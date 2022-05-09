Connect with us

Blockchain

Meta Owned Instagram Likely to Support NFTs on the Platform Soon

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Meta Owned Instagram Likely to Support NFTs on the Platform Soon
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
  • Plugging in their wallets will allow users to verify ownership of NFTs.
  • NFTs will very probably gain new cultural clout due to the decision.

There are plans to integrate non-fungible token (NFT) systems like Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, and Flow into the social media behemoth of Meta. Digital collectibles transactions rely heavily on these networks, with Ethereum and its Bored Apes leading the race in market value. The pilot’s participants will be a select group of NFT fans from the United States. Whether Instagram will support NFTs from all four chains when it debuts is still up.

Plugging in their wallets will allow users to verify ownership of NFTs, show them on their profiles, and tag the artists who made them. Twitter charged users to use its hexagonal NFT profile photos in January, but Instagram will not do the same.

Formal Statement to Follow Soon

NFTs will very probably gain new cultural clout due to the decision. More than one billion people use Instagram every month to advertise and sell their businesses. Yet, when Mark Zuckerberg announced the project in March, he didn’t reveal anything.

NFTs issued on Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, and Flow will be shown for free on the popular photo-sharing app. As of this writing, Instagram’s parent company, Meta, has yet to make a formal statement about its plans, although a rumor claims that the internet giant might do so next week.

For the first time, Instagram has branched out into non-financial transactions. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri claimed in December that the social media network was “actively exploring NFTs,” but he didn’t share any additional plans for the service. In December, Facebook’s previous head of blockchain, David Marcus, announced that he was resigning from the firm. Stephane Kasriel, the previous CEO of Upwork, took over as acting CEO.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

9,300 ETH Worth 23,810,164 USD Transferred From Unknown Wallet

Published

32 mins ago

on

May 9, 2022

By

20,515,997 USD Worth 6,447 Ethereum (ETH) Transferred to BigONE Exchange
google news
  • The transaction occurred on Sun, May 08, 2022, 02:38:37 UTC.
  • Ethereum has been down 4.72% in the last 24 hours.

A bearish reversal from the new descending trend line on May 04 indicates that the traders continue selling on minor pullbacks. Furthermore, the ongoing correction had recently breached the $2800 support and challenged the lower support level of $2500. Thus, if coin holders lose this support, the Ethereum (ETH) price may plunge to January’s bottom support of $2300.

Facing a bearish attack in the early days of April, the (Ethereum) ETH prices took a turnaround from the $3500 mark with an evening star pattern. Therefore, the bearish trend has decreased the market value of the Ether price by 28% in the last month. The deflation breaks below the $3000 mark and approaches the next psychological support of $2500. Furthermore, the increasing trend momentum evident by the rise in trading volume over the week bolstered the $2500 fallout.

The short-term correction continues under the influence of a resistance trend line, and the solid demand at $2500 holds a high possibility of a bullish reversal to the trend line. Under ideal bullish conditions, the reversal rally will hit the resistance trend line after surpassing the $2750 mark.

Whale Alert

Whale Alert examines transactions from several blockchains, interprets them, and stores them in a single standard format in its databases. A whale from an anonymous wallet has transferred 9,300 ETH to FTX. In addition, Whale Alert, a blockchain analytics and monitoring company highlighted that the transaction was worth 23,810,164 USD.

Crypto whales are back in action, as hundreds of millions of dollars of ETH are being transferred overnight. The Whale Alert monitoring and analytical tool first identified the massive crypto transfer networks.

According to Whale Alert data, the transaction occurred on Sun, May 08, 2022, 02:38:37 UTC. According to CMC, the Ethereum price today is $2,562.02 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $22,389,637,463 USD. Ethereum has been down 4.72% in the last 24 hours.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: May 09

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 8, 2022

By

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: May 09
google news

23 seconds ago |