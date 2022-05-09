News
Is goaltender Jordan Binnington suddenly the X-factor in Wild-Blues series?
ST. LOUIS — For as long as he lives, Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington may never have to buy a beer in St. Louis. He backstopped the Blues to the Stanley Cup in 2019, and while he has struggled at times over the past few seasons, Binnington will always be remembered for that magical playoff run.
Despite his recent struggles in the postseason, Binnington turned back the clock on Sunday afternoon at Enterprise Center, leading the Blues to a 5-2 win over the Wild.
After ceding the net to fellow goaltender Ville Husso to start the playoffs, Binnington waited his turn, and finally got the nod in what sure felt like a must-win game. He responded with 28 saves in Game 4, frustrating the Wild with his consistent play between the pipes, and leading the Blues to a very important win.
“It felt good,” Binnington said. “It was a lot of fun being out there and competing,”
Never mind that Binnington entered the game with an 0-9 postseason record since hoisting the Stanley Cup on June 12, 2019. Never mind that he had a 4.20 goals-against average and a .875 save percentage in that span.
As far as Blues coach Craig Berube was concerned, Binnington could be a difference maker.
“We wanted to make a switch,” Berube said. “Just change the momentum and look a little bit. I thought he was really good tonight. He played the puck exceptionally well. That’s a big thing. He looked real calm and cool in net.”
Not bad for a guy that had to wait nearly a week to play. .
Though there was some speculation in the hours leading up to the game, Binnington found he was starting before practice on Saturday afternoon.
“He’s always the same,” Berube said. “He doesn’t give me much of a reaction. He just said, ‘OK.’ That’s him. He’s a quiet guy. He doesn’t show a lot of emotion in that area. He just goes and plays.”
Maybe that’s exactly what the Blues needed after the Wild took control in the series.
“It was awesome,” said Jordan Kyrou, who had a pair of goals in the game. “Binner played unreal.”
While there are elements to Binnington’s game that make a tangible difference on the ice — his ability to play the puck stands out as it takes some pressure off of the defensemen — the fact that he has won a Stanley Cup no doubt gave the Blues some confidence.
“These games are why we play,” Binnington said. “It was an opportunity for me tonight. We played a heck of a game, and we kept it tight. Now we just shift our focus to next game and prepare.”
It’s safe to assume the Blues will be preparing for Game 5 with Binnington as their starter.
Max Scherzer’s unbeaten streak ends; Mets split doubleheader against Phillies and become first MLB team to 20 wins
PHILADELPHIA — Max Scherzer’s unbeaten streak has been broken. Still, the Mets relied on solid pitching and polar bear-sized strength to flee Philly with another series win.
Scherzer allowed three runs on 10 hits, striking out seven, across six innings in the Mets’ 3-2 loss to the Phillies in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. The right-hander took his first loss since May 30, 2021, snapping his streak of 24 consecutive unbeaten starts.
The three-time Cy Young winner and future Hall of Famer, obsessed with winning, saw the Mets lose Sunday on his start-day for the first time since he joined his new organization.
“Heck of a run,” Scherzer said of his streak. “Obviously it takes your teammates to be able to do that, but it’s also kind of cool to be a part of it. You gotta go out there and give your team a chance to win. That’s your job as a starting pitcher. I feel like, over the past handful of starts here, I’ve been doing that.”
The Amazin’s beat the Phillies, 6-1, in Game 2 to split the doubleheader in the series finale at Philly. Pete Alonso’s monster power provided five of those six runs after he homered twice in the second leg of the twin bill. Sunday was his 12th career two-homer game following dingers in the first and fifth innings, the latter traveling 426 feet to the final row of seats of the left-field lower deck.
“Let’s go Mets, hell yeah,” Alonso said of the club becoming the first MLB team to 20 wins this season. “That’s great, but we want to win the division. That’s the ultimate goal. We’ve had a great start. … We’ve played such great team baseball. Everyone has answered the bell.”
The Mets (20-10) are 5-1 in three doubleheaders this season. Chris Bassitt, who lowered his ERA to 2.45 on Sunday after holding the Phillies to one run over 5.2 innings, helped the Amazin’s extend their edge over the rest of the NL East. Bassitt has a 0.52 ERA in his three starts on the road this season.
The Phillies (12-16) fell seven games behind the first-place Mets as the team continued to cruise through the first 30 games of the season. The Mets have won eight of their first nine series, splitting one, to start 2022.
“We have five quality quality starters,” Bassitt said of the reason behind the Mets’ success so far. “Anytime you have five quality starters, it’s relentless. Every game, we’re in it because we have five quality starters.”
Manager Buck Showalter said Scherzer is setting the tone for the rest of his Mets teammates and coaches when he refuses to make any excuses regardless of tough situations.
Scherzer’s uniform whipped in the wind on an especially frigid day in Philly. The wind was blowing in from right field as Mets position players zig-zagged through the dirt and grass to attempt, unsettlingly, to catch pop flys. Despite the brisk conditions, Scherzer removed his sleeves after the fourth inning, though he said it had nothing to do with trying to create better luck in his untidy 101-pitch outing.
“It wasn’t as windy and I felt like I could take the sleeves off and go back to short sleeves,” Scherzer said. “I was at least warm enough to do it.”
Sunday was only the third time in the past five seasons that Scherzer allowed double-digit hits. He gave up nine or more hits just once last year, in a Sept. 29 start as a Dodger against the Padres. With the exception of Bryce Harper’s home run in the first inning, the remainder of hits coughed up by Scherzer against the Phillies on Sunday were all singles. Of his 10 hits allowed, five of them were hit with an exit velocity of 77 mph or lower.
Due to the back-to-back rainouts on Friday and Saturday, the Mets ace was pitching seven days after his most recent start — also against the Phillies at Citi Field last Sunday. Given all those elements, Showalter was impressed that Scherzer still managed to record a quality start for the Mets. It was just unfortunate, the skipper said, that the offense didn’t score more than two runs. Scherzer’s takeaway was that he avoided a big inning after the Phillies sprayed hits around the field against him.
“You gotta be able to adapt to anything,” Scherzer said. “This is baseball. Here we go, boom. Two rainouts and you gotta be able to adapt to it and go out there and win. … I will not make an excuse for anything. My job is to go out there and compete and win under any circumstances, under any conditions.”
Starling Marte, gripping a pink bat in honor of Mother’s Day that will be auctioned off to benefit multiple organizations toward the fight against breast cancer, helped put the Mets on the board in the sixth inning of Game 1. His double to left field in that frame was his fifth consecutive hit, dating back to Thursday. Marte has certainly been a productive base runner for the Mets, but he’s still itching to get hot at the plate. The outfielder entered the day batting .262 with a .692 OPS.
Both Scherzer and Bassitt pitching into the sixth inning in Game 1 and 2, respectively, allowed Showalter to deploy his relief arms for work after a couple of postponed games, without having to tax the bullpen.
“Our guys have stayed in the moment,” Showalter said. “Either you can get involved in the sky is falling, or that you’re better than a certain game says you are. So you gotta stay in the middle there. There’s a lot of challenges, but our guys have been very mature about the way they’ve approached it.”
Drew Smith impressed again, extending his scoreless streak to 12.1 innings across 11 relief appearances. Smith is one of five pitchers this season to throw at least 11 innings and not surrender an earned run. For comparison, Aaron Loup – the Mets’ best reliever last year who joined the Angels in the offseason – has a 1.42 ERA over 12.2 innings and relief appearances.
The Mets will enjoy an off-day on Monday, followed by a three-game series against the Nationals (10-20) at Nationals Park beginning Tuesday.
Wild winger Matt Boldy nets first career playoff goal in losing effort
ST. LOUIS — With the Wild in desperate need of a spark in Game 4 against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday at Enterprise Center, rookie winger Matt Boldy stepped up big time.
After an initial shot on net resulted in traffic near Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, Boldy spotted the loose puck in the crease and jammed it home to cut into the deficit.
While it wasn’t the prettiest play by any stretch of the imagination, it will forever go down as Boldy’s first career playoff goal. It certainly won’t be his last.
“It feels good,” Boldy said before immediately shifting the focus to the fact that the Wild suffered a 5-2 loss to the Blues. “Obviously would have been nice to get a win.”
For the Wild, the hope is that Boldy’s goal sparks his entire line moving forward. He has skated alongside Freddy Gaudreau and opposite Kevin Fiala for most of this season. It’s not very often they were bottled up as much as they have been in this series.
In other words, the Wild need more from the line In Game 5, Game 6 and, potentially, Game 7.
“We’ve got to find a way to be better and take the momentum we created and use it to our advantage,” Boldy said. “We have to be better for sure.”
POWER OUTAGE
Like it has a number of times this season, the power play cost the Wild in their Game 4 loss. Not only did the Wild finish 0 for 4 on the man advantage, they came up empty down the stretch with a chance to tie the game.
“We had good looks,” coach Dean Evason said. “We missed the net. We just looked at it. I think the stats say we had 20 missed shots, and I’d say a lot of them were probably on the power play. We just didn’t hit the net.”
That limited second chance opportunities for the Wild and might explain why they never found the back of the net.
“We still on some of them created some momentum, and that’s the most important part,” Gaudreau said. “Of course we want to get some goals, but like I said, there were some opportunities there.”
Still, it would’ve been nice to cash in on the power play, right?
“So be it,” Dumba said. “This is a game we’re gonna put behind us and move forward.”
HOME ICE
No matter what happens next week, if the Wild win both games at Xcel Energy Center, they will advance to the next round. That’s why the Wild so badly wanted home-ice advantage in the series against the Blues.
That said, as confident as the Wild are when it comes to playing in St .Paul, they aren’t taking it for granted right now. As both the Wild and Blues have already proven once in this series, home-ice advantage doesn’t mean anything if the home team loses.
“We know we have to work it into existence,” Dumba said. “We’re always happy to go home and be in front of our fans. Hopefully build some good momentum here in Game 5.”
Yankees drop second half of doubleheader with Rangers
This stretch was going to be a test. With two rain-outs this weekend, the Yankees pitchers were going to be challenged as they tried to cover 23 games over 22 days. Nobody thought it was going to be the offense they had to worry about.
The Yankees managed just four runs over 18 innings as they split a Mother’s Day doubleheader with the Rangers. Gleyber Torres hammered his fourth home run of the season to walkoff of the first game 2-1. Giancarlo Stanton brought in the only runs in the second as the Rangers rallied for a 4-2 win in the night cap.
The Yankees (19-8) have won 12 of their last 14 games, but the scheduling only gets tougher. They have the rubber match of the series on Monday afternoon with Nestor Cortes, their best starter this season, on the mound.
Michael King, who had been nearly perfect so far this season, gave up a two-run home run in the top of seventh inning of the 4-2 loss.
The Yankees managed just two hits off Rangers starter Dan Dunning in the first game and went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. The Bombers got two more off Glenn Otto, the right-hander they sent to Texas for Joey Gallo last season. They went 1-for-6 with RISP in the second game. That included loading the bases in the seventh inning and Aaron Judge flying out to left field to strand three runners.
Pitching, which has carried this team most of the season, came through strong for the most part Sunday.
King took a career-high scoreless streak into Sunday’s game, giving up his first run since April 11. He came in with no outs in the seventh and right after lefty Jordan Montgomery gave up a lead off double to Jonah Heim. King walked Kole Calhoun, who had spoiled Gerrit Cole’s scoreless streak earlier in the day, and struck out Nathaniel Lowe. He got a ground ball force out from Andy Ibanez before giving up the tying run on a wild pitch. Brad Miller then crushed his third home run of the season to dead center field.
That spoiled a really good start by Montgomery. Charged with the run that King allowed on the wild pitch, Montgomery allowed two earned runs on four hits over six innings. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.
That came on the heels of a very strong start for Gerrit Cole and a really good sign for the Yankees that after a rough start to the season he is showing consistency. Cole struck out 10, his first double-digit strikeout game of the year, and held the Rangers to just one run. He walked one and gave up five hits.
Sunday, pitching on two extra days of rest, the routine-oriented Cole, fought himself and the win early on, needing 47 pitches to get through the first two innings.
“The wind was affecting the cutter a bit today. I just couldn’t, couldn’t get it to really kind of go left through the wind and then on the flip side, it was kind of helping the fastball. It’s kind of blowing it up in a way,” Cole said. “So I thought we use elements well, I think we got a little a little cute in the second inning. But we made our adjustments and locked it back in and made a lot of good selections going forward. “
He retired 10 straight and 14 of the last 15 he faced. Cole got 26 swings and misses Sunday, including 14 on his four-seam fastball. He had 17 called strikes, seven on the fastball.
With the weather having pushed the Yankees into the enviable situation of playing 23 games in 22 straight days, the Bombers need efficient pitching. So, it’s understandable Cole tried to give them seven innings, throwing a season-high 114 pitches.
After a rough start to the 2022 season, Cole has seemingly settled in.
In his last three starts, Cole has allowed one earned run over 19 innings pitched. He walked four, gave up 14 hits and struck out 25. That’s a remarkable turnaround from his first three starts, when he had a 6.35 ERA after allowing eight earned runs in nine hits, walked eight and struck out 12 in just 11.1 innings pitched.
