Seriously Need Money Now? Tips on How to Earn Big Money Online
The tough economy and the drive to want all the things we can’t afford seems to leave many of us in financial ruts. So, instead of moping about how your day to day job just doesn’t seem to be enough, why not get a second job instead? Of course there won’t be time when you already have a 9-5 job, but with the way technology works these days, you can earn some big bucks online, and from home too! Here are a few pointers to help you with the idea of earning an income online.
There are quite a few ways to earn money online, the two most common would be by working and by selling. Yes, you read that right, you can sell online too! Think about how many people shop online these days, you can be a seller instead of a buyer. If you’re not interested to get stock at factory price and sell them at retail prices to make a profit, you can simply scout around your house for items that you no longer use but are in good condition and sell them. Start a thread on a community forum or open an account on eBay and label your goods as ‘used’ or ‘secondhand’. Besides that, you can also sell collectibles if you can part with them, as they are usually worth quite a lot.
Besides that, you can start your own freelance job and advertise your services on forums, job listing sites and so on. Freelancing can be for quite a number of jobs, so think about what you enjoy doing first and see if you can make a career out of it. There are freelance writers, graphic designers, picture editors, proof readers, translators, data entry jobs and the list goes on. See if your passion lies in any of these areas and maybe you can make some money by doing what you like.
In addition to that, another way to earn some good cash online would be to join as many survey sites as possible. This is an incredible ways to make money as it requires little to no effort at all. Once you have registered with all the sites that you want, they would send a notification to you via email when a new survey is up and you can choose to do it or not. The more surveys you do, the more money you make. But do check on the payment as not all surveys pay cash as some would gift you with store and brand vouchers instead.
Furthermore, if you’d like to become an online expert then create a profile on ‘Just Answer’ and pick a category you would like to participate in. once you’re done, you would have to answer a series of ten questions, pass the little test and you would be given the chance to answer quite a lot of questions, each with cash rewards!
The possibilities for an online income is quite amazing, so put on your thinking cap and pick a place on the internet to start making some big bucks!
Alternative Sources of Finance for Uganda: Jacana Partners
Disclaimer
I am not an agent or connected to this entity. The information provided below is independent as based on my research and experience. Whilst I have taken steps to ensure the accuracy of the information presented here, there can be no guarantee that it will remain accurate.
Basic information
Target: Established entity – with three years audited financials and a track record of sales and profits.
Sector focus: None in particular
Amounts provided: $0.5- $5million
Funding type: Private equity
Further information: East Africa contact: +254(0) 20 250 4775 begin_of_the_skype_highlighting FREE
Who is behind the Fund?
Founded in 2008 by a group of UK entrepreneurs and philanthropists, it initially worked through two local fund managers: Fidelity Capital in West Africa and InReturn Capital in East Africa.
The structure combines highly experienced private equity veterans from Europe with expert teams on-the-ground. It has now commenced a merger (Jan 2013) to create a pan- African fund manager that will manage a new $75m pan-African SME fund. Jacana is currently raising from international investors.
It currently has $45m in funds under investment provided by a number of individual and institutional investors including FMO (a dutch investment bank), Oiko credit (a co-operative and social investor) and Finn fund (a development fund).
What is the process like?
It’s set out on their website but they in summary expect to move from start to finish within 1 month, with the key “in principle”approval being given after about 1 month.
In summary:
- An initial executive summary from your business plan is submitted to them.
- If they are interested, it is more likely that they will then request for a detailed business plan.
- Thereafter they will follow this up with a face to face meeting to assess the opportunity.
- Once they approve in principle, the other aspects include the due diligence and closing.
My tips for success?
- High growth. Like many private equity firms, they are keen on established businesses with high growth focus. They do highlight for example that they expect the revenue to be about 5 times their initial investment once they exit. Your business should therefore be able to deliver high returns, otherwise it is not worth developing the plan.
- Team. For a private equity firm, similar to a venture capital firm, a solid team is a key factor. You must put in place a strong team, one that considers good corporate governance, ethics and strong financial controls as key.
- Clear business plan. When drawing up your business plan, have a clear and articulate strategy that will show where growth is going to come from. Illustrate the business competitive advantage i.e you are doing it better or different from the others.
Otherwise, best of luck.
How You Can Earn From Internet Marketing To Make Money Online
There are countless of people who want to earn money from the internet and yet only a small percentage of these people actually earn real money online. This is not to say that the opportunities are lacking as there are several of them. If you want to add to the small percentage of people who really make money online, here’s how you can turn internet marketing into your lucrative online business.
Set the Direction for Your Business with a Plan
You need to have a business plan that will outline the details of how you are to go about making money online as an internet marketer. Your plan will serve as your roadmap to get to your destination of success. Envision what it is that you want to achieve and start to work hard to achieve what you want.
Follow the Basic System that Successful Internet Marketers Use
All successful internet marketers employ a system to earn great money online. Their systems may vary from one another but all originate from a basic system as follows:
• Identifying Your Target Market
• Building Your Money-Earning Website
• Driving Traffic to Your Website to Grow Your List of Subscribers
• Building and Strengthening Relationship with Your List of Subscribers
• Monetizing Your List
Work on Your Skills
As an internet marketer, you need to continually develop and improve your skills. The internet is a dynamic place, and its population is equally active. The needs and wants of your market are ever changing. Competition is getting fierce. If only for these reasons, you need to upgrade your skills to maintain the profitability of your internet marketing business if not to grow it even bigger.
Use the Key to Earn Money Online
The key to make money online from internet marketing is in building your list. It is perhaps the single most important part of your business that you should devote more time and effort. It is also your list that will empower you to make easy money online.
This is how you can use your key to make money online:
• Establish the trust and confidence of your list of subscribers. You can do this by ensuring that your lists have permitted you to send them email regularly and they can always at any time opt to unsubscribe from your lists.
• Strengthen your relationship with your lists. Send them relevant emails and update them regularly of the products that you offer that they will find useful. You can also get an email auto-responder to automate the process and ensure that all your subscribers’ queries are attended to.
• Continuously drive traffic to your site to grow your lists bigger. As you turn your lists into your loyal customers while getting more traffic to subscribe to your lists, you will appreciate the efforts you have spent to make money from your website.
The reason most people fail in making money online is that they expect too much easy money from the internet and yet refuse to exert the necessary efforts to make their online business work for them. Internet marketing remains to be the most proven method to make money online as long as you are willing to commit your time and hard work.
Alibaba’s IPO: Approach Cautiously
International exposure is key to building a well-diversified portfolio, but foreign companies can raise issues you would not find in the United States. Take, for example, a common workaround for foreign ownership prohibitions in China-based companies: the variable interest entity (VIE).
Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba is preparing for an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. Alibaba’s sheer size (a total value estimated over $200 billion) has drawn a lot of attention from investors, but some of that attention comes in the form of concern. Alibaba uses the VIE structure, and a recent article from The Wall Street Journal reported that a U.S. government commission found that American investors face “major risks” if they purchase shares from companies structured this way. (1)
VIEs are not new. Chinese Internet companies began using this structure in 2000 as a workaround for Chinese restrictions that ban foreigners from investing in certain sectors, including telecommunications. To avoid running afoul of the rules, non-Chinese investors own an offshore-listed business entity, which owns a subsidiary located in China. The Chinese subsidiary then owns one or more domestically licensed companies, which are the VIEs. In the case of Alibaba, U.S. investors will be purchasing shares in a Cayman Islands entity named Alibaba Group Holding Limited. This entity will have a contractual right to the profits of the Chinese company, but will not own the company’s assets.
While so far this structure has held up, the risks the commission identified are not insubstantial. Because the company ownership is indirect, foreign investors must rely on contractual agreements alone to ensure that they retain the economic benefits of ownership in the China-based company. These contracts would need to be enforced through the Chinese legal system in cases where shareholders believed their rights had been violated – a process that has been historically difficult for outsiders.
Even with these contracts in place, foreign investors have relatively little control. For example, in 2011 Alibaba’s Chinese entity disregarded the objections of Yahoo Inc., a large shareholder in the offshore entity, and split off the assets of a payments unit to put them under the control of company founder Jack Ma. Alibaba said the transaction was necessary to ensure that China’s central bank would allow the payment unit to continue operating, and it eventually reached an agreement with its shareholders, The Wall Street Journal reported. (2) While some investors see the VIE structure as the cost of doing business in China, the lack of control it entails calls for caution.
Still, investors run a similar risk with the shares of U.S. companies that have a majority shareholder, whether or not that shareholder is the founder. Investors sometimes decide that being at the mercy of the majority shareholder is a price they are willing to pay to invest in a certain company. Some private equity firms, including The Carlyle Group, KKR, and The Blackstone Group, have also gone public using a limited partnership structure, where investors receive a share of the profits but remain at the mercy of the general partner where business decisions are concerned. That said, choosing to buy into a company with limited control in the United States comes with a host of rules and regulations designed to protect minority investors. While these are not bulletproof, they do offer some reassurance. Investing in Alibaba or another VIE-structured Chinese business involves giving up not only control, but transparency.
Perhaps more concerning, Chinese authorities have never formally confirmed that VIEs are legally valid. Should the Chinese government see fit to challenge the legitimacy of companies using VIEs, there might be little a foreign investor could do. While China has a vested economic interest in preserving firms as big as Alibaba, investors are banking on the Chinese government’s self-interest without a legal safety net. Some observers have warned that Chinese legal precedents suggest VIEs may fall if challenged.
This is not to say investors should always avoid companies structured as VIEs at all times and in all circumstances. Asia-focused stock mutual funds, as part of a well-diversified equity portfolio, can provide diversified exposure to thousands of different companies, we can live with minor exposure to investments in VIE-structured companies like Alibaba.
But keep an eye on your exposure to the stocks of Chinese companies, regardless of how they are structured. There is reason to remain wary of the risks of investing in a place that does not always respect the rule of law or the principles of corporate governance that we take for granted in the United States. The investor-unfriendly structure of the VIE is one more reason to proceed with caution.
Sources:
1) The Wall Street Journal, “U.S. Report Casts Doubt on Legal Structure of Alibaba, Other Chinese Firms”
2) The Wall Street Journal, “Alibaba Founder’s Recent Deals Raise Flags”
