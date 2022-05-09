Finance
Robotic Process Automation (RPA): Choose Your Process Wisely
The word “Process” within Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is very vital and utmost care should be taken and we should choose our process wisely. The right selection of the same determines the make or break of successful RPA implementation. The observation is RPA projects don’t meet the Return Of Investment (ROI) expectations only due to the wrong choice in selection of the process.
With so much hype around RPA the customers or business leaders with limited awareness of RPA often end up selecting wrong one’s as part of their debut RPA implementation. The wrong choice of process doesn’t yield them the expected ROI leaving them dejected. Looking at their lower ROI even other Business Leaders tend to loose the confidence in RPA implementation.
Choosing process wisely what does that mean. Let’s first understand your key purpose or objective while doing RPA implementation and what is that you as a Business Leader want to achieve.
(a) Are you trying to introduce RPA only to reduce the employee head count?
(b) Are you looking forward to simplify or automate the process to increase productivity?
(c) Are you looking forward to automate only the complex process?
Before we can address these questions let us be clear in understanding what contributes in wrong selection of RPA process.
(a) If your process logic or business rules they keep on changing often with increasing regularity then such process does not fit to be a good candidate in RPA process selection. New business rules means re-configuration each time the business rules or logic changes.
(b) If your process has dependency on government or regulatory changes which do keep changing often then such process too won’t yield the optimum ROI as far as RPA implementation goes.
(c) If your process has low volume of data or if your process selected is one that runs just once in a given year (E.g. Annual Appraisal of Employees) such process don’t give the best ROI results or equate in man hours saving.
Before you get into the heart of the process understanding it would be ideal if we first do an Initial Process Assessment and determine which process fits the best with the above few pointers in mind.
To sum it up – Choose your process for robotic process automation wisely – Those process that are rule based, stable, having high volume data and where business rules don’t change often.
Benefits Of Direct Debit Payments
If you have a credit card or current account, then you might want to take advantage of Direct Debit in order to pay your bills. Direct Debit payments can make paying your bills and regular payments much easier and help you to manage your money much better. If you want to know more about Direct Debit and how it can help you manage your bills then here are some useful tips about how to get started with Direct Debit.
What is Direct Debit?
Direct Debit is a system by which monthly payments are taken directly from your account, whether it is a credit card or normal bank account. You set up your Direct Debit once and then the money automatically comes out of your account at the right time. Direct Debit is the preferred payment method of most bill payers because it is quicker, safer and easier than other methods.
Safety
One advantage of Direct Debit payments is that it is much safer than paying by cheque or cash, because the money simply comes out of your account and goes to the correct organisation or person. There is no paperwork to deal with, no chance of your money being taken on the way to the bank and no chance of the cheque getting lost. Direct Debit is the safest way to pay your bills and make regular payments.
Certainty
Another reason why Direct Debit is a great idea is that it gives you the certainty to know your payments will be made on time each month. This works both ways, as both customers and retailers know that they will receive their money at the right time. Only errors or non-payment will be reported so you can just get on with your business knowing that your payments are in hand.
Easily manage your payments
If you pay by Direct Debit, then you know exactly when your bills will be paid, and if they are fixed payments then you will know exactly how much you will pay as well. This can help you to better manage your money and stay one step ahead when it comes to expenditures. If you pay by Direct Debit for your bills then you will know exactly how much money you need at various points in the month. You can even arrange it so all your Direct Debit payments are collected at the same time. You can also cancel your Direct Debit at any point, thereby easily stopping the funds from leaving your account if you want to stop making payment.
No processing fees
Unlike some payment methods, there are no fees associated with Direct Debit payments. Only the money that you owe is taken out of your account, with no extra fees to pay whatsoever. This is different than paying by cheque or other methods where you might have to pay a processing or handling fee to pay your bill. Direct Debit is the best way to pay your bills, whether you want to use a credit card or a regular bank account.
“The Stock Pump and Dump” – Never Throw Money Away Again!
We have all gotten them in the mail. They arrive as slick, colorful, glossy and in depth reports on a ground floor investment, still trading at pennies for the next great technology. They have fancy insider names to them like “Wall Street Insider” or “The Underground Stock Report”. They often link the promoted stock to legitimate companies or common sense needs around the globe. The problem is although it always sounds promising, you are gently being stroked and entranced into participating in what is known as the “pump and dump.”
The anatomy of the scam involves these micro sized companies which typically trade on the Over the Counter Bulletin Board (OTCBB). They are also known as “Pink Sheets”. The OTCBB is not a part of the NASDAQ Exchange and typically involves extremely small start up companies with questionable stability. They usually pay a “stock promoter” a large sum of money and often they themselves are also part of the scam. Large blocks of stock are being accumulated and the mailer goes out. The trap is now set as unwitting investors start to see the stock moving off the bottom and attempt to catch the wave. As investors pile in and drive the stock price higher the owners and stock promotes sell everything, “The Dump”, and leave you holding the bag.
Often they will drive you to internet bulletin boards with carefully controlled messages as you patiently wait for the next great “thing” to rise from the ashes of a few pennies or micro pennies to.50 cents, a dollar, maybe the next Google! Hey, even if it went to .04 cents, I would double my money right? Unfortunately, after the promoters and company insiders leave the building, although these companies will continue to trade for a while, they very rarely stick around for long. Need more evidence of a possible scam? Read the small print. The words we want to make believe aren’t there because of all the great claims and pretty graphs that have us mesmerized with the potential riches of the world. The small print will actually tell you how much the promoter is being paid, whether they own shares and highlighting in numerous ways that this is in fact a very speculative high risk investment. The reality is in my opinion, it isn’t an investment at all; it is a major scam that should be stopped.
So this week when the next slick looking mailer arrives at your home and you think, hey, it’s only $5000, let’s take a shot! Throw it away!!! Potentially good and great companies do not start on the OTCBB as pink sheets. The stock market has its own inherent risks and if you treat it like a casino; you are very likely to have the same result as when you go to a casino.
Contactless Payments – The Present or the Future?
Contactless payments were originally introduced in Austria in 2013, followed by adoption by large Austrian banks which have integrated debit cards with NFC technology. Large retail chains have also rolled out NFC-enabled terminals.
Latest advancements
2016 can be expected to further the use of contactless payments mobile phones with NFC-enabled in-store payment options will bid for mainstream adoption. And this would mean, that the strategy will satisfy financial norms set by institutions, merchants, varied consumers, and even technology vendors.
With more than 650 million NFC-enabled smartphones expected to go contactless for in-store payments, one can expect the change to happen with niche adoption this or the next year itself.
Advantages perceived by Retailers
- Contactless transactions have huge potential for greater security, when payments can be used through the SIM-based tokenization capability. The tokenization facility creates a unique code which is dispatched from device to the merchant’s NFC-enabled machine.
- Card information is stored with issuing networks or even stored in the cloud. Since it is token-enabled, a fraudster who might intercept transactions would get access to a single-use token but would not be able to get their hand on card details.
- Using a fingerprint, a retina scan or even the heart rate sensor makes this form of payment more secure. It also uses biometric authentication which will deliver robust security compared to any card swipe or PIN.
One can expect NFC-smartphone transactions to increase steadily over time as more banks and merchants will start accepting such transactions. Contactless mobile payments will mostly coexist with other payment modes.
The future of Contactless Payments
Deloitte predicts that by end-2015, five percent of the base of 600-650 million near-field communication (NFC ) equipped phones will be used at least once a month to make contactless in-store payments at retail outlets. This compares with monthly usage by less than 0.5 percent of the 450-500 million NFC-phone owners as of mid-2014. Contactless mobile payment will not be mainstream by end-2015, but niche adoption will be a major progression from near nil in prior years.
As per Deloitte’s numbers, NFC-enabled devices used for in-store payment will rise as people will soon get familiar with the process. Using mobile phones to make payments is soon going to flood the market trends. A combination of contactless payment modes with smartphones will surely affect financial operations, such as checking balances, transfer of funds, online transactions.
This year will be an inflection point for NFC-enabled phones to start in-store payments and fulfill multiple prerequisites and security measures for mainstream adoption especially to satisfy financial institutions, consumers, technology vendors and the like.
Advantages in Encouraging Contactless Payments
- The core advantage with contactless smartphone transactions is security with its SIM-based tokenization capability
- Card information stored in issuing networks or the cloud thus restricting the tokens to be unusable after one time use.
- NFC-equipped phones can boost and manage high-value transactions and does not have any friction points since it only requires a card or a compatible reader-based device.
- The spending limit can based only on credit or debit card limit but with contactless cards has a payment threshold before additional identification is sought.
- Accepting NFC payment requires the right point-of-sale (POS) terminals which are compatible and quick enough
Adoption of NFC mobile payments will be mostly driven by financial reasons for businesses. For consumers, the reasons are behavioural. But to encourage the use of contactless mode, the overall payment process should be simpler, sleeker or incentive-based in terms of coupons or discounts. Smartphone users who have integrated credit card information linked to their phone, can submit a fingerprint to unlock the phone or authorize a purchase.
One can expect that in the near future, people would be offered a choice, and from the 30 million individuals, some will opt to pay using their phone without depending on contactless cards. A smartphone may also offer a higher payment limit than a contactless card.
