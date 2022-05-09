Share Pin 0 Shares

There are so many ways of making money online for free. If you want some extra pocket money to pay your bills or to buy something special then there are many different ways that you can achieve this on the web.

I run an internet business where I help people to set up their own businesses online. As a group, we do very well. We sell hundreds of different products every week. We have learnt what might be known as the ‘secrets’ of internet marketing and we have all worked very hard.

By the way, working hard is a prerequisite of making money online, unless you elect to do passive income building, but you’ll still have to work hard initially to set that up. I’m mentioning this as there still seems to be so many spammers and scammers out there that give the impression that you really don’t have to do much to succeed at internet money making.

Running a business is just one of the ways of making money online. In this article I’m going to share with you some of the ways that anybody can make money

The internet is mostly used as a tool to locate knowledge. If you have a specific field of knowledge, then that’s great news as there are many different ways that you can use that for making money online for free.

One of the easiest ways to make money from your knowledge is to answer questions on paid to answer websites. There are several sites set up where people pay experts to answer questions for them. The site owner will take a payment from the question asker and then pay you. We’re all an expert in one area or another so this is open to all of us to participate in.

Your knowledge can also be shared by writing articles for other internet marketers. They’ll pay you between $10 and $20 for a 300 to 500 word article on the topic that they suggest. You’ll need to be proficient at creating articles that are search engine and human friendly.

If you have already had some experience with search engine optimisation or SEO, then you could answers questions on the website that is a forum for experts in this subject matter.

Another way that you can get paid by writing is posting on forums. Some sites will pay quite good money for doing this type of service for them.

If you want to go down the picture route, then it’s possible to get paid just to upload files, photos, videos and documents. If you’re a photographer then you can find plenty of sites to upload your own photos to and people will pay you for the copyright of the photo.

If you have a Twitter account with plenty of followers then there are marketers and advertisers looking for people like you. They will pay you to tweet their messages to your followers.

All these are different ways of earning an online income, but my preferred way is to help people learn about making money online.