Finance
Identity Theft Problems for TJ Max and Marshalls Customers
When it comes to identity theft, there are many ways for thieves to get their hands on your information. If you shopped at TJ Max or Marshalls recently, you may have a problem.
TJ Max and Marshalls are two popular retail stores that can be found in practically every major city across the country. Owned by TJCos, the companies move a lot of products and consumers often pay for it with credit card information. This was particularly true during the recent holiday seasons. Now there is a problem.
TJCos has issued an announcement that hackers broke into its computer system. They were able to access the credit and debit card information for the retail operations. Specifically, they obtained the information for transactions done through Marshalls and TJ Max in the United States and Puerto Rico.
Unfortunately, such announcements are more and more frequent these days. In fact, they seem to be so common that most people don’t even pay attention to them. After all, how often are such announcements actually followed up by identity theft? Surprisingly, it rarely follows. Well, not in this case.
The financial information stolen from TJ Max and Marshalls is actually resulting in identity theft problems. Over 60 banks around the world are reporting that fraudulent charges are appearing based on the information stolen from TJ Max and Marshalls. In short, we are talking about the worse case scenario.
So, what does this mean for you? If you shopped at Marshalls or TJ Max with a credit card in the last six months, you need to take some steps. The first is to closely pay attention to the charges on your credit card statements. Verify them with receipts. If you find a problem, immediately contact your credit card provider. Also, send them notice of the problem in writing and keep a copy. This should relieve you of liability. Next, order copies of your credit reports and check them for new credit cards and any funny business. If you find something, contact the credit card company. Also, place a statement on the credit report indicating what has happened.
The holidays are a big selling season for retailers. In the case of TJ Max and Marshalls customers, it could last much longer than you might want.
Finance
Golf Debentures – What Are They and Should You Have One?
In financial terms, a debenture is defined as a long term financial commitment that is often employed by big companies as well as governments as a means to raise funds. Debentures are also often referred to as shares or bonds and are similar to bonds in that the party issuing the debenture or bond in effect owes the receiving party a debt. Debentures differ from bonds in that they are not secured on any specific asset while a bond could be secured on an item of increased financial interest in terms of the security offered in return for the debt.
When speaking of larger companies, debentures may be issued to raise funds for the purchase of new premises or to undertake any major works, particularly in the cases of the sports and arts in which debentures have been used very successfully to contribute to acquisitions of construction of sporting venues. Wimbledon Tennis Club for example, introduced debentures in the 1920s to be able to purchase the current famous venue in SW18 and currently operates a structure involving procurement of debentures every 5 years. A more recent example would be the huge venue that is the new Wembley Stadium that was not built without the help of debentures being sold.
Those holding debentures are then entitled to benefits such as availability on the best seats on Centre Court for the period of the debenture and a number of large popular venues for concerts, football and tennis matches offer debentures.
Debentures are usually transferable and the owner has full rights to sell the debenture on at profit, for this reason you would see debentures for popular venues being sold for serious amounts of money. The advantages of course are that the debentures are not pledged against assets and therefore do not place any added burden on the assets of the issuer, but rather, offer the owner privileges or rights.
In terms of Golf debentures, they are essentially shares in the golf course that are available for anyone to buy in to and offer the owners specific privileges and rights over the golf course as far as prices and actual play are concerned against non debenture holders. For example, cheaper or even free green fees for a set period or duration of the debenture may be on offer and it is often found that golf clubs offer debentures and holders are known as members.
It is no great surprise therefore that the golf debentures are also a popular method of raising funds amongst developers of residential resorts set around golf resorts. Polaris World for example, reportedly the largest developer of residential tourism in Europe, is currently building a number of residential resorts in the area of Murcia, South East Spain and introduced golf debentures in November 2007. There are currently a number of resorts under construction and some already being played.Together, the total number of 9 golf courses that are being designed by the world renowned Jack Nicklaus and his company Nicklaus Design, will be known as the Nicklaus Golf Trail and the golf debentures entitle the holder to preferential rates on the green fees for the first couple of years of the 25 year debenture as well as discounted rates.
Golf debentures do not come cheap though, and as they pass hands on the resale market they can go for upwards of 40,000EUR as has been seen in the case of another popular development in the region, the La Manga Club which is also famous for other sporting venues and activities. If you are a keen golfer and live on a residential complex where you have endless opportunities to play golf, then a golf debenture may be just what you need.
Finance
Why Credit Processing Companies Need to Ask Merchants for Their Credit Reports
People who want to obtain merchant processing so that their businesses can take credit and debit cards and other forms of electronic payment are sometimes annoyed by all the information they must provide to the processing company. They aren’t applying for credit cards, they just want to accept payments, so why should the company need to run their credit records? It seems like an unnecessary intrusion to some merchants, and some will refuse to provide that information because they’re outraged. They shouldn’t. They should make the deal.
Processing Companies Extend Credit
There actually is a legitimate reason for the processing companies asking for this sort of information. Processing companies and the receiving banks (collectively here, “the credit card company” or “the company”) do, in fact, extend credit to merchants who process through them. How?
Remember the way taking a credit card (or debit card or other form of electronic payment, as in this example it doesn’t matter much which it is) works. The customer hands you, the merchant, a card, you “swipe” it through your reader with or without checking identification and the name on the card, and the reader “approves” or authorizes the transaction. You hand the customer the goods, and the next day the funds show up in your bank account.
There’s a lot of trust implied in that transaction – much more than meets the eye. First, you trust that the card bearer is the actual owner of the card, and even if you did check identity, in these days of identity theft, what are you going to do? At some level you trust. The customer trusts you or your product enough, at least on first blush, to part with the money. And you trust the credit card company to put the money in your account, since otherwise you wouldn’t part with the goods.
Chargebacks Are Sometimes Necessary
Suppose something goes wrong? Let’s say that the customer decides you misrepresented your services or overcharged him for the services. If you have taken credit payments before, you are probably aware of “charge-backs,” but in the final analysis the merchant gives the customer back his money. Or at least, supposedly. What actually happens, though, is that the credit card pays the customer back and then tries to get its money back from you. It will do that, in most cases, by taking money from your future receipts.
You probably know that customers can contest their credit card charges long after the transaction, and thus a chargeback can occur long after the money has come to you and gone away. Many chargebacks could. Every time a chargeback occurs, the company is actually extending you credit when it pays the customer. By extension, then, every time you accept a credit card payment the credit card company is potentially extending you credit.
They want to know they’ll get their money back if something goes wrong. That’s legitimate, and it’s why the processing companies need to know the information they’re asking. The bright side of that, if you are changing processing companies for better rates, you’ll be getting paid, time after time, month after month, for the time and trouble you put into the application. You should make that deal.
Finance
The Trend is Your Friend – 12 Indicators Confirming the Direction For Gold
At last the world monetary forces are beginning to accept the inevitable. Gold is likely to continue rising. Gold has been one of the best performing asset classes over the last 9 years and that trend is likely to continue. Just take a look at some of the many indicators (in no particular order) that boost our confidence in gold.
1. China is buying. Not only that, but it is now legal for Chinese citizens to buy gold – and silver.
2. India has just purchased 200 tons from the IMF at a cost of $6.7 billion. And following India’s lead, the Bank of Mauritius bought 2 tons. This leaves 200 tons allocated for sale by the IMF.
3. South Africa is under scrutiny. Claims have surfaced that its reserves are less than 50% of the reserves claimed. If true, that will further exacerbate the shortage and increase the price.
4. Uncertainty about the US dollar and little confidence in the other primary currencies makes gold the sole hedge against their continuing weakness.
5. Holders of US dollars are diversifying into gold and commodities to hedge their risk against further falls in the US dollar and a consequent devaluing of their reserves. In the words of a former US Secretary of the Treasury. – Its our dollar, but its your problem! That problem is now being addressed by gold purchases.
6. Negative interest rates, in real terms, and record spending are indicators of further currency debasement. Despite dollar falls and threatened inflation, there are still no signs of interest rates rising.
7. Awareness of the gold price movement is rising. Most gold purchases are still confined to Central Banks and to large funds, but the comments and publicity are beginning to enter the mainstream media. While gold is not yet the favorite dinner party topic, it soon will be.
8. Advertising for unwanted gold jewellery is rampant – in the press, on TV, through the internet Buyers want your gold cast-offs – and that certainly isn’t because they’re expecting the prices to fall just yet.
9. There is nervousness surrounding gold ETFs because of the counter-party risks. Right now one of the drivers of the gold price is the movement away from the ETFs and into the physical metal.
10. The Royal Mint in the UK has quadrupled its production of gold coins to meet the increasing demand, and Harrods, the very up-market department store, has started selling gold bars and coins.
11. Sales of American Eagle gold coins have more than doubled this year.
12. The Global economy is suffering the worst recession since the 1930s causing governments to be profligate with their currency production and spending. This is driving up the markets but there is a total lack of confidence in the system and, firstly nations and central banks, then funds and finally the man-in-the-street realize the need to diversify into gold to protect their assets.
There are so many indicators, both on a macro level – nations boosting their gold reserves – and on a micro level – gold trinket selling parties. Enough to convince you? I hope so.
