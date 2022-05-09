Finance
Is an Inheritance Considered Income on the FAFSA?
Inheritances are not a common financial event, thankfully; but they sure can create some confusion for the FAFSA and CSS Profile processes. Most parents and students assume that because money is received out of an inheritance it must be income. This is not necessarily true.
First of all, you need to be aware that neither the FAFSA nor Profile mention inheritances as income. There are those catch-all questions such as on the FAFSA which asks for all income not recorded else where on this form and includes the example of having bills paid on the student’s behalf. There is however no further description of what that income might be. If you search the FAFSA and government student aid websites, you will find no mention of inheritances except as a brief example of a student whose financial picture changed over the summer and then may not want to borrow as much money as before. If you search the Profile related websites, the only context of inheritance is regarding the valuation of inherited assets.
So in other words, the FAFSA and the Profile are silent regarding inheritances. In such a case, the smart money is to rely upon the recognized authority in defining income. This is typically the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The IRS does not define inheritances as income.
Then how do inheritances affect a student’s financail aid filings on the FAFSA or CSS Profile? They affect the filings through the valuation of students’ and parents’ assets and the income generated from those specific assets while in the possession of the immediate family. That income could be capital gains, dividends, or interest earned.
For example… A grandparent dies in June 2009 and leaves $250,000 to the parents in cash, and $15,000 in cash to the student. This inheritance would not be reported in any income column on the FAFSA. However, at the time of filing the FAFSA form in February 2010, the parent still has $200,000 of the inheritance and the student has $5,000 left of the inheritance. These assets will be reported on the FAFSA form as savings or investments. In addition, the parent’s $200,000 generated $1,000 in interest for half the year, and the student’s $5,000 did not generate any income. The $1,000 in interest will be reported as interest income on the FAFSA.
Keep in mind, some colleges and universities may consider inheritances as income for their individual forms. Double check those forms before assuming the guidelines above apply to institutional paperwork.
American 60’s “Muscle Cars” – Shelby Equals Cobra
Just mention the car racer’s name “Carroll Shelby” and the one word “Cobra” to any automobile enthusiast and you will get a smile. It’s as anyone who knows anything about cars and automobiles knows that “Shelby equals Cobra”. Carroll Shelby however has two other claims to automobile fame – being the “Tiger” and the Shelby GT350 as well as Shelby GT500 classic muscle car models. It can be held that the Shelbies are “the Muscle Cars” of the 1960’s.
The story really began with the A.C. Car Company’s AC Ace and Aceca models. These were small beautifully proportioned sport cars, the Ace being an open model, and the Aceca the closed coupe version. In the beginning they were powered by the company’s own 1926 designed six cylinder engine with overhead camshafts. It was not long before the demands of racing saw the AC engine replaced as an optional extra by the 105 barrel horsepower straight six cylinder unit. The AC was produced in small quantities in the famed Thames Ditton works , and at no time did anyone have any idea that this pleasant little car would become a fire breathing Muscle Car for the American market, and as well go on to form the basis for a world championship GT auto machine.
At that time the AC were quietly building the Ace and Aceca models, a Texan racing driver named Carroll Shelby was knocking on the doors of Detroit’s then “Big Three”, trying to get them to listen to his ideas about making an American super-fast automobile that could serve its owner as a street car Monday -Friday, then with very little work allow him to go racing on the weekend. Carroll’s ideas ran to a European or Japanese-made chassis equipped with an American small-block V-8 engine and transmission.
It seemed that the mighty General Motors were only interested in their own Corvette, which took up all of their development time and money, so they were not interested in listening to Shelby. Chrysler was not interested “sporty “cars at the time. In fact they were having enough trouble selling their own cars and other products at the time to be bothered with any new automotive products or any new car model or automotive lines specifications. Ford it seemed was vaguely stimulated but needed to be “sold” on the idea. Shelby had heard about the new Ford V-8 motor, the 221C! Small block motor, and saw in it the way to really get the ear and attention of the Ford Motor Company. Shelby pulled off the deal by what might be called “one of the oldest tricks in the book”. He told AC that he could interest Ford by using their chassis and he told Ford that he could interest their AC in using their V-8 engine. Most importantly he told both these tales at the same time. Both Ford and AC liked the sound of this idea.
AC next delivered to Shelby’s workshop an engineless AC Ace. In only eight hours Shelby and his fine crew had installed the Ford V-8 into it. It did run, but it was more than obvious to the sports car aficionados that there was more than a fair share of work to be done before it was a finished product ready to be shown to both principles and the auto shows and race tracks as well. Using the expertise and input of an experienced California based British racing /test driver effort and expertise were expounded on the project until the point that a polished product was coaxed along.
Finally the question is asked – where did the name “Cobra” comes from. Legend has it that Shelby Carroll kept a notepad at ready by his bedstead. Legend is that one morning Mr. Carroll awoke after a most deep and productive slumber with this mythical name on his lips ready to be written down on that very notepad. Whether this origin of the dream name of the classic American muscle car is true, or the automotive product name came as a result of years of expertise in the automotive and automotive racing community and marketing “brainstorming” is not clearly known. However what is more than true is that the Muscle Car trade name “Cobra” fit the image, speed and power of the car implying sleek acceleration , deadly acceleration, speed and more than outstanding good looks.
The Five Laws of Gold
We live in an impatient age, and when it comes to money we want more of it now, today, not tomorrow. Whether it’s a deposit for a mortgage or clearing those credit cards that sap our energy long after we stopped enjoying what we bought with them, the sooner the better. When it comes to investing, we want easy pickings and quick returns. Hence the current mania for crypto-currencies. Why invest in nanotechnology or machine learning when Ethereum is locked in an endless upward spiral and Bitcoin is the gift that keeps on giving?
A century ago, the American writer George S Clason took a different approach. In The Richest Man in Babylon he gave the world a treasure trove – literally – of financial principles based on things that might seem old-fashioned today: caution, prudence and wisdom. Clason used the wise men of the ancient city of Babylon as the spokesmen for his financial advice, but that advice is as relevant today as it was a century ago, when the Wall Street Crash and the Great Depression were looming.
Take for example, the five laws of gold. If you are looking to place your personal finances on a sound footing, wherever you are in life, these are for you:
Law No1: Gold comes gladly and in increasing quantity to anyone who puts by at least a tenth of their earnings to create an estate for their future and that of their family. In other words, save 10% of your income. Minimum. Save more than that if you can. And that 10% is not for next year’s holiday or a new car. It’s for the long-term. Your 10% can include your pension contributions, ISAs, premium bonds or any kind of high interest/restricted access savings account. OK, interest rates for savers are at historic lows now, but who knows where they’ll be in five or ten years? And compound interest means your savings will grow faster than you think.
Law No2: Gold labours diligently and contentedly for the wise owner who finds profitable employment for it. So, if you’re looking to invest rather than save, do it wisely. No crypto-currencies or pyramid schemes. We’re focusing on the words “profitable” and “employment”. Make your money work for you but remember the best you can hope for this side of the rainbow is steady returns over the long term, not lottery wins. In practice this is likely to mean shares in established companies offering a regular dividend and a steady upward trend in share price. You can invest directly, or through a fund manager in the form of unit trusts, but before parting with a single penny, see Laws 3, 4 and 5…
Law No3: Gold clings to the protection of the cautious owner who invests it under the advice of those wise in handling it. Before you do anything, talk to a qualified, experienced financial adviser. If you don’t know one, do some research. Check them out on the internet. What expertise do they have? What kind of clients? Read the reviews. Call them first and get a feel for what they can offer you, then decide if a face to face meeting will work. Check out their commission arrangements. Are they independent or tied to a particular company, under contract to push that company’s financial products? A decent financial adviser will encourage you to get the basics in place: pension, life insurance, somewhere to live, before steering you towards investing in emerging markets and space travel. When you’re satisfied that you’ve found an adviser you can count on, listen to them. Trust their advice. But review your relationship with them at regular intervals, say annually, and if you’re not happy, look elsewhere. Chances are, if your judgment was sound in the first place, you’ll stick with the same adviser for many years to come.
Law No4: Gold slips away from the one who invests it in businesses or purposes with which they not familiar or which are not approved by those skilled in its keep. If you have a deep knowledge of food retail, by all means invest in the supermarket chain that is increasing market share. Likewise, if you work for a company that has an employee share ownership scheme, it makes sense to take advantage of it, if you’re sure that your company has good prospects. But, you should never invest in any market or financial product that you don’t understand (remember the Crash!) or can’t fully research. If you are tempted to try your hand at currency dealing or options trading and you have a financial adviser, talk to them first. If they’re not up to speed, ask them to refer you to someone who is. Best of all, steer clear of anything you’re not sure about, no matter how big the potential returns.
Law No5: Gold flees the one seeking impossible earnings or who follows the alluring advice of tricksters and schemers or who trusts his own inexperience. Again, the fifth law follows on the heels of the fourth. If you start scouring the internet for financial advice and wealth creation ideas, your inbox will soon be full of “tricksters and schemers” promising you the earth if you’ll invest £999 in their “system” for turning £1 into £1XXXXXX on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Remember, the only one who makes money in a gold rush is the one selling shovels. Buy the wrong shovel and you’ll quickly dig yourself into debt. Not only will you pay through the nose for a system that has no proven value; by following it you will probably lose a lot more than the price you paid for it. At the very least you should check genuine reviews of the product. And never buy any system, investment vehicle or financial product from any company that is not registered by a national watchdog, such as the Financial Conduct Authority for the UK.
Retirement Planning: Step for a Secure Future
Retirement is a big decision. Everyone worries about what would happen after retirement. It’s a question that haunts each one of us ever since the first day of our job but if you have sound retirement planning, you wouldn’t have to worry. Many of us think that calculating an amount for retirement, might give us a rough idea as to how much would we need to save.
Online retirement calculators can offer a handy tool to make rough estimates. Unfortunately, this may sound good but you are likely to overspend or under spend the monetary resources with the calculated amount. Unexpected expenses such as Increase in the cost of living, medical expenses may imbalance your financial standing despite the reserved funds.
Nevertheless, you could prepare a checklist of things that could help you to prepare finances for retirement, and breathe a sigh of relief. In order to prepare a retirement plan, you may consider several for a better planning for future. Enlisted below are some tips and advises that can help you in a sound planning of finances.
1. Building an Emergency fund: This fund would serve as a financial resource to meet any unexpected expenses that you may have to deal with such as medical, personal or any other given unplanned expenses. It would also be useful to depend upon in case of any delay of pensions in your saving account.
2. Counting Health Insurance Options: It is always advisable to chalk out your medical expenses, and how would you cover these expenses. One should be clear that medical emergencies could be really expensive especially if you plan to retire much earlier. Choose a medical insurance to help you cover these expenses, without spending an extra penny at your end.
3. Tax on Retirement Income: Many retired people while calculating their expenses, forget to count the different taxes that they are likely to incur. It is advisable to consult an experienced retirement adviser to help you run through the potential taxes that you might incur on your pensions or social security.
4. Scan through Possible retirement Options: It’s always a good idea to browse through several options available, before choosing one. This process allows you to make comparisons, and pick the one that suits your requirements.
These are some of the tips and advises that would assist you in making a rational retirement plan. To get more information with regard to the retirement options that might be appropriate for you, consult an expert adviser in your area.
