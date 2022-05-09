Tech
How to Record Zoom Meeting as a Participant & Without Host Permission
Zoom meetings are fast-paced and frenetic, which makes it challenging for your team to stay on the same page. This can make it difficult to keep discussions brief and concise. To help keep everyone on the same page, you can use a Zoom meeting recording app. Participants can listen to the meeting and take notes without disrupting the flow of the meeting. The best part? You don’t need to be an IT pro to set up a Zoom meeting recording. Follow these simple steps to start recording your team’s meetings.
What is a Zoom Meeting Recording?
Unlike a normal meeting, which is audio-only, a Zoom meeting allows you to both see and hear everyone in the meeting room. Zoom takes notes during the meeting and sends the audio recording straight to your inbox. Then, you can edit and annotate the recording with your team’s comments. You can also share the recording with others who are on the meeting attendee list. Once you start recording, you can pause and resume the Zoom recording if you need to. And don’t worry, your team won’t be able to see that you’re recording them. Zoom offers several different recording options, so you can find one that works for your team.
Record Your Team’s Meetings with Zoom
If you're looking to start recording your team's Zoom meetings, consider setting up a recurring meeting. Every week, you can schedule a Zoom meeting to record the meeting. This makes it easier to stay consistent. You can also use a Zoom meeting recording app like Webex Meetings or Zoom to record your team's meetings on your smartphones and tablets. Before you can record a meeting, make sure the option is turned on in your Zoom settings. Next, invite everyone to join the meeting via the company-wide Zoom app.
Set Up a Zoom Meeting Recording
While recording a Zoom meeting is convenient, you'll want to make sure it's set up correctly. Begin by inviting everyone who will be invited to the meeting to join via the Zoom app. Then, start the meeting and make sure the "Record" option is turned on. If the meeting is audio-only, then you won't be able to record it. But, you can use a screen recorder like Camtasia to record the meeting. Once the meeting is finished recording, you'll be able to view and edit the recording in your Zoom inbox. When you're ready to save it, select "Save" from the header. If you have any questions, you can send an email to the host or host leader.
Once everyone has accepted the invite, they will automatically be added to the meeting. Then, you can start the meeting and begin recording.
screen recorder
If you want to start recording your team's Zoom meetings, you can use a screen recorder like Camtasia. This will allow you to record the meeting audio and take screen recordings. If your team uses Zoom, you can also use a screen recorder like Camtasia to record the meeting audio and take screen recordings. This will help you stay on the same page with your team. Once you've set up your Zoom meeting recording, host the meeting and start recording. Then, start the screen recorder to record the meeting audio and take screen recordings. You can use these recordings to help your team stay on the same page. Make sure to set the screen recorder's audio level to "Mic +" or "Mic Only." This will make sure you don't accidentally record the meeting audio. Next, share your screen recordings with your team. They can then view and edit their screen recordings to make sure everyone is on the same page.
wrap up the meeting after the recording
When you're ready to save it, select "Save" from the header. END the meeting by announcing that it's time to end the meeting. If you want to add a closing remark, then do so. But, make sure to announce that the meeting is over. If you have any questions, you can send an email to the host or host leader.
One benefit of recording your team’s Zoom meetings is that you can use a screen recorder like Camtasia. This will allow you to record the meeting audio and take screen recordings. If your team uses Zoom, you can also use a screen recorder like Camtasia to record the meeting audio and take screen recordings. This will help you stay on the same page with your team. Make sure to set the screen recorder’s audio level to “Mic +” or “Mic Only.” This will make sure you don’t accidentally record the meeting audio. Next, share your screen recordings with your team. They can then view and edit their screen recordings to make sure everyone is on the same page.
Tech
6 Tik Tok Mistakes To Avoid For Building A Good Marketing Strategy
Sometimes we people can lag having something new in a day, but our technology speed would never. Tech fields have touched spikes from the past to now by seeing the launch of social networking sites every day. If it comes to sharing an example, then nothing can beat the craze of Tik Tok marketing that people are still in the same passion and looking to shift to another platform that helps them gain popularity within a night. Counting the estimate from past years, Tik Tok has reached 800 million+ fans worldwide.
Tik Tok has gained massive success till it has ruled the market singlehandedly. But there are some mistakes if tackled with time then, the future can be different for it. If you want to build a good brand identity, you must avoid some mistakes that help you eliminate the situation that might become a hurdle for you in the future ahead.
- Not Targeting The Right Audience.
The most common reason for not surviving TikTok in the market so long is that it is mainly coming into force to entertain the public at large. As it has whooping popularity with 8-00+ billion followers, people have started placing their ads on that. So selecting the niche where you need to target your audience is very important for avoiding mistakes for existence.
- Not Being Fun
Before posting something on any social media or engaging platform, we have to analyze the content that needs to be placed accordingly. Like TikTok is a platform for entertainment and fun, you can’t place serious and wooden content there for gaining views. It’s just like you are ruining the pace of things meant to be there.
- Not Sharing User-Generated Content
It needs to be deeply researched into what kind of videos can gain a high engagement rate. Not all kinds of videos are supposed to be posted there, as TikTok marketingdemands user-generated content. Try to build or gain the trust of your followers by making them feel comfortable with your linking.
- Not Feeling The Urgency Of Influencers
People love to believe those they feel more engaged with regularly or more frequently. So taking support from influencers to boost engagement on your platform would be a great move that can help you increase your brand visibility and increase followers’ reach.
- Lagging In Hashtag Challenges
If you have stepped into social media platforms, you must have good knowledge of how beautifully you can use hashtags. So sit and research what could be the best hashtags that can go well with your brand reach and how you can use them to increase your audience range.
- Not Looking Realistic
Excessive promotional activity can snatch the realness out of your brand. Alternatively, you can go with content that indirectly benefits your product or services. Finally, try to adopt a more natural approach to encourage the brand so that followers love to become a part of your journey.
Takeaway
If you are searching for a reference where you can get all the amazing things done with your social media handles, you can reach out on the page ‘Socialboosting“. If your purpose is to increase the number of followers, boost engagement, Quality followers, and marketing tips, you should not delay reaching out there. Give it a right try in just the right way.
Tech
Secrets to AI PRAPHRASING TOOL
If you’re like most people, you probably think that artificial intelligence (AI) is some sort of magic. After all, it can do things like read and understand human language, recognize faces and objects, and even beat humans at complex games like chess.
But the truth is, AI is just a tool. And like any tool, it can be used for good or for bad.
In this article, we’re going to talk about some of the ways that AI can be used for evil purposes.
We’ll also discuss what you can do to protect yourself from these malicious uses of AI.
1. Creating Fake Videos and Photos
One of the most worrying ways that AI can be used for evil purposes is to create fake videos and photos. This is also known as “deep fakes.”
Deep fakes are created by using a type of AI called a generative adversarial network (GAN). A GAN consists of two neural networks: a generator and a discriminator.
The generator creates fake data, while the discriminator tries to distinguish between the real and fake data. The two networks compete with each other, and as they do, the generator gets better and better at creating realistic fake data. Check RemoteDBA for more details.
Deep fakes have been used to create fake celebrity porn, as well as political propaganda. In 2018, for example, a deep fake video of Barack Obama went viral. The video featured Obama saying things that he never actually said.
2. Stealing Your Personal Data
Another way that AI can be used for evil purposes is to steal your personal data. This is possible because many popular applications and websites use AI to recommend content to you based on your interests.
In order to do this, these applications and websites need to collect data about you. This includes things like your age, gender, location, and what you like to do online.
Once they have this data, they can sell it to advertisers or use it to influence your behavior.
3. Manipulating the Stock Market
AI can also be used to manipulate the stock market. This is possible because there are now algorithms that can automatically trade stocks based on certain conditions.
Some of these algorithms are designed to take advantage of human behavior. For example, they may buy stocks when prices are low and sell them when prices are high. This can result in huge profits for the people who own these algorithms, but it can also crash the stock market.
4. Disrupting Elections
AI can also be used to disrupt elections. This is possible because AI can be used to create fake news articles and social media posts. These fake articles and posts can then be spread by bots, which are automated software programs that control online accounts.
Bots can be used to automatically like, share, and comment on content. They can also be used to message people en masse. This means that they can easily influence what people see on social media and other online platforms.
If you’re like most people, you probably think that the best way to get better at paraphrasing is to practice on your own. However, this isn’t always the case. While it’s true that practice makes perfect, there are some other things that you can do to help improve your paraphrasing skills.
In this article, we’ll share with you some of the secrets to becoming a master paraphrase.
The first secret is to understand what you’re reading. This may seem like a no-brainer, but it’s actually very important. When you’re reading something, take the time to think about what it means. If you can’t understand it, chances are you won’t be able to paraphrase it correctly.
The second secret is to take your time. Don’t try to paraphrase something if you’re in a hurry. If you rush, you’re likely to make mistakes. Instead, take your time and focus on getting it right.
The third secret is to practice, practice, and practice. The more you practice, the better you’ll become at paraphrasing. To find a text that you can use for practice and start working on it.
Conclusion:
By following these secrets, you’ll be well on your way to becoming a master paraphrase. So get out there and start practicing!
If you want to improve your paraphrasing skills, there are a few things you can do. One is to practice on your own, and another is to understand what you’re reading. You should also take your time when paraphrasing, and focus on getting it right. And finally, keep practicing!
Tech
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
WordPress has always been popular, but headless has become more widely used in recent years. What does headless WordPress mean? To put it simply, headless WordPress means that you don’t need to use the WordPress admin area to manage your website(s). Instead, you can automate many of the processes and create an API-driven website without any front-end interface on your WordPress installation.
What Is a Headless WordPress Website?
A headless WordPress site is simply a WordPress website without the admin part of WordPress. The back end is where the management part comes in.
In WordPress, this is where the dashboard resides, giving you access to your content creation and management tools, which include but is not limited to: managing users, creating new pages and posts, editing their content, etc. In this situation, users can only interact with the site through their accounts. While working on our design, for an example:
Job board site with WordPress as its CMS, we discussed how that would have a different set of features from traditional WP since there will be no admins in this case – all user registration should be handled by an outside 3rd party. That takes us directly into user management concepts.
A coupled CMS solution provides users with a simple solution for building websites and managing content. Using a content management system that’s tightly integrated with your website reduces the costs of running your business by making tasks such as updating website content, creating new pages, or uploading photos much easier.
Why Is It Beneficial to Have One?
WordPress headless, also called WP REST API, offers a great way to use the back end of WordPress while keeping the front end as flexible as you need.
If you’re just starting with your own web development business, you might think that a headless approach would take time away from building your site. However, the opposite happens.
WordPress headless gives you an easy way to use the back end of WordPress while leaving your front end free to do whatever it needs to do—this means you can better manage your design resources and become more efficient overall! This allows for less development time in things that would be hard to modify if something went wrong or looked off. Designers can focus on being creative rather than on chasing down bugs!
If you want your headless CMS to connect with third-party applications, like invoicing apps or other forms of analytics, Ruby is great for that! Other programming languages are useful for integrating into more complex applications. For example, Node.js allows developers to take advantage of real-time chat in several ways.
This approach gives you access to a fully-featured version of WordPress, with all of its familiar functionalities in place. In addition, your developers can use frameworks that enable cutting-edge web app capabilities, including real-time user communication.
Decoupling WordPress means you won’t have to worry about security issues, updates, bugs, or design problems. Your website will run faster than if WordPress handled all of your content (for example, your website would be slower if you had a thousand different images on your homepage).
The decoupling of WordPress can also improve security, especially if you have your website deployed in front of millions of users. A downside of decoupling WordPress from your website is that you can no longer update WordPress with one click; instead, developers must push updates via Git/SVN. It won’t be easy if someone wants to break into a decoupled WordPress instance.
The required skill set for a decoupled website has expanded beyond developers, with new roles such as a front-end developer or SASS architect. Some companies have created entire teams devoted solely to decoupled sites. The new skill set requirements can make starting in decoupled development intimidating. Still, it’s an opportunity for a community of full-stack developers to collaborate on projects and learn from each other.
Are There Any Special Requirements I Need To Know About?
Before using a headless architecture with your project, be sure that you need one. If you have a few pages that serve as standalone entities (such as an About page or a Contact page), they probably don’t need their domain name. But if you’re creating a portfolio site with multiple complex web pages (like my company’s website here), then it might make sense to look into headless design patterns.
You’ll also want to consider any additional factors such as caching plugins or CDNs when making your decision. Keep in mind that headless isn’t for everyone or every use case, but for many projects, it can help you get some big wins.
One great way of starting a headless implementation in WordPress is with a REST API plugin. We’ve looked at several other options, but currently, our favorite option for creating a REST API-first website is Stargazer by Automattic. It’s simple, easy to implement and has many practical applications.
Using a headless approach, you can also decide how best to deploy your website. When I worked on Craft CMS, we tried many different approaches for getting our headless website into production. Our favorite strategy was S3 bucket publishing, which allowed us to access our content from multiple places with simple URLs and HTTP calls.
What Can Headless WordPress Do?
WordPress’s robust management tools are one of its most significant selling points. Whether working in a development environment or a live site, WordPress makes it easy to update your content. You can create posts and pages using an app (WordPress recommends using Coda for iOS or Dreamweaver for macOS). Even if you don’t use WordPress’s built-in management tools, you can still edit content by uploading files and editing them through a CMS.
Using headless WordPress, you can code your public-facing website in a language you feel more familiar with – PHP, Python or even Javascript. Headless adds greater flexibility in data management. It makes updates faster and more secure (in terms of security).
These headless clients run independently on separate computers through client-server communications using WebSockets but serve as one entity. Clients are sent page requests which then create bundles that help reduce requests. Only once a user clicks on something will headers be passed back and forth between servers.
Change frameworks at any time — but keep your content safe. If you want to change frameworks, move themes, or integrate new technologies in the future, you can do so without losing your content. You can also run multiple front-end applications on different sites on different frameworks.
If you make a conscious decision to begin from scratch, you can use headless WordPress as an outline. You can follow your old content’s taxonomy for categorization when you rebuild your site. You can keep all existing links in place with redirections or relocations.
Talk about using Django with a PHP library. If possible, put up a couple of links to frameworks that can be integrated with headless WordPress. This is optional but very helpful in making your post more interactive and trustworthy.
What About a Hybrid CMS?
Many development teams have struggled to incorporate content management systems (CMSes) into their development workflow—particularly if the CMS doesn’t easily integrate with a front-end framework or dev stack.
In some cases, developers have built their own CMS for the project team to use, especially in the case of one-off apps without much maintenance overhead after launch. These solutions have long been called headless CMSes.
However, in recent years new headless CMSes created to solve the long-standing issues of difficult content deployment across platforms developers’ languages/frameworks have emerged as a hybrid solution to make both worlds happy.
The admin section allows you to create pages, posts, content blocks, page templates – all of that good stuff.
They integrate with a front-end framework like React or Vue in three key ways:
- 1. A future-proof CMS : A content management system that can scale into a headless solution should have an admin area that you can use long after launch. Without an admin panel, you might get stuck without any way to add or edit your site’s content.
- 2. Accessibility : You should be able to access both CMS and front-end (headless) versions of your website via a good old internet browser or by using native mobile apps (for example, on Android or iOS).
- 3. Faster Workflow : If you’re using a headless CMS on top of a front-end framework, your development team will also benefit from adopting a new workflow where client-side development can progress independently from creating pages on a back end.
Can I Still Add Plugins To My Site?
You can still add plugins to your site with a headless installation of WordPress. You won’t be able to install them directly.
Instead, you’ll have to utilize one of three methods.
- 1. Add your plugin as a dependency in package.json.
- 2. Install any modules that are required by your plugin with npm install -D NAME_OF_MODULE
- 3. You can now write custom functions that call into your plugin using: `node-wp.`
If you do go that route, we suggest using a server-side language like PHP or NodeJS rather than doing everything in JavaScript (which makes things more difficult). The same goes for content management systems like Drupal and Joomla—those also support headless configurations now.
Innovate With Headless WordPress
Thanks to all the tutorials, separating WordPress from its front end is easier than ever. There are, of course, plenty of legitimate use cases for separating WordPress from its front end. Things like single-page apps (where the bulk of the website’s content lives in a single, JavaScript-heavy page), email marketing platforms (where you can customize your site’s branding on a per-email basis), or complex sites with multiple themes.
Here’s a warning: All that power is also extremely easy to abuse. If you’re an agency or freelancer building sites for clients using WordPress, I’d suggest being selective about how many pages you include in your design mockups.
Working with a decoupled CMS doesn’t necessarily mean you have to throw everything out and start over, but unless there’s a good reason why your site needs custom functionality—and lots of it—you should probably just go ahead and get used to using plugins.
Enable anyone on your team to manage content without worrying about HTML or CSS. Make sure your designs are always responsive by automatically resizing images according to breakpoints. Automatically crop photos using image recognition so users don’t have to upload them at specific sizes (and risk losing quality).
If there’s something you can dream up, there’s probably already a plugin for it—so before you spend hours writing custom code, see if someone else has already done all of that work for you.
Is There Anything Else I Should Know Before Getting Started?
There are a few things that you’ll need in order to execute on a headless WordPress website. For starters, you’ll want to know that you don’t need additional plugins or themes, nor do you need to rebuild your site from scratch.
You will, however, have to make sure that your hosting supports PHP 7.0. If you already have a LAMP stack (Linux server with Apache 2 MySQL 5.x Web Server), then you should be good-to-go.
Other important things include an understanding of how content works within Drupal as well as how taxonomies work in general (e.g., tags). Once again, I highly recommend getting familiar with Drupal before executing on a headless architecture for one of your existing websites.
It’s also a good idea to familiarize yourself with JavaScript, PHP (and/or Python), HTML, SQL, CSS3, and any CMS APIs that you might be using. You will probably want to have access to a Windows machine for debugging purposes as well.
Conclusion
Though there are a number of options for headless WordPress, choosing one that works for you can be challenging. Finding a solution depends on your exact needs and goals, but ultimately, knowing why you want to use a headless CMS can help make that decision easier.
Understanding both what a headless CMS does and why it might be valuable for your business or project can go a long way toward deciding if headless makes sense. Ultimately though, getting started with using one is simple. If you also want to implement headless WordPress website, you need to hire WordPress developers in India.
That’s it! Thank you for taking the time to read through these articles, I hope they are useful for you or someone you know! Please leave me any feedback in the comments section below as well!
