warm and inviting welcome from yourself, and captures the prospects contact information.
7.) Keep Records – You should keep an accurate record of your online marketing and conversion statistics on a weekly and monthly basis. Knowing what is or is not working online will streamline your marketing efforts. You will now be able to concentrate your efforts on what is working for you on the internet, instead of wasting your time and energy on what is not.
Considerations For Implementing Systems in Financial Service Organizations
INTRODUCTION
The confluence of SOA and SOX has had unexpected consequences, making software development more efficient and system failures rarer.
There are a number of reasons why new systems fail. But thanks to developments in service-oriented architecture (SOA)-which reduces interdependencies between applications-and the implementation of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX), which has led to more firms outsourcing development to independent software vendors, the likelihood of all-out failure has been reduced.
There are two types of major systems in financial services firms, with vastly different success rates and implementation challenges. The first type-client-facing systems-are outwardly focused. They connect bankers, financial planners, hedge fund managers, stockbrokers, and their ilk with customers. Examples include banking and bill payment, 401(k) management, remote deposits, derivatives trading, and position monitoring. While these systems have many different objectives, they have two overriding commonalities-they link customers and investors with their financial institutions and generate revenue in the process.
Not all systems in a financial firm are client-facing. Organizations’ back-office systems are inwardly focused on internal employees and daily operations. Customers never use or even see these applications. Examples include supply chain management, accounting, human resources, and payroll. Back-office applications-typically called enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems-record sales and purchase transactions, update inventory, and cut employee and vendor paychecks. Invoices, receipts, and reports can also be produced by back-office systems. Unlike their client-facing brethren, back-office systems generate no revenue; they support cost centers.
The different scopes and audiences of these applications result in different rates of success. Client-facing systems fail much less often than back-office applications. By and large, the challenges faced by financial firms with respect to enterprise systems are not materially different than those faced by retail, health care, or government organizations.
Back-office systems support the entire enterprise, not simply one function. ERPs have to handle a number of disparate tasks, the vast majority of which tie back to the general ledger (GL). ERP systems are tightly coupled with one another. A problem in one area will almost always affect another.
On the other hand, client-facing applications can be considered “best of breed” and often do not need to integrate with other applications. They typically are designed to accomplish one or a limited number of specific objectives: transferring funds, buying and selling stocks, and the like. Handling stock trades or dividends, for example, is much less exhaustive than managing an entire supply chain or paying employees in 48 states and seven countries. As a result of this limited integration, their development cycles are much shorter and their failure rates much lower.
SOA AND SOX
Two recent and seemingly unrelated events have coalesced, resulting in more efficient software development and fewer system failures. The first is the advent of SOA, which provides methods for systems development and integration in which systems group functionality around business processes and package these as interoperable services. SOA also describes IT infrastructure that allows different applications to exchange data with one another as they participate in business processes. Service-orientation aims at a loose coupling of services with operating systems, programming languages, and other technologies which underlie applications.
On the regulatory front, due to SOX requirements, many financial firms no longer attempt to create their own internal systems. SOX’s increased audit requirements have resulted in many financial services firms using independent software vendors (ISVs) to build proprietary systems. Firms such as Infosys specialize in making or selling software, designed for mass marketing or for niche markets.
Due to the arrival of both SOA and SOX, many financial firms have abandoned internal application development and now deal almost exclusively with ISVs, who observe the following cardinal rules with regard to software development: Issues found later in an application’s development cycle are exponentially more time-consuming and expensive to fix than issues found at the beginning of the cycle. Unlike off-the-shelf applications, software developers can essentially build anything. Software engineers and coders do best with pristine development specifications, allowing them to accurately build the applications and functionality desired.
This second point is critical. Management at financial firms typically realizes that ISVs require comprehensive development specifications. Equipped with them, ISVs are able more rapidly to build-and modify-applications to better meet the needs of firms and their clients. This minimizes the traditional back-and-forth and decreases the amount of time required for financial firms to realize a return-on-investment (ROI) on their new applications. These successes build upon each other. The bank that successfully rolls out an ISV-created application is encouraged to develop more applications.
From a systems’ development perspective, the cumulative effects of SOA and SOX have been largely positive. Many financial firms that had historically created their own systems often failed for one simple reason. The best programmers and developers tend to work for software companies, not financial firms.
Financial firms that contract ISVs to create specific, client-facing applications typically realize a number of significant benefits.
LESS RISK WITH ISVs
Weinrib Partners, a fictitious hedge fund, wants to create an application allowing its investors to wire money from banks directly to the fund. Weinrib’s managers decide to outsource development to an ISV. The application has one very specific purpose and the managers can very clearly articulate the application’s requirements to an ISV which, in turn, expedites development. Testing should manifest any and all issues because of the application’s singular purpose.
Weinrib launches its application to clients who no longer have to write and mail checks to deposit funds. It is important to note that Weinrib owns the application created by the ISV. As a result, Weinrib can control the application’s customizations and enhancements. If Weinrib’s customers request that the application integrates with QuickBooks and Microsoft Money, for example, then Weinrib can approach its ISV immediately about making this change.
Contrast the system ownership model with traditional ERP purchase and support model. Organizations that utilize SAP or Oracle as an enterprise system have no control over its delivered functionality. End-users can always submit vendor “enhancement requests,” but there is no guarantee that they will be adopted in future releases of the application. What’s more, IT departments that customize ERPs face a number of significant obstacles. For one, customizations typically invalidate vendor support agreements. Second, making a tweak to a general ledger program, for example, may break something else. Enterprise systems are very involved and contain many interdependencies. Finally, even a successfully implemented customization may go by the wayside after an upgrade or service patch.
In April of 2008, PNC completed its acquisition of Sterling Financial Corp. While there were many reasons for the merger, one of the more overlooked ones involved technology. Specifically, Sterling’s internal systems had become antiquated. Its senior management realized that the necessary investment to upgrade them would be cost-prohibitive.
Sterling is not alone in this regard. Many financial institutions have realized that the old maxim applies: “If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.” Organizations with antiquated client-facing systems cannot re-tool by simply making a few, relatively inexpensive enhancements. More often than not, a complete overhaul is necessary. At a minimum, most financial systems today must comply with SOX requirements, integrate with external banks, offer customers a powerful and user-friendly experience, and ward off increasing security threats. Beyond these requirements, applications often need to do more. Rather than merely transfer funds, many applications offer data mining and business intelligence (BI) capability and allow agents, bankers, and other personnel the ability to customize offerings based on the individual customer’s financial situation. Added to this, organizations’ IT budgets are under a microscope.
CONCLUSION
While there is no secret sauce to building and implementing client-facing systems, financial firms tend to minimize failure rates by utilizing ISVs and extensively documenting business requirements. Seasoned ISVs allow firms to quickly create and roll out custom applications that can increase firm revenue, profitability, and ROI. With respect to enterprise and back office systems, however, financial firms should not try to build from scratch. They realize no competitive advantage from payroll vendors or employees. In this sense, financial firms tend to have many of the same issues as the rest of the corporate world.
Business Ownership Bullet-Proofed by Daryl La’Brooy
One of the strong motivators for starting a business is that we want to be our own boss because we believe we can be more financially successful that way. What happens, in fact, is that most small business owners do little more than generate a wage for themselves.
While being very good at doing the work of the business, they lack the skills, knowledge and expertise to build the business, to make it financially successful. They do not know how to work on the business, only how to work in it.
They want to build a secure future for themselves and their families with their business, but instead what happens is that they place that future at great risk because they do not understand how to protect their business from the many challenges to its success. They do not know how to bullet-proof it.
This is the very reason why every small business owner needs this book by Daryl La’Brooy. How I wish I had this book in my hands when I started my business more than 25 years ago. Wealthy small business owners have the resources to pay for this kind of advice but those who have not yet reached that level are not aware of the steps they need to take to protect this important asset.
This book is a consciousness raising book for small business owners where Daryl opens up the challenges and unforeseen problems that can emerge for people setting up small businesses. He presents a pro-active approach to how small business owners can meet those challenges, discussing everything from how to start a business and how to grow it, to how to exit it. In fact, the first key in Daryl’s bullet-proofing plan is that you plan the way you want to exit as you set up your business. Most small businesses don’t do this, rather they wait until shortly before they are ready to retire and find they cannot exit when they want because they are not financially secure enough to finance their retirement.
His second key is about the challenges and risks around ownership both for the sole trader and when other partners are taken into the business. He highlights the fact that if the business owner is not aware of what can happen here and so does not bullet-proof the business against unforeseen and unexpected events, the consequences can be dire for the business.
Ensuring that the wealth created in your small business ultimately ends up in the hands of the people it is meant for is Daryl’s third key. He demonstrates how so often lack of awareness, naivety or lack of planning sees the money, the business owners have spent their lives earning, ending up in the hands of people for whom it wasn’t intended.
Setting up a personal wealth management plan independent of the business including an estate plan, demonstrating the bullet-proofing this gives the family finances, is the fourth key in the book.
The last chapter of Daryl’s book is on how you can create your own Do-It-Yourself Financial Plan to bullet-proof your business. No one wants to face the trauma of bankruptcy or the collapse of the business into which they have put so much of themselves. That can have a devastating impact, both emotionally and financially.
Many of you reading Daryl’s book, and having your eyes are opened to the vulnerable position your own business is in, may not have the confidence to take the action you need to bullet-proof your business. What the book does is highlight the enormous value that good financial planners can be to small business owners and their families in assisting them to do that well, covering all bases and possibilities. They can provide the expertise that ensures that your small business will provide a financially successful future for yourself and the important people in your life.
