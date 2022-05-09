Finance
PCI DSS Certification – Is It Mandatory To Perform Third Party PCI Compliance Audit And PCI Scan?
PCI DSS certification stands for Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard. PCI Data Security Standard has been established by the top five credit card issuing companies, MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Discover and Japanese Credit Bureau, who took their individual security standards for online transactions and merged them into one, establishing the PCI Data Security Council at the same time. The Council is a self-regulatory body which updates the PCI DSS requirements from time to time, trains companies and issues training certificates for companies who then act as PCI Audit executors, and PCI Qualified Security Assessors QSA.
As the online threats multiply in the direction of where the money is (online), the original 12 rules of PCI DSS compliance has evolved and today, as some affected merchants like to say, the 12 rules have over 200 sub-rules that are difficult to interpret, and correspondingly difficult to fulfill. It likely involves annual reporting by a qualified assessor, QSA, and quarterly scanning of outward-looking internet connections by a ASV, Approved Scanning Vendor. Both of which translate to additional costs to the merchant who must undertake the PCI Data Security Standard certification compliance.
So if you are a merchant processing online or point of sale transactions using credit and debit cards, the question comes up, is it mandatory to perform a PCI compliance audit and a PCI scan through third parties?
We’ll point out here the two possible routes for a merchant to avoid costly third party PCI DSS audits and PCI scans and still be PCI compliant. They are: Have fewer than 20,000 payment card transactions in a year, and, Get someone from the company PCI DSS Audit qualified, have them become an ISA, Internal Security Assessor. We will talk about the current PCI DSS 2.0 version.
Have fewer than 20,000 payment card transactions per year
If you are relatively small merchant with fewer than 20,000 transactions in a year, you will be able to fulfill the security requirements by doing an internal security audit and simply fill out a Self-Assessment Questionnaire. There are several types of questionnaires. You can work with your “acquirer”, or the bank through which you are processing your payment card payments to determine which questionnaire is right for you and what are the deadlines for submitting them.
Have someone from within your company PCI DSS Audit qualified
On the opposite end of the spectrum, if you are a large merchant, or a large online service organization, and you have more than 20,000 transactions per year, you can avoid hiring a third party PCI DSS Qualified Security Assessor by simply sending one of your IT professionals to one of the PCI DSS standard compliance seminars to become qualified as an Internal Security Assessor, thereby removing the need for external PCI Audits. The PCI data security standard checklist audits can from now on be done in house by an ISA. ISAs must be re-certified every year, and the company can now perform their own security audits and still stay PCI compliant.
Know The Limitations Of Forex Technical Indicators
There are various indicators used by Forex traders such as MACD, Pivot Points, Moving Averages, Bollinger bands, Japanese candlesticks etc for helping them to find out where and when to enter as well as exit trades. You can use technical indicators and make profit but lot of traders misunderstand or overemphasize them and suffer losses due to that. Most of the Forex traders believe that they could easily download a Forex indicator and then apply it to their trading system mechanically and make lot of money which is just a mere illusion. Successful traders are aware that there is lot of working involved using indicators than merely generating purchase/sell signals or to exactly pin-point the trade entry points. Forex technical indicators are just part of your trading strategy and they can not fix all your problems. You must not put all your hope blindly in some indicators without knowing the working of each of them.
For instance, Moving average indicators are used for showing the trend direction. The frequently used indicators are 50 day MA, 100 day MA, 35 day MA, 200 day MA etc and they are just valid with daily graphs. Some day traders believe that good trading signal is when 50 day MA is crossed by 13 day MA when it happens; you must start trading in direction of this cross. The issue with this is that, such type of crosses don’t occur frequently which can be exploited by traders and they usually lead to a situation in which traders find that the cross they traded was actually reverse. It could be worst situation when day traders anticipate such crosses and you actually move away from market which you try to trade. You would not only guess the price would be next, but also guess the indicator position based on prices.
Apart from that there are various other issues with technical indicators such as problems with prices and quotes offered by brokers. Various Forex brokers shall provide various prices and quotes at particular point of time which can confuse you a lot. The arbitrary Forex technical indicators have same effect and traders will give various responses to each of them.
Also, many of technical indicators are usually developed by traders involved with stock market. With advancement in technology and computers, they are implementing these indicators into Forex market. But you must know that these indicators have not been tested with real-time data and could not be trusted. Whatever indicator you use, you must know the working of it and make sure whether it has been proved effective with real money using a live trading account.
Successful Forex traders are aware of limitations of Forex indicators are understand that technical analysis is just a part of trading strategy. Apart from technical analysis, your fundamental analysis and knowledge about market is very important for your success.
Credit Card Free Life And Debt Settlement – Understanding How To Spend Sensibly
Debt Settlement
People having huge debits, often are inclined towards a debt settlement also known as credit settlement, in which both the lender and the borrower reach to an agreement of settling the debt at a reduced amount, which will be considered as the final and full payment.
Why a debit settlement lawyer?
Many credit card users, especially teens, use credit cards quite lavishly without even thinking if they ever will be able to repay the debt. And in doing so, they end up gathering piles of debts on their accounts even before they realize!! Believe me, it is going to be a nightmare with all these companies calling you every now and then and threatening to report you to credit rating agency and demanding instant payments. This is where you need to consult a debt settlement lawyer who can be of a great help to you. An experienced debt settlement lawyer will know all the loop holes and will plan a strategy to get you out of this embarrassing situation with minimal fuss.
Advantages of Hiring Debt Settlement Lawyer
Debt settlement is an easy process when approached in an appropriate manner. Unless you are a debt settlement lawyer itself, it is highly recommended that you take help of a professional, especially if you are considerably high.
Most people do not know how advantageous is to hire a professional to take care of your debt negotiations on your behalf. Most lenders tend to give you a run around, and finally reduce your outstanding balance only by a small margin, forcing you to pay all most all of the entire balance without trying to understand your financial situation. This can be frustrating.
• With the help of a debt settlement lawyer you can tremendously decrease the balance you have to pay. With years of experience behind them, they know how deal with the money lenders in an effective way.
• Unlike debt consolidators and credit card companies, your debt settlement lawyers upon undertaking your case to further establish their reputation. This makes them own the case and give their hundred percent for the best possible results.
• Once you know that you have the best debt settlement lawyer on your case, you can have a peace of mind.
• You lawyer will send a “Cease and Desist” letters to all the credit card companies that you owe. As a result, there will be no phone calls and no collection agents knocking on your doors. All your phone calls will be redirected to your lawyer and they will take care of them till the issue is settled.
• Since the credit card companies understand that the certified professional working on your behalf knows the rules and regulations, they tend to soften a bit and will never dare to give your lawyer a run around and co-operate in resolving the issue as early as possible.
• Apart from negotiating on your behalf, your debt settlement lawyer will make sure that you will pay only a minimum amount of money and take care of all the legal documentation. This documentation assures you that the lender will never come back to you asking for more money.
• The best debt settlement lawyer will be able to clean up all your debts quickly and in an efficient manner, with minimal fuss and will also help you to repair your credit rating.
Smart Tips For Filing Your Tax Return
The tax deadline is fast approaching and many people who have never done their own taxes before are nervous when they file their first return. According to the IRS, 25% of all taxpayers wait until the last two weeks before the deadline to prepare their tax returns. If you fit into this category, check out these helpful tips to help you get the job done right.
Get Organized
-Use a tax preparation checklist to make sure you have everything you need for filing.
-Have your forms, receipts and other documents close by for easy access
-Be aware of your filing deadlines
-If you’ve filed before, have last year’s return ready for reference
Remember, knowledge is power
The tax process can be intimidating for anyone, especially the first time preparer. Did you know that the average American scores only about 50% on personal finance questions relating to income tax returns? It will be important for you to research your tax options, school yourself and understand what items are deductible and could bring you a higher return. Don’t short-change yourself by rushing through your due diligence. There are programs available that can help. For example, The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), offers free tax assistance to those individuals making $54,000 or less that need help preparing their own returns.
Choose the correct IRS forms
The simplest form is 1040EZ. Individuals whose income is below $100,000 use this form.
Choose your software or tax preparer
Tax preparation software is popular with the do-it-yourselfers. You can find a multitude of cloud or computer based preparation options. If you need the help of a professional tax preparer, it is important to find a reputable choice. Talk to friends, colleagues or someone you know who has experience with tax preparation. Make sure you ask about their fees and most importantly get their preparer tax identification number.
Decide how you will file your return
There are two options available related to sending your completed tax returns. The first is to file electronically through an authorized IRS E-file provider. The other is to download the required forms, fill them out, sign and send them in by mail. If you are expecting a refund, the E-file will definitely assure you get your money faster.
Take security measures
Be cautious when filing your taxes. Make sure you are working on a secured network. Be sure to steer away from using public Wi-Fi and remember to have a unique, strong password for any tax related accounts.
Make a plan for your tax refund before you receive it
If you are one of the lucky taxpayers that will be expecting a refund, you need to have a plan for your money. Before you go out and spend your refund, remember that the IRS isn’t sending you a gratuity check. It’s money that should have been yours all along. So make sure you give your pending refund a special purpose.
An excess of 50% of Americans have no savings to speak of. So, the best time to start saving is your tax refund. This could help you make a big financial step in the right direction. How about putting your refund toward bill consolidation or other savings goals. You could also consider investing your money in CDs, bonds or in real estate. Whatever you decide, make the most of the money you will be receiving.
Ready, Set, File!
Now that you have all your documents gathered and the IRS forms completed, it’s time to take a deep breath and file your taxes.
