Finance
How to Use a Money Order
One day you may find you need to use a money order to make a purchase. Sometimes it’s impractical or unsafe to use cash, like when you’re sending a payment through the mail, and checks aren’t always a viable payment option. In fact, money orders are sometimes preferred over checks because there’s no risk of bouncing it. You also don’t have to share the financial information like account numbers on the bottom of your check, so it’s safer for you as well. Here’s everything you will need to know in order to use one.
First you’ll need to figure out where to purchase your money order. There are plenty of places that issue them. Usually your local grocery store, bank, credit union, convenience store, or money transfer outlet will have them available. You can also purchase them at any U.S. Post Office.
To pay for your money order, you’ll owe the purchase amount plus whatever fees are charged by the issuer. You may have to purchase more than one document depending on the dollar amount you’re sending. This is because there is often a maximum amount per document. For example, if you need to send someone $2,500 and the issuer’s maximum is $1,000 per document, you would have to purchase two documents for $1,000 and another for $500. You can usually pay with cash, a debit card, or a credit card depending on the issuer. Some retailers may offer tracking information or the ability to stop payment, so ask the issuer if you want that information.
Filling out the document is similar to writing a check. You’ll want to make it out to the person, retailer, or organization to whom you’re sending the money, just as you would a check. There may be other lines to fill out such as your address or the payee’s address, your signature, or other details. Be sure to fill out the payee information as soon as you purchase the document. If you leave the payee line blank and lose it, it’s as good as cash to the person who finds it and writes in their own name.
Now you are ready to send your money order to the payee. You can drop it in the mail just as you’d send someone a check. Once the payee receives it, he or she will be able to either cash it or deposit it, and then the transaction will be complete!
Finance
Use Demo Account for Practicing Forex Trade
The Forex market is considered to be the most famous online business to make money. If you think about starting a business with Forex trading and you do not have any idea about Forex trading, then you can think about using a demo trading account to practice trading. The online brokers at present provide a real time Forex trading system in which Forex traders can do currency trading at any time from the comfort of their home. Since Forex market is open 24 hours through the day, you can trade round the clock unlike stock markets which are open only during day time.
Forex demo accounts provide you some practice money which is helpful for learning the skills and fundamentals of Forex trading. You can acquire trading software and install it in your computer. You can access the trading interface and get access to real time Forex charts and live quotes which take in real time environment. With help of free demo trading account, you can learn Forex trading easily with risking your actual money. There are two advantages of Forex demo account that is helpful for beginners. First, you can evaluate the user interface of trading software of platform which is provided by the Forex brokers. Most common trading platform is Meta Trader 4 platform which is offered by many brokers. There are also other trading platforms like E-Toro, Finexo, Forex yard and they are used by some brokers. You can run and evaluate the trading software and ensure whether the features are up to your expectations. Some trading platforms have live charts and many technical indicators like momentum indicators, support and resistance, candlesticks, charts and graphs which are easy to access, but some platforms will have limited number of indicators.
So, while using the trading system you must make sure whether it is user-friendly and has all required tools and technical indicators. You can try different trading systems before concluding which one is good for you. After finding the perfect trading system, you can open a live account with it and deposit real money for trading. Until then, you can practice with demo accounts and fake money so that you will suffer any actual loss.
Next advantage is that you can also learn about Forex trading techniques and know how to monitor the trends with the fake money provided. You will know how to make trading decisions and open Forex positions so that the risks can be monitored easily. It provides time for you understand profit calls, placing stop loss limits, leveraging, support and resistance, monitoring market trends etc. You will know how to prevent losses and maximize your profits. Also, you will understand about reading charts and other tools for technical analysis of Forex market which will improve your trading skills.
You can devise your own trading strategies and design your own technical indicators and trading signals to monitor the market trends. So, a demo account is very useful tool for novice traders to learn about market.
Finance
Shell Gas Credit Cards – How Much Can You Really Save With Shell Gas Cards?
How do shell gas credit cards stack up to their competition? Quite simply, gas credit cards are becoming more and more widely used seemingly everyday, as gas prices continue to soar. Shell is just one of the many companies that offers gas cards in an attempt to get more customers, so here is a review of how they measure up to the others.
First of all, make sure you understand the specifics the card offers you. Not all shell cards are the same. If you are looking to save money on gas, for example, be sure ot get the gas cards,, and not the travel rebate cards. Not all Shell gas credit cards offer the same perks, so understanding what you are getting before you take one out is very important.
The specific shell gas credit cards you should be looking at, if you want the gas rebates, are the ones from Citi, as these enable you to get a five percent cash rebate on all purchases you make anywhere. I know that five percent might not sound like a big deal, but trust me on this-it can add up in a hurry.
Want to buy that $2000 TV you’ve always wanted? You just saved $100 on gas in the process. Even buying smaller items more frequently, whether it be groceries or anything else, can really add up. Now,
I’m not advocating at all that you go out of your way to buy additional items just to save on cash. This defeats the purpose, but is something that many people use to justify buying items they really don’t need. If that’s why you’re doing this, don’t even bother. However, there certainly is nothing wrong with making purchases that you ordinarily would and saving on gas at the same time.
Another great thing about Shell gas credit cards is that there is no yearly fee attached, so you don’t have to worry about this. Make sure you read the fine print, as the terms and conditions change depending on which Shell credit card you go with.
Typically, you will have to have a high credit score to qualify, and particularly for gas cards. If you find that you don’t have a high enough credit score, as many people will not, then I’d recommend you hire a credit repair company that can help you get it up as quickly as possible.
No, this isn’t just for qualifying for shell gas cards. This will help you down the road when you are ready to finance a home or car purchase, and you get a much better interest rate. Hopefully these tips on finding the right shell gas credit cards will help you save some serious cash at the pump.
Finance
E-gold Scams And How To Protect Yourself
In the past one year e-currencies especially egold have become very popular in Nigeria. E-gold is an electronic currency backed by real gold stored up in a bullion somewhere in the United States and accounted for by weight. E-gold was established by Douglas Jackson in 1996.
E-gold is used as a medium of exchange on the net. Many businesses now accept e-gold as a form of payment for their services or products all over the world. Our very own Nigeria caught the bug about a year ago with people using it especially to fund their forex trading accounts, hyip programs and muli-level marketing programs.
The main attraction perhaps for Nigerians is the fact that the process of opening and operating an e-gold account takes just a few minutes and verification is never required unlike payment systems like paypal.
Another controversial feature of the egold system is their non-repudiation policy which regards all spends as being final. There are no charge-backs with egold. To fund an egold account, all a user has to do is find an Independent exchanger whom he pays cash in exchange for his egold account to be funded.
The two features of e-gold stated above has made it a preferred medium of operation by fraudsters. The fact that no verification is needed and that once the egold gets into their account, it can’t be retrieved makes the system a perfect one for fraudsters. These limitations notwithstanding, millions of people all over the world have continued to use the system.
With its growing popularity in Nigeria, the egold system gradually became a target of fraudulent activities by criminally minded Nigerians. Today, egold fraud in Nigeria has become an issue. Perhaps it is the next level of internet fraud in Nigeria.
How Egold Fraud Is Perpetuated
- The most common method is for the criminal to gain access illegally into your egold account, lock you out and then move out the funds from your account. This is done in a variety of ways.
The criminal may send out an email to unsuspecting egold users, pretending that the mail was sent from the real e-gold system. He may claim that your account needs to verified and you need to click on a link inside the mail to verify your account. That link then leads you to a page that appears to be on the egold site but which in fact has nothing to do with egold. You will then be asked to fill in your egold account number, passphrase, email address and email address password. The moment you that, you can as well kiss your money goodbye because they will use all the information you supplied to gain access to your account and steal your money.
The criminal may again have installed a keylogger software on the system you are accessing your egold account with. The software captures you account number and passwords which the criminal retrieves later and uses to access your account. This mostly happens if you use a public computer to access your account.
- Just recently a more advanced and organized egold fraud scheme was discovered here in Nigeria. Here the criminal put up a website (www.vedanix.com) and claimed to be able to sell egold at N138 ( which in fact is impossible). They he looked for reputable egold exchangers and placed their account numbers on his own website.
When people called to buy egold from him, he simply gave out the exchanger’s account number. As soon as the unsuspecting victim made a payment into that account he requested and colleted all the payment information. He then visited the website belonging to the reputable exchanger to order for egold using the information earlier supplied by his victim but using his own egold account to receive the egold.
It was really easy for him since he already had all the payment information including payer name, bank branch where payment was made, and bank teller number. This is all that is required for the reputable egold exchanger to confirm a payment and conclude an egold funding transaction. Once the egold had been sent to the vedanix criminal’s account, he simply disappeared and switched off his phones while waiting for the next victim.
The criminal according to information on his website, [http://www.vedanix.com] has been arrested in Jos. Before he was caught, he had used account numbers belonging to Global Errands Limited (Graphcard Representatives) and Cyberkonsults ( owners of GoldNairaExchange ) to perpetrate his fraud. Both companies have stated strongly that they have never met him and they know nothing about him and his business.
In order to protect yourself from egold fraud, you are advised to observe the following security measures:
- Always logout from your account after use.
- When you use a public computer, always clear your passwords, cookies and stored files.
- Never ever click on a link in any message supposedly sent to you by egold. Egold will never send you such.
- Never disable the ascent pin security settings in your egold account.
- In order to avoid the vedanix model fraud, always use services of reputable and trusted egold exchangers. If the offer is too good to be true, it can’t be true. Don’t lose your hard earned money to greed by patronizing exchangers who offer ridiculously low rates.
- If you want to try a new exchanger, it is advisable to test with a very little amount the first few times, $5 maybe.
Observing these measures should protect you from egold fraud.
