Seven Characteristics of the Most Successful M&A Companies
Disappointed with your company’s earnings performance since your last acquisition? Worried that the next acquisition or merger will have a similar affect? You’re not alone! Study after study has demonstrated that mergers and acquisitions are a risky business. In spite of the fact that a lot of M&A advisors rake in substantial fees each year, almost every major review of companies completing Merger and Acquisition transactions shows that most of these transactions fail to deliver on promised financial performance. Like every other investment, the biggest risks yield the biggest results – whether they’re good or bad. One way to improve your odds is to study the methods of the most successful Merger and Acquisition companies.
As an industry executive, Ive encountered Merger and Acquisition challenges many times over the course of my career. I have also recently interviewed numerous C level executives from some of the worlds largest and most successful companies across several industries about this topic. I also conducted an internet-based survey of senior managers with extensive Merger and Acquisition experience. Seven winning characteristics emerged among the few truly successful Merger and Acquisition companies:
Characteristic #1: Successful companies follow a proven path of general acquisition and mergers. First, they do meaningful strategic planning. This practice enables acquisition targets to be identified which are excellent strategic fits for the corporation, rather than mere opportunities for getting bigger. Second, they perform thorough due diligence work. Their due diligence differs from poor performers because they plumb the depths of business processes and information systems capabilities and capacities in the acquisition target to ensure appropriate valuation and strategic fit. Third, they negotiate terms and conditions for the transaction that avoid overpayment. They accomplish this by making certain that management does not become enamored with the target company. Fourth, they plan for post-merger or post-acquisition integration. That plan includes a comprehensive communications plan, alignment of objectives and performance measures, and integration of processes and systems. Fifth and finally, after the deal is closed, the most successful companies relentlessly execute the planned business assimilation and integration activity. M&A requires detailed planning, rigorous management, and aggressive execution to succeed.
Characteristic #2: Successful companies use initiatives or projects to perform integration, and fundamental project management techniques to manage each of the initiatives. Every company, including yours, has a unique combination of strengths and weaknesses, and market-facing strategies. The combination of these factors dictates what specific initiatives your company must use to assimilate the new business unit. In some cases, the most urgent needs will revolve around rationalization of staffing, facilities, and capital equipment. In other cases, achieving commonality in information systems to enable cross-selling and rebranding will be most important. Whatever the combination turns out to be, your company must lead these initiatives effectively through a formal program management structure. Formally structured and carefully managed initiatives are a strong characteristic of the most successful Merger and Acquisition companies. Formal program management requires such elements as a detailed project plan, discrete milestones, defined performance measures, designated responsibilities, risk management and change management processes, and so on. Initiative based integration rooted in sound market-facing strategy will improve the odds of successful Merger and Acquisition performance.
Characteristic #3: Successful companies pay meaningful attention to the match of cultures, organizations, and HR matters such as management retention. If your company has been through an acquisition or merger, you already know that the different cultures of the companies involved always make the situation challenging. In hostile takeovers, it can prove devastating. Employees often find that the behaviors previously rewarded by their company can sometimes result in demotion or dismissal. Performance criteria change, as do the people measuring the performance. When this happens, management in the acquired company, as well as many of the employees, becomes threatened, defensive, and resentful. The loss of key leadership in critical transitional periods can ruin the deal, and even when the entire deal remains intact, the resulting organizational instability often drains so much energy and time from remaining managers that it costs the new enterprise more time to achieve expected financial performance goals. Some Merger and Acquisition advisors report that as many as 72 percent of key managers head for the door within three years of an acquisition or merger. Almost all successful Merger and Acuisition companies incorporate a formal culture management structure into their integration planning. Some even put specific performance measures in place to monitor the success of melding the cultures following their formal public merger or acquisition announcement. The HR details, from communication to compensation, are make-or-break elements of Merger and Acquisition success.
Characteristic #4: Successful companies ensure that the acquisition is an integral part of overall business strategy. Have some of your company’s acquisitions turned out to be a poor fit with the rest of the business? Responses to my recent survey of senior managers with extensive M&A involvement indicated that the targeting of acquisitions which are a good strategic fit was the third most critical issue to M&A success. Strategic fit implies a close alignment of markets served, technologies owned, Research and Development direction, financial position (revenues, market share) between the companies involved. It also means that there is a real and quantifiable set of synergy related opportunities between the two companies. The best Merger and acquisition performers maintain a strong strategic plan with market-facing strategies, internal operating strategies, specific performance targets, and performance metrics linked from top to bottom throughout the enterprise. They incorporate the alignment of those elements of the acquisition target into integration planning for their transactions, and pull the trigger on them soon after the deal is consummated. Effective planning is a fundamental element of successful business. In Merger and acquisition situations, it must also be the basis for every major decision.
Characteristic #5: Successful companies have full-time time resources assigned, and strong lines of executive accountability for the success of the acquisition. Does your company assign full-time teams to acquisition pursuits, or rely on part-time efforts from people who also have a day job? The pressures of day-to-day job responsibilities for key staff members make it incredibly difficult for them to focus on a part-time assignment related to Merger and Acquisition activity. The early assignment of skilled full-time resources to these tasks as early as possible in the due diligence phase of the acquisition or merger process is often critical to success. General Electric, arguably one of the best acquirers in the business (certainly one of the most prolific) recognized that management experience made a huge difference in the success of their endeavors, and as a result, decided some years ago to designate integration management as a full-time role in their company. Studies of GE and others show that companies who assign full-time teams have better Merger and Acquisition track records.
Characteristic #6: Successful companies have discrete targets for integration activities, and relatively short-term financial objectives that are quantitative. In your company’s last acquisition, were specific performance targets published and widely known? While goals such as “become accreted within a year” are quantitative enough, they must be broken down into a set of initiatives and accompanying performance measures in order to be useful. The best companies understand not only what the top-level goals are in quantitative terms, but also what specific actions will be taken, by whom, and by when, to achieve that desired result. Hence the detailed project plans around a defined set of initiatives described in Characteristic # 2, above. Initiatives can relate to revenue growth, market share growth, or operating cost reduction. They can involve a wide variety of actions such as establishing strategic partnerships for marketing or distribution, efforts around cross-selling or re branding, facilities rationalization, new Research and Development initiatives, organizational restructuring, and information systems upgrades. Those companies who are most successful march through discrete initiatives toward quantitative goals. Achieving those discrete goals enables the newly merged company to hit specific financial objectives at designated times. The most successful Merger and Acquisition companies are those who most discretely define what success means.
Characteristic #7: Successful companies move assertively to get the newly acquired business entity onto common business processes and information systems early on. One of the C-level executives I interviewed (this one was a Financial Services executive) in preparation for my book said: “We have three top priorities in these transactions: gain market share, grow assets, and reduce operating costs in proportion to the assets we manage. Getting the acquired entities onto common processes and systems is strategically critical for us in achieving that third goal. But beyond just our financial performance, it impacts the morale of our employees, our ability to present a consistent face to our customers, and our efficiency in employee training. When a company like ours is systematic in their approach, they can bring new acquisitions onto common processes and systems in six to nine months.” Most of the leading companies in this area, including companies like GE and Cisco, exhibit this characteristic. Unity and consistency produce and exhibit strength to customers and shareholders. The strength of unity and consistency is never more important than the period immediately following a merger or acquisition.
Decreasing Your Credit Card Limit
Credit card companies are generally thrilled to give you an increase in credit, if they think you’ll use it and not go bankrupt. If you find yourself getting deeper and deeper into debt consider lowering your credit limit. Simply call up the credit card company and ask them to lower the limit on your card. This way you can still have the convenience of a credit card but you’ll have some safe guards to help keep you from going deep into debt.
Of course, the best way to use a credit card is to pay off the balance at the end of each month. With a lower credit limit, it will be easier to pay off the balance. If the maximum you can charge on your card in a given month is $500, that will be a lot easier to pay off than $5,000.
By lowering the credit limit on your credit cards, you won’t be able to use it as much. This self imposed discipline can help you keep more money available to pay off other debts. Not having as much available credit will help make you question your purchases which should help cut down on unnecessary expenses.
By intentionally controlling your credit limit, you can set yourself up to succeed. Keep in mind that the banks and credit card companies make money when you are in debt, so they are going to try to give you as much credit as possible. Since they make money when you are in debt, don’t consider the credit increases they give you to be votes of confidence. They don’t really want you to be out of debt, so they will keep increasing your credit limit and offering other incentives to keep you paying as much in interest as possible.
Early Retirement Planning – How to Achieve Your Dream
The idea of retiring early is a dream many people hold. While you might love your job, you also want to see the world and spend quality time with your family while you still feel good and vital. You can retire early and how early, depends on how well you plan. Early retirement planning for retirement that starts before your reach 62, when you can start a lower Social Security payment, requires even more planning and more money.
Decide first how you want to live in retirement. Early retirement planning is different for each person. If you simply want the pleasures of home and time to garden or just relax, you won’t need as much as if you want to travel the world and spend time in luxury accommodations. Remember, retirement is often more expensive than living as you are today because of ever increasing prices and taxes. If you have health insurance through an employer, you’ll also have to purchase your own and by retirement age it’s very salty. Calculate the amount in today’s dollars. Since the average inflation rate is three percent, use the rule of 72 to find how inflation affects your living standards. Divide three into 72 and the answer is 24. That’s the number of years it takes for prices to double. Divide 24 into the number of years until retirement and multiply that times the amount you need each year.
The next step in early retirement planning is to decide when you want to retire and whether you want only to use growth or use growth and principal. If you attempt to deplete all the assets before you die, plan for death to occur at a ripe old age so you don’t run out of assets when you are least able to get even a job in customer service at Walmart. Most people like the idea of living on only the growth of their 401(k) investments and other investments and leaving the principal to their children or a charity.
If you’re living on interest only, use seven percent as your average return. Simply change seven percent to a decimal and divide it into the number you chose as your annual income. Whew! That’s a lot of math. If you want a shortcut, use one of the retirement calculators online.
How do you reach that amount now that you know how much you need? The easiest way is to use an online investment calculator. Once you find how much it takes to get to your destination, the rest is simple and you can plan your 401(k) investments and other investments around this number.
When you invest toward retirement planning, you use the rule of thumb, “the younger you are, the more risk you should take.” Since the peaks and valleys of the stock market is the riskiest area, this means that at age 20 to 30, you should have about 80-90 percent of your funds in stocks with the balance divided between bank products and bonds. If you’re investing in tax-deferred instruments, such as a 401-k, select those options. Even though the market may drop, it doesn’t mean you’ve lost money, it just means that you’ve purchased stocks at a lower price. You don’t lose funds unless you sell.
As you approach retirement, you begin to shift your assets toward more secure investments. Someone with less than ten years to retirement needs to have at least a fifty blend of stocks and fixed instruments. This way, if the market drops dramatically, over half of their assets remain unaffected. Even if you begin your retirement when the market drops, you can still use the assets in fixed instruments until it recovers without selling off and facing a loss.
7 Ways to Earn More Money by Boosting Your Image
Like it or not, fair or unfair, image is everything. People will judge you based on how you look. Sometimes the smallest defect in your professional look could cause a person to choose not to do business with you. Having poor image causes people to suspect your competency in performing a job. A poor professional image will also affect your reputation and a bad reputation will make it harder to hold and keep good clients. Therefore, presenting a professional image is essential to your success and for your capability of producing more income.
Many people don’t realize this, but there is more to your image than how you dress. It’s how you talk and how you treat others. It’s how you carry yourself. Do you stand tall or do you look defeated? It is very important to look and feel confident so that this radiates to everyone you meet. We create our image thorough various things working together, and when it comes to making money, first impressions are made fast and they can last a lifetime. So here are a few tips to increase your income by boosting your professional image:
o Wear clothes that fit well. If your clothes are too loose, it makes you look sloppy and it projects the message, “I am sloppy with my dress, so I am sloppy with my work”. But beware of clothes fitting too tight, this becomes too revealing and can project negative messages of your personal character.
o Personal grooming is just as important as what you wear. You may select the right clothes, but neglecting personal hygiene can ruin the image you wish to present. Make sure your hair is neat and clean. Trim your fingernails or have them professionally manicured. Brush your teeth and always have fresh breath. And for women, make sure you use make-up that enhances your appearance by making you look natural and radiant.
o Avoid or sparingly use colognes, scented powders and perfumes. Strong perfumes and colognes can offend people leaving a bad impression. Some people are allergic to fragrances and which can cause unpleasant reactions, and in turn looks bad on you.
o Wear colors that enhance. These professional colors may include red (aggressive), navy (trustworthy), gray (conservative) and black (chic). All theses colors look great and can be worn as a pant suit or separate pieces.
o No gum, candy, or cigarettes. If you chew gum or candy in front of people, you may not be taken seriously. It hurts your annunciation of words and not to mention, it’s rude. And if you’re smoking cigarettes, they are bad for your health and makes you smell like smoke.
o Have good posture when speaking to someone. You must stand up straight; exert confidence by walking confidently, holding your head up and your back straight. Bad posture is bad for your spine and health and it can also make you feel bad. If you feel bad about yourself, it shows on the outside. Having confidence shows a position of strength. But don’t take it over board and be cocky, which can turn people off. When you are talking to people sit straight in your chair and lean forward to show interest and attentiveness. Place one foot slightly ahead of the other to help with posture.
o Always offer a firm handshake and a smile. If you are going for a prospective employer or client, they will make a hiring decision within the first TEN minutes of meeting with you. Research has shown that a firm handshake causes potential clients to judge you more favorably. Firmness needs to be just right. A bone-crushing handshake can show egotism, a controlling personality and a lack of trustworthiness. Smiles are the universal signs of friendliness. Clients are attracted to warmth and friendliness. People want to work with people they like.
Remember that successful people do what unsuccessful people can’t or won’t do. Follow these tips and you will be well on your way to earning more money and achieving success.
