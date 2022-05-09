News
Shocking!!! The Family Of Kailia Posey Has Confirmed That Her Death Was A Suicide
The 16-year-old Kailia Posey’s death was not expected in Hollywood’s world. Moreover, it was a loss for the industry. The teenager had all the possibilities to grow up as a superstar. After the news of this shocking death spread everywhere, people were eager to learn about the cause of the death of this Toddlers and […]
Boy, 17, fatally shot in South St. Paul
Authorities are investigating a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy late Sunday night in South St. Paul.
Officers responded to a shots fired report in the 1900 block of Conver Avenue around 10:42 p.m. and found the boy lying in the road with gunshot wounds to his upper torso. Officers and medics provided aid to the boy on scene, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators believe the shooting was not random, police said.
Additional details have not been provided by police.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting police in the investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 651-554-3300.
Levees keep Minnesota’s ‘fishbowl’ town dry during Red River floods
OSLO, Minn. — Every year or three, when the river rises and the roads vanish, a couple of hundred Minnesotans become island dwellers.
Just as in 2020, 2019 and so many times before, the small northwestern Minnesota town of Oslo has been cut off by floodwaters since the last week of April. Without a ride in a National Guard Humvee, residents are not allowed to come or go. It could be several more days before the highways reopen.
But Oslo’s predicament is also a study in adaptation — a geographically vulnerable place that found a way to survive nature’s tantrums without engaging in an endless cycle of destruction and rebuilding. A levee system that rings Oslo keeps water off city streets and out of basements, even when the flood-prone Red River splays out miles beyond its banks. The trade-off is that residents can be stranded inside the town for days or weeks.
“We’re like a fishbowl,” Mayor Erika Martens said.
The river long ago lost its capacity to faze Oslo, where businesses stay open even when the roads do not. If Kosmatka’s Market starts to run low on groceries, vendors deliver food to the roadblock and the National Guard helps get it to the shelves. Schoolchildren who are unable to reach their out-of-town classrooms gather in the lounge of Dahlstrom Motors, the local Chevrolet dealer. Guardsmen bring in the mail, along with a letter carrier to deliver it.
“It’s probably more normal than most people would think,” said David Dahlstrom, who runs the dealership, where you could still buy a truck last week if you found a way to get to town.
Building balance with nature
Oslo, roughly 60 miles south of the Canadian border, has been flooding for about as long as it has existed, as a historical photo display at the community center attests. Black-and-white snapshots show four people boating down a city street and, in 1916, floodwaters reaching the schoolhouse. Until the 1970s, when an early flood protection system was installed, the streets of Oslo were vulnerable to flooding. And as recently as 2011, volunteers had to fill thousands of sandbags to fill gaps and shore up those flood protections, which eventually fell out of compliance with federal guidelines.
Residents were not rushing to fill sandbags Wednesday, nor were they worrying about whether the levees would hold. Instead, they were playing kickball with the National Guard and grilling burgers on Main Street. A lengthy state-funded effort to rebuild the city’s levee system, completed in 2016, has kept the town dry and calm during recent floods.
That project came at a significant cost: Several homes had to be torn down to build the new levees. But the underlying truce — the river can flood, and the town can stay dry — has helped Oslo survive.
“It’s that balance,” said Scott Sobiech, the lead engineer on the rebuilding of Oslo’s levee system. “We’ll give a little. Nature, we both, you’ll give a little. And we’ll try to live in harmony here as best we can.”
High-water events have become even more common in recent years because of longer periods of more intense precipitation, a consequence of climate change, and because of shifts in the river’s hydrology. Nine of Oslo’s 10 worst recorded floods have come in the past 26 years, according to National Weather Service data, including a crest Wednesday morning that was the ninth-highest on record.
“They’ve just learned to live with it,” said Pat Lynch of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, who manages the grant program that Oslo and other cities have used to reduce their flood risks. “Your options are few when you’re literally built on a river, in a landscape that is so lacking relief.”
Up and down the Red River Valley, cities and towns have taken steps over the past generation to limit their risks, buying out flood-prone homes near the riverbanks and investing huge sums of money in flood protection systems. Those steps are part of a broader effort across the country to adapt to a more disaster-prone climate.
In Grand Forks, North Dakota, which was devastated by Red River flooding in 1997, the most at-risk neighborhoods were bought out and new flood protections were installed. When the river rose to fearsome heights last week, life continued apace, with bridge closures ranking as the biggest effect.
Making island life work
Of course, for Oslo, being repeatedly cut off from the outside world for an indefinite span of time has major drawbacks. The town, which has seen its population tick steadily downward from 362 people in the 1990 census to 239 residents in 2020, cannot grow beyond the bounds of its levee system. Long-standing dreams of having the highways rebuilt to withstand floods have not come to pass. And attracting new people to a nontropical island can be a hard sell.
But those who have stayed in Oslo have found a way to make it work, and they say the benefits of small-town life and friendly neighbors outweigh the soggy drawbacks. Some residents with jobs in Grand Forks, a population center about 30 minutes to the south, park cars on the other side of the roadblock and arrange rides in a Humvee to get in and out of town. Others pack up and move in with friends or family elsewhere until the waters drop. Still others have been known to break the law and drive a pickup truck through the floodwaters, which in past years has led to some dangerous water rescues.
Often, though, routines are placed on hold when the river goes up.
Jenna Machart, who was riding a bike with her children down Main Street, said she had not been able to make it to her job at a nursing home since the roads closed. She is also studying at a nearby college, where she had to switch to online learning.
“You know, we make the best of it,” said Machart, who made a grocery run the day before the highways flooded over.
Indeed, once you get inside the town, you can be forgiven for forgetting there is a flood at all.
On Wednesday afternoon, a Humvee plowed through water and dodged debris on the 2 miles of road leading from Interstate 29 in North Dakota across the soaked state line and into Oslo. But when it reached the wide-set Main Street, the pavement was dry, the sun was shining and children were playing in the park. The only obvious signs of the flood were the dozen or so camo-clad guardsmen and their vehicles.
In addition to providing emergency transportation through the floodwaters, the guard members patrol the earthen levees on foot to make sure they are holding. So far, they are.
“My mom and my sister, they don’t live here, they see the stuff on the news, and they’re like, ‘Oh my goodness, are you OK?’ and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’re good,’” said Krista Holter, who lives in Oslo and works at the car dealership.
Still, a lack of panic should not be mistaken for a lack of desire for the water to recede. After more than a week of island living, many residents were checking the weather service website and venturing guesses about when they would rejoin the Minnesota mainland.
“Everybody gets a little stir-crazy,” said Martens, the mayor. “People need to get out. They need to go to work. They need to do these things.”
Orioles reset: Through two homestands, the new ‘mountain’ in left field at Camden Yards is proving difficult to scale
For all the feet added to the dimensions of the new left field wall at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, it came down to a matter of inches Sunday. The drive off the bat of first baseman Ryan Mountcastle struck 13 feet high, onto the tippy top of the green padding.
And instead of bouncing out for a home run, the ball stayed in the yard for an RBI double.
There have been several balls lost to the new dimensions, would-be homers that have resulted in outs or extra-bag hits during two homestands. But there’s never been one so tantalizingly close — or as frustrating from a hitter’s perspective, leaving Mountcastle shaking his head on second base rather than wearing the home run chain in the dugout.
“One more inch,” manager Brandon Hyde said.
The ball left his bat at a 23-degree launch angle, traveling at 104.6 mph. It would have flown a projected 407 feet if it hadn’t struck the top of the fence. Mountcastle’s swing would’ve resulted in a homer in 29 ballparks — the lone exception being Camden Yards, with its suddenly not-so-friendly confines for batters in left field.
With that double, “the mountain,” as Hyde referred to it last week, has claimed 11 would-be homers. Eight of those have been for the Orioles, featuring two doubles, five flyouts and one sacrifice fly that would’ve been a grand slam. No visitor has scaled the wall, but Mountcastle and left fielder Austin Hays have each hit one over it — a rare occurrence in the new-look ballpark.
“It’s not ideal as a hitter, I’m not going to lie,” said first baseman Trey Mancini, who twice has experienced what the wall’s extra distance can mean. “Especially with all the conditions this year, it’s just been a really strange month. It’s been really weird. But you’ve just got to keep on keeping on. That’s all you can do.”
Homers aren’t just hard to come by at Camden Yards, however. Teams are averaging 0.90 homers per game this season, down from 1.22 last year and 1.39 in 2019. Changes to the ball might be one of the biggest reasons. In response to soaring home run rates, MLB announced that it planned to start altering the ball in 2021, citing an independent lab that found the new balls will fly 1 to 2 feet shorter on balls hit over 375 feet. A recent report from Baseball Prospectus found that this season’s balls have higher drag, and for the first time, all 30 clubs are using a humidor in an effort to create consistency. It’s led to a huge dip in scoring, as MLB teams averaged 4.0 runs per game in April, the lowest average for a month since 1981.
Before the season began, and before Baltimore’s players had seen the new wall in person, hitters had outwardly relished the challenge. The wall had been moved back 30 feet and the wall was raised from just over 7 feet to 13 feet.
That was to counteract the homer-happy nature of Camden Yards, which has seen the most home runs of any ballpark since it opened in 1992. And between 2019 and 2021, 655 home runs left the yard, a short left field fence an inviting landing spot. The next closest park in that time frame was Yankee Stadium, which had seen 583 homers, 72 fewer than Camden Yards.
The sample size is just two homestands, but Camden Yards entered Sunday with 17 homers allowed this season — and that included six long balls between the Orioles and Minnesota Twins in Baltimore’s 5-3 win Thursday. That’s tied for the fourth fewest of any stadium entering Sunday, although as left fielders play deeper, more bloop hits have a chance to land.
To some, that change is welcome. Former Orioles right-hander Dylan Bundy, who has allowed 65 career homers at Camden Yards, enjoyed the view of a deeper left field upon his return with the Twins last week. Still, it didn’t prevent him from allowing nine runs in 3 2/3 innings.
“I think that’s something that needed to be done for a while, but they finally got it done, so that’s a good thing,” Bundy said. “It’s way back there. They didn’t move it just a few feet, they moved it a good amount. Would’ve been nice [to have the new dimensions while he was an Oriole], but it is what it is.”
During batting practice, the Orioles occasionally have contests to see which player can hit the ball farthest. For the pull-side righties, the results are eye-opening. Even in that controlled setting, the ball struggles to leave the yard to left field.
“Now it’s tough,” shortstop Jorge Mateo said. “You hit it and it don’t go nowhere.”
Mateo said that encourages hitters to think about gap-to-gap power, finding alleys in the outfield for extra-base hits rather than focusing on pull-side power. That has always been his approach, although the wall only amplifies the need for it.
As Mateo thought back on two of his would-be homers falling short of where the new “mountain” in left field stands, he couldn’t hide his frustration, shaking his head while saying, “Oh, my God.”
But Mateo quickly changed his tune. He knows there’s no going back to the old fence. So bemoaning the balls that now fall short achieves nothing.
“Hit it better,” Mateo said. “It’s different. Every year is different. Have to hit it better.”
What’s to come?
Rain interrupted the Orioles’ weekend series against the Kansas City Royals, setting up a Sunday doubleheader and a Monday matinee to finish the three-game set. That will conclude a three-series homestand that featured matchups with the Boston Red Sox and Twins.
After Monday’s 12:05 p.m. first pitch, Baltimore will fly to face the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, playing in a park that opened in 2006 for the first time. Then there’s a meeting with the Detroit Tigers and first baseman Spencer Torkelson, the first pick in the 2020 MLB draft.
Torkelson reached the majors before Adley Rutschman, the catcher taken first overall by the Orioles in the 2019 draft. But Rutschman could join soon after that road trip to Detroit.
What was good?
Beginning in the sixth inning Thursday, when Hays hit a line-drive single to center, the left fielder did nothing but get on base. He reached in nine straight plate appearances beginning with that single, including a home run that crested the left field fence and a 4-for-4 display in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader.
Hays was the major bright spot for the Orioles during the past week, going 10-for-21. He also showed off his arm in left when he threw out the Twins’ Max Kepler at the plate Thursday.
What wasn’t?
The work Anthony Bemboom and Robinson Chirinos do behind the plate is consistently lauded by pitchers and Hyde, and for a catcher, that’s the main priority. But the offensive production has been nearly nonexistent from Bemboom and Chirinos over the past week.
After Sunday’s doubleheader, the catchers finished the week 1-for-22, with a single from Chirinos late in the nightcap finally breaking a hitless streak for the pair.
If there’s anything that speeds the arrival of Rutschman, it could be the lack of offensive firepower the backstops are providing.
On the farm
With the arrival of Rutschman to Triple-A Norfolk, the top two prospects in Baltimore’s farm system are working in tandem again. Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez and Rutschman were the battery pairing for the 13th time in their minor league career, and the results have been standout when the two are together.
In 13 starts, Rodriguez is 5-2 with a 2.30 ERA, allowing 15 earned runs in 58 2/3 innings. Rodriguez has struck out 85 batters compared with 20 walks, and those 85 strikeouts make up 24.4% of Rodriguez’s career strikeouts (348).
Baltimore Sun reporter Nathan Ruiz contributed to this article.
Monday, 12:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Tuesday, 7:45 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
