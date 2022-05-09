News
JKBOSE Fresh Date Sheet for Class 10th, 12th Kashmir — Download Pdf Here
JKBOSE Date Sheet for Class 10th, 12th Kashmir
Click below links for Date sheet ..
Datesheet for Higher Secondary Examination(Class 12th) Session Annual Private/Bi-Annual 2021-2022 Kashmir Province
Also Read : Shortlisted Candidates Under Rural Development Department & Panchayati Raj | Check Here Full List
Datesheet for Secondary School Examination(Class 10th) Session Annual Private/Bi-Annual 2021-2022 Kashmir Province
‘Operation Mincemeat’ Is a Spy Story Absurd, True, and Compelling in Equal Measure
The most outrageous, unbelievable stories are often the ones that come from real life. Operation Mincemeat, an espionage drama from director John Madden (Shakespeare in Love), is proof of that adage, recounting a tale so absurd it sometimes seems like screenwriter Michelle Ashford made it all up. But the film is based on a non-fiction tome from British journalist Ben Macintyre titled Operation Mincemeat: The True Spy Story that Changed the Course of World War II and it adheres almost exactly to history, save for a few dramatic plot points.
OPERATION MINCEMEAT ★★★ (3/4 stars)
The story, set in 1943 London, is narrated by Ian Fleming (Johnny Flynn), then part of British Intelligence and nine years away from writing his first James Bond novel. Fleming was part of drafting a document called the Trout Memo alongside his boss John Godfrey (Jason Isaacs). The memo included a series of ideas for how to deceive the German forces, and one of them, which Fleming pulled from a fictional novel, involved acquiring a dead body, dressing him up as a military officer and planting false papers on the corpse. The idea was to convince Hitler that the Allies were planning to re-take Europe through Greece rather than Sicily, thus saving the lives of thousands of soldiers. It sounds absolutely ludicrous, but it’s exactly what the British did. The plan was orchestrated by Ewen Montagu (a pitch-perfect Colin Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley (a toned down Matthew Macfadyen), with the help of an MI5 secretary named Jean Leslie (Kelly Macdonald).
The film recounts the events involved in the so-called Operation Mincemeat—mincemeat is the term for ground meat in England—and how the tactical deception changed the course of World War II. It’s a similar film to The Imitation Game, another true story about the spy efforts in England during the second world war, and Madden makes a solid effort to not get bogged down in the nitty-gritty details of the British Intelligence work. Instead, he uses history as a backdrop for more human stories. Montagu, a married officer, gets involved with Jean as Charles glowers with jealousy, and while the love triangle may not be exactly accurate it serves to welcome the viewer into the surprisingly lively nightlife of London during 1943. Macdonald is particularly good as Jean, who sees the operation as an opportunity to further her career.
Occasionally things lag, particularly when we leave the main characters in the third act to follow the corpse of the fictitious Major Martin, who is discovered in Spanish waters. But it’s compelling to uncover a piece of history which isn’t taught in high school classrooms. The untold stories of war are often the most interesting, especially when we get to see what happened off the battle fields. So many lives hinged on Hitler believing that the papers on Major Martin were real and this absurd deception changed the course of the war. Ashford and Madden are clearly as interested in the tale as the viewer, which adds to Operation Mincemeat’s intrigue. It’s a true story so strange it makes you wonder what other untold chapters of World War remain.
Vikings might have gotten ‘a big steal’ in athletic, undrafted defensive end Luiji Vilain
When Kwity Paye went from the No. 21 pick by Indianapolis in the first round of the 2021 draft to making the NFL All-Rookie Team, some called him one of the steals of the draft. Now, that’s what Paye is calling a fellow edge rusher.
And this guy wasn’t even drafted.
When he played at Michigan, Paye was roommates with Luiji Vilain, who sat out his first two seasons due to knee injuries and then didn’t play much in two more seasons as he worked his way back. But Vilain transferred to Wake Forest for his final season, and had a team-high nine sacks in 2021. When he wasn’t selected in last month’s NFL draft, the Vikings reached an agreement to sign him as a priority free agent.
“I think the Vikings got a big steal getting him in free agency,” Paye said. “He’s just that type of player where I feel he didn’t get his fair chance at Michigan, but he’s going to definitely maximize his opportunity and give the Vikings everything he has. He’s an extremely gifted athlete.”
The Vikings are intrigued by Vilain. He was one of 30 prospects they brought in for a pre-draft visit and they locked him up as the seventh round was ending with a $20,000 signing bonus and by guaranteeing $207,000 of his rookie minimum salary.
The 6-foot-4, 252-pound Vilain will arrive in the Twin Cities on Thursday and sign his deal. He will take the field Friday for the start of a two-day rookie minicamp, beginning his tenure as an outside linebacker in the Vikings’ 3-4 scheme under new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.
“I feel I’m going to get at Minnesota great coaching and great leadership from guys like Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter and all the other guys in the outside linebacker room,” Vilain said. “Just being able to learn from those people is going to take my game to another level. I don’t even know where it can go, but I know it’s going to go far.”
Vilain, 24, is still raw. He is a native of Ottawa, Canada, born to Louis and Mary Vilain, who are of Haitian descent. He grew up playing hockey, basketball, soccer and football. But his high school didn’t have a football team, so he played summer league ball up until his junior year.
As a junior, wanting to get seasoning to attract college recruiters, Vilain transferred to Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Va. That worked, and he was recruited to play at Michigan.
His years in the Big Ten did not go well. Vilain missed his freshman year of 2017 with a right knee injury and then sat out 2018 with a left knee injury. He returned to play for the Wolverines in 2019 and 2020 but still hadn’t fully recovered from his injuries and was able to get into just 12 games with no starts.
“It was definitely frustrating mentally,” Vilain said of his Michigan years. “It was tough physically. And then just having to come back from being out two years was even harder. You think that when you come back you’ll be the same player or even better, which was not the case. I had to work really hard to get back and I ended up transferring, and I felt getting that fresh start really helped me out.”
Finally fully healthy, Vilain started putting up big numbers for Wake Forest as last season went along. In the ACC Championship Game against Pittsburgh, he twice sacked Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett, who was taken with the No. 20 pick in the draft by the Steelers.
“It was great, definitely,” Vilain said of his final collegiate season. “I always knew that I had it in me.”
Vilain doesn’t deny that he has to refine his pass-rush moves and needs to be better against the run. Still, he thought he might be drafted. When he wasn’t, he quickly committed to the Vikings.
“I’m super excited,” he said. “There were a lot of teams calling but I thought that was where I could develop the best.”
Nate O’Neal, a pass-rush coach who has worked in recent years with Vikings defensive linemen D.J. Wonnum, Kenny Willekes and Janarius Robinson and since-departed lineman Michael Pierce, foresees Vilain developing well with Minnesota. O’Neal, who runs the Feet, Hips and Hands instructional program in Fort Myers, Fla., has worked with Vilain over the past year.
“I think his potential is out of this world,” O’Neal said. “He definitely has a crazy high ceiling. Look at what he did on the field at Wake Forest, which was his first real year of significant playing time in college football. I think the Vikings got a good one.”
Vilain trained regularly with O’Neal leading up to the draft. They worked on power rushing, rush angles, hand placement and pre-snap drills, among other things.
“He just needs to continue to get reps,” O’Neal said. “He’s going to continue to get better. He’s going to play for a long time in the NFL and he’s going to do that at a high level.”
Vilain is hoping to provide the NFL with another Canadian. Last season, there were 29 Canadian players on NFL rosters.
Vilain is friendly with many of the Canadians in the league. That includes former Michigan and University of Minnesota defensive back Benjamin St-Juste, a Montreal native who is now with the Washington Commanders and had Vilain as a groomsman at his wedding last month.
Vilain has been talking regularly to St-Juste to learn about the Twin Cities and to get some tips on playing in the NFL. He also has been speaking with his good friend Paye, who started all 15 games he played last year for the Colts and finished with four sacks and 10 quarterback hits.
“He hasn’t had any injuries since (his first two years at Michigan), and he’s just been steadily climbing and continuing to improve, and this past year he played extremely well at Wake Forest,” Paye said of Vilain. “And I feel like he can be even so much better. I’m personally excited to see how he does with the Vikings, and I think he’ll touch the field his rookie year.”
Top 10 Highest Paid South Indian Actresses In India 2022 (updated)
South Indian heroines are the divas of Tollywood. They are as beautiful and talented as any Bollywood or Hollywood actress. They are also very popular for their flawless looks and acting skills. The aura of the South Indian actresses is amazing, some of them are highly educated, elegant, and hot.
But have you ever wondered how much these talented beauties charge for their work? Who is the Highest Paid South Indian Actress in South India movies of this year? Any guesses? Read this to get your answers about the top 10 highest paid South Indian actresses in India 2022.
With most of the South Indian movies becoming a blockbuster the industry definitely pays well to the heroines. Tollywood actresses receive very high remuneration for their performances in South Indian movies. The top 10 South Indian actress even have high competition within themselves. Let us share the highest remuneration in Tollywood heroines with you people.
Here we have listed the top 10 highest paid South Indian actresses in India 2022:
1. Anushka Shetty
The highest paid South Indian Actress of the year is none other than Anushka Shetty. She has worked in more than 30 Telegu and Tamil films in the South cinema industry after making her debut in 2005. The Tolly beauty charges Rs 4 crore for each film. But after her acclaimed performances in the blockbusters Bahubali 2 and Rudramadevi, Anushka may charge even more. She is also considered the most beautiful South Indian actress and she is also one of the highest paid actress in India.
Anushka Shetty Charges per film: Rs. 4 Crores
Anushka Shetty’s Hit Movies:
- Vikramarkuda (2006)
- Vedam (2010)
- Rudramadevi (2015)
- Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.
Click here: Anushka Shetty’s Instagram
2. Nayanthara
The real name of this second highest paid actress in South India is Diana Mariam Kuria who is popularly known as Nayanthara. The actress earns Rs 2.5 to 3 crore per film. She has acted in several Tami, Malayalam, Telegu, and Kannada films. She is considered one of the hottest actresses in the South film industry. Her acting career in Tamil Film started with her debut film “Ayya” in 2005 for which she got some accolades and awards. Nayanthara won 5 Filmfare Awards for her stunning performance.
Nayanthara Charges per film: Rs. 2.5-3 Crores
Nayanthara’s Hit Movies:
- Ghajini (2005)
- Thani Oruvan (2015)
- Iru Mugan (2016)
- Love Action Drama (2019)
- Bigil (2019)
Click here: Nayanthara’s Instagram
3. Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah With the status of the Hottest actress in Tollywood and Bollywood Tamannaah Bhatia is the third highest paid South Indian actress 2022. After her blockbuster film Bahubali: The Beginning, where she played the character Avantika, Bhatia became more popular in the film industry. Her charge for one film is Rs 2 to 3 crore. She made her debut with the Tamil film KD which was released in the year 2006. She makes it to the list of the top 10 highest paid actresses of South Indian film industries due to her acting, and dancing skills.
Tamannaah Bhatia Charges per film: Rs. 2-3 Crores
Tamannaah Bhatia’s Hit Movies:
- Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion (2017)
- Bahubali – The Beginning (2015)
Click here: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
4. Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known to charge INR 2 to 2.5 crores for each film. She has established her career in the Tamil and Telugu South film industry. She has a never-ending list of hit movies under her name. She gained a lot of popularity from the films Theri, Aaa, etc. After featuring in back-to-back hits, she is one of the highest paid South Indian actresses. Her fans are crazy for her, she was recently featured in the latest song, ‘Oa Antava’ from Pushpa.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Charges per film: Rs. 2-2.5 Crores
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Hit Movies:
-
Ye Maaya Chesave (2010)
-
Eega (2012)
-
A Aa (2016)
-
Irumbu Thirai (2018)
Click here: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
5. Kajal Agarwal
One of the most beautiful and brilliant South Indian heroines, Kajal Aggarwal makes a whopping Rs 2 crore for each film. She has also appeared in Bollywood movies besides Tamil, and Telugu films. With the Bollywood film Kyun Ki! Kajal made her mark in the cinema industry. She acted in many movies like Janatha Garage, Vidhayak, Adirindi, Veevakam, Kavalai Vendam, Khiladi No 150, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, etc. The game-changing film for Kajal was Magadheera.
Kajal Agarwal Charges per film: Rs. 2 Crores
Kajal Agarwal’s Hit Movies:
- Magadheera
- Khiladi No 150
- Businessman
- Brindavanam
Click here: Kajal Agarwal’s Instagram
6. Shruti Haasan
Shruti Haasan is not only an actress but also a playback singer and a musician. Shruti acted in several Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi movies and earns around INR 1.5 Crore per film. The talented and beautiful daughter of South Indian superstar Kamal Haasan is one highly paid South Indian Actress. highly paid south Indian actress. For her awesome songs like “Kannazhaga Kaalazhaga” and “Yendi Yendi” she got nominated for Filmfare Award for ‘Best Female Playback Singer – Tamil’.
Shruti Haasan Charges per film: Rs. 2-2.5 Crores
Shruti Haasan’s Hit Movies:
-
Vedalam
-
Srimanthudu
-
Gabbar Singh
Click here: Shruti Haasan’s Instagram
7. Rakul Preet Singh
The attractive and fit actress Rakul Preet Singh has fans in both the Bollywood and Tollywood film industries. The actress charges Rs 1 Crore per film. She is very interactive with her fans on social media platforms. Currently appointed by Telangana State Government, she is the brand ambassador for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao program.
Rakul Preet Singh Charges per film: Rs. 1 Crore
Rakul Preet Singh’s Hit Movies:
-
Sarrainodu
-
Venkatadri Express
-
Nannaku Prematho
Click here: Rakul Preet’s Instagram
8. Shriya Saran
The 8th Highest Paid Actress in South Indian Film Industry who charges Rs 1 Crore for each film is none other than Shriya Saran. With the Telugu film Ishtam, Shriya made her film debut in the year 2001. Shriya was the brand ambassador of Celebrity Cricket League and was featured in the most expensive movie of South Cinema, Shivaji of Rajnikant which became the highest grossing Tamil Movie.
Shriya Saran Charges per film: Rs. 1 Crore
Shriya Saran’s Hit Movies:
-
Sivaji (2007)
-
Chatrapathi (2005)
-
Manam (I) (2014)
Click here: Shriya Saran’s Instagram
9. Trisha Krishnan
Trisha Krishnan appeared in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films and her earning per film is around ₹ 1 crore. Apart from being one of the highest paid South Indian actresses she is listed as one of the highest paid South Indian actresses.
Trisha Krishnan Charges per film: Rs. 1 Crore
Trisha Krishnan’s Hit Movies:
-
Sankham (2009)
-
Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana (2005)
-
Ghilli (2004)
Click here: Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram
10. Hansika Motwani
Hansika Motwani’s fee per film is INR 80 lakhs. She was first seen in the popular TV serial Shaka Laka Boom Boom, which was aired by Star Parivar. She also acted as a child artist Hansika in Koi Mil Gaya. She made her mark in the South Indian film industry by honing her acting skills and delivering awesome performances in several Tamil, and Telegu movies. Now she also gets the highest remuneration in Tollywood heroines.
Hansika Motwani Charges per film: Rs. 1 Crore
Hansika Motwani’s Hit Movies:
-
Singam II (2013)
-
Maan Karate (2014)
-
Oru Kal Oru Kannadi (2012)
Click here: Hansika Motwani’s Instagram
So, on the list of Top 10 Highest Paid South Indian Actresses In India 2022 (updated) we have
- Anushka Shetty
- Nayanthara
- Tamannaah Bhatia
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu
- Kajal Agarwal
- Shruti Haasan
- Rakul Preet Singh
- Shriya Saran
- Trisha Krishnan
- Hansika Motwani
