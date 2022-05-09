Finance
How to Sell EBooks on Amazon and Other Digital Platforms
It’s better to know why to sell an eBook before knowing how to sell. As everything is getting online then why not selling and buying of an item? Yes, you got that right. We are now in next-gen where selling an item is not as difficult as compared to the old time wherein everything was sold out manually by approaching a person or a company or distributing it offline through different showrooms or shops.
Writing a Book is a hectic job and must be paid out accordingly. Authors and publishers used to spend a lot on getting their content printed, published as well as marketed. Sending books to different bookshelves and popular libraries so that their writings could be sold out and they get the monetary return at the earliest possible however it was not that easy as marketing and selling a book that nobody was aware of through offline sellers was a tedious and time-consuming job.
Time passed by and then something came into existence that changed the whole cycle of selling and buying process. Online marketing and selling was the technique that got adopted by a lot of authors and publishers wherein they found selling their electronic Books online on different platforms and getting paid for the same, directly through online transactions.
There is a lot to know about “how to sell an eBook on different platforms” however we would be talking about the most popular platform right now and that is Amazon.
There is a series of steps that need to be taken to get the desired output and they are as follows:
Create an Amazon KDP Account:
The starter here is creating a Kindle Direct Publishing account on Amazon. The link that can be used to sign up:
https://kdp.amazon.com/self-publishing/signin
No worries if an EBook is not in Mobi/Kindle format as after uploading the book it would eventually get converted into the compatible Kindle format.
Add Books to the Bookshelf:
The next step that needs to be performed is adding an EBook to the bookshelf. On the Left-hand side of the dashboard after you are signed in, you will see an option of “Add New Title”. Clicking on this option will take you to the page where you need to add the Book details.
The fields are quite self-explanatory however there are options to help you filling each field in case needed.
Enter your Book details and leave the ISBN (International Standard Book Number) field blank in case you do not have that info. Mention your name as well in case you are self-publishing the EBook.
Next, you need to choose the category you feel your book should reside in and the keywords as well that may help the readers find the desired content.
After all the above mentioned steps are done, you need to upload the cover image for your EBook which is as important as the EBook itself because this is the image that will be shown on Amazon Sale Page and would be a reflection of your content.
Uploading the EBook on the platform:
You can either upload a Kindle formatted eBook or a PDF/word format and let Amazon do the conversion for your EBook. If you are letting Amazon do the conversion thing then make sure you recheck the file for the pictures or graphics as converting online may disturb the formatting.
Confirm Your Pricing & Royalty Options:
You need to decide on the royalty option that you want to go for because the rest will be taken by Amazon.
There are 2 royalty options that you can select from:
35%
70%
If you want to keep 70% then you need to sell your book between $2.99 and $9.99. If the price is out of this range then you will only be getting 35% of the total selling price so beware and make sure you target the right pricing so that the return to your pocket is more.
You are done. Be a spectator, wait and watch. Let Amazon review your content and approve it. Once it’s approved, the EBook will be published and the direct link will be shared with you.
Best New Business Loans: Guide to Online Funding Options for Startups
There are a number of funding options for new businesses, although they typically aren’t easy to obtain. Since your startup business isn’t exactly the same as any other one out there, the best new business loans for them might not be as good an option for you. Take your time and research your options. Determine the pros and cons for each. What kind of documentation will you need?
Since your business is new, you might not have any business credit yet. You might have to rely on your personal credit if it’s good. If it isn’t, then either put up collateral and accept the fact that you might not get a low interest rate, or look into alternative funding options. Consider looking into minority business loans if you or a co-owner is of a minority background.
There are also federal grants for small businesses, but you must meet the size standards that have been established by the SBA for various industries. For instance, if you are involved in any wholesale trade industry, you will be required to have around 100 employees.
Best New Business Loans Online
Check for the best new business loans offered by online banks. There are direct lenders that operate exclusively online. In addition to banks, there are “peer-to-peer” business loans for small businesses. This is a system where borrowing and lending can be done without a big bank or other financial institute. Individual investors put in money to fund loans for borrowers, and in return, expect a profit on their investment. They also shoulder some risk for the loan. By cutting out the banks, the borrower gets quicker access to funds, and investors can earn money. In order for this to work for you, you must make your business seem as appealing as possible in order to encourage lenders to choose your company.
If you try to apply for a loan directly from an online lender, make sure you are able to prove your ability to repay the loan. Are you really going to be able to pay back not only what you borrow, but the interest rate as well? If you are considered a “higher risk” for best new business loans, your interest rate will probably be high and you’ll have to really put a good repayment plan in place.
Where should you start? If you really want to know where to get the best new business loans, check out what US Business Funding has to offer. The professionals involved in this organization strive to help new and emerging business owners as well as larger businesses who are looking to expand. US Business Funding has an extremely high approval rate and can give you a quote in just 60 seconds.
Are You Looking for Online Marine Fish Store to Buy Aquarium Items?
If you are looking for marine fish store to buy a broad range of aquarium items at discounted rates and want to get them delivered to your address without any delay, you will have some better options to fulfill your requirement by going online that is counted as one of the convenient ways to help you in getting what exactly you are looking for. There are a number of renowned names in this domain, where experienced professionals are working dedicatedly to bring to you something creative and latest for better care of fish pond and water creatures.
Find the Right Online Marine Fish Store to Buy Aquarium Items Online
Choose the right one of your choice, know about them and place your order. Online marine fish store is the right option, when it comes to buy aquarium items online. There are a number of big names in this domain, offering you the right type of products that are ideal for your fish and to keep pond well maintained. Prices are reasonable and depend on the type of item you purchase. The most vital thing is to find the right store that is convenient for you and bringing to you something of premium quality.
When it comes to place your order for online marine items or aquarium items online, you will have some better options to fulfill your requirement by reaching at Beena Aquarium – a one stop reliable name in this domain, offering you an exclusive range of items that are of premium quality and offered in fully secure and safe way.
Beena Aquarium – a One Stop Reliable Online Marine Fish Store
Here, a variety of items are offered like tissue culture aquarium plants, fish tank water treatment, fish food for sale, aquarium decoration items, live tropical fish, water treatment for fish tank and a lot more. You can place your order from anywhere and anytime and get delivery right to your address without any delay. Customized items are also offered to you. Beena Aquarium has carved a special niche within the shortest time frame for making your requirement fulfilled for a variety of items. Prices are competitive and backed by discounts; while you can get delivery to your address in fully secure way. So, what you are looking for, place your order for aquarium items online at this one of the trusted online marine fish store.
For the best range of aquarium items online, what all you have to do is search for the right marine fish store that is convenient for you. Place your order now and get delivery right to your address in fully secure way.
Free Bets to Make Money Online
Many people in the UK are turning to the internet to gamble. People are coming to realise, the days of smoke filled betting shops are not the only option, when it comes to placing a bet.
Most major online bookmakers and betting shops will now reward new online customers with a free introductory bet, or welcome bonus. So for simply joining one of these betting sites, you will be given a free bet. There are hundreds if not thousands of site out there all willing to hand out free money.
Many people are now taking advantage of these generous offers and joining a large selection, and walking away with hundreds if not thousands in free bets. You can choose from sports betting, casino games or even online bingo.
Lots of people are turned off by the fact that it could takes hours even days to search the net looking for the best promotions. But there are some completely free websites that have done all the hard work for you and will now simply list all these great offers, saving you any effort.
These free bet comparison websites will give your detailed information and the latest current promotions so you can choose what’s right for you.
So if you like a punt on horse racing, football betting or even Tv specials why not use these services and enjoy your first bet for free. They will match your first deposit to the value of £10-£100, and some more well known websites can reward your with even more.
Sites like free bets market [http://www.freebetsmarket.co.uk] are a great resource for people wanting the best information and promotions available online.
