Lakeside Properties for Sale Can Mean Income for The Buyer
More and more people are ditching life in the city and purchasing lakeside properties for sale. They want to enjoy beautiful views, find some privacy, and lead a more relaxing life. Sometimes these dreams can be realized on the heels of understanding that income can be earned from a lakefront purchase.
Many people would jump at the opportunity for some peace, quiet, and tranquility. The mere chance of replacing the wave sound machine with real waves can bring a true level of calm. When you find lakeside properties for sale, pick your perfect spot, buy it, and turn it into money.
Waterfront Properties Retain Their Value
Besides having fun and leading a more relaxing lifestyle, you can expect your lakeside property to retain its value much better than its counterpart in the city. These properties are limited in number and are usually very high in demand. Economics 101 says that limited supply plus high demand equals great value. That value can also be passed down to family members for generations, so, you can consider it an investment in your future.
Rent Your Property
In addition to a future investment, lakeside properties for sale can also generate income shortly after purchase. Vacationers love to rent lakeside homes! In fact, there are websites dedicated to listing waterfront homes for rent. Those sites often offer the homeowner options to list the property for rent by the month or by the week.
Many lakeside properties for sale will also have a pier or boat dock. This saves the owner money because they won’t have to pay slip or docking fees at a marina. The pier or boat dock also presents another way to make income: you can rent out the dock or pier for someone’s celebration.
Protect Yourself While Making Money
The general rule of thumb when renting out any property is that the renter will not treat it the same way you would. Since it is your property, be as selective as you want about the people you allow to use it. The first thing to do is make sure you have a competitively high rental rate. Don’t be afraid to ask for a deposit. Renters will be more likely to take care of your place if they have extra money on the line. You should also take some time and list out any restrictions you’d like to put into place, such as no smoking or pets. You can even limit the number of people allowed to stay overnight. Finally, just in case, do not leave anything of value to you in the house when you’re renting it out.
Importance of Financial News in Our Daily Lives
Gone are the days when there was no concept of any money and people used to barter material things. However, the present day world is all about money which has become the prime mover of all aspects of life. Most people are either employed in a job or carry on some form of business in order to earn money. The stock market is another platform where individuals, as well as small and large entities, do stock trading, again with the intention of making money. Essential inputs for formulating a strategy for stock trading are latest stock market updates, knowledge of best stocks to buy in 2012, the latest financial news, stock analysts’ ratings and information regarding the most active stocks.
However, there are many people who are either not interested in stock trading or lack money, or they do not want to put whatever money they have at stake in the stock exchange. For such people, finance news and the latest stock market updates might seem to be superfluous and the happenings on Wall Street might seem to be of no use to them. But they must realize that our daily lives are deeply affected by what happens in the stock markets.
One of the most important areas in our lives is employment, which can be deeply impacted by the happenings in the market. If the stock market goes down, the employment scenario will be dim and if the market goes up, employment will also pick up. Keeping in touch with the latest finance news as available from any of the several media can be of great help in knowing which way the wind is blowing.
Hundreds of thousands of people have lost their jobs due to the current downturn in the economy. Many of them have had to withdraw whatever they had in the 401k in order to survive. Even those who have not withdrawn their money will find that the amount in this retirement fund today has shrunk, as compared to what was in the fund two years ago. The main reason for this is that the money was invested in the stock market and when the economy got into turbulent waters, the stock markets went down and so did their money. If they had been abreast of the finance news and kept track of the stock market, they could have withdrawn their money before any damage.
Finance news encompasses several aspects such as the movements of the stock market, the performances of companies and their stocks, the currency strength and its relations with other major currencies of the world and other company news. These aspects impact our lives as prices of commodities are governed by them. The decision to buy a house, a car or even a computer can be taken more judiciously after assessing the mortgage rates and other financial parameters.
Why Are Contact Lenses So Cheap Online?
With the high cost of traditional retail ‘brick and mortar’ contact lenses, many people are now seeking to purchase their lenses online. Traditional Opticians have such expenses as building costs, optician and staff salaries, and overhead expenses. These costs get transferred to the consumer. More people are discovering that buying them online is a much more affordable way of acquiring contact lenses.
Contact lenses ordered though an Optician can be very expensive. Legitimate online contact lens suppliers sell all the major brands and types of contacts at prices that can be up to 70% below retail store prices. These brands include: Dailies, Purevision extended wear, Acuvue Oasys, Bausch & Lomb, CIBA Vision, Cooper Vision, Johnson & Johnson, Ocular Sciences, Wesley Jessen, and more. There are also a variety of colored ones available.
Most online contact lens retailers will deliver them using such shippers as USPS or FedEx. The orders are processed and shipped usually within 72-hours and can arrive in about 5 – 7 business days. The legitimate websites use secure payment servers that will protect your credit card information by using the best encryption technology. You can submit your information and prescription online or by phone. The contacts are delivered right to your door.
Online sellers can sell cheaper lenses because they do not have high overhead costs. As well, they buy contacts in bulk directly from the manufacturers and ship from warehouses. The longer the contact lens supply that you buy, the cheaper the prices will be.
Online retailers require a valid prescription for all contact lens orders. Federal Law now requires the eye care provider to release a copy of your prescriptions. Federal Law also requires the online lens retailer to verify all prescriptions with the appropriate eye care provider. The copy of your contact lens prescription belongs to you. The consumer can give a copy of their prescription to the online retailer, or provide them with the name, phone number or fax number of the issuing authority and give them permission to contact the eye care provider to verify the prescription and its validity. The eye care provider will respond to the company’s request for verification.
When you shop online for contacts make sure that you have a current prescription, purchase a good quality brand name contacts, make sure that the online company is a valid and legitimate online contact lens retailer that allows you to track your shipment, and you should find out the total costs of the contact lenses before making the online purchase.
Legitimate online retailers offer quality service and the lowest prices on most brand name contact lenses. Millions of consumers are now taking advantage of the services and products offered by online contact lens retailers. These online companies stock millions of brand name contact lenses and ship directly to the consumer’s home. Buying contact lenses online is a cheap and convenient means of obtaining your contact lenses.
Part One: Will China’s Coalbed Methane Projects Make a New Energy Billionaire?
Even the enemies of Randeep S. Grewal admire his business savvy. Few might be surprised if the CEO of Green Dragon shows up some day on the Forbes magazine list of billionaires. His company’s recent share offering on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM, commencing with a market capitalization of US$525 million, was quite the bold stroke, raising a few eyebrows. Green Dragon placed a bit more than 4.5 million shares, less than 5 percent of the company’s outstanding shares, to raise $25 million. Randeep Grewal kept the remaining 95.2 percent of Green Dragon for himself.
Upon the company’s admission to the AIM market Grewal remarked, “2007 promises to be a landmark year for CBM and its contribution to the Chinese energy supply…This listing is an important and timely milestone in our growth driven strategy.” The last time Grewal stooped to deal with the minor annoyances of the capital markets, he personally bought up all the shares of Greka Energy Corp, then trading on the NASDAQ. Shareholders loved him – he paid a 69 percent premium for their shares in 2003. Greka delisted from NASDAQ and deregistered with the U.S. Securities Commission.
Since then, it’s been more difficult to track Grewal’s latest accomplishments, but based upon the price of oil, his privately owned fiefdom is likely flush with cash. In a 2002 news release, Grewal revealed the then-public Greka Energy owned 800 million barrels of recoverable heavy gravity oil, which is ideal as feedstock for his asphalt refinery. That year Greka’s throughput was 3400 barrels of asphalt per day. According to ABC News, the state of California paid $359/ton for asphalt – up 61 percent over the past year. High gasoline prices are driving major oil companies to squeeze more gasoline production out of their crude oil. In any event, Grewal simply gets wealthier with every new barrel of asphalt or crude oil his company produces.
At least Green Dragon Gas is now publicly traded, offering shareholder participation. But, few shares are available to the public. Grewal may be generous to shareholders at the end of the day, but he’s not parting with his shares this early in the game. In his filing statement with AIM, the company noted that issuing further shares to raise additional cash would come as a last resort, or more delicately stated, “… as appropriate under the circumstances.” Grewal would first turn to debt financings and other measures before offering shareholders additional liquidity.
It is not an accident the share price of GDG, which opened for trading at US$5.56/share quickly rose to a recent high of $6.60/share. A close study of Grewal’s last company explains the high confidence in Green Dragon Gas. Not to be confused with his previously named Grewal Energy, which is now called Greka Integrated, Green Dragon Gas is the parent company of Hong-Kong based Greka Energy. They hold five CBM production-sharing contracts with China’s state-owned CUCBM (China United Coalbed Methane Company). Green Dragon’s contracts are upon massive tracts of land (more than twice the size of Rhode Island), which could potentially host 16.5 trillion cubic feet of methane gas.
According to the Green Dragon Gas website, Grewal is also chairman and chief executive of the California-based Greka Integrated, a company which is described as being “involved in heavy oil and gas transportation, refining, real estate and with interests in energy properties and refining assets.” It is Santa Barbara County’ largest onshore oil company with holdings in Bakersfield, Orange County and the Los Angeles basin, Greka operates almost 70 onshore production, processing and transportation facilities in Santa Barbara (California), as well as the Santa Maria Asphalt Refinery. It is the same one which produced 3400 barrels of asphalt every day during 2002.
While others talk a good game, Grewal excels at the energy game. In his last published interview which we were able to dig up (August 2001), Grewal explained exactly how he planned to make Greka Energy a success story, i.e. selling oil or using it product asphalt and then sell asphalt, depending upon the price. And then he did. In a July 2002 news release, Grewal mentioned his company would have long-term activities in China. And now it does – through Green Dragon Gas.
In explaining the company’s business plan, during his 2001 interview, Grewal unabashedly boasted, “We’re profitable at $10 oil. We’re profitable at $30 oil. We’re profitable at $2 gas, and we’re profitable at $16 gas.” He called his asphalt plant “a natural hedge to fluctuating commodity prices.” It also provides consistent cash flow. And there is no doubt Grewal is ever more profitable with crude oil selling around $70/barrel.
Steve Chase, Santa Barbara County’s deputy energy director, who regulates Greka’s refinery (and has participated in fining Greka – see below), calls the company’s business plan “absolutely brilliant.” Chase praised Greka in a New Times newspaper article, explaining the company’s economics, “Oil sells either high or low, but asphalt doesn’t. If you’re an oil company with an asphalt refinery, you can sell into two different markets. When oil is low, you use it to make asphalt. When it’s high, you (just) sell it.”
Despite Chase’s praise, Grewal’s road to success has not been without a few car wrecks along the way. In 2002 and 2003, his company was cited for more than 70 violations, which included oil spills and gas releases, according to the Santa Barbara News-Press newspaper. The country’s district attorney filed felony charges against Greka after an explosion near the asphalt refinery injured two workers. Greka settled for civil penalties of $200,000.
In November 2005, Greka Integrated lost its breach-of-contract lawsuit against a former safety manager, Gary Lowery. In June of this year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fined the company $127,500 for “unauthorized disposal of oil refinery wastewater into the facility’s injection wells, in violation of the federal Safe Drinking Water Act.” This Greka has paid out about $700,000 in settlements since Grewal took the company private. Life’s little annoyance become less problematic when one is selling oil for much more than $30/barrel. Especially when this same oil was profitable at $10/barrel.
Grewal Turns to China to Build His Fortune
Randeep Grewal’s came into the energy markets as chairman and chief executive of an oil and gas horizontal drilling company, Horizontal Ventures. During the energy bear market, Grewal cleverly began a series of mergers and acquiring oil and gas assets, which led to his first Greka Energy Corp. He knew where to find deals and deftly began assembling his energy empire. Horizontal drilling is integral to coalbed methane development, which brings Grewal back to where he started – as a gas drilling company.
Also along the way, two of Grewal’s companies have suffered bankruptcies. This past November, Saba Enterprises, formerly Greka Energy Corporation, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, after two creditors won judgments totaling $19.5 million. In its petition the company announced it had no assets. The total creditor shortfall could rise to more than $24 million. In 1999, another company of which Grewal was a director, Sabacol – a subsidiary of Saba Petroleum, was dissolved following the sale of its assets after working its way through Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.
Life is also filled with many second chances. This time, however, through Greka Energy (Hong Kong) and Green Dragon Gas (GDG), Grewal owns what might someday become a multi-billion dollar gas project. Smith & Williamson, Green Dragon’s IPO underwriter valued the company at $973 million, depending on its success in recovering GDG’s estimated methane gas in place and the wellhead price at time of delivery.
Until recently, coalbed methane was treated as a hazardous waste product which killed coal miners in tunnel explosions. In China, depending upon whose numbers you believe, between 4,000 and 6,000 coal miners die each year. At best, methane was an unwelcome byproduct of coal mining, which the Chinese vented into the atmosphere aggravating an already atrocious air pollution crisis.
When the Chinese began to realize CBM was providing a greater percentage of the U.S. gas production, they wanted to develop their own vast resources. After all, the Chinese are pragmatists. Why pay through the nose to import LNG, when you are throwing away all that methane? In 2004, coalbed methane accounted for 8 percent of U.S. gas production. That’s the same percentage number China mandated in its eleventh five-year plan for the role of gas in its energy mix. And as we’ve mentioned in previous articles, China has idled as much as 40 percent of its gas-fired plants because it could not obtain sufficient gas supplies.
Methane or C4, which is a more pure gas than conventional gas, is found within the carbon lattice of coal at a molecular level. The less “sweet” natural gas, which is found in more conventional fields, was generated by hydrocarbon source rocks and is trapped in a porous and permeable reservoir rock, such as carbonate reserve or sandstone. Water pressure holds coalbed methane in place, which required new drilling technology, to efficiently extract.
To extract coalbed methane, a company drills wells into the coal seam, and then perforates and fractures the coal seams. By increasing permeability through this process, water is able to be pumped out of the coal seam. During this de-watering process, pressure holding the gas in place is reduced. This pressure differential vents the gas through the fracture systems into the well. Voila! What had been killing coal miners and polluting China’s atmosphere could now be utilized to power gas-fired energy plants.
COPYRIGHT © 2007 by StockInterview, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
