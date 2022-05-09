Connect with us

Blockchain

PlayMining NFT Premier Will Host Project B-Idol Music NFTs product By INIMI

PlayMining NFT Premier Will Host Project B-Idol Music NFTs product By INIMI
Artist collaborations will play a key role in the future of NFT development. For example, Entertainment Asset Pte, Ltd, or DEA, is working with INIMI to launch a digital idol project. In addition, working with a music artist collective will lead to a limited set of music NFTs, ushering in a new era for non-fungible tokens.

Project B-IDOL Is Coming Soon

NFT technology often revolves around digital artwork, which can be linked to real-world art, although it doesn’t have to be. However, non-fungible tokens are not limited to images, as they can also represent video, music, or other files. The Project B-Idol NFT collection will span a limited number of music NFTs, introducing a different take on the non-fungible token concept.

The collection results from a collaboration between DEA and INIMI, the music artist collective directed by SUNNY BOY. A collaborative effort will often help reach a broader audience and bring more credibility to a new NFT collection. DEA and INIMI will launch the collection in the summer of 2022 on the BNB Chain. Moreover, users can acquire the assets through PlayMining NFT Premier, the NFT marketplace built by the DEA team.

An INIMI spokesperson adds:

“It is a great honor for us to participate in the B-idol project. We have always been very interested in the NFT scene, so we are thrilled to have been asked to participate in this project. We wrote this song with a wish to warm the hearts of people who are experiencing tragic events currently going around the world. We hope our thoughts and prayers will reach as many people as possible.”

Project B-idol is a digital idol project developed as NFTs. The limited number of music NFTs will cover various styles of music produced by artist collaborations and community-initiated music productions. Furthermore, creators of these music NFTs can partake in producing Project B-idol through a community voting process. That voting will help determine the future direction of the project.

PlayMining Continues To Build Momentum

The collab between DEA and INIMI is another feather in the cap of the PlayMining team. DEA spearheads the PlayMining initiative to remove secondary market issues for creators and consumers through GameFi elements. Moreover, PlayMining lets anyone play blockchain games and earn DEP tokens for participation. Holders can leverage these DEP tokens to purchase NFTs on the PlayMining NFT Premier marketplace, including accessing the Project B-idol collection.

Additionally, DEA and PlayMining step up their game through the INIMI collaboration. INIMI has established itself as a collective of Tokyo-based artists known for their music featuring pop-culture crossovers. Moreover, INIMI empowers Asian artists and enables them to collaborate globally. The team includes core members such as Monjoe, Cheney, Canchild, Kosuke. etc.

 

 

 

Blockchain

Bitcoin Price Hits Three-Month Low, What's Driving This?

May 9, 2022

bitcoin
At this point, it is no longer news that bitcoin has now hit its lowest point in three months. The last time the digital asset had seen its price break below $34,000 had been in late January but had continued to hold up well after this. Last time, the low market momentum following the market crash on December 4th had been the culprit. This time around, a whole different beast is behind the wheel of the tumbling asset value.

Stock Market On The Rocks

Bitcoin’s correlation with the stock market had been on the rise in the past couple of months, eventually hitting a high point in the first quarter of 2022. This correlation had continued to define the market movements of cryptocurrencies over the last few months. In multiple moves, the crypto market has been mirroring the stock market and this same mirroring has triggered the recent downtrend.

Most notable has been the decline in the NASDAQ. Dominated by tech stocks, the Nasdaq has taken a beating in the market. In the last week alone, it has lost 1.5% and on a year-to-date basis is not faring as well having lost about 22% in this time period.

As the Nasdaq went down last week, so has the crypto market. One difference though has been that the tumble in the crypto market has been more pronounced. It’s easy to see why this is the case given that the largely unregulated crypto market remains more volatile than its stock market counterparts. Hence, coins like bitcoin have recorded about 10% losses in the last week.

Now, while the stock market correlation has had a hand in the recent market crash, it is not the only reason for this. Market sentiment had been declining in recent times and this has given rise to more fear in the market. So a crash has been one that is long in the making.

Looking To The Future Of Bitcoin

Since the crypto market usually follows the movements of bitcoin, looking at the future of this digital asset can often help to see where the market might be headed. With the recent crash, the market has seen more than $200 million taken off the total market cap but indicators point out that this might only be the beginning.

Bitcoin had seen multiple bull rallies in 2021 in a pattern that is unheard of in the market. These rallies which had seen the price hit an all-time high of $69,000 have since subsided and are now naturally giving way to the next bear market.

With the decline, bitcoin is now trading below every significant short and long-term indicator. Being under the 200-day moving average means that investors do not believe that the digital asset will be recovering above $40,000 anytime soon. 

Since BTC has now lost its footing at its strongest support level, which was $36,000, bears now have majority control of the market. It is likely that the market will see BTC below $30,000 following this crash before any significant recovery.

Featured image from TIME.com, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain

28% GST Imposition for Crypto-Related Activities in India?

May 9, 2022

28% GST Imposition for Crypto-Related Activities in India?
