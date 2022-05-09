News
Review: Hil Malatino’s ‘Side Affects: On Being Trans and Feeling Bad’ Argues That Liberation Shouldn’t Just Be Meaningless Joy
After getting FFS, I knew my doctors wanted me to have a Cinderella moment and recognize my own beauty. But really what I needed most was someone to sit next to me and hold me in their arms. I spent a few weeks in a depression fog as friends asked me if I felt good. I said of course I felt good, of course I didn’t regret it, but I didn’t want the burden of feeling good. For a week I felt so depressed I cried for hours at a time listening to the same Phoebe Bridgers song on repeat like every other sad fake bisexual. I knew it would pass, but once the aftercare group went home, I felt incredibly fragile. I’d gone through something without a partner or immediate familial support. It gets better. For some. Sometimes. In some ways.
Side Affects: On Being Trans and Feeling Bad is scholar Hil Malatino’s third book in four years, an incredible feat for any writer. Side Affects focuses on the negative affects that animate trans life: future fatigue, numbness, envy, anger, and burnout. In these negative affects, Malatino hopes we can find a way through without the burden of turning ourselves into positivity machines that vacillate between gender euphoria and dysphoria. The images of trans people that populate the world are “trans-positive after-school special” or trauma porn. As Malatino puts it: “the genres of trans living are whittled down to just a few: hero worship, demonology, victimology.”
Malatino pushes back on the individualistic notion that trans people can be liberated through feeling good. Gender euphoria is never enough to confront the structural world around us. As rights are stripped away in the US, we are reminded that any rights we have are conditional, contractual, and fragile. We cannot just “grab a self-help book and learn how to care less. Forget structural transformation. Forget solidarity.”
Besides, Malatino says, “I definitely can’t pretend that the cultivation of happiness makes any sense at all as a political aim.”
When I told people I was transitioning one of the things I heard was, “I’m just worried you’ll never be happy.” I wanted to respond, “That’s besides the point.” I’m not transitioning to “be happy.” I’m transitioning because it’s the thing I have to do. Just like sometimes I need to stare out at the ocean and eat cotton candy in a blue dress. Just like sometimes I need to sing Joni Mitchell while drinking the worst bodega coffee I’ve ever tasted. Just like sometimes I need a sweet little treat or I will die. Joy is rarely on the menu. When it is, it’s a demand. Be well or else.
Trans people are problems, ciphers for cis people to solve or eliminate. We remind people of their inability to orient towards new beginnings, towards pleasure, towards a break. Malatino references Sara Ahmed’s idea of the killjoy: “We trouble others, we make trouble for others.”
This gives rise to the affects that Malatino explores. Anger is when “we break to keep on living.” These fractius moments, as Malatino explores in the prison letters of CeCe McDonald, can propel us forward. Malatino argues anger is not just repressed sorrow but its own emotion, one brimming with potential. Envy on the other hand can be a sticky knot that shows us something about injustice, lust, or strategies for survival. Malatino gathers a great cloud of witnesses to support his claims: Lauren Berlant, Torrey Peters, Kai Cheng Thom, Casey Plett, Lou Sullivan, Noah Zazanis, and Paul Preciado among many others. His approach is cogent and clear whenever using narrative or theoretical texts, his writing doesn’t get as bogged down as other academics.
In “Future Fatigue,” Malatino works through the exhaustion of optimism. Building on the work of Lauren Berlant and Laura Horak, Malatino questions the Christian temporal space of “hormone time.” What if envisioning a certain future is burdensome, heavy, demoralizing, or even impossible? Instead, Malatino uses trans visionary fiction to explore the possibility of leaning into uncertain futures. The antidote he proposes is T4T love. “It is cynical, skeptical; t4t is set up to fail, about aiming high and taking what one can get.” I admit, I would be curious to see Malatino explore the negative ramificationsthat can result from T4T romance a bit more.
“Beyond Burnout,” part of which appeared in Malatino’s previous book Trans Care, is a stand-out chapter exploring how trans people perpetually live in a state beyond dysfunction. As Malatino states in his previous book Trans Care, “Forgetting: another trans art of survival.” Burnout seems to me inseparable from “Fuck Feelings” where Malatino thinks through the trans skill of numbing out in order to avoid negative feelings. Malatino cites alcoholism in Little Fish and smoking in the documentary Southern Comfort. I and many trans women I know have been described as “flat,” “inscrutable,” “hard to read,” or “recalcitrant.” Yes and then some.
Writing too is its own form of numbing out, creating a canvas where everything can be selected, the world put into order, its shape rearranged so feelings can become larger and smaller at will. The idea that writing is a coping strategy for self-soothing and numbing is as beautiful as it is disturbing. “You don’t lose yourself in writing, but you strategically minimize the world frame until it is constituted primarily, if not exclusively, by the paper upon which you write.” The recursive urge is shaped by a position of lack.
The final chapter of the book rejects a neoliberal white trans framing of healing that centers the individual above all else. Exploring the history of LSD, eugenics, and white trans spirituality, Malatino argues against this racialized appropriation that creates an imagined trans lineage. Malatino cites the idea of white viscosity by Arun Saldanha, that “refers to how an aggregate of cultural practices work in concert in order to ‘make white bodies stick together and exclude others.’” This is the history behind every “white trans person [who] charges their crystals during a full moon, moves through an asana, does a tarot reading for themselves or a friend…” Ultimately, there is no magic bullet. “The only way around it is straight through.”
The scholarship around trans feeling, Malatino argues, is not as rich as it should be. Affect theory should interact with trans theory just as much as it does queer theory. And, fundamentally, affect theory’s interaction with trans theory would index a plurality of negatives. It would overturn the command to feel good and allow for care that recalibrates what is possible when we feel bad. It could be argued that since this book helped me feel ok about feeling bad it too is a sort of self-help manual and some trans people may find this book a set of questions they have heard again and again–a trans after school special, but in naming these negative feelings it can also give the reader a protective spell worth gifting their community.
In the weeks after FFS, I try to explain the central argument of the book and why it struck a chord with me–but the answer is very simple. When I felt bad, when others commanded me to feel better, the book just held me.
Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne dead at 31 after fatal shooting
Former Michigan State basketball star and first-round NBA pick Adreian Payne was fatally shot early Monday morning.
He was 31.
Police responded to an Orange County townhouse around 1:30 a.m. Monday after calls about shots fired, a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to the Daily News.
Payne, who played all four seasons at MSU before being drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2014 NBA draft, was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Lawrence Dority, 29, stayed at the scene and was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. His connection to Payne is unclear.
Dority has been in trouble with the law dating back to at least 2011, mostly for civil traffic infractions like speeding and driving with tinted windows, according to the Orange County Clerk of Courts.
Former Orlando Magic player shot to death at Orange County townhome, cops say
A 31-year-old former college basketball star who was briefly a member of the Orlando Magic was shot to death at the Econ Landing townhomes in east Orange County overnight, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
In an unsigned statement, the agency said deputies were called to the 2500 block of Egret Shores Drive about 1:30 a.m., arriving to find Adreian Payne wounded. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooter, 29-year-old Lawrence Dority, stayed at the scene of the killing and was later interviewed by homicide detectives at OCSO headquarters.
The agency did not release any details from the interview or about what led to the shooting.
Dority has been arrested on a first-degree murder warrant and booked into the Orange County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office said.
According to a report by Sports Illustrated, a former teammate was first to break the news of Payne’s death. Others around the sport and basketball media have taken to social media to mourn his passing.
Payne played college basketball at Michigan State University, helping the program reach the elite eight in his senior season, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Payne was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in 2014. He signed a two-way contract with the Orlando Magic in 2017 and was waived the following year after stints with the NBA team and its G-League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, according to reports.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Move from starter to reliever going smoothly for Twins pitcher Griffin Jax
The conversation would pop up regularly last season between manager Rocco Baldelli, pitching coach Wes Johnson and the Twins’ other pitching minds, but every time it did, it eventually got tabled.
The core question: What if we moved Griffin Jax to the bullpen?
They got close a few times, Baldelli said, but every time they did, they wound up needing him to start and cover innings out of the rotation. Though Jax said it wasn’t a topic discussed with him last year, it was something he thought about, too. Opponents hit .175 off him with a .597 OPS the first time through the order in his rookie season last year. Those numbers ballooned on batters’ second and third times through.
It made sense to him, and so he tried the best he could to prepare those around him for the possibility.
“I talked about it a lot to my wife, to my family this offseason, saying, ‘Hey guys, I’m not sure if this is going to happen, but please don’t be surprised if I come back and tell you I’m going to move to the bullpen. It’s not a bad thing,’ ” Jax said.
It sure hasn’t been.
After posting a 6.37 earned-run average his rookie season while mostly starting, Jax has been an early-season bright spot out of a strong Twins bullpen this spring, and his quick success in his new role has led to the 27-year-old beginning to see more opportunities in higher-leverage spots.
“I knew that my repertoire and what I got working for me would play well out of the bullpen, and I knew that the Twins would be making some moves for starting pitching this year, and I just was hoping to stay in the mix for any sort of opportunity,” Jax said. “So when they presented me with that, I had no reservation. I was ready to go, excited for it, new opportunity, all that kind of stuff.”
In eight games of varying lengths this season — he has thrown anywhere between one and three innings — Jax has a 1.35 ERA and has picked up a pair of wins. He’s struck out 17 batters, walked just three and hasn’t allowed a run since April 18.
He’s done so by becoming even more heavily reliant on a slider that has seen a significant bump in its velocity. Jax’s slider averaged 83.3 miles per hour last year. As a reliever, it’s up to 86.4 mph.
“He’s a guy that just had the type of slider that could tick up, that had the ability and growth potential to be a real above-average weapon out of the bullpen,” Baldelli said. “When you’re throwing 80 pitches, you’re not going to have the best version of that pitch. Being able to see what it looks like in an inning or two-inning burst is very nice.”
And the Twins sure are seeing it a lot. Last year, Jax’s slider accounted for 31.1 percent of his pitches thrown.
This year? He’s throwing it 52.7 percent of the time.
The grip on the pitch is the same, he said, but as he has moved to the bullpen, everything has ticked up. And he’s put on some weight and gotten stronger, which has helped as well.
“The spin is a little bit faster which is helping it seem to a hitter like it’s more like a fastball,” Jax said. “So the faster it spins, the less time it has to sort of get a bigger shape and the hitter can sometimes see that hump on an off-speed pitch or just a change of direction that they know is going to be the off-speed, so I think it’s tunneling better like a fastball, which is why we’re getting the results and swing and misses this year like we are.”
All those swings and misses have helped him become a weapon out of the Twins’ bullpen. And though he spent a lifetime starting, Jax said he doesn’t miss it at all.
It’s pretty easy to see why.
“I thought it was going to be a little bit more of a transition almost, but I feel like I’ve settled in pretty well right off the bat,” Jax said. “It’s a lot of fun. I have a lot of confidence out there.”
