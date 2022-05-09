Finance
Make Money While You Sleep
Yes, you certainly can make money while you sleep, albeit not easy as that. However, it s not that easy as put-it-and- forget-it kind of make money while doing absolutely nothing. In essence, passive income entails making money off something once the initial investment of either time or money has been made. Many people make money online doing very little more than posting links to websites, reading email, answering surveys, participating in discussion forums, writing blog entries, playing games, shopping online, and even stuffing envelopes. This isn’t rocket science, and anyone can learn how to do it if they set their minds to it.
Affiliate marketing is one way to make money while you sleep. The internet is a huge world full of potential, and it’s also a market filled with a plethora of opportunities for those who know how to find them. The most efficient way to go about this is to pick a field of interest that you are interested in and pursue it with all of your might, dedicating as much effort as you can to doing so. This way, once you’ve gotten some momentum going, you have a better chance of turning that enthusiasm into hard work that will make money while you sleep.
One of the best ways to turn a passive income venture into hard work is by signing up for an online data entry program at home. These programs pay you by the assignment and completion of specific surveys, allowing you to do virtually any type of job at any time of the day or night that suits you. It allows you to make money while you sleep by having the flexibility to schedule your work around your other commitments. As an added benefit, you’ll be saving a lot of money over the long term by not needing to commit to a full-time position. With all the freedom that home data entry offers, it’s a great way to earn money while you sleep.
For those of you unfamiliar with the idea of dropshipping, it’s a business model that enables you to sell goods on eBay with the help of third-party fulfillment centers. By selling products on eBay, you don’t need to keep inventory, so you eliminate storage costs, overhead, and waste. Instead, your dropshipping company handles all the tedious details. By using third-party dropshippers, you can easily make money with affiliate marketing and make it work for you whether you’re working from home or sleeping in your pajamas.
While it’s true that it’s easy to make money while you sleep through the night, it’s worth noting that this isn’t a high yield savings strategy. Although there is the potential to make money without putting in too much effort, there are also many limits to this method. First of all, it requires that you find product manufacturers willing to ship their items and then wait for them to ship your item to your customers. When an item doesn’t arrive on time, you’ll incur expenses on the back end, which will make money harder to come by when you finally do get the item into the hands of your customers. Also, because most dropshipping companies only offer cash flow for buyers who pay within a certain amount of time after receiving the item, this means that it’s unlikely that you’ll earn any significant cash flow profits over the long run.
Fortunately, there is another opportunity available to those of you who are looking to make money while you sleep. The Internet has created one of the largest niche market possibilities around. In fact, there are more than 200 different opportunities for you to choose from! This is because the Internet is such a diverse environment with a wide range of people who have unique interests and needs. With a little bit of research, you’ll be able to find a niche that you’re interested in making into a passive income opportunity that will make money for you even when you’re sleeping.
Finance
Problems From Tax Audits in the Construction Sector
A. One of the most common problems in audits of construction projects is the moment of sale by investors avoiding fiscal obligations and paying only personal income tax to the amount of 10% of their incomes from sale. Meanwhile, considering this a point of common abuse, the tax administration issued a circular to all local tax offices to register them as active taxpayers. Below is the document of 2003, not still in force but the problem and the solution is the same.
1. Taxpayers in the category “Investors” in construction will be registered as VAT and profit tax taxpayers. In fact, this taxpayer category will be subject to profit tax since sale of residential buildings is exempt from VAT. It is up to the investors to choose their status, i.e. whether they create a company and register with the commercial registry or register with the court as a private commercial individual. Regardless of their registration form, in fiscal terms they will be taxpayers of VAT (which they are exempted from) and profit tax.
In case an investor or a group of investors, identified and acknowledged by the Tax Office wants to register, the taxpayer or group of taxpayers should provide the taxpayer with an authorization according to article 12 “Fiscal Representative” of Law “On fiscal procedures in the Republic of Albania”. In order to avoid delays and abuse, in every case, the investor or group of investors (contracted parties) will be obliged to register for taxes with the same Local Tax Office as the company declaring them as investors, and their entire activity will be documented with this office.
2. During tax periods there must be a careful follow up of the profit tax amount to be paid by the investors. For this, they should take into consideration the surface area available from contracts and profit earned from apartment sales, i.e. the difference between sales cost and price. Minimum fiscal limits have been already established for these two elements, i.e. average cost and average sales price.
B. Another problem appearing in audits of residential construction activities is the moment of supplying technical services by non-resident specialists. Several contractors have been provided answers regarding this specific case. Below we are presenting the answer to a similar case, in which the foreign specialist is an Italian resident.
If the “Double taxation agreement” is in force in their countries of residence, the provisions of this agreement will apply in cases of technical services supply performed by non-resident contractors or companies. The first condition to meet in the framework of this agreement is that the company providing the technical service, etc. should be resident in the country with which the agreement has been finalized. In such case, the provisions of the agreement explain each country’s taxation rights. Thus, business incomes are taxed in the country of residence, except when the company is doing business in the other country through a permanent office, and only incomes attributed to this office/branch can be subject to tax in Albania.
For the concrete case and in view of the agreement in force with Italy, we hereby explain:
In order to avoid taxation of Italian companies providing project services to the benefit of your company (Albanian resident), you should provide evidence and documents to confirm that the companies providing such services to you are Italian residents (e.g. certificates issued by Italian tax authorities). You should provide evidence that the service is entirely performed in Italy, i.e. that the Italian companies have had no permanent office/branch in Albania as specified by the Agreement and the Law “On income tax” and consequently have not been obliged to be taxed in Albania for incomes attributed to this office.
Based on the domestic law and the Agreement, for fiscal purposes the Albanian tax administration has the right to make corrections to these payments when they are made between related persons and when they have been artificially increased in order to avoid taxes from your part. This means that in case of transactions between related persons, the tax administration has the right to not fully or partially acknowledge as deductible costs the payments your company has made to the benefit of Italian companies.
Another frequent problem is the treatment of some cases in terms of obligations in the construction phase and profit tax in construction of residential buildings and business premises therein for personal reasons by investors or landowners at the moment of sale.
1. At the moment of construction, the landowner or investor should meet the following criteria:
– If the landowner or investor has signed a contract with a contractor for the construction of a residential building for personal purposes, the constructing company in the role of only the contractor performs the work till completion. According to the instruction from the General Tax Directorate, a minimum VAT per 1m2 of construction surface area at the value of respective period in the final inventory applies to every residential construction project. This minimum VAT should be paid by the holder of the construction and afterwards utilization permit. This VAT in construction is in conformity with the tables for zones, available in the Tax Office
– In case taxpayers have failed to meet the VAT and profit tax parameters for a given construction moment, Tax Offices should require the respective company to pay the difference between the minimum applicable VAT/m2 and the VAT declared so far as well as the respective profit tax, according to the instructions issued by the General Tax Directorate. If the landowner declares that the final part of construction work is performed by him/her or a third party, while the construction company has not declared any work performed, the landowners should pay as withheld tax to the Tax Office, the difference between the minimum applicable VAT/m2 and the VAT declared so far. If another contractor takes over the work, that contractor should pay the difference of VAT and profit tax for the ongoing construction period, according to parameters for construction zones.
The following procedures apply with regard to tax on the moment of sale:
2. At the moment the building is sold by the investor or landowner it is required that:
– In case investors are registered with the Tax Office as such, it is your legal right to request the corresponding payment for profit tax on sale for the residential building or business premises therein. However, investors’ obligation to register for residential buildings and business premises therein arises only when they exercise economic activity for residential buildings sale.
– In case the investors have a contract with contractors for constructing their personal residential buildings, the contracting company in the sole role of contractor should pay respective VAT and profit tax obligations in the construction stage.
– If the construction and utilization permit are in the name of landowners who are also investors, they are responsible for obligations arising (profit tax) after the construction project is completed and ready to be registered with the Real Estate Registration Office.
Below we are providing some cases related to the investors’ or landowners’ position at the moment a residential building should be registered in the Real Estate Registration Office.
Case 1: When investors (or group of investors) or landowners are not selling any m² of the building or business premises therein:
– With regard to profit tax on sale, the tax office will require the investors and landowners to produce a certified document confirming that the residential building is not for sale, but, instead, it will be used for personal purposes.
– For the purpose of building registration with the Real Estate Registration Office, the tax office will issue a certificate, which requires the latter to block any transferal of this property to third parties.
Case 2: When investors (or group of investors) or landowners are selling part of surface areas m² of the building or business premises therein and are not registered:
Based on the Law “On income tax”, in every case, real incomes generated from sale of surface area will be taken into consideration when calculating profit tax for investors or landowners, constructing and/or selling surface areas designated for residence, trade, production or service. Sold surface areas imply areas stated in sales contracts with clients (surface areas transferred as compensation to landowners or common surface areas, when the latter are not specified in the contract).
Taxable sales profit on partial surface areas will be the difference between incomes from sales and costs incurred for partial sales. In such case, the salesperson should register as investor or group of investors with the tax office. Profit on sold part will be minimally equal to the sold surface area multiplied with the difference between minimum price for the respective zone and minimum cost foreseen in the Agreement. In such case, individuals trying to register their buildings as residential buildings are not obliged to register with tax authorities, since they do not exercise economic activity.
If the residential buildings were constructed for sale and consequently profit, individuals will be required to pay respective tax obligations for their activity for buildings constructed during these years and pending for registration with the Real Estate Registration Office in the year 2005.
Case 3: When individuals or groups of individuals claim financing for part of the residential building and business premises therein are registered as corporate with tax authorities:
With regard to profit tax, procedures will respect instructions issued by the General Tax Directorate for local tax offices, which relate to profit tax at the moment of sale of residential building and business premises therein. In such cases, the Real Estate Registration Office can register the corresponding part in the name of the corporate (legal entity). The Real Estate Registration Office will calculate the “tax on property transferal” for every m2 transferred by the company (investor or group of investors establishing the company). In each of the above cases, when the Real Estate Registration Office is notified that any of the investors, some of them or all of them want to transfer all or part of the property they own, the Tax Office will calculate all missing tax obligations in the profit tax, together with penalties, and authorize transferal of this property only after all tax obligations have been settled.
Finance
How To Make Legal Money With Cannabis
The cannabis industry has seen remarkable growth in recent years as all around the world, the stigma surrounding the plant has begun to fade. As the misconceptions around its usage are fixed, many have seen the incredible business opportunity that exists as a result. There is a huge amount of potential to make legal money with cannabis and in this article, we’ll look at a few of the ways you could do that today.
- Grow it Yourself
The first one is the most obvious. As cannabis is legalized, there arrives an opportunity to grow the plant yourself and harvest the product in order to sell on to willing buyers. This can be very lucrative if you do it right, but it really does require unique expertise, resources, and of course – patience. This is a long-term game.
There is also something to be said about economies of scale here – often it makes a lot more sense from a financial perspective to grow in larger quantities, which can be prohibitive for some people. But if you’re deep in the industry and can make this work – it can be a fantastic way to make money.
- Invest in Cannabis Companies
If you’re not looking to get your hands dirty, then the next option is to invest passively into companies that are in the cannabis industry. Some are already public traded companies, but a lot of them are still privately-owned which might make these deals hard to find. These could be growers, manufacturers, brands, suppliers, or a range of other stakeholders that all stand to benefit from the potential boom that the industry might see in the decades to come.
If you believe in the industry this is a great way to leverage your funds and hopefully get a good return on your investment as things grow. You’ll want to be sure you understand the company you’re investing in and make sure that you trust their leadership, strategy, and market positioning. But if all those boxes are ticked, then this could be a good option for you.
- Invest in Individual Cannabis Plants
There are also opportunities to be much more precise with your investment and invest in individual plants rather than companies. Operators like CDBGrow will grow the plants on your behalf, using your investment as financing, and then paying you the returns on those individual plants when they are harvested and sold on. This is a really interesting model because you can cut out all the middlemen in a traditional company and take a much simpler bet on the supply and demand of cannabis as an industry.
It also gives you a more direct connection with your investment which encourages better accountability and involvement in what’s going on. You can use your own psychology to better yourself and your investments. It’s a business model that can be really powerful.
—
Those are just three examples of how you can make legal money with cannabis. Whatever your expertise level or interest in the industry – there’s something for you. And by jumping into this industry early on, you stand to reap all the benefits of being a first mover. There’s lots to get excited about here and there’s lots more to come. So, stay tuned.
Finance
Commercial Banking Price Leadership
Banks then use this money to make loans available to household and corporate borrowers. They then earn their profits by lending at an interest rate higher than the rates they pay on their deposits.
The largest commercial banks in the US bank of America, Bankers Trust Corporate, Chemical Bank, Chase Manhattan Bank, Citibank, Morgan Guaranty Trust Corporation and Wells Fargo, and many others compete with each other to make loans available to large corporate clients. The interest rates they charge corporate clients for loans are the main form of competition, a price competition, in this case. When this competition becomes aggressive, the interest rates they charge have a tendency to fall, and so do their profits. To avoid this aggressive competition, a form of price leadership was put into place.
The interest rate charged by banks to large corporate clients is called the prime rate. This rate is well known and often quoted in newspapers. Most large banks charge the same or very close of the same price for it. Frequent changes in the rate are avoided in order to avoid destabilization and competitive warfare. When money market conditions changes enough and other interest rates have risen or fallen substantially, prime rate changes occurs.
Only then, one of the major banks announces a change in its prime rate, and the other banks quickly follow suit. Banks take turns as leaders from time to time, but when a changed is announced, the other banks will immediately follow within two or three days.
Elden Ring Will Take You Hundreds of Hours, But The Year’s Best Video Game Is Worth It
Make Money While You Sleep
Problems From Tax Audits in the Construction Sector
How To Make Legal Money With Cannabis
Commercial Banking Price Leadership
JKBOSE Fresh Date Sheet for Class 10th, 12th Kashmir — Download Pdf Here
Invest Money Into Stocks and Earn Rich Dividends!
Jacuzzi Tubs – How Can You Purchase Them?
‘Operation Mincemeat’ Is a Spy Story Absurd, True, and Compelling in Equal Measure
Bibox Tied Up With Nuvei To Enable Easier Access to Cryptocurrencies
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News3 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion