Finance
Locating Unclaimed Abandoned Property and Financial Assets in Israel Finding & Locating Real Estate
In Israel, thousands of assets totaling approximately 15 billion Israeli Shekels currently remain unclaimed. These unclaimed assets include land, developed real estate, bank accounts, stocks and bonds.
“Abandoned property” is defined in section 1 of the Law as an asset in respect of which no one is entitled and able to be treated as owners, or an asset whose owner is unknown.
Naturally, the need for claiming, finding such property, assets, lands by their rightful heirs arises. The process of locating lost, abandoned or unclaimed assets in Israel requires, among other things, a very competent, diligent Israeli attorney with depth understanding as well as a proper investigation to trace those lands & assets. How to find and locating a lost or abandoned property in Israel? This article discusses this matter.
The first step is to gather any relevant data including family tree and or any ID number in order to start the due diligence and genealogical evidence to track the property, estate in the Israeli Land Registry Offices “The Tabu”, Minhal or Hevra Meshakenet. We will learn the name of the current or historic landowner as well as his Israeli ID number or American/any passport. The information held by the Israeli TABU is considered highly credible and sensitive, and it is part of the Israeli land database.
Second step is to check: 1) managing the abandoned assets for the benefit of the private owner/s and 2) releasing the assets to those entitled to them after getting a Israeli probate court order, or where beneficiaries can not be located, transfer the property to the State of Israel until the right heirs will be found.
We handle various types of abandoned assets in Israel, including real estate, lands, personal property, funds and bank accounts. By law, an “abandoned property” in Israel is defined as an asset in which its owner or manager cannot be found or is unknown, and can be released only by a probate process and a court order that will determine the right heirs, and now owners of the Israeli land or any financial asset in Israel.
The Israeli government concludes its management of the property in one of three main actions. Firstly, it can release the asset to the person who is the lawful owner again by a Israeli probate court order. Alternatively, it can transfer the asset to the State of Israel. Thirdly and lastly it can transfer the asset to The Company for Location and Restitution of Holocaust Victims’ Assets, if appropriate.
We will discuss in detail the first aforementioned action – negotiation with The TABU over unclaimed property. In this case, the person claiming a right to the property must prove to the satisfaction of the Israeli Administrator General that he is the legal owner of the asset. In this process, the Israeli Administrator General will act very carefully to ensure that it has received sufficient information regarding the applicant’s rights and a probate court order that proofs the person are the legal heir. Then, the Israeli Administrator General guarantees the asset is released into the right hands and it also prevents any threats to the asset’s legal owner such as illegal takeovers. Applications can be submitted independently, but it is highly recommended to do so through a licensed Israeli attorney that expert in tracing unclaimed Israeli lands.
Although we have focused on Israeli real estate thus far, there are many other types of abandoned assets in Israel that can be classified as “unclaimed assets”. Examples of such assets are funds provided for pension, provident funds, education funds, life insurance policies, executive insurance policies, dormant bank accounts, various saving plans, dividends and stocks, to name a few. These funds can be held and/or managed by financial institutions, insurance companies, pension funds, hospitals, clinics, corporations, government agencies and Israeli government corporations.
Given the complicated bureaucracy in these institutions and the due diligence required entering into this procedures, only a very competent, diligent attorney familiar with the Israeli real estate and the Israeli inheritance process will significantly alleviate the various inevitable obstacles encountered throughout the process.
Finance
Earn Money With eBooks – The Brilliant Way to Make Money Online With Short Reports!
Do you want to start selling information products on the Internet?
If yes, the best way to start is to create short reports. Let me explain the complete strategy.
1. Find a big market with thousands of buyers. There are plenty of then on the Internet. Here are a couple of examples.
* Golf
* Weight loss
* Mixed martial arts
* Health
Once you determined your target market, you want to go deeper in the niche. Let’s say that you want to market your products in the weight loss market.
Do not try to write a 240 page eBook because it will take you months before you can see any revenue. And I know for a fact that most of the time, beginners who want to write an eBook fall in these two situations.
1. They take more than four months to complete the eBook.
2. They never complete it, and never make any money. No need to say that this is the worst scenario. It’s better later than never after all.
What is the smart way to create and sell eBooks then?
Start with a short report. Just focus on one question and write ten pages about it. Let me give you an example. Since I am a martial artist, I will choose this market for the sake of our example.
I would write a short report and call it: “10 tips to get started with martial arts”. Each tip would be a question, and I would write a page for each of these tips. Since I am experienced, I can write a short report in less than 24H. If you are just getting started, it can take you up to one week.
Once I finished the reports, I would add an intro and a conclusion, and save it in pdf format. I use the open office writer to do this. It’s fast, and free.
The third step is to create a web page to sell the eBook. Since it is a short report, I can price it at $10 to start building a list of buyers.
Once you are done, start the next report.
Finance
The Tortoise and the Hare – An Investing Review of Stamina and Stomach
Recently I was talking with a client and he referred to me as a “Tortoise,” which honestly, I was taken back by. I never thought of myself as slow and lackadaisical, and I would imagine that 99% of those that work with me or know me would agree with me. As he and I continued to talk, I had what Steven Covey (author of “7 Habits of Highly Effective People”) called an “A-HA Moment” – the time in which something confusing suddenly has clarity.
I have always explained my approach to investing as “Straight Line Investing,” simply meaning that the objective is to have a client’s money growing steadily over time, if their intentions are growth, or keeping principal intact and monthly interest flowing, if their objective is income. On the opposite side of the equation is the approach of stock market investing which aims to have ultimately higher returns for those that have the stamina and stomach for the ride. I do not practice in the world of stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. I am not licensed to do so. I am not anti-market – in fact, I have some of my own funds “in the market”. I work in the world of Safe Money Products – ones where principal safety is the main objective, and funds are never invested into any equity or bond positions.
I am often asked by new clients (prospects) about my opinion on what is the better approach in today’s difficult world of volatility and low interest rates. The truth is, I cannot say with any degree of certainty. The truth is no one can. It’s a personal decision that each investor needs to make for themselves. I have gained many clients over the years when markets are turbulent. I would rather have discussions with prospects when the markets are booming. My philosophy is that making decisions about market or safe investing during turbulent times is not healthy – since many times those decisions come from fear instead of confidence in the planning process. When the markets are in turmoil I hear the radio waves full of “doomsday predictions” – that is not an ethical way to market but “ethics in marketing” is a discussion for another article.
Some simple research would show that the S&P 500 Index (a well-known benchmark on how the general stock market is performing) returned an average of 6.48% over a ten-year period (as of 1/31/16). The results of expenses related to investing in the market are not part of that number. Expenses in asset management (fees) continue to be a debate in the financial circles, but even if we look at one of the lowest management costs in the industry – Vanguard – the 10-year performance of their S&P 500 Index Fund (VFINX) was 6.36%.
Our 10 year investment models, which utilize multiple safe money products, are right on par with the numbers above. However, if you look at 3 and 5-year S&P 500 returns – they have performed several points higher than our modeling. The challenge with looking at the past as an indication of future performance is like a “dog chasing its tail.” The decision of market investing vs. safe investing rests more in the individual’s (or institutions) comfort in “the ride”. A very simplistic example is the two charts, below, which illustrate that over the last 10 years, the ending points of both Safe Money (principal protected) investing and Market investing are very similar.
One (the Tortoise) is the Safe Money ride – slow and steady – “Straight Line” – nothing too fancy. The second is the Market (the Hare) – a much wilder ride of ups and downs – bursts and setbacks.
In the end the decision on where to invest lies with the investors propensity to risk or risk aversion. There is no way to predict future trends – either in the market or in the interest rate movements. I will continue to look for opportunities for my clients that provide principal protection and competitive returns as compared to other safe money products such as traditional banking and insurance company offerings.
Finance
How Choosing a Good Moving Company Can Save You Money
Doing your homework before choosing a moving company can help you save a lot of money. Many factors determine how much you may be spending and each company has different rates depending on the type of service offered.
It is important to remember that cheap movers are not always the best and choosing them can land you in a lot of trouble. You might actually end up paying more than what you had bargained for.
Top 5 Tips to Save Money with Your Choice of Moving Company
- Compare moving companies – The best way to save money with your choice of movers is to compare the companies and the services they offer. You can get a quote from more than two companies and this enables you to find the most affordable services in your area. Be specific about the kind of services that you may require so that you are able to get an accurate quote.
- Hourly rate – Most moving companies charge an hourly rate when you move locally. It is advisable to calculate how much time is required to complete the entire process. You need to consider packing, loading and unloading into consideration when calculating the time. It is always advisable to add a couple of hours to the time that you had calculated for unexpected events (adverse weather conditions and traffic jam).
- Weight rate – If you are moving from one state to the other then moving companies charge depending on the weight of the items transported. Reduce the load and get rid of things that you do not need. You can choose to give away things that you do not need to charity or gift it the local community or to friends. When the weight becomes less, you start saving money.
- Timing – Moving companies are usually fully booked on Friday, weekends and holidays. When you time the moving during off days like Monday or middle of the week then you may be able to get a better deal. There are also off seasons like the month of June or July when you may be able to get a discount from movers. The first and last days of the month can also help you get cheap rates.
- Pack it yourself – If you have only a few household items, you can choose to pack them on your own. Moving companies charge money for packing and when you do it on your own; you may be able to save money. However you need to remember that there are some items that require specialized packing and it is best left to experienced and skilled workers. This can ensure that they are safe during loading and unloading process.
Locating Unclaimed Abandoned Property and Financial Assets in Israel Finding & Locating Real Estate
Havana hotel death toll at 31 as dogs search for survivors
Sparky the Seal show returns to Como Park Zoo
Earn Money With eBooks – The Brilliant Way to Make Money Online With Short Reports!
The Tortoise and the Hare – An Investing Review of Stamina and Stomach
Review: Stunning vocal performances fill Minnesota Opera’s ‘Carmen’ with desolate passion
How Choosing a Good Moving Company Can Save You Money
Wild can’t take control in Game 4, Blues even series at 2-2
Why You Need Home Owner Flood Insurance
Teach Me How to Trade Safely – Minimizing Your Risks While Trading Stocks Online
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion