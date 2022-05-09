News
Orioles Q&A: Bruce Zimmermann used rookie season injury to improve changeup, get off to strong start in 2022
The combination of bicep tendinitis and a sprained ankle kept Orioles left-hander Bruce Zimmermann on the injured list for more than three months of his 2021 rookie season. But that time also allowed him to make an improvement that has him experiencing early season success.
Zimmermann, who will start the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader with the Kansas City Royals, has a 2.59 ERA through five starts, a mark that was even better before a scoring change tacked three extra earned runs onto his record. Still, he’s off to a strong start to his second major league season largely by building on the areas he succeeded as a rookie, particularly his secondary pitches.
Among pitchers who have thrown at least 100 breaking balls in 2022, Zimmermann is one of only two who has yet to allow a hit on one of them, according to Baseball Savant. Two-thirds of the at-bats he’s ended with a slider have resulted in a strikeout, with that pitch’s 57.6% whiff rate — the percent of swings that result in misses — ranking fourth among nearly 200 sliders that have induced at least 25 swings and the highest among all left-handers.
His slider and curveball have combined for 32% of his pitches, matching his 2021 usage. Yet, he’s deployed his four-seam fastball 10% less often, lowering his use of a pitch that was hit hard in 2021; Zimmermann’s .711 slugging percentage allowed on the pitch was the highest of any major league four-seamer thrown as much as his. The trend has continued in 2022, with opponents hitting .480 off the pitch, which has been about 1 mph slower on average than it was last season.
He’s funneled some of his usage of the four-seamer to a changeup that he worked to improve while rehabbing the bicep injury, while also adding a one-seam fastball — a pitch with a similar profile to a sinker — to his repertoire. The former has been a neutralizer; entering Saturday, only one left-hander has struck out more right-handed batters with a changeup than Zimmermann.
A 27-year-old Ellicott City native, Zimmermann is one of the few pieces from the Orioles’ 2018 trade barrage who have established themselves in the majors; he was part of the package acquired from the Atlanta Braves for pitchers Kevin Gausman and Darren O’Day. Earlier this week, Zimmermann talked with The Baltimore Sun about the adjustments to his changeup, why he felt they were needed and why his secondary pitches play so well off his struggling fastball.
Note: Questions and answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
You’ve spoken a bit after starts about how you spent some time before this season working on your changeup. Why was that pitch a focus for you, and what changes did you make?
Traditionally, I was always a two-seam fastball guy, all through college and halfway through the minors, and then I switched to a four-seam fastball. Analytically speaking, it was playing better than my two-seam, so when that happened, I still wanted to keep the two-seam grip on my changeup because I liked the depth that I got because it generated more ground balls, it had more sink than run, all the good stuff for double plays, and whatnot. Then, because I was throwing my four-seam [fastball] and then a two-seam changeup, it was kind of blending between the two, and I was losing that depth that I needed on my changeup to make it the kind of pitch that it was, ’cause it’s not a massive speed difference [from my fastball], so I need that action for it to be as successful as it is.
While I was in rehab last year for the bicep tendinitis, there was a time when I was just playing catch, and I remember I just was fiddling around with different wrist positions. Not changing the grip. Just changing the wrist positions, and something clicked with something I changed that gave me the depth back to my changeup. I took that into the offseason and really started like working away at finalizing the distinction between how I was manipulating the ball at release between the four-seam and the changeup to really get the difference between the ride and the sink. Then, the end of spring training, beginning of this season, kind of figured out something else with the placement of one of the fingers I had on one of the seams, and that seemed to give me even more security to really kind of throw with even more intent, because it’s kind of a high-spinning changeup. [Note: Entering Saturday, the average major league changeup has a spin rate of 1,738 rpm this season, while Zimmermann’s has a spin rate of 2,022 rpm, 12th among 96 pitchers who have thrown at least 50 changeups.] With figuring out the last little bit about the finger placement with the wrist positioning, that’s what’s been able to kind of make it to pitch that is now different from in previous years and why it has that late life to it.
What do you mean by wrist position?
Normally when you throw a four-seam fastball, you want to throw it with kind of a 90-degree angle [between your hand and forearm], so you can get behind it and you push it and you backspin it really well. When I was doing that with my changeup, it was flattening it out, and it was just kind of running arm side, and so it was staying in the barrel zone basically. Whether it would go off the end of the bat or — it was in barrel zone. Instead of feeling that, I tried to flat-wrist it and keep my wrist flat through it, and keeping that flat wrist allows me to get the two-seam action. It just allows me to get to the inside of the ball with more force and get it spinning at the right axis to get the actual depth, not just the run.
So that was all just a product of playing catch?
Literally just kind of stumbled upon it during catch play, just messing around. Pretty much everybody does that during catch play. It’s when you test out new things that you’re feeling or whatnot. I just happened to run into it during my rehab last year when I really had to focus on making every catch play worth it because I couldn’t just go out and throw as long as I wanted to at that point in time. It was definitely something I kind of zeroed in on, and then kind of just built on it through the offseason, kept solidifying it, and making sure it was the real deal, and obviously, a little bit of another tweak happened in the spring this year. Overall, it’s always been my most feel pitch. But even still, it’s a work in progress. Anything to make a pitch better, I’m interested in.
What exactly was that spring tweak?
It was a little bit different positioning of the ring finger on one of the seams in the front of the ball, so it just gives me a little bit even more ball security to not baby the pitch and really just rip it through the zone with as much intent as the fastball. Part of the reason why it’s so successful, I think, is because of the sell of arm speed. I try to keep it the exact same as the fastball until it’s at the plate.
Just looking at your Statcast data, all three of your secondary pitches have had a lot of successes, but you’ve struggled with your fastball, both last season and this one. Why do you think that is?
I think as a pitcher, individually speaking, I tunnel all my pitches very well. In the past, I’ve definitely thrown harder velo-wise with the fastball and gotten much better results. That’s always just been something I kind of fiddle with, and it’ll probably be something I address in the offseason to get some of that velo back, but I think the tunneling is probably the biggest thing. Guys think it’s that four-seam heater, and then I have the curveball, I have a changeup that fades off, and the slider especially holds the same line as my fastball very well until the late break on it. Then the damage on the heater, I think honestly, has come from bad locations more so than the pitch itself, and that was something that we talked about with the pitching coaches and addressed this year is that, yes, the usage is down, but when I use it, I’m using it more effectively this year. It’s been hit a couple of times, but overall, my goal with it this year is to not really try to change it. I got what I got this year right now.
Obviously, the other offspeed pitches, I think, are all better than last year. That’s definitely an added benefit, so the limited usage that I’m using the heater in right now, just to be better with locating it, which I think that’s just the normal progression of a starting pitcher in the big leagues. You’ve just got to find the places to get better every year, and I think one of mine is definitely not so much fastball command, but just the execution. That’s part of the reason why I started adding in a one-seam as well to give kind of a different look to the heater, so in heater counts, not only can they not sit on the offspeed, they can’t sit on a straight heater anymore, so that’s definitely something that’s kind of been trickling into the usage pattern right now.
What does the one-seamer add for you?
It’s actually just another word for a two-seamer. But it’s not a traditional grip to a two-seam that guys will normally throw. It’s called a one seam because when it spins, you only really see one seam and because of the patterning of that and the bald spots on the side of the ball or where you spin, it will cause it to sink and drop and less run, and it’s late. It’s almost the same speed as my four-seam, but it has the two-seam profile.
Tunneling and spin rate have obviously become ingrained in modern pitching terminology. How did you come to have an interest and understanding in these types of concepts?
It probably was introduced first to me when I got to the Orioles. A little bit with the Braves. They were definitely ahead of the Orioles at the time when I was traded. But probably spring training of 2019, that was the first time when they approached me about going to a four-seam, explaining why, with the spin rate and the axis I throw it at and everything, and then from then on, it was kind of just a progressive education on analytics of pitching.
()
News
Petrol Diesel Prices Today : Brent crude reaches near $112, will the process of increasing petrol-diesel prices start again?
Petrol Diesel Prices Today : Brent crude reaches near $112, will the process of increasing petrol-diesel prices start again?
Government oil companies released new rates of petrol and diesel on Monday morning, but even today there has been no change in the prices. In the global market, the price of Brent crude is around $ 112, due to which the possibility of increasing the price of petrol and diesel in the coming days has intensified.
Brent crude prices are continuously rising in the global market and oil companies are once again under increasing pressure to increase the prices of petrol and diesel. However, even on Monday, the oil companies did not make any changes in the prices.
In fact, the Chief Economic Advisor had said in a statement last month that as long as the price of crude is less than $ 110 per barrel, the prices of petrol and diesel will not increase. If the price of crude oil remains above $110, then the government, oil companies and consumers will have to bear the burden together.
In such a situation, with the price of Brent crude remaining around $ 112 in the global market today, the possibility of petrol and diesel becoming expensive is increasing. At present, the companies have not made any changes in the prices from April 6.
Prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros
- Delhi petrol Rs 105.41 and diesel Rs 96.67 per liter
- Mumbai petrol Rs 120.51 and diesel Rs 104.77 per liter
- Chennai petrol Rs 110.85 and diesel Rs 100.94 per liter
- Kolkata petrol Rs 115.12 and diesel Rs 99.83 per liter
New prices are also issued in these cities
- Petrol in Noida has gone up to Rs 105.47 and diesel at Rs 97.03 per liter.
- Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 105.25 and diesel Rs 96.83 per liter.
- Petrol in Port Blair has become Rs 91.45 and diesel Rs 85.83 per liter.
- Petrol in Patna has become Rs 116.23 and diesel Rs 101.06 per liter.
New rates are issued every morning at 6 o’clock in
the morning every day at 6 o’clock in the morning there is a change in the prices of petrol and diesel. The new rates are applicable from 6 am in the morning. After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price. This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.
In this way, you can know today’s latest price
of petrol diesel, you can also know through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.
The post Petrol Diesel Prices Today : Brent crude reaches near $112, will the process of increasing petrol-diesel prices start again? appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Government Degree College Sopore Jobs Recruitment 2022,salary 31k, check qualification & apply here
Government Degree College Sopore Jobs Recruitment 2022,salary 31k, check qualification & apply here
Posts Details Below :
Applications on the plain paper are invited from Interested and eligible candidates for filling up the position of Junior Research Fellow for a period of two years in a DST-SERB Start-Up research project titled: ‘Understanding the Epigenetic regulation of Cytochrome P450 2E1 and its crosstalk with Autophagy in lipotoxicity: Implications for Non alcoholic fatty liver disease pathogenesis and treatment’
The position is purely temporary and co-terminus with the project.
The candidates should submit self-attested photocopies of all certificates and other documents indicating qualification, age, percentage of marks and certificate of having qualified NET and/or similar accredited tests and research experience in the relevant field (if any)
Name of the Posts :
Junior Research Fellow
Salary : Rs. 31000 + Fellow 8% HRA
Qualification :
M.Sc Biochemistry/ Biotechnology/ Clinical Biochemistry with not less than 55% marks in the qualifying exam.
Candidates having good knowledge of cell signalling and expertise in cell culture and epigenetics would be preferred.
How to Apply :
The application along with required documents must be submitted to the Department of Biochemistry. Government Degree College, Sopore
Application along with required documents can also be sent by post addressed to “Department of Biochemistry, Government Degree College, Sopore 193201′
The contact details of (Mobile Number and email ID) must be mentioned in the application
Applications should reach the office of the Department of Biochemistry by hand or postby or before May 25. 2022.
GOVT DEGREE COLLEGE SOPORE Phone No: 01954222262 / Web: www.gdcsopore.ac.in
The post Government Degree College Sopore Jobs Recruitment 2022,salary 31k, check qualification & apply here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 185: Release Date, Raw and Read Manga Online
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 185 is expected to release on Sunday, 13th May 2022. This Japanese manga has become so much popularity recently.
There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version. This Countdown will help you track the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 185.
NOTE: IF THE COUNTER IS STOPPED THEN THE CHAPTER IS ALREADY RELEASED
Countdown(function(d, s, id) { var js, pjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = “//www.tickcounter.com/static/js/loader.js”; pjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, pjs); }(document, “script”, “tickcounter-sdk”));
Jujutsu Kaisen is a Japanese manga that is very popular not only in Japan but throughout the entire world. It was written and illustrated by the famous writer and illustrator Gege Akutami. To date, more than 150 chapters have been released in 16 volumes since the series began in March 2018.
Viz Media published this manga in different languages, while Shueisha published it in Japanese. A TV anime series is based on manga as well.
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 185 Release Date
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 185 is expected to release on Sunday, 13th May 2022. This Japanese manga has become so much popularity recently.
Countdown(function(d, s, id) { var js, pjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = “//www.tickcounter.com/static/js/loader.js”; pjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, pjs); }(document, “script”, “tickcounter-sdk”));
It becomes so popular in the release of just a few chapters, and now it has many fan bases. the release date of Chapter 185 is announced, it is set to release this week on 13th May 2022.
- Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM
- Eastern Daylight Time: Noon
- Central Daylight Time: 11 AM
- British Summer Time: 5 PM
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 185 Raw Scan Release Date
As the release date for Chapter 185 of Jujutsu Kaisen is set for 13th May, Many people are wondering if they could find the raw scan of the chapter.
Well they could, this is because the raw scan of a particular chapter releases 2-3 days before the release of the actual chapter. Therefore you can find Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 185 Raw Scan on Internet communities such as 4chan and Reddit.
Jujutsu Kaisen Storyline
A boy named Yuji ltadori is shown here. He is the main character of the manga, and his special ability is physical fitness. In Sendal, he lives with his grandfather and is extremely fit. An awesome athlete, he chose to join the Occult Research club.
He has to go every day to visit his grandfather, who is on his death bed. In the wake of his grandpa’s death, he truly changed. Short and sweet, this manga has a very strong message. Please read it if you have not done so already.
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 185 Prediction
Yuji Itadori is a bizarrely fit secondary school understudy who lives in Sendai with his granddad. Notwithstanding his innate seriousness, he every now and again keeps away from the track group because of time responsibility.
Instead of that, he chooses to join the Occult Study Club, paying day to day visits to his departed granddad in his emergency clinic, essentially on the grounds that he has the open door.
Yuji’s granddad imparts two significant guidelines in him on his deathbed: “consistently help individuals” and “bite the dust encompassed by individuals.” These two contemplations have all the earmarks of being a result of his granddad’s disappointments. Yuji deciphers these letters following the demise of his granddad as a solitary announcement: “an appropriate passing” is worth everybody.
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184 Recap
Kenjaku appears in Sasaki’s dream at the end of chapter 160 of Jujutsu Kaisen. Trying to figure out who he is, Sasaki probes further. The sorcerer reveals to him that he is the one who erected the barrier and that this location has been chosen as the last showdown. Kenjaku asks Sasaki if a different location can be chosen. Nevertheless, he cannot do anything at this point. He considers anything within a 5- to the 6-kilometer radius to be a battlefield.
Kenjaku can therefore provide Sasaki with one method of exiting the barrier and keeping an eye on things from a distance.
Where to read the manga?
You can read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 185 on Viz Media’s official website. Manga series are like Comics and comics never bore anyone. Reading comics can be stress-free. The Manga series gained huge popularity during the lockdown period. People now prefer to watch more Manga series.
Stay with Stanford Arts Review for the latest update.
The post Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 185: Release Date, Raw and Read Manga Online appeared first on Stanford Arts Review.
Orioles Q&A: Bruce Zimmermann used rookie season injury to improve changeup, get off to strong start in 2022
The History of Republic Airport
CULT DAO’s Revolt 2 Earn Concept Draws the Attention of Anonymous
Petrol Diesel Prices Today : Brent crude reaches near $112, will the process of increasing petrol-diesel prices start again?
How to Make Passive Income As an Affiliate Marketer
Sports Affiliate Partner Program
Data Exploitation and Protection
Government Degree College Sopore Jobs Recruitment 2022,salary 31k, check qualification & apply here
Avail Digital Marketing Services To Transform Your Business
Spades In Cartomancy – Tarot Reading With The Suit Of Danger And Troubles
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion